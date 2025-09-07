2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Public Companies Embrace Bitcoin in Record Numbers

The post Public Companies Embrace Bitcoin in Record Numbers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Publicly listed companies have collectively amassed over one million Bitcoins, marking a noteworthy milestone in institutional adoption of the digital currency. This accumulation represents nearly 5% of Bitcoin‘s total cap of 21 million, demonstrating a growing confidence in cryptocurrency as a viable asset. Continue Reading:Public Companies Embrace Bitcoin in Record Numbers Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/public-companies-embrace-bitcoin-in-record-numbers
Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: “Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero”

The post Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: “Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, shared his views on the future of Bitcoin (BTC) and the general markets in an interview. McGlone described Bitcoin’s rise to $100,000 as the “peak of the bubble,” suggesting the price could drop to $10,000. He explained this potential decline as being due to Bitcoin becoming a risky asset and its high correlation with the S&P 500. McGlone argued that this correlation is at an all-time high and that the US stock market must remain elevated for Bitcoin to continue its rise. He noted that another risk factor is that there are currently more than 21 million different cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency market, compared to just one, Bitcoin, in 2009. McGlone predicts that gold prices will continue to outperform most risk-on assets. McGlone, who sees a decline in the US stock market as the main catalyst for the gold price rally, sees gold heading towards $4,000. He argues that the final quarter of 2025 “will not be good for stocks, risk assets, and Bitcoin.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/controversial-claim-from-bloomberg-senior-analyst-bitcoin-price-could-lose-one-zero/
Senate market structure bill draft proposes SEC–CFTC joint committee to end crypto turf wars

The bill's latest draft also addresses the regulatory treatment of airdrops, protections for developers, a DePIN carve-out, and more.
Public Companies Amass Over One Million BTC, Captivating Crypto Enthusiasts

Publicly traded companies have amassed over 1 million Bitcoin. Strategy leads institutional Bitcoin holders with 636,505 BTC. Continue Reading:Public Companies Amass Over One Million BTC, Captivating Crypto Enthusiasts The post Public Companies Amass Over One Million BTC, Captivating Crypto Enthusiasts appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
How stablecoins and lightning fit the bill

The post How stablecoins and lightning fit the bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Bobby Shell, Board of Directors & VP of Marketing at Voltage. AI is no longer just assisting humans—it’s making decisions, managing resources, and even spending money. But without instant, programmable payment rails, this new digital workforce is running on outdated infrastructure. Today’s AI systems are evolving into autonomous agents capable of handling complex workflows independently. These agents plan, interpret, decide, and execute operations, and increasingly are being trusted and empowered to make financial decisions too. But for these AI systems to truly scale and thrive, they need access to digital money that is immediate, scalable, and secure: Bitcoin. Here is why the correct infrastructure stack matters, how it is already taking shape, and why market leaders should act now to position their organizations for the future of money. Legacy Networks Are Building. Is It Scalable? Today’s financial infrastructure is built on closed systems: centralized platforms like Visa and Mastercard dominate payment processing, gatekeeping access to their tools and protocols. While Visa experiments with AI-powered payment orchestration and Mastercard develops dynamic transaction frameworks, these solutions are designed for incumbents, not innovators. They’re siloed, slow to adapt, and exclude those who rely on decentralized assets like Bitcoin. These systems will never serve the edges of innovation—where creators, startups, and AI-native businesses are building the future—or those who measure value in Bitcoin’s sound money. This is where open rails emerge as the disruptive alternative. There are a few steps to an AI-ready payment stack: It begins with stablecoins, the predictable, permissionless currency for digital work, enabling global teams and AI agents to transact seamlessly, whether splitting revenue between algorithms or paying content creators across borders. Next comes Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, the backbone of this stack. Lightning operates beyond the constraints of Visa/Mastercard, offering instant…
Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets

The fortune of Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum and one of the most influential names in the cryptocurrency world, is a matter of curiosity. Continue Reading: Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets
RedStone bulls eye $1 as RED breaks past KEY supply zone!

The RED market did not show signs of being overextended, and a brief dip to $0.55-$0.6 could be followed by further gains.
The $0.01 Entry That Beats Ethereum: Why Analysts Say Ozak AI Could Deliver 100x More ROI Than ETH in 2025

The cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, with new projects and innovations emerging regularly. One such project, Ozak AI, is catching the attention of investors due to its combination of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. As the Ozak AI presale goes live at an entry price of just $0.01 per token, industry analysts believe it could
Robinhood Unexpectedly Added To S&P 500 While Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Behemoth Strategy Is Snubbed ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Robinhood Unexpectedly Added To S&P 500 While Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Behemoth Strategy Is Snubbed ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Shares in trading platform Robinhood Markets surged in after-hours trading after being included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index. Robinhood (HOOD) jumped past $108 per share after closing Friday around $101, data from Yahoo Finance shows. The S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday that HOOD will join the global index on September 22. This addition marks a watershed moment for the financial technology sector as the digital asset-focused company joins the ranks of the most influential American firms.  But the S&P 500 overlooked the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder Strategy, despite hopes of inclusion after the company posted one of the strongest quarters in its history, boosted by the rising value of its BTC stash and meeting all the requirements to be included in the benchmark. Strategy Misses Out On S&P 500 Inclusion Despite Checking All Boxes Last December, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) entered the Nasdaq-100 Index — which tracks the 100 biggest companies by market capitalization listed on the tech-focused Nasdaq stock exchange. But despite the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company’s $94 billion market cap being large enough to meet the S&P’s criteria for inclusion and already being included in a major stock market index, it has been denied inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Advertisement &nbsp S&P-listed companies must be based in the U.S. and have a market cap of at least $22.7 billion. Shares of Strategy dropped nearly 3% in after-market trading. The company holds approximately $70 billion worth of Bitcoin and publicized the crypto treasury strategy that many other firms have since embraced. S&P 500 Listing Leads To More BTC Exposure Strategy’s inclusion in the S&P 500 would have been a huge milestone for the company and for the crypto industry at large, as it…
Crypto Phishing Scams Claim Over $12 Million in August: Tips to Stay Safe

The post Crypto Phishing Scams Claim Over $12 Million in August: Tips to Stay Safe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phishing scams, attacks disguised as legitimate communication or websites designed to steal funds and sensitive information, cost crypto users over $12 million in August, up 72% from July, Web3 anti-scam service Scam Sniffer reported on Saturday. Crypto phishing scams impacted 15,230 victims in August, a 67% increase from July, with the single largest loss costing one user over $3 million, according to Scam Sniffer. The Scam Sniffer team also noted a “sharp escalation” in EIP-7702 signature scams. EIP-7702 is an Ethereum improvement proposal that allows Externally Owned Accounts to act as smart contract wallets that can execute transactions and shift funds. August 2025 phishing attack numbers. Source: Scam Sniffer Scammers and hackers exploiting this functionality drained over $5.6 million in August through three separate attacks, Scam Sniffer said. Scams and cybersecurity exploits continue to be a problem in crypto, with over $163 million stolen in August through malicious activity. The persistent threat is a reminder for crypto users to remain vigilant and practice good anti-phishing and anti-scam security measures. Related: Venus Protocol recovers user’s $13.5M stolen in phishing attack Good practices for staying safe against phishing scams Losses from crypto hacks and scams crossed $3.1 billion in the first half of 2025 amid increasingly sophisticated attack methods. Scammers often target users by posing as legitimate and well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, either setting up fake websites with similar URL addresses to legitimate exchanges or sending fake communications to users. These communications include emails, text messages, and even physical letters sent through the mail, designed to steal sensitive user information, including seed phrases for crypto wallets and passwords to online accounts.  Typically, the scammers will pretend to be customer service agents from reputable exchanges, claiming that the user’s account is facing some sort of threat or cybersecurity issue and demand personal information from…
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant