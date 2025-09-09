MEXC-tőzsde
Tether Launches Keet QVAC AI to Advance Decentralized Communication
TLDR: Tether introduced Keet QVAC AI, a decentralized communication protocol. The project builds on Tether’s focus on peer-to-peer and censorship-resistant technologies. Keet QVAC AI supports private messaging and collaboration without centralized servers. Tether presented it as a tool for privacy and user empowerment. Tether, best known for issuing the USDT stablecoin, has announced the launch [...] The post Tether Launches Keet QVAC AI to Advance Decentralized Communication appeared first on Blockonomi.
AI
$0.1466
+16.34%
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 05:39
OpenSea Launches NFT Reserve, Buys CryptoPunk as First Item
OpenSea, one of the largest NFT marketplaces, has announced the addition of a reserve feature, allowing sellers to set aside specific NFTs for particular buyers or purposes. This new functionality aims to enhance user control and streamline transactions within the rapidly growing NFT ecosystem, which continues to attract attention from collectors, artists, and investors worldwide. [...]
NFT
$0.0000004442
+0.38%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/09 05:37
Turn $750 into $75,000 in Less Than 100 Days: This Coin is Poised for Similar Growth to XRP in Its Prime
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a meme-focused Ethereum Layer-2 with low fees, bot protection, and a launchpad, drawing XRP-like growth comparisons.
BOT
$0.05259
+2.11%
XRP
$2.9457
+2.15%
LIKE
$0.010803
+1.07%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 05:36
USA Today: The probability of achieving the 1.8 billion jackpot number is almost zero. Choose RMC MINING (XRP cloud mining) to earn $6,666 a day.
The post USA Today: The probability of achieving the 1.8 billion jackpot number is almost zero. Choose RMC MINING (XRP cloud mining) to earn $6,666 a day. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The main advantage of the digital currency in 2025 is that it allows instant transfers to each other anywhere in the world. This makes XRP extremely attractive to banks that rely on real-time settlement systems. As a decentralized platform, XRP can trade without any intermediary. XRP’s maximum circulation is 100 billion, and this number will never change. In addition, banks can easily affect exchange rates. Large institutions can influence XRP through the “pull up shipment” strategy and significantly “inject” a large amount of funds through the exchange to devalue XRP. So how can investors deal with the depreciation of XRP and obtain more returns? According to the latest XPR trend data analysis in the past three years, most XRP users choose to leave early when the XRP price is the highest in 2024 and choose to invest in RMC MINING, the world’s top cloud mining platform. RMC MINING uses AI precision computing power to one-click mining + renewable energy power generation to prevent users from depreciating XRP. As cryptocurrencies continue to push up, the considerable passive income brought by RMC MINING cloud mining doubles users’ monthly investment and easily earns US$6,666 per day. The charm of RMC MINING cloud mining machine Cloud mining has long been favored by cryptocurrency enthusiasts due to its ease of use and convenience. Unlike traditional mining, it does not require expensive hardware, expertise or continuous monitoring. Cloud mining simplifies the process so that anyone (regardless of experience) can participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Users do not need to invest in expensive mining equipment and manage complex settings, but simply rent mining algorithms from remote data centers to obtain high returns. RMC MINING: The Collision of Laziness and Profit RMC MNING brings the ease of cloud mining to the extreme, making it an ideal choice for…
REAL
$0.06089
+0.09%
CHANGE
$0.00196852
-0.43%
MORE
$0.10132
+0.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:36
Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine's ETH stash surpasses $9 billion amid ETF outflow pressure
Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,300 on Monday following mixed sentiment from corporate treasuries and investors in ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While the former continued its ETH buying spree with BitMine leading the charge, the latter recorded five consecutive days of net outflows.
ETH
$4,289.16
-0.37%
NET
$0.00009491
--%
Fxstreet
2025/09/09 05:35
What’s fueling the 8% revenue growth?
The post What’s fueling the 8% revenue growth? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a robust financial performance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 with net sales reaching $84.4 billion, an 8% increase from $78.2 billion last year. This growth was supported by strong comparable sales gains across multiple regions and a notable contribution from e-commerce channels. Comparable sales for the quarter rose 5.7%, reflecting a 5.1% gain in the United States, a 6.3% increase in Canada and a solid 8.6% rise in other international markets. When excluding the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total comparable sales rose 6.4%. Canada led with an 8.3% increase, followed by 7.2% growth in other international markets and 6% jump in the U.S market. This highlights Costco’s ability to deliver consistent gains despite currency headwinds and uneven macroeconomic conditions. E-commerce continued to stand out with comparable sales climbing 13.6% for the quarter, or 13.5% after adjusting for fuel and currency impacts. Momentum was even stronger in August, when the metric surged 18.4%. For the fiscal year, e-commerce comparable sales climbed 15.6%, reinforcing the importance of the company’s investments in omnichannel capabilities. At quarter-end, Costco operated 914 warehouses globally, including 629 in the United States and Puerto Rico and 110 in Canada, along with a growing presence in markets such as Mexico, Japan and the United Kingdom. A blend of steady traffic at physical locations, solid international growth and accelerating e-commerce sales powered Costco’s fourth-quarter revenue gains. These factors combined to deliver an 8.1% increase in net sales of $269.9 billion for the fiscal year despite a challenging economic environment. Walmart and Target’s trends offer industry context Walmart Inc. (WMT) continued to deliver steady traffic gains with U.S. comparable sales rising 4.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by strength in grocery, health & wellness, and improving trends in general…
U
$0.01006
-9.93%
RISE
$0.009208
-8.74%
COM
$0.017461
+7.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:31
Chainlink (LINK) Price Surges as Grayscale Files LINK ETF with SEC
Chainlink is gaining renewed attention as it shows signs of upward momentum in the crypto market. Recent developments around a potential ETF and positive technical signals are attracting investor interest. Analysts are closely watching for further gains. At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $23.11, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.52 billion […]
LINK
$22.99
+2.40%
GAINS
$0.02761
+1.84%
Tronweekly
2025/09/09 05:30
OpenSea Launches $1 Million NFT Treasury and Prepares for Major SEA Token Drop
OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, has announced its most significant transformation since launching in 2017.
TOKEN
$0.01303
+1.79%
MAJOR
$0.15799
-0.15%
NFT
$0.0000004442
+0.38%
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/09 05:29
Cardano Price Struggles To Hold $0.82 As Traders Snap Up Trending L2 Meme Coin Layer Brett
While ADA fights to maintain its footing at $0.82, enthusiasm is propelling the ongoing Layer Brett presale, which has already […] The post Cardano Price Struggles To Hold $0.82 As Traders Snap Up Trending L2 Meme Coin Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
SNAP
$0.000004348
+1.11%
LAYER
$0.5352
+2.56%
ADA
$0.8624
+2.96%
Coindoo
2025/09/09 05:29
Train-Set SEO: Why Embedding Your Brand in AI’s DNA is the Future of Search Optimization
Train-Set SEO is a new approach to search engine optimisation. The goal is to make your content surface as the source of a generated answer, not just retrieved. Brands should release high-quality, structured, and machine-readable data.
AI
$0.1466
+16.34%
FUTURE
$0.15989
+17.67%
NOT
$0.001999
+1.78%
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 05:29
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant