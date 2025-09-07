2025-09-09 Tuesday

BTC, USDT, USDC Lead Global Flows: Chainalysis

The post BTC, USDT, USDC Lead Global Flows: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India and the United States top the world in cryptocurrency adoption this year, according to Chainalysis’ 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report, underscoring how both grassroots and institutional forces are shaping the market’s trajectory. The sixth edition of the annual Global Crypto Adoption Index ranks India first across every sub-category measured, from retail to institutional flows. The U.S. climbed to second overall, boosted by surging institutional participation following the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Pakistan, Vietnam and Brazil round out the top five. Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region, with on-chain transaction volume soaring 69% year-over-year to $2.36 trillion, driven by widespread activity in India, Pakistan and Vietnam. Latin America followed with 63% growth, while Sub-Saharan Africa expanded 52% on the back of remittances and daily payments. North America and Europe continued to dominate in absolute terms, with $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion received respectively over the past year. Stablecoins remain a pillar of global adoption with USDT) and USDC accounting for trillions in monthly flows. Circle’s euro-backed EURC, launched under Europe’s MiCA regime, grew nearly 90% month-over-month, reaching $7.5 billion by June 2025. PayPal’s PYUSD also accelerated, rising from $783 million to $3.95 billion. Payment giants including Visa and Mastercard have also rolled out stablecoin-linked products. Bitcoin remains the primary entry point for fiat on-ramps, attracting $4.6 trillion in inflows between July 2024 and June 2025, more than double the next category, Layer 1 tokens excluding BTC and ETH. The U.S. remains the world’s largest fiat on-ramp at $4.2 trillion, four times South Korea. Chainalysis notes that adoption is broad-based across income levels, with high-, middle- and low-income countries rising in tandem, though the latter remain more vulnerable to shocks. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/bitcoin-and-stablecoins-dominate-as-india-u-s-top-2025-crypto-adoption-index
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:47
Faraday Future Announces EV and Crypto Strategy Update

The post Faraday Future Announces EV and Crypto Strategy Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future integrates electric vehicle innovation with crypto financial models. New $5-10 billion cryptocurrency purchase plan. No precedent for a US-listed EV firm with crypto focus. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) will host its 919 Futurist Day in Los Angeles on September 19, 2025, unveiling major updates on its electric vehicle and crypto strategies. The event underscores Faraday Future’s push to integrate electric mobility with a cutting-edge cryptocurrency strategy, revealing new milestones in its dual flywheel initiative. Faraday Future Sets Aggressive $5-10 Billion Crypto Investment Goal Faraday Future plans to host an event unveiling major updates at its Los Angeles headquarters. This includes presentations on the FX Super One electric vehicle and the innovative C10 cryptocurrency index. Executives will announce critical milestones in both electric and crypto strategies, signaling a robust commitment to integrating digital finance with automotive technology. FF to host 9/19 Futurist Day event for FF91 delivery progress Faraday Future’s crypto strategy aims to purchase between $5 billion and $10 billion in digital assets, contingent upon sufficient funding. An initial allocation of $30 million has been prepared. This marks a notable move towards combining vehicle and Web3 business models. The anticipated product deployment, known as the FX Super One, has been a focal point of the company’s recent developments. “Our upcoming 919 Futurist Day and Shareholders’ Day will focus on transparency and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.” – Faraday Future Executive Team, Faraday Future Industry Faces New Precedents With Crypto and EV Integration Did you know? The C10 index marks one of the first attempts by a US-listed company to align an automotive fleet with a dedicated cryptocurrency strategy, potentially influencing industry-wide approaches toward digital asset integration. Bitcoin (BTC) maintains a market dominance of 57.88%, currently priced at $110,104.59. With a market cap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:45
Optimism Price Gains Momentum as Technicals Indicate Key Resistance Test

Optimism is approaching a key technical level that could determine its next move.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 04:45
Robinhood Unexpectedly Added To S&P 500 While Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Behemoth Strategy Is Snubbed

Shares in trading platform Robinhood Markets surged in after-hours trading after being included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index.
Coinstats2025/09/07 04:43
How Much Will 1 LILPEPE Be Worth By January 1, 2026?

The post How Much Will 1 LILPEPE Be Worth By January 1, 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a crypto project that is already gaining momentum in the crypto community as one of the best-performing presale tokens of 2025. As the project has raised more than $24.17 million in funding and there are very few tokens yet to be sold, the possibilities after the launch are gaining traction. The most important question now is: what might 1 LILPEPE be worth on January 1, 2026? The following gives a breakdown of the project progress, market prospects, and future value. Presale Status and Token Economics The LILPEPE presale value at Stage 12 is $0.0021, and more than 96 percent of the tokens in this round are sold. In the next Stage 13, the token price will increase to 0.0022. The LILPEPE presale has only received 26.5 percent of the total 100 billion supply of tokens. The reduced allocation can be used to stabilize the price of the token after the launch by minimizing the selling pressure at the initial stages. Little Pepe has attracted investors to the raise of $24.17 million via the ongoing presales since launching its presale in June 2025. It has also announced a $777,000 giveaway with ten winners to be given $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. This reward is offered to buyers making investments of at least 100 and performing community work. The project is developing a Layer-2 Ethereum-based blockchain that will reduce their transaction costs and enhance speed. The presence of this functionality, along with its meme appeal, makes LILPEPE a two-purpose resource. Expected Price Range by Early 2026 The crypto markets cycle and implementation of the projects determine the price expectations on January 1, 2026. Unless the current crypto bull market finishes by early 2026, Little Pepe will have the advantage of more trading. Analysts project a potential short-run max…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:38
Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $447 Million in Outflows Amid Crypto Market Decline

