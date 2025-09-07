2025-09-09 Tuesday

The post Offshore Crypto Exchange’s Won’t Use FBOT Framework To Do Business in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) advisory on offshore exchanges serving US residents under the Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) framework won’t bring offshore crypto exchanges back to the US, according to Eli Cohen, general counsel at real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company Centrifuge. Cohen told Cointelegraph that settlement, clearing, and other regulatory requirements designed for the traditional financial system, required to serve US clients under the FBOT framework, are not tailored for crypto exchanges and will be difficult or impossible to fulfill.  The CFTC’s guidance also stipulated that only Licensed Futures Commission (FCM) exchanges, which are broker-dealers for futures contracts, and other highly regulated entities, are qualified to apply under the FBOT framework, Cohen said. He added: “The main problem is that only regulated exchanges outside the United States can apply for the FBOT. So, you need to have an existing regulatory framework in your home country.”  CFTC staff guidance outlining qualifying criteria to register under the FBOT framework and serve US residents. Source: CFTC Many exchanges choose to set up businesses in Seychelles or other unregulated jurisdictions to avoid such a framework in the first place, Cohen added. The best way to provide clarity for crypto exchanges is to pass a crypto market structure bill in Congress, codifying crypto regulations into law, and creating lasting change that does not shift from administration to administration, Cohen said. Related: ‘Too few guardrails,’ CFTC’s Johnson warns on prediction market risks CFTC’s “crypto sprint” promises clarity on regulations and an overhaul of the financial system The CFTC’s “crypto sprint” is an initiative to overhaul crypto regulations to fulfill US president Donald Trump’s agenda of making the US the global leader in crypto. Several policy recommendations were proposed in the Trump administration’s crypto report, which was published in July, including giving the Securities…
The post Trump Threatens Chicago With ‘Department Of WAR’ As Illinois Gov. Calls Him A ‘Wannabe Dictator’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have decried President Donald Trump, who appeared to suggest Saturday his administration would go to “WAR” with Chicago and deploy National Guard troops in the city. Chicago’s mayor said Trump’s “threats are beneath the honor of our nation.” Getty Images Key Facts “This is not a joke,” Pritzker wrote on X in response to a Truth Social post by Trump, which reads, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago [sic] about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” while featuring an AI-generated image in an apparent parody of the Vietnam War film “Apocalypse Now.” This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/06/illinois-gov-pritzker-calls-trump-wannabe-dictator-over-latest-threat-to-deploy-troops-in-chicago/
The post StablecoinX Secures $530M Investment o Back Ethena-Linked Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin X Assets Inc. and TLGY Acquisition Corp. have announced they secured $530 million in new private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, expanding their war chest to $890 million. The raise comes as the firms prepare to merge and list on the Nasdaq under the StablecoinX name under the ticker “USDE.” The funds will support a long-term treasury strategy built around Ethena’s ENA token. StablecoinX is expected to hold more than 3 billion ENA, the companies said, adding that the company is expected to be the first dedicated treasury vehicle for the stablecoin protocol. Investors include Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, alongside repeat backers Dragonfly and ParaFi. The Ethena Foundation is matching the effort with a fresh $310 million buyback program, bringing total announced purchases to $570 million. Proceeds will be used to acquire ENA on public markets. To align their strategy with market structure, StablecoinX formed a new advisory board chaired by Rob Hadick of Dragonfly. The board will focus on governance, partnerships, and long-term shareholder value as the company links public equity capital with Ethena’s token economy. The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, ArkStream Capital has announced it invested $10 million in Ethena Labs, building on an initial $5 million investment made late last year. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/stablecoinx-secures-usd530m-investment-to-back-ethena-linked-treasury
The post ALT5 Sigma Adds 7.28 Billion WLFI Tokens to Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ALT5 Sigma significantly increases its WLFI token holdings. $4.7 billion trading volume on WLFI’s first day. WLFI valued at $1.31 billion in ALT5’s treasury. Financial technology firm ALT5 Sigma Corp. announced on September 4 it holds approximately 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, marking substantial trading activity shortly after their exchange launch. The announcement signifies ALT5’s strategic move to strengthen its digital asset treasury, positioning WLFI as a crucial asset, with rapid integration into top cryptocurrency exchanges. ALT5’s Strategic Push As WLFI Hits $4.7B Volume On September 4th, ALT5 Sigma Corporation disclosed its holding of approximately 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, enhancing its digital treasury strategy. The WLFI token, launched on September 1st, sparked increased interest due to its spot trading volume reaching $4.7 billion within 24 hours. ALT5’s focus on WLFI as a digital asset signals a shift toward leveraging high-volume trading assets for growth. This move increased ALT5’s market position and aligns with its broader financial strategy, demonstrating potential in digital asset markets. Market analysts and investors have shown cautious optimism, noting WLFI’s immediate ranking among the top ten assets by volume as a positive sign. However, reactions from major figures or regulators have yet to surface publicly, illustrating a wait-and-see approach from industry leaders. This development aligns with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Registration. WLFI’s Meteoric Rise: $0.22 Pricing and Industry Implications Did you know? WLFI’s $4.7 billion trading volume within 24 hours ranks it among the fastest-rising assets in its launch period. According to CoinMarketCap, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is currently priced at $0.22 with a market cap of $5.35 billion. The token shows significant variations, including a 20.17% increase in the past 24 hours, demonstrating heightened market interest despite a 5.14% decline over the past month. World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap…
The post MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin space is on fire. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newbie, you can’t deny the excitement surrounding new meme coins like MoonBull ($MOBU), Official Trump, and Bonk. These projects are catching the attention of traders and investors worldwide. But what makes these coins special? And why is MoonBull standing out among the crowd? Let’s dive in. But it’s not just about MoonBull. Other meme coins like Official Trump and Bonk are also shaking things up. While the market has been relatively unpredictable, each of these coins offers unique features that could turn out to be profitable for early investors. In this article, we will explore MoonBull, Official Trump, and Bonk in detail, focusing on what makes each coin a potential game-changer in 2025. The Rise of Meme Coins: Why MoonBull Stands Out In recent years, meme coins have transformed from internet jokes to legitimate investment opportunities. Investors are starting to recognize that meme coins, though volatile, can generate massive profits if they time their investments right. MoonBull, a new Ethereum-based meme coin, is designed for degen traders and meme coin lovers who want big gains. It is built to reward early supporters with elite staking rewards and secret token drops. What sets MoonBull apart from the others is its exclusive whitelist program. This opportunity is tailored for investors who want to secure the lowest entry prices and access bonus token allocations. MoonBull is focused on creating a community of early adopters who will benefit the most. And with only a limited number of spots available, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. The MoonBull whitelist offers benefits like secret hints about the roadmap and exclusive staking rewards, ensuring that only the most dedicated investors get in early. First-come, first-served — the spots will…
New updates have been made to Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) as the network looks to dominate and gain more traction. This is also a positive for XRP, which serves as the network’s bridge currency.  Ripple’s XRP Ledger Gets A New Update In an X post, XRP validator Vet revealed that the credentials amendment on the XRP Ledger is now active. He explained that credentials can be applied to attest to compliance requirements, such as KYC and AML, for a user or institution and issued to their decentralized identity. This helps to further build trust in the network.   Related Reading: Ripple Vs. SWIFT Battle Heating Up As Exec Lands Major Blow To XRP Vet also noted that the amendment has all been done natively on the XRP Ledger. Notably, this update is part of a larger move to enable compliance amendments on the network. With decentralized identities and credentials implemented, Vet indicated that their next focus is to work on the permissioned domains and permissioned DEX. Ripple and other XRP Ledger stakeholders aim to utilize these compliance amendments to attract more institutions to the network, enabling them to adhere to traditional finance (TradFi) standards even on-chain. This also comes as the network aims to become the go-to for tokenization. Ripple recently stated that 10% of global assets will become tokenized by 2030, and is undoubtedly looking to tap into this trillion-dollar market. Ripple Engineer Breaks Down Significance Of This Update In an X post, Ripple engineer Kenny explained that the credentials update gives developers and businesses a way to handle identity checks and compliance requirements directly on the XRP Ledger. With these, they do not need to approve each account one by one manually.  The Ripple engineer noted that traditionally, verifying user credentials like KYC requires multiple checks across different platforms.  Related Reading: Pundit Says Ripple Is The New SWIFT — Here’s What Is Driving It Kenny remarked that this process isn’t only inefficient but also increases privacy risks because sensitive information has to be shared multiple times. As such, this makes the XRP Ledger credentials update vital. The Ripple engineer revealed that this feature enables credentials to be issued, stored, and verified natively on the XRPL.  He noted the benefits of how this allows users to prove a required criterion without undergoing repeated verification. Kenny also stated that this will improve the onboard process and enhance security, while maintaining privacy. The Ripple engineer further gave an example of what a typical flow will look like using this credentials feature.  A business will define the credentials it requires, such as the KYC, then a trusted issuer creates and signs that credential. The user then accepts and stores these credentials in their XRP Ledger account. That way, the credential is checked on-chain whenever the user interacts with the business. At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.83, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
What if the setup everyone has been waiting for in the XRP chart is finally here? After months of sideways moves, fresh momentum is beginning to stir. If momentum keeps building, the current structure could be laying the groundwork for a rally toward the long-watched $10 mark. A write-up by TheCryptoBasic on X, citing well-followed
Macro tailwinds and on-chain activity put a constructive floor under the Ethereum price, while emerging PayFi plays like Remittix (RTX) […] The post Ethereum Price Firms As Remittix Gains Watchlist Adds From Growth Desks Expecting A 60x Run appeared first on Coindoo.
The post Dogecoin Drifts Sideways Below The $0.22 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 18:49 // Price ﻿Dogecoin (DOGE) remains stable with the price consolidating above the $0.21 support but below the moving average lines. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging The 21-day SMA has put the brakes on the uptrend. DOGE’s price will either bounce or fall as the altcoin is trading in a limited range. A break above the moving average lines would take the altcoin to its high of $0.26. If the current support level of $0.21 is broken, the cryptocurrency will fall to $0.18. Currently, DOGE is at $0.214. DOGE price indicators analysis The price bars are moving sideways below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is acting as resistance for the price bars. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below and above the downward sloping moving average lines. The doji candlestick has led to increased indecision among traders. Technical indicators DOGE/USD price chart, September 6, 2025 What is the next move for DOGE price? On the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading sideways in a limited trading range. Price action has been restricted by the doji candlesticks and DOGE is trading above the $0.21 support level level but below the $0.22 high. DOGE has dropped below the moving average lines after encountering resistance at $0.22. This has been the pricing trend since August 9. DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart, September 6, 2025 On August 31, DOGE price remained in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance, as CoinIdol.com wrote. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency…
The post Top 5 Altcoins to Watch This September as Markets Heat Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the cryptocurrency market becoming hot again this September, investors are paying close attention to altcoins that have good growth potential. As Bitcoin dominance changes and the Ethereum network refresh triggers ripple effects, a lot of altcoins are starting to emerge as powerful competitors. Not only are these projects demonstrating some innovative technology and utility, but they are also promising some major gains. These are the 5 best altcoins to monitor this month. 5 Altcoins to Watch This September Ethereum (ETH) Ether continues to be a leader through its conversion to Ethereum 2.0, which now supports scalability and energy efficiency. ETH is a good choice due to its constant updates and expansion in the DeFi field. Cardano (ADA) Since it has a scientific vision and emphasis on scalability, Cardano will grow, particularly when it opens up its smart contract potential and collaborations. Solana (SOL) Solana is a fast, low-cost transaction that is rapidly expanding in the DeFi and dApp industry. Current upgrades in the network put it in a good position to compete in the space. Polkadot (DOT) Interoperability between blockchains at Polkadot is causing adoption. As the parachain auctions and cross-chain development emerge, DOT is another place to keep an eye on the ecosystem growth. Ozak AI (OZK) Ozak AI combines AI with blockchain and provides decentralized solutions based on AI. With the rising trend of AI adoption, OZK has the potential to transform industries. Why the $0.01 Presale Matters The presaleof the $OZ is organized in a series, and the price will only increase with the growth of demand. Early investors will be able to obtain tokens at a lower price than later investors, who will be able to buy them at $0.012. As soon as the presale is over, tokens will be listed on exchanges that can…
