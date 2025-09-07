Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $447 Million in Outflows Amid Crypto Market Decline
The post Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $447 Million in Outflows Amid Crypto Market Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs faced a sharp investor pullback this week, shedding nearly half a billion dollars in a single day. This comes amid a decline in the crypto market, with the ETH price also facing a pullback. Ethereum ETFs See $447 Million In Outflows Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) faced heavy redemptions on September 5, with institutional investors pulling nearly $447 million in a single day. The sell-off, led by BlackRock, marked one of the sharpest retreats since Ethereum ETFs launched, underscoring shifting sentiment in a volatile market. According to SoSoValue data, trading activity across ETFs surged to $2.79 billion, suggesting the withdrawals reflected repositioning rather than a broad market exit. Ethereum ETF outflows The outflows coincided with a broader pullback across crypto ETFs, pushing cumulative net inflows down to $12.73 billion — the lowest since late August. With Ethereum’s price trading near $4,300 after peaking at $4,900 earlier in the month, Crypto analyst Ted Pillows, in a tweet, predicts Ethereum inflows will return if the outflow pump continues. BlackRock Leads Heavy Redemptions BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the withdrawals, accounting for $309.9 million of the day’s redemptions, while Grayscale and Fidelity recorded $51.7 million and $37.7 million in outflows, respectively. Smaller funds, such as Grayscale’s ETHE and 21Shares’ TETH, also posted losses, though on a smaller scale. Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed $446.7 million, representing the second-largest single-day outflow on record, only behind the $465 million drawdown on August 4. This marked a reversal from August’s strong performance, when Ethereum ETFs attracted $3.87 billion in net inflows. The August rally closed with a sharp $164 million outflow on August 29, ending a six-day streak of consecutive inflows and signalling that profit-taking had already begun. The September redemptions appear to have accelerated that trend, dragging ETF assets under management down to $27.64 billion.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:32