The post Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $447 Million in Outflows Amid Crypto Market Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs faced a sharp investor pullback this week, shedding nearly half a billion dollars in a single day. This comes amid a decline in the crypto market, with the ETH price also facing a pullback.  Ethereum ETFs See $447 Million In Outflows Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) faced heavy redemptions on September 5, with institutional investors pulling nearly $447 million in a single day. The sell-off, led by BlackRock, marked one of the sharpest retreats since Ethereum ETFs launched, underscoring shifting sentiment in a volatile market. According to SoSoValue data, trading activity across ETFs surged to $2.79 billion, suggesting the withdrawals reflected repositioning rather than a broad market exit. Ethereum ETF outflows The outflows coincided with a broader pullback across crypto ETFs, pushing cumulative net inflows down to $12.73 billion — the lowest since late August. With Ethereum’s price trading near $4,300 after peaking at $4,900 earlier in the month, Crypto analyst Ted Pillows, in a tweet, predicts Ethereum inflows will return if the outflow pump continues. BlackRock Leads Heavy Redemptions BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the withdrawals, accounting for $309.9 million of the day’s redemptions, while Grayscale and Fidelity recorded $51.7 million and $37.7 million in outflows, respectively. Smaller funds, such as Grayscale’s ETHE and 21Shares’ TETH, also posted losses, though on a smaller scale. Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed $446.7 million, representing the second-largest single-day outflow on record, only behind the $465 million drawdown on August 4. This marked a reversal from August’s strong performance, when Ethereum ETFs attracted $3.87 billion in net inflows. The August rally closed with a sharp $164 million outflow on August 29, ending a six-day streak of consecutive inflows and signalling that profit-taking had already begun. The September redemptions appear to have accelerated that trend, dragging ETF assets under management down to $27.64 billion.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:32
Ethereum Price Firms On Macro Data While Rollblock Gains Interest From Performance-Driven Crypto Desks

Crypto markets are seeing a mix of momentum and steady footing. Rollblock (RBLK) has pulled in over $11.5 million during its presale, with the token climbing 500% as interest grows from performance-driven investors. Simultaneously, the Ethereum price wave is maintaining its position on favourable macro indicators, and it remains strong despite declining volumes. All these [...] The post Ethereum Price Firms On Macro Data While Rollblock Gains Interest From Performance-Driven Crypto Desks appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/07 04:30
Phishing scams surge in August 2025 with number of victims crossing 10,000 for the first time this year

ScamSniffer has disclosed a surge in the number of phishing scams and victims for August, marking a resurgence in phishing activity. The crypto anti-scam platform disclosed this in its August 2025 phishing report, noting a 72% increase in the amount lost compared to July. According to the report, the amount lost to phishing scams in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 04:30
Lions, Ravens, Vikings Will Thrive On The Road

The post Lions, Ravens, Vikings Will Thrive On The Road appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is among the favorites to repeat. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The NFL believes in featuring the big dogs in the opening week, and it does not get much bigger than the Sunday night rematch of the 2024 AFC Divisional playoff game between Baltimore and Buffalo. Buffalo won that one, 27-25, at home, and the Bills will play host to this one, too. All four NFC North teams will be spotlighted in prime time, when 2024 division-winner Detroit visits Green Bay on Sunday afternoon and Minnesota travels to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Sunday, CBS, 2:25 pm ET The Packers made the biggest move of the preseason when they acquired four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons from Dallas, an acquisition that immediately bumped the line one point in their favor. They opened at – 1 1/2. Parsons was listed as questionable late in the week with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, but late word Saturday is that he is expected to his Packers’ debut after signing a four-year, $186 million deal following the trade. Detroit has dominated the series in the near and far term, winning six of the last seven and going 12-4 against the number against the Pack. They have covered six of the last eight at Lambeau Field. The Packers finished third in the North and fell to Philadelphia in a wild card game last year because they could not handle their own division. They lost two games to both the Lions and Minnesota and split with Chicago. This will be the Lions’ first game with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, but the players have not changed. Quarterback Jared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:28
Phishing scams cost users over $12M in August — Here's how to stay safe

Phishing scams continue to impact crypto and Web3 users, prompting the need for vigilance and personal online safety countermeasures. Phishing scams, attacks disguised as legitimate communication or websites designed to steal funds and sensitive information, cost crypto users over $12 million in August, up 72% from July, Web3 anti-scam service Scam Sniffer reported on Saturday.Crypto phishing scams impacted 15,230 victims in August, a 67% increase from July, with the single largest loss costing one user over $3 million, according to Scam Sniffer.The Scam Sniffer team also noted a “sharp escalation” in EIP-7702 signature scams. EIP-7702 is an Ethereum improvement proposal that allows Externally Owned Accounts to act as smart contract wallets that can execute transactions and shift funds.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/07 04:26
