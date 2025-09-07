2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Liang Xinjun Appointed Director at Cloud Finance

The post Liang Xinjun Appointed Director at Cloud Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Liang Xinjun joins Cloud Finance as Independent Director on Sep 5, 2025. Appointment marks key strategic move in fintech leadership. Markets observe potential influence on Web3 and AI sectors. Liang Xinjun becomes independent non-executive director of Cloud Finance (00376.HK) effective September 5, 2025, marking a significant leadership addition from the technology and investment sectors. This appointment could signal Cloud Finance’s potential alignment with emerging digital assets despite no immediate market impact. Liang Xinjun’s Strategic Role Begins at Cloud Finance On September 5, 2025, Liang Xinjun officially began his role as an independent director at Cloud Finance. Previously co-founder of Fosun Group, Liang now also chairs the Xin Family Office, holding key positions influencing China’s tech landscape. This leadership change indicates a possible focus on fintech and digital assets, aligning with global trends. It highlights Cloud Finance’s strategic intentions to enhance innovation and adoption within the blockchain and AI sectors, though further specifics remain sparse. “His extensive experience in investment leadership across the Web3 blockchain, artificial intelligence, and metaverse sectors will be invaluable to our board.” — Liang Xinjun, Independent Non-Executive Director, Cloud Finance Industry Anticipates Impact on Digital Asset Innovation Did you know? Liang Xinjun’s leadership prowess in tech sectors is respected, yet recent corporate roles, such as at Fosun Group, have not immediately influenced cryptocurrency markets, maintaining a steady course. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $110,181.72, with a market cap nearing $2.19 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume shrank by 63.57% to $22.52 billion, reflecting minimal changes. BTC’s circulating supply stands slightly under its 21 million max supply with steady dominance at 57.85%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research suggests technological integration may benefit from Liang’s expertise, potentially enhancing Cloud Finance’s operations. This move could…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,391.66+0.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:45
Best Crypto Presales To Invest In 2025 For Explosive Returns

The post Best Crypto Presales To Invest In 2025 For Explosive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, presale opportunities emerge as some of the most lucrative investments for early adopters. Among the best crypto presales to invest in 2025, BullZilla, SPX6900, and Hedera stand out due to their unique features, innovative mechanics, and massive growth potential.  This article will dive deep into what makes these presales so appealing to investors, highlighting their ROI potential, tokenomics, and key features. Whether you are a seasoned investor or just getting started in crypto, understanding these presales can be the difference between seeing substantial returns or missing out on the next big thing. BullZilla: The Next 1000x Meme Coin Opportunity BullZilla is a meme coin that’s turning heads in the crypto world. Positioned as the next 1000x meme coin, this Ethereum-based project offers unique tokenomics and a progressive presale structure designed to build long-term value for its investors. With its Roar Burn Mechanism, HODL Furnace, and highly engaging mutation presale model, BullZilla stands out as one of the best meme coins to buy today. BullZilla’s tokenomics are centered around scarcity and long-term commitment. The Roar Burn Mechanism ensures that the total supply of tokens will decrease over time, increasing the token’s value as demand rises. The HODL Furnace: Stake, Lock, Earn The HODL Furnace is one of BullZilla’s most attractive features. This staking mechanism allows token holders to earn 70% APY by locking their $BZIL tokens. This reward system creates a sense of community loyalty while also incentivizing holders to stay committed for the long run. By staking tokens in the HODL Furnace, investors can passively grow their assets, turning “paper hands” into “diamond claws.” The system is designed to reward long-term commitment while filtering out those who are not dedicated to the project’s future. The Zilla Launch Sequence BullZilla’s presale is structured into…
DeepBook
DEEP$0.136988+6.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:44
UFC Veteran Announces Retirement In Octagon After Buzzer-Beater KO

The post UFC Veteran Announces Retirement In Octagon After Buzzer-Beater KO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Long-time UFC veteran Paul Craig called it a career following a brutal KO loss on Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris vs. Modestas Bukauskas. Bukauskas knocked Craig out cold with a nasty elbow from top position just before the horn. Referee Marc Goddard gave Craig an opportunity to get to his feet after taking the shot, but the latter couldn’t get up and the rest of the fight was waived off. Here’s a look at the shot that ended Craig’s night and career. After the official decision was read, Craig left his gloves in the center of the Octagon and he addressed the crowd. UFC Paris Results, Bonuses and Highlights What Are the UFC Paris Results? Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Benoit Saint Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:56 Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig via knockout (elbow) – Round 1, 5:00 Mason Jones def. Bolaji Oki via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 3:18 Axel Sola def. Rhys McKee via TKO (body shot) – Round 3, 2:02 William Gomis def. Robert Ruchala via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Oumar Sy def. Brendson Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:42 Ante Delija def. Marcin Tybura via KO (punches) – Round 1, 2:03 Kaue Fernandes def. Harry Hardwick via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 1, 3:21 Sam Patterson def. Trey Waters via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:01 Robert Bryczek def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:43 Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Gustafsson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:54 Sam Hughes def. Shauna Bannon via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:58 Who Won Bonuses at UFC Paris? Benoit Saint-Denis, Mason Jones and Modestas Bukauskas Who Retired in the Octagon at UFC Paris? The…
HARRY
HARRY$0.07867+2.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:43
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Matches Serena Williams’ Feat At US Open

The post World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Matches Serena Williams’ Feat At US Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return to USA’s Amanda Anisimova during their women’s singles final tennis match on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 6, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In her first two Grand Slam singles finals of 2025, Aryna Sabalenka lost in devastating fashion to American women. But in her third Slam final against an American opponent this year, the world No. 1 won the title. And she did it on American soil. In a battle of two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, Sabalenka topped No. 8 Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 7-6 in a jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, to defend her US Open title and win the fourth major crown of her career. The match was played under the closed roof in Ashe due to heavy rains in New York ahead of the final. Sabalenka is the first woman to defend her US Open title since Serena Williams went back-to-back in 2013-14. A year ago, she defeated another American woman, Jessica Pegula, in the final. In the tiebreak, Sabalenka raced out to a 6-1 lead, going for it from the baseline and taking advantage of some Anisimova errors. Sabalenka improved to 4-3 in major finals, with all four wins coming on hardcourts, and won her 100th career match at a major. She will take home $5 for winning the title, while Anisimova earned $2.5 million. Sabalenka lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and the Roland Garros final to Coco Gauff – both in three sets. USA’s Amanda Anisimova plays a shot to Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka during the women’s singles final tennis match on…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2425-10.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:40
New Analysis Reveals Disney Overspent On Almost Half Its Movies And Shows

The post New Analysis Reveals Disney Overspent On Almost Half Its Movies And Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has overspent on almost half productions analysed (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) Getty Images Two of the most-asked questions in the movie industry have finally been answered – what percentage of Disney’s movies go over budget and which of its famous franchises are the worst performers. The amount Disney spends on its movies and streaming shows has been a talking point since the start of the pandemic as it has released a string of costly underperforming productions. Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger explained that during the pandemic the caliber of its film-making suffered from having less supervision on set whilst costs surged because of “the need to deliver a certain level of spectacle,” according to Kevin Feige, boss of its Marvel Studios division. Feige told Variety that Marvel’s latest movies “have been upwards of a third cheaper than they were two years before that” though he declined to say whether they were over or under budget. That information isn’t disclosed in Disney’s filings in the United States as they combine the expenses of all of its productions and don’t break down the results of each one. In simple terms, if a movie goes over budget it means that its costs are rising so more theater tickets have to be sold for it to break even at the box office. The lack of disclosure