2025-09-09 Tuesday

Fan Favorite Or Villain? ‘Big Brother’ House Rocked By Controversial Departure

The post Fan Favorite Or Villain? ‘Big Brother’ House Rocked By Controversial Departure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES – JULY 10: Julie Chen Moonves, host of summer competition staple “Big Brother” on CBS. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images SPOILER ALERT: If you don’t want to know who is the latest to exit the Big Brother house, stop reading now. But let’s face it – any kind of drama on social media, positive or negative, is good for any reality competition show (or any series, for that matter). Silence is not necessarily golden. So, when former winner Rachel Reilly returned to compete on the annual CBS summer tradition for the third time, the expectation was an immediate eviction. Love her or hate her (and personally, I go both ways), why would anyone want to keep such an adept strategist (and tremendous liar) in the house? But that didn’t happen. Instead, Reilly became a dominant force this season — until now. Her shocking departure – via a non-traditional eviction – has social media ablaze with backlash. So, why was it non-traditional? Enter the latest twist: the non-voting “White Locust Resort” challenge. After evading nomination for eight straight weeks, Reilly’s run came to an abrupt and unexpected end. Following the September 4 live eviction, in which the not-so-beloved Mickey Lee was sent packing, the live feeds went dark for nearly two days. During the blackout, houseguests faced off in the new “White Locust Resort” challenge — a maze-based competition tied to a “safety chain” game. According to reports, players had to complete the maze within a specific time limit. Reilly failed to finish in her allotted 1 minute and 30 seconds and was immediately evicted. No vote. No second chances. No opportunity to fight for safety. Just straight to the jury. “You bring back a legend just to boot her in a random…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:37
In Cable News, Winning The Press Release Matters As Much As Ratings

The post In Cable News, Winning The Press Release Matters As Much As Ratings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNN logo is seen on a reporter microphone in London. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Every month, the big cable news networks don’t just slug it out on-air — they also wage a parallel contest that the viewing public doesn’t see, one that actually unfolds in the email inbox of media reporters. The goal of this particular scramble has to do with the announcement of Nielsen ratings. And it’s a much more competitive race than you’d think. The contest isn’t just about announcing the ratings — it’s about shaping the story around them, framing the wins, and minimizing the losses in a way that nudges reporters to cover this network as opposed to that one. And August’s data offer a perfect example of how the spin battle plays out, with each press release competing not only on ratings but also on narrative. The emails from cable’s major players all arrived in a flurry on the same afternoon earlier this week, with Fox News celebrating a summer-long sweep, MSNBC leaning into viewer “engagement” and cross-platform performance, CNN spotlighting its Originals, and NewsNation calling attention to its rapid growth. How cable news networks frame their Nielsen ratings Let’s start with Fox’s news release, the email subject line of which endeavored to remind any and all about its place in the pecking order: “Fox News Channel Beats Every Network in Primetime for Entire Summer.” The network’s release goes on to declare that it’s in the midst of an “historic run,” raving that Fox News Channel has been the “highest-rated network in all of television” in Monday–Sunday primetime since June 20, averaging 2.43 million viewers (ahead of ABC’s 2.38 million, NBC’s 2.21 million, and CBS’ 2.03 million). For August, Fox brought in 2.3 million primetime viewers and 237,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:34
‘Blur’ Gets My Vote At Venice Immersive

The post ‘Blur’ Gets My Vote At Venice Immersive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blur won no awards at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, which wrapped yesterday. This year’s competition featured thirty projects. There were three winners, but Blur dominated conversation on Lazzaretto Island where the Immersive Competition took place. From the moment I arrived the refrain was constant: “Did you see Blur?” Demand was far greater than supply. Because of the cruel math of throughput and utilization, over ten days, only three hundred people experienced Blur. Forty people a day. Blur is unlike anything I have ever seen. It combines live performance and mixed reality in a way that is fresh, surprising, and profound. And yet I can’t tell you exactly what happened, or exactly what it means. Like a memory, its force comes in fragments. My journey began with a silent docent in a red dress who led me down a hallway. At the end was another Asian woman, also in a red dress. They could have been twins. She beckoned. When I approached, she reached out and gently took my hand. Without explanation she traced the number “11” on my palm. It was a startling gesture. In theater you don’t expect to be touched, least of all in VR where the headset usually creates distance. Instead, there was an intimacy that disarmed me. She then produced a small penlight and directed me to look into it. For a moment I thought of Men in Black, as though my memory were about to be erased. Still image from ‘Blur.’ Venice Immersive I was then taken into a narrow, darkened room with six chairs. On mine was a Meta Quest 3 headset, marked with the same number she had written on my hand. A flimsy bookshelf was built into a flat on one side. I put on the headset. Inside, I could see…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:31
NFT sales nosedive to $104.5m, CryptoPunks sales in green

The post NFT sales nosedive to $104.5m, CryptoPunks sales in green appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The non-fungible token (NFT) market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery. Summary NFT sales plummeted 22.6% to $104.5 million in the steepest weekly decline in months. CryptoPunks emerged as a rare bright spot with 4.7% growth and continued dominance in high-value sales. Market participation expanded with buyer and seller counts growing over 14%. The NFT market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery. According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation continues to surge with NFT buyers rising by 14.89% to 622,535, and NFT sellers increasing by 16.25% to 447,821. However, NFT transactions have declined by 3.07% to 1,699,318. This is happening at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered to the $110,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has maintained the $4,300 level. The global crypto market cap is now $3.81 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.75 trillion. Ethereum maintains lead in sales Ethereum has maintained its leading position with $37.7 million in sales, falling 29.88% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has plummeted by 68.03% to $6.4 million. Polygon (POL) has held second place with $15.7 million, declining 17.43%. Mythos Chain sits in third with $10.1 million, down 1.73%. Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam) BNB Chain (BNB) occupies fourth position with $9.5 million, falling 23.59%. Bitcoin rounds out the top five with $7.8 million, declining 32.40%. Solana (SOL) holds sixth place with $5.1 million, down 6.81%. The buyer count has increased across all major blockchains, with Polygon leading at 38.34% growth, followed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:30
Jannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open Final

The post Jannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jannik Sinner of Italy returns against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men’s Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images One day ahead of the US Open men’s final on Sunday, Jannik Sinner’s coach provided an injury update on the world No. 1. Sinner sustained an abdominal injury during the second set, won by Felix Auger-Aliassime, and received medical treatment. He ended up winning four sets and will face No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the final. “He just had a little abdominal discomfort at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away,” Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s coach, said per SuperTennis. “When he came back, he wasn’t sure how he was doing in the first few games, so he didn’t push. Then he started pushing, and his serve got better and better. I think he’s fine for Sunday.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images The injury impacted Sinner’s serve – he made just 53% of his first serves – and his team made suggestions on how he could change his motion. “During the match, we recommended a few more kicks to start the rally with an advantage,” he said. “Then the abdominal discomfort complicated the situation; he felt more pain when…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:28
Solana Price And Pi Network Show Trading Volume Dips As Investors Back Layer Brett For 70x Gains In 2025

The post Solana Price And Pi Network Show Trading Volume Dips As Investors Back Layer Brett For 70x Gains In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While SOL and PI trading volumes dip, a new challenger is captivating the crypto world: Layer Brett. This isn’t just another memecoin; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 solution that has already blown past $1.8 million in its presale. Analysts are whispering about 70x gains by 2025. Could this be the next big crypto to truly shake things up, offering genuine utility where many meme tokens just offer hype? Layer Brett is the best-looking crypto for the future Forget the struggles that some significant cap altcoins, like SOL and PI, face. Layer Brett offers something genuinely different. We’re talking about lightning-fast transactions, often clocked at 10,000 TPS, with gas fees that drop to an almost unbelievable $0.0001. That kind of performance is a game-changer.  For those weary of high Ethereum gas fees or the congestion seen on other chains, this Layer 2 blockchain is an absolute breath of fresh air. It’s also offering a mind-boggling 917% APY on staking. No wonder investors are flocking to this best crypto presale. Layer Brett is a next-generation memecoin, yes, but one fused with real blockchain utility, built directly on Ethereum’s Layer 2. Picture the vibrant energy of meme culture meeting the serious power of scalability. It’s Brett, but evolved, escaping the limitations of its original Base chain. This project aims to disrupt the entire meme token landscape. The magic happens through its Layer 2 architecture, which allows Layer Brett to process activity off-chain while still drawing on Ethereum’s rock-solid security. This means transactions are nearly instantaneous and incredibly inexpensive. Users can jump in, buy, and stake $LBRETT in mere seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.  Plus, those early staking rewards? They are amplified due to the lower operating costs that this efficient Layer 2 crypto provides. It’s a sweet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:25
Santiment’s Take on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

The post Santiment’s Take on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analytics platform Santiment said on Friday that several well-known assets captured the most attention in online discussions this week, with BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT and EGLD leading the list. According to Santiment, BTC dominated conversation as users debated its role as “digital gold,” its long-term investment appeal and the significance of growing government and institutional involvement. The firm noted that the discussion also emphasized self-custody and the use of nodes as a way to secure the network. ETH also featured prominently. Santiment observed that ETH was frequently referenced in promotional materials for short-lived tokens marketed as easily transferable and spendable, suggesting ether continues to play a role in how new products are presented to crypto audiences. DOGE’s surge in attention came from two developments, Santiment said. Rex-Osprey is preparing to launch what would be the first U.S.-listed Dogecoin exchange-traded fund, while Trump-backed Thumzup announced an expansion of its mining operations with the purchase of 3,500 rigs. Tether drew interest over its strategy to invest more heavily in the entire gold supply chain, Santiment reported. The firm said Tether executives described the metal as “natural bitcoin,” underscoring how the stablecoin issuer is broadening its portfolio beyond digital assets. Finally, Santiment said discussion around MultiversX centered on concerns about dilution from an increase in EGLD supply. Users expressed worries about projects leaving for other chains such as Sui, though some noted ongoing work on services like xPortal and xMoney. Founded in 2016, Santiment tracks market, sentiment and on-chain data across thousands of crypto assets. Its weekly roundups highlight which projects are generating the most discussion among traders and investors. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/06/santiment-highlights-five-of-this-week-s-top-trending-coins-btc-eth-doge-usdt-egld
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:20
WLFI Accused of Blocking Investor Tokens After Compliance Flags

The post WLFI Accused of Blocking Investor Tokens After Compliance Flags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked crypto project that has been in the spotlight since launch, is now accused of locking investors out of their holdings. A Croatian developer with deep roots in the Ethereum ecosystem says the platform refused to release his tokens, citing compliance red flags. The dispute surfaced when Bruno Skvorc, founder of the NFT infrastructure startup RMRK and an early contributor to Ethereum 2.0, revealed that his wallet had been blocked from withdrawals. According to him, the project’s compliance department branded his address as too risky to receive tokens, even though the same address was accepted when funds were originally deposited. Skvorc shared screenshots showing WLFI’s compliance team denying his request for tokens. He described the situation as one where investors are powerless against an organization backed by political influence, calling it “a mafia-style model” where complaints go nowhere. He also claimed at least five other investors were facing identical restrictions. The Role of Compliance Tools Onchain researchers quickly weighed in, pointing to flaws in the automated screening systems used by many crypto projects. Blockchain analyst ZachXBT noted that these tools often assign a “high risk” label to wallets for tenuous reasons, such as interacting with DeFi apps or passing funds through exchanges later targeted by regulators. In Skvorc’s case, the system flagged activity linked to Tornado Cash, indirect ties to Russian-sanctioned platforms like Garantex and Netex24, and use of a service dashboard that has since been blacklisted. While none of these were direct violations, they were enough for WLFI to freeze his allocation indefinitely. A Broader Pattern of Tension This is not the first time WLFI has drawn attention. The token recently made headlines for extreme price volatility, with large holders losing millions during a 40% drop despite the project burning 47 million tokens to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:16
Worldcoin Price Today: WLD Holds $0.90 as Buyers Target $1.15 Breakout

Worldcoin is holding firm above the $0.90 level, with market signals suggesting that buyers are preparing for a bigger move. The coin has shown resilience despite recent dips, fueling speculation that momentum could push prices toward higher resistance zones.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 05:15
Kaia Taps Crypto.com Onchain to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption with $USDT Integration

Kaia joins Crypto.com Onchain Wallet to integrate $USDT to offer seamless stablecoin access, crypto trading, and rewards through a limited campaign.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 05:15
