NFT sales nosedive to $104.5m, CryptoPunks sales in green
The post NFT sales nosedive to $104.5m, CryptoPunks sales in green appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The non-fungible token (NFT) market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery. Summary NFT sales plummeted 22.6% to $104.5 million in the steepest weekly decline in months. CryptoPunks emerged as a rare bright spot with 4.7% growth and continued dominance in high-value sales. Market participation expanded with buyer and seller counts growing over 14%. The NFT market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery. According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation continues to surge with NFT buyers rising by 14.89% to 622,535, and NFT sellers increasing by 16.25% to 447,821. However, NFT transactions have declined by 3.07% to 1,699,318. This is happening at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered to the $110,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has maintained the $4,300 level. The global crypto market cap is now $3.81 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.75 trillion. Ethereum maintains lead in sales Ethereum has maintained its leading position with $37.7 million in sales, falling 29.88% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has plummeted by 68.03% to $6.4 million. Polygon (POL) has held second place with $15.7 million, declining 17.43%. Mythos Chain sits in third with $10.1 million, down 1.73%. Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam) BNB Chain (BNB) occupies fourth position with $9.5 million, falling 23.59%. Bitcoin rounds out the top five with $7.8 million, declining 32.40%. Solana (SOL) holds sixth place with $5.1 million, down 6.81%. The buyer count has increased across all major blockchains, with Polygon leading at 38.34% growth, followed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:30