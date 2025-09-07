MEXC-tőzsde
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Analysts Call the “Next Solana”
The post Ethereum-Based Altcoin Analysts Call the “Next Solana” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News An emerging Ethereum-based altcoin is drawing comparisons to Solana’s early days, but one newcomer may surprise. Every bull cycle results in breakout tokens that change market narratives and take centre stage in headlines. Investors were taken aback by Solana’s explosive growth in the previous cycle, which made it one of the most valuable altcoins. Analysts are now focussing on a project based on Ethereum that some have dubbed the “next Solana.” Its developer adoption, speed, and scalability mirror Solana’s initial course. Identifying such opportunities before they become widely known can yield exceptional returns for investors. At the same time, another surprising contender, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is gaining traction as an alternative narrative within the market. Solana’s legacy and the comparison game Solana’s success stemmed from speed and low costs, positioning it as a rival to Ethereum in performance-driven applications. Its thriving ecosystem of DeFi, NFTs, and consumer platforms proved that demand exists for high-throughput chains. The Ethereum-based altcoin now attracting attention is being measured against that legacy, with analysts pointing to similar developer enthusiasm and early adoption metrics. While no project can fully replicate Solana’s trajectory, the comparison highlights the hunger for new infrastructure tokens capable of scaling to mass-market use cases. Why Ethereum-based ecosystems matter Ethereum remains the largest hub for decentralized finance, but congestion and fees continue to push users toward layer-2 solutions and sidechains. This new altcoin builds on Ethereum’s security while offering performance enhancements, creating a bridge between reliability and scalability. For investors, this is a critical factor: it suggests that new infrastructure tokens can succeed without abandoning Ethereum’s trusted base layer. MAGACOIN FINANCE: A presale rewriting expectations While analysts debate Solana successors, MAGACOIN FINANCE is building a parallel storyline. Unlike many “Ethereum killers,” it isn’t promising technical revolutions, it’s promising cultural domination. With whale…
$0.01628
$0.00196852
$0.0006481
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 06:10
Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,000 By 2026 But Analysts Say Layer Brett Could 5x This Weekend
While the long-term Ethereum price prediction for ETH hits an ambitious $5,000 by 2026, some analysts are whispering about a far more immediate opportunity: Layer Brett. This new contender, a next-generation Layer 2 crypto, isn’t just riding the wave of meme coin madness; it’s building a whole new one. With its presale already smashing past […]
$0.01628
$0.10132
$0.5352
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 06:09
HBAR Price Forecast: Analyst Targets 123% Rally as ETF Approval Odds Hit 90%
Read the full article at coingape.com.
$0.017461
$0.22484
Coinstats
2025/09/07 06:08
Why is Dogecoin Down Today? DOGE Hovers Around $0.21 as Smart Investors Choose This Under-$0.035 DeFi Crypto
The post Why is Dogecoin Down Today? DOGE Hovers Around $0.21 as Smart Investors Choose This Under-$0.035 DeFi Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently falling, trading close to $0.21. This comes as the overall crypto market is uncertain and investors are unsure about where DOGE might go next. Because of this, investors are shifting their interest towards upcoming protocols in DeFi such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an up-and-coming player valued at $0.035. MUTM is in the sixth presale level and missing an entry here will mean paying 14.28% more when phase 7 comes along. Over $15.45 million has been raised so far and the project has already registered over 16,100 investors. As liquidity flows and risk-on capital seek utility-oriented applications, the focus is quietly shifting off the better-known names such as Dogecoin and onto emerging DeFi coins, possibly paving the way to a new phase of decentralized finance development. Dogecoin Liquefies as Wider Market Swings Play out Dogecoin price has slipped over the last week, now just above $0.20. DOGE has seen mild price swings over the last 24h. This recent dip is part of a broader change in market sentiment and is influenced by technical factors such as resistance levels and low activity from large investors. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance is getting a lot of attention in this changing market. Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance is allowing investors to buy in cheap while the project is still in its early stage. It is currently priced at $0.035, but will go higher to $0.04 in an upcoming phase 7 of token sale. There is also a very high interest in investment and the amount of funds raised has surpassed $15.45 million and the number of individuals holding tokens has surpassed over 16,100. This makes MUTM one of the most qualified within the market of DeFi. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program As the presale progresses, MUTM has launched a new initiative where, users of…
$0.00196852
$0.04422
$0.10132
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 06:07
BlockDAG Presale Nears $400M & 3M Miners Outshine BlockchainFX, Ozak AI
The post BlockDAG Presale Nears $400M & 3M Miners Outshine BlockchainFX, Ozak AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What separates hype from real traction? BlockchainFX and Ozak AI have both drawn attention, raising millions and promoting ambitious AI and multi-asset platforms. But while these projects focus on what’s ahead, BlockDAG is showing measurable adoption today. Its X1 app has already attracted over 3 million active miners, proving that engagement is locked in before launch. At the same time, its presale has surged to nearly $400 million with more than 26 billion coins sold. This momentum makes BlockDAG the defining top presale crypto of 2025. BlockDAG X1 App Hits 3M Users, Here’s Why That Matters BlockDAG has reached a major milestone, crossing 3 million active miners on its X1 mobile app, with real users mining BDAG directly from their smartphones. This kind of adoption typically follows a launch, yet BlockDAG is achieving it during presale, a clear signal of real-world traction. At the same time, thousands of X10 hardware rigs are being shipped globally, expanding access through both mobile and physical mining devices. Moreover, BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, despite being priced at $0.03 in Batch 30 of its presale, BlockDAG has introduced a new special price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. Not to mention, the presale is close to amassing $400M in record time. Whale activity has reinforced this growth story. Leaderboard entries have reached $4.4 million and $4.3 million, topping previous highs and sparking competition among large buyers. This mix of strong community adoption, global hardware distribution, multi-million-dollar entries, and a presale that continues to break records gives BlockDAG a unique edge. By…
$0.06089
$51.08
$0.10132
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 06:01
This Ethereum-Based Altcoin Is Being Called the “Next Solana” by Analysts
Every bull cycle results in breakout tokens that change market narratives and take centre stage in headlines. Investors were taken […] The post This Ethereum-Based Altcoin Is Being Called the “Next Solana” by Analysts appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.00196852
$0.0006481
$0.002304
Coindoo
2025/09/07 06:00
XRP Could Deliver 20x ROI Into 2025 as MAGACOIN FINANCE and TRUMP Join Speculative Buzz
XRP has been making headlines with bold forecasts for 2025, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is now entering the conversation as another altcoin with exciting ROI prospects. Alongside TRUMP’s ETF moves, these three tokens are fueling buzz across the crypto market. XRP Road to $50 and $100 Pumpius, a well-followed Bitcoin investor, has argued that XRP could [...] The post XRP Could Deliver 20x ROI Into 2025 as MAGACOIN FINANCE and TRUMP Join Speculative Buzz appeared first on Blockonomi.
$8.587
$0.0006481
$2.9457
Blockonomi
2025/09/07 06:00
Mapping TRON’s [TRX] path to $0.319 as bears tighten grip!
If Tron’s fundamentals weaken but its treasury grows, which signal should traders trust for the next move?
$0.0004904
$0.1246
$0.3301
Coinstats
2025/09/07 06:00
BlockchainFX at $6.2M, Ozak AI at $2.4M, but BlockDAG Leads the Pack With 3M Miners & Presale Nearing $400M
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-nears-400m-3m-miners-outshine-blockchainfx-ozak-ai/
$0.017461
$0.1466
$0.01758
Coinstats
2025/09/07 06:00
Unveiling The Controversial Quest To Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece
The post Unveiling The Controversial Quest To Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Filmmaking: Unveiling The Controversial Quest To Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece Skip to content Home AI News AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-filmmaking-fable-controversy/
$0.017461
$0.1466
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 05:57
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant