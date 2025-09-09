2025-09-09 Tuesday

Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era For Semiconductor Giant

Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era For Semiconductor Giant

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era For Semiconductor Giant
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:32
Pundit Says 'Ethereum Is Dying' As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Pundit Says 'Ethereum Is Dying' As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details | Bitcoinist.com Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:31
It's All About The Chicken Man

It’s All About The Chicken Man

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson attends "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the professional wrestler best known for playing large, muscled strongmen in countless action movies over the years, has lost a lot of weight. Unlike your average American, the weight loss in question isn't fat. One of Hollywood's strongest leading men is shedding muscle. Photos of the actor have raised eyebrows in recent weeks. Some speculated that it had to do with stopping steroids. Whatever the reason, it was a clear and pretty stark difference. This was even more surprising given The Rock's new A24 film, The Smashing Machine from director Benny Safdie. The only thing different about Johnson's appearance in that film was the rather shocking full head of hair: The Smashing Machine Credit: A24 I honestly might not have recognized him if I didn't know better. The Smashing Machine is getting solid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes after debuting at the Venice Film Festival. The film represents a major shift for Johnson. It's the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr as he deals with fame, fortune, drug addiction and other personal struggles. The film wowed audiences in Venice, earning a fifteen-minute standing ovation that brought the actor to tears. Safdie embraced Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt during the ovation, weeping alongside him. The real-life Kerr joined in the waterworks. Variety called the scene "the most emotional premiere on the Lido since Brendan Fraser collapsed into tears four years ago, launching his Oscar campaign for The Whale." Which brings us back to the subject of Johnson's mysterious weight loss. It turns out, the actor now has a taste for movies outside…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:27
Nasdaq Files With SEC to Enable Tokenized Securities on US Stock Market

Nasdaq Files With SEC to Enable Tokenized Securities on US Stock Market

Nasdaq Files With SEC to Enable Tokenized Securities on US Stock Market Nasdaq ignites Wall Street transformation with bold SEC filing to bring tokenized securities into the U.S. equities markets, merging blockchain speed with institutional-grade safeguards. Nasdaq Aims to Bridge Traditional Finance With Digital Asset Innovation Nasdaq revealed on Sept. 8, 2025, that it has submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to […]
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:25
Bitcoin App SwissBorg Just Got Hit With a $41M Solana Hack

Bitcoin App SwissBorg Just Got Hit With a $41M Solana Hack

Bitcoin App SwissBorg Just Got Hit With a $41M Solana Hack Crime A vulnerability at one of SwissBorg's service providers has led to one of the largest Solana-related thefts this year. Roughly 193,000 SOL – valued around $41.5 million – vanished after attackers exploited an integration provided by Kiln, a partner handling SwissBorg's staking infrastructure. The discovery was first brought to light by blockchain investigator ZachXBT, who traced the flow of funds on-chain. SwissBorg later confirmed the incident, stressing that the exploit was contained within its Solana Earn product and did not spill over into its core app or other yield offerings. Compensation Measures on the Table Rather than pass the damage to customers, SwissBorg said it would dip into its own treasury to restore most user balances. Security teams and white-hat hackers have also been enlisted in an attempt to track the stolen tokens and recover what's possible. The company insisted its finances remain sound and that everyday operations continue without interruption. SwissBorg promised direct outreach to anyone impacted, with detailed explanations arriving by email. To further reassure clients, CEO Cyrus Fazel scheduled a live YouTube broadcast to discuss the situation openly with the community. What Comes Next Although user losses will largely be covered, the breach underscores the risks of relying on third-party infrastructure in crypto staking programs. For SwissBorg, a platform often marketed on trust and transparency, the incident marks a major test of its ability to protect customer confidence while tightening security partnerships going forward.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:21
Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025 With Ethereum (ETH) steady in 2025, focus is now on potential high-ROI disruptors reshaping decentralized finance (DeFi) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) being a leader. The new lending protocol has been performing wonderfully with its fast and cheap method of collateralized lending, with investors stunned at copious additions in the face of a changing crypto environment. While Ethereum is still the leader in the smart contract market, Mutuum Finance's innovative low-cost on-chain lending platform and growing ecosystem have investors waiting eagerly for what comes next.  Ethereum Still at Substantial Levels As DeFi Highlight Intensifies Ethereum (ETH) $4,308.85 oscillates between intraday lows of $4,269.20 and intraday highs of $4,430.67. The asset continues to have in its favor a smart contract platform with consistent institutional inflow and deep network usage. Analysts continue to say that staying above the $4,300 level is important if it is to keep this current trend going with a potential breakout above $4,500 to hit some more resistance levels sooner or later. Meanwhile, new decentralized finance platforms like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are already drawing even greater attention towards the market.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Ongoing Mutuum Finance is already in presale stage 6 and currently selling the tokens at $0.035, which is 16.17% higher compared to the last stage. The market is heavily interested with more than 16120 invested investors and nearly $15.45 million already raised. In a bid to enhance the platform's security, there has also been the creation of a USDT Bug Bounty Program with and in partnership with CertiK and worth up to a sum of $50,000 USDT. The bugs fall under categories of critical, major, minor, and low according to the program. Mutuum Finance asset collateralisation caps are essentially risk type inherent in the asset, i.e., supply, borrow, and collateral caps. The protocol is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:18
The Senate is expected to advance Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday, and he is expected to appear on the interest rate meeting list this month.

The Senate is expected to advance Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday, and he is expected to appear on the interest rate meeting list this month.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Jinshi, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee will vote on Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on September 10th, potentially securing confirmation by the full Senate before the Fed's September interest rate decision. The Fed will hold its interest rate meeting on September 16th and 17th, and is expected to deliver its first rate cut since December. Last week, Milan secured Republican support by offering a series of assurances, both privately and publicly, that he supports the Fed's independence in monetary policy, rather than following President Trump's orders. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the committee is expected to approve the nomination, sending the matter to the full Senate for a vote. Senate Republican leaders will then have several days to push through the necessary procedural votes to clear hurdles and complete the confirmation process. Only four Republican senators need to defect during the full Senate vote to veto the nomination. Six months ago, all Republican senators voted for Milan to chair the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
PANews 2025/09/09 09:16
Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub

Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub

Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub In brief Strategy has purchased 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at $111,196 per coin, following Friday's S&P 500 rejection. The company now holds 638,460 BTC worth $71.5 billion, achieving "BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025" for shareholders. Japan's Metaplanet also bought 136 BTC for $15.2 million Monday, continuing the global corporate buying trend. Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc. announced Monday it acquired 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per Bitcoin, days after being passed over for S&P 500 inclusion. The Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now holds a massive 638,460 BTC worth approximately $71.5 billion at current prices, maintaining its spot as the world's largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. The purchase came just days after Strategy was snubbed from the S&P 500 index despite strong results in Q2, while Robinhood took the spot, with its stock jumping 7% as Strategy fell nearly 3% in after-hours trading on Friday. QCP Capital noted in its latest report that Bitcoin's ability to maintain levels above $110,000 "despite Strategy's exclusion from the S&P500" demonstrates "resilience." Bitcoin is trading around $112,000, gaining 0.9% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Strategy's latest purchase has delivered a "BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025" for shareholders,  according to its Form 8-K filing. The company funded Monday's purchase through its at-the-market offering programs, selling 591,606 common shares for $200.5 million in net proceeds alongside preferred stock sales totaling $16.9 million during the September 2-7 period. The move follows similar acquisitions by other major corporate Bitcoin holders with Japan's Metaplanet Inc. announcing Monday it purchased 136 BTC for $15.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC. ﻿ Meanwhile, El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law by purchasing 21 BTC on Sunday, continuing its daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:14
CoinShares To Go Public In US Through $1.2B Merger With Vine Hill

CoinShares To Go Public In US Through $1.2B Merger With Vine Hill

CoinShares To Go Public In US Through $1.2B Merger With Vine Hill European asset manager CoinShares has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). CoinShares announced Monday that the company will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US through the deal. This will allow investors to participate directly in trading CoinShares stocks, fueling its global expansion plans.  A SPAC is a publicly traded shell company created with the sole purpose of merging with or acquiring an existing company. This allows a company to go public without going through the traditional initial public offering (IPO) process.  The agreement values CoinShares at $1.2 billion before the new investment, marking a significant step in the company's push into the US.  US listing to capture demand in the largest ETP market "This transaction represents far more than a change of listing venue from Sweden to the United States," said CoinShares co-founder and CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti, adding that it signals a transition for CoinShares aiming to accelerate its ambition for global leadership.  Mognetti added that the move allows CoinShares to capture demand in "the world's largest asset management market." CoinShares manages about $10 billion in assets, ranking as the fourth-largest provider of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) after BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity. In Europe, it leads the market with a 34% share of assets under management (AUM).  On Aug. 29, CoinShares posted $32.4 million in profits in the second quarter of 2025. The company also reported a 26% increase in its AUM to $3.46 billion. The company attributed its quarterly growth to the appreciation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).  Related: Crypto ETPs post $1.4B losses amid recent Bitcoin, Ether sell-offs CoinShares US merger expected to close later in 2025 The merger is also supported by a $50 million anchor investment…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 09:13
OpenSea announces mobile upgrade and new phase of pre-TGE rewards

OpenSea announces mobile upgrade and new phase of pre-TGE rewards

PANews reported on September 9th that OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander announced the launch of the new OpenSea Mobile app, featuring an integrated AI- native trading experience and support for one-stop management of multi-chain wallets, tokens, and NFTs . The platform also launched the Flagship Collection , investing over one million US dollars to acquire historical and emerging NFTs . Starting September 15th , 50% of platform fees will be used for the final rewards phase before the TGE . Users can upgrade their chests through trading, completing tasks, and more to earn higher rewards. The OpenSea Foundation will announce details of the $SEA token TGE in early October .
PANews 2025/09/09 09:11
