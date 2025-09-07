2025-09-09 Tuesday

Peter Schiff Criticizes Bitcoin’s Performance Following Gold’s Rally

The post Peter Schiff Criticizes Bitcoin’s Performance Following Gold’s Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular gold advocate Peter Schiff has criticized Bitcoin’s weakness against gold, calling it near bear market territory. Gold hit a new record above $3,586, highlighting his point. Gold’s Record High Contrasts With Bitcoin’s Volatile Performance Schiff noted that Bitcoin priced in gold has dropped 18% since August 12, when it peaked at 37.2 ounces. The decline leaves it just 2% above official bear market territory. Compared with its November 2021 ratio, Bitcoin is still nearly 16% lower. Priced in gold, since hitting a high of about 37.2 ounces on Aug. 12, Bitcoin is down 18%, just 2% above official bear market territory. In fact, priced in gold, Bitcoin is currently almost 16% below its Nov. 2021 high. How do you square this dismal performance with all the hype? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 6, 2025 This further reinforces his argument that the cryptocurrency cannot compete with the precious metal as a reliable store of value. Previously, Peter Schiff stated that he would pick Bitcoin over Ethereum, if it becomes necessary to make a choice. Gold’s latest performance adds weight to Schiff’s position. TradingView data shows that the precious metal has surged past $3,586, marking a fresh all-time high. Gold has gained more than 36% year-to-date and 42% over the past twelve months. It climbed more than 23% in the past six months alone. In five years, the price has risen more than 85%, indicating it can maintain consistent growth through cycles. This stability has further confirmed gold as the ultimate safe haven asset. Bitcoin, meanwhile, delivered mixed results. The cryptocurrency trades near $110,160, down 0.46% in the past day and more than 4% lower over the past month. Bitcoin is up 18% year to date and 36% in six months, even though it has recorded losses over the short term.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:56
Top 3 ETH Coins as Tom Lee Sees 50% Chance of Ethereum Flipping Bitcoin

The post Top 3 ETH Coins as Tom Lee Sees 50% Chance of Ethereum Flipping Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETH/USD could overtake Bitcoin BTC/USD in network value, according to Fundstrat co-founder and Bitmine BMNR chairman Tom Lee, who said there is at least a 50% chance Ethereum’s network value flips Bitcoin. Gas fees have stabilized following upgrades, and daily active addresses continue exceeding 500,000. These factors have made investors revisit crypto predictions around Ethereum flipping Bitcoin in total value. However, amid this prediction, investors are also searching for the next big altcoin, and here are the top 3 ETH coins that are the best crypto to buy. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top ETH Coin to Watch At the center of meme culture and blockchain innovation, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already proven itself as one of the most exciting projects of the year. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain with a focus on speed, security, and extremely low fees, it offers something the meme coin market has long been waiting for: real utility combined with strong community backing. The presale momentum behind LILPEPE has been extraordinary. With over $23.89 million already raised, it is now in stage 12, priced at just $0.0021 per token. More than 22 million dollars of support so far demonstrates investor trust and anticipation of future growth. This strong early backing is why analysts highlight LILPEPE as the best crypto to buy ahead of Ethereum’s potential flippening of Bitcoin. LILPEPE’s tokenomics are structured for long-term value. Out of its 100 billion supply, 26.5% is allocated to presale, ensuring widespread early adoption. The rest is distributed as follows: 10% liquidity, 30% chain reserves, 10% DEX allocation, 10% marketing, and 13.5% staking and rewards. Importantly, there is 0% tax, making transactions more appealing to both investors and traders. The project has already secured its listing on CoinMarketCap and will launch on two top-tier exchanges, with plans…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:55
AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece

BitcoinWorld AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and digital innovation, a story has emerged that blurs the lines between technological ambition and artistic integrity. Imagine a world where AI doesn’t just generate text or images, but resurrects lost cinematic masterpieces, challenging our very understanding of authorship and intellectual property. This isn’t a scene from a sci-fi film; it’s the audacious reality unfolding with Fable, an Amazon-backed AI startup, and its controversial plan to digitally reconstruct Orson Welles’ ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’. For anyone tracking the intersection of technology and creative industries, especially within the crypto and digital asset space, this development raises profound questions about ownership, authenticity, and the very soul of art in the age of advanced AI filmmaking. What is Fable AI and Its Ambitious Vision? On the surface, Fable AI presents itself as a pioneering force, often dubbed the ‘Netflix of AI.’ This ambitious startup, which recently secured significant funding from the Amazon Alexa Fund, aims to democratize content creation through artificial intelligence. Their core platform empowers users to craft their own animated stories using intuitive AI prompts, effectively putting a virtual animation studio at their fingertips. While currently focusing on its own intellectual property, Fable has openly expressed aspirations to extend these capabilities to established Hollywood IP, a move that has already seen it used to generate unauthorized ‘South Park’ episodes. The company’s latest innovation is a powerful new Generative AI model designed to produce long, complex narratives. This is where the story takes an intriguing turn, moving from cartoon creation to the ambitious task of cinematic resurrection. Fable’s technological prowess lies in its ability to understand and extend storylines, generate characters, and even simulate visual styles, making it a formidable player in the emerging field of AI-driven content creation. The Audacious Plan: Resurrecting Orson Welles’ ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ The specific project causing a stir involves filmmaker Brian Rose, who has already dedicated five years to digitally reconstructing the lost 43 minutes of Orson Welles‘ 1942 classic, ‘The Magnificent Ambersons.’ Rose now plans to leverage Fable’s advanced AI model over the next two years to complete this digital resurrection. But why ‘Ambersons’? For many, it might seem like an obscure choice, overshadowed by Welles’ more famous work, ‘Citizen Kane.’ However, among cinephiles, ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ holds a special, tragic place as a lost masterpiece, severely truncated and altered by the studio after Welles was removed from the project. The film’s reputation as a ‘what could have been’ fuels the fascination. It’s a testament to Welles’ genius, even in its compromised form, and the destruction of his original vision remains a poignant moment in film history. Rose, in his statement, lamented the loss of a ‘four-minute-long, unbroken moving camera shot whose loss is a tragedy,’ with only 50 seconds remaining in the studio-recut version. This sense of profound loss is presumably what drew Fable and Rose to this particular project, seeing it as an ultimate test of AI filmmaking‘s potential. Ethical Minefield: The Orson Welles Estate and Intellectual Property in Generative AI Herein lies the project’s most significant controversy: Fable has not obtained the rights to ‘The Magnificent Ambersons,’ nor has it consulted with the estate of Orson Welles. This omission has drawn sharp criticism from David Reeder, who manages the estate for Welles’ daughter, Beatrice. Reeder vehemently described the project as an ‘attempt to generate publicity on the back of Welles’ creative genius,’ asserting that it would amount to nothing more than ‘a purely mechanical exercise without any of the uniquely innovative thinking [of] a creative force like Welles.’ The estate’s reaction highlights a critical dilemma in the age of Generative AI: the clash between technological capability and artistic rights. While Reeder expressed less anger over the idea of recreation itself, he was deeply offended by the lack of ‘even the courtesy of a heads up.’ Interestingly, the estate itself has ’embraced AI technology to create a voice model intended to be used for VO work with brands,’ indicating a pragmatic openness to AI when handled respectfully and with proper authorization. This distinction is crucial: the estate acknowledges AI’s potential but insists on ethical engagement and proper compensation. The situation with Fable and the Welles estate underscores the urgent need for clear guidelines and legal frameworks governing the use of AI in creative endeavors, particularly concerning existing intellectual property. Without such frameworks, the line between innovation and infringement becomes dangerously blurred, setting a precedent that could destabilize entire creative industries. AI Filmmaking: A Double-Edged Sword for Creativity The Fable project forces us to confront the profound implications of AI filmmaking. On one hand, the technology offers tantalizing possibilities: Reviving Lost Works: The potential to reconstruct films, music, or literature lost to time or censorship. Democratizing Creation: Lowering barriers for aspiring filmmakers and artists to create complex narratives. New Storytelling Forms: Enabling interactive or dynamically generated content that adapts to viewers. However, the challenges and ethical quandaries are equally significant: Authenticity vs. Recreation: Can an AI truly recreate an artist’s vision, or does it merely produce a convincing imitation? The author of the original article aptly notes, ‘this is a tragedy that AI cannot undo.’ Artistic Intent: Without the original creator’s guidance, how can AI accurately interpret and extend their artistic intent? Intellectual Property: The Fable case exemplifies the legal quagmire when AI operates without proper rights, raising questions of ownership and fair use. The ‘Frankenstein’ Effect: As the original piece points out, using AI to swap faces onto new actors creates ‘Frankensteined replicas,’ which might lack the soul of the original performances. Historically, filmmakers have attempted to ‘fix’ or finish Welles’ movies, but these efforts typically involved using footage he himself had shot. Fable’s approach, described as a hybrid of AI and traditional filmmaking (reshooting scenes with contemporary actors and then face-swapping), goes a step further, entering entirely new territory. It’s a fascinating technical demonstration, but as Reeder suggests, it risks being ‘a purely mechanical exercise’ divorced from the human genius that defined Welles’ work. Beyond Hollywood: Generative AI’s Impact on Digital Assets and Events like Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The debate surrounding Fable AI extends far beyond the confines of Hollywood, resonating deeply within the broader tech and digital asset communities. The innovations in Generative AI are not just about film; they are reshaping how we perceive digital ownership, content creation, and even the value of unique artistic expressions. Events like Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 serve as crucial platforms where such cutting-edge developments are dissected and discussed by industry heavyweights. Imagine the insights from leaders at Netflix, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Sequoia Capital, and Elad Gil, all slated to speak at Disrupt 2025. Their discussions will undoubtedly touch upon how AI is transforming media, investment, and the very fabric of startup growth. For those immersed in cryptocurrency and blockchain, the Fable scenario offers a preview of challenges related to provenance and intellectual property that Web3 technologies aim to address. How will NFTs and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) play a role in authenticating and compensating creators for AI-generated or AI-assisted works in the future? The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World Disrupt promises to be a melting pot of ideas, where the future of tech, including AI’s role in creative industries and its intersection with digital assets, will be sharply defined. Learning from these top voices is crucial for anyone looking to sharpen their edge in this rapidly evolving landscape. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain insights into how technologies like Generative AI are shaping not just entertainment, but the entire digital economy. The Future of Storytelling: Who Owns the Narrative? Ultimately, Fable’s ambitious project with Orson Welles‘ ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ is more than just a tech demo; it’s a litmus test for the future of creative industries. It forces us to ask fundamental questions about the nature of art, the rights of creators, and the role of technology. While filmmaker Brian Rose seems genuinely motivated by a desire to honor Welles’ vision, the path chosen – without rights or estate consultation – undermines that very intention. The promise of AI filmmaking is immense, offering unprecedented tools for creativity and preservation. However, its ethical implementation will define its true legacy. If AI is to truly serve art, it must do so with respect for authorship, intellectual property, and the human element that imbues art with its profound meaning. Otherwise, we risk creating technically perfect but emotionally hollow imitations, forever chasing a ghost that technology, for all its power, cannot truly bring back. To learn more about the latest AI filmmaking trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/07 05:55
Active Tokenized Private Credit Loans Near $16 Billion, APR Slips Below 10%

The post Active Tokenized Private Credit Loans Near $16 Billion, APR Slips Below 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Active loans in tokenized private credit now top $15.95 billion, signaling rapid growth but also sharper fault lines in protocol performance. Loan Counts Fall as Tokenized Credit Market Consolidates Tokenized private credit has grown significantly since mid-June, adding more than $2 billion in active loans and $4.3 billion in cumulative lending. As of Sept. 6, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/active-tokenized-private-credit-loans-near-16-billion-apr-slips-below-10/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:53
Peter Schiff Criticizes Bitcoin’s Performance Following Gold’s Rally To New ATH

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/07 05:47
Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

The post Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin highlights Codex’s role in Ethereum L2 integration. Stablecoin efficiency could drive mainstream crypto use. Market anticipates heightened usage of Ethereum and stablecoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted low-cost stablecoin transactions as key for crypto value, applauding Codex’s integration into Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem via his statements on Twitter. Codex’s entry into Ethereum L2 enhances stablecoin efficiency, impacting market dynamics and boosting Ethereum usage amidst increased transaction volumes on Codex, supporting DeFi growth. Codex and Ethereum: Catalyzing Crypto Adoption Vitalik Buterin acknowledged Codex’s integration into the Ethereum L2 ecosystem, highlighting its value in synergizing with Layer 1 since inception. The integration reflects a strategic enhancement of Ethereum’s scaling capabilities. Codex, focusing on low-cost, composable stablecoin transactions, further solidifies these enhancements. Stablecoin efficiency is pivotal in mainstream adoption, with its integration into Ethereum’s L2 potentially leading to significant transaction cost reductions. Such developments are crucial for fostering broader crypto market utilization by both businesses and individual users. Key figures, including Arthur Hayes, endorse Codex, seeing low-cost stablecoin transactions as transformative for dollarized DeFi infrastructures. This reaction aligns with Raoul Pal’s view on L2 efficiencies as facilitators of mainstream business engagement. Codex Integration Echoes Market and Expert Predictions Did you know? Integration of Codex in Ethereum’s L2 reflects trends seen with Polygon’s zkEVM and StarkNet, highlighting consistent stablecoin transaction growth post-announcements. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,271.46, with a market cap of formatNumber(515587256926, 2) billion. Recent 24-hour data indicates a trading volume decline of -59.23%, and ETH experienced a weekly decrease of -1.65%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research experts, Codex’s integration could stimulate further Ethereum adoption and spur L2 innovation. Regulatory frameworks targeting low-cost stablecoin transactions may legitimize and expand crypto’s financial landscape.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:45
Uniswap Price Holds $9.26 as Consolidation Signals Cautious Rebound Ahead

Uniswap price is navigating a tight range that has drawn attention from traders and analysts monitoring its potential recovery.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 05:45
Bitcoin (BTC) Doesn’t Cheer Fed Cut Bets. What Next?

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Doesn’t Cheer Fed Cut Bets. What Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bad news has just been bad news over the past 24 hours. Friday’s weak U.S. jobs report bolstered bets on deeper Fed cuts, but bitcoin BTC$110,204.87 hasn’t played along. The leading cryptocurrency by market value remains heavy below $112,000, instead of rallying on the prospect of easier monetary policy as many had anticipated. The inability to find upside suggests potential for a deeper sell-off ahead. NFP shock Job seekers had a tough time in August as the nonfarm payrolls revealed just 22,000 job additions, significantly less than the Dow Jones’ projection of 75,000. The report also revised lower the combined job creation over June and July by 21,000. Notably, the revised June figure showed a net loss of 13,000. Nine sectors, including manufacturing, construction, wholesale trade, and professional services, registered job losses, while health services and leisure and hospitality were bright spots. The Kobeissi Letter called the jobs report “absolutely insane.” The newsletter service described the downward revisions in prior months as a sign of a broken system and the labour market entering recession territory. Following the jobs data, the probability of a Fed rate cut at the Sept. 17 meeting surged to 100%, and the odds of a 50-basis-point cut jumped to 12%. The likelihood of additional rate cuts in November and December also increased, sending Treasury yields lower. The upcoming revisions to earlier jobs reports are expected to add fuel to the rate cut bets. “The BLS will announce annual benchmark revisions on Tuesday, and they are expected to point to even weaker job growth earlier. Some surveys suggest between 500k and 1 mln jobs could be revised away,” Bannockburn Global Forex’s Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist, Marc Chandler said in a market update. BTC’s double top is intact; volatility in Treasury yields may rise Bitcoin briefly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:41
5 New Bitwise Crypto ETPs Now Listed on Swiss Stock Exchange

The world's largest crypto index fund manager expands its reach to the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zürich.
CryptoPotato2025/09/07 05:39
20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge

The post 20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 20.3 million SHIB dissolved from supply SHIB price crashes following Bitcoin drawdown The Shiba Inu community continues to gradually diminish the circulating SHIB supply by conducting regular burns. According to fresh data shared by the Shibburn portal, over the past week, a significant portion of these meme coins has been pushed out of circulation for good. Meanwhile, over the past day, the SHIB price has displayed a mild decline after failing to continue the 1.9% rise on Friday. You Might Also Like 20.3 million SHIB dissolved from supply In a recent tweet, the aforementioned blockchain tracker revealed that over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu community has managed to dispose of a substantial meme coin batch as 20,311,173 SHIB were transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses. This helped to drive the weekly burn rate by 43.66%, while the daily one has gone down by 97.15% due to a very small amount of SHIB burned over the past 24 hours. Since last morning, the community has so far managed to burn 69,808 SHIB. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001229 (1hr -0.15% ▼ | 24hr -0.08% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,242,999,177 (-0.06% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,711,761,922 TOKENS BURNTPast hour: 69,613 (2 transactions) Past 24Hrs: 69,808 (-97.15% ▼)Past 7 Days: 20,311,173 (43.66% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 6, 2025 SHIB price crashes following Bitcoin drawdown In the meantime, the price of the prominent meme-themed asset, SHIB, has dropped mildly, losing 1.67% today. This price decline was likely triggered by Bitcoin’s drawdown as BTC sharply fell by 2.4% on Friday, losing the $113,250 mark and landing at $110,560. It has been moving in that price range so far. The decline happened in a single mammoth red candle on an hourly chart. SHIB’s price fall, also marked by a huge red candle, followed a similar rise of 3.83%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:38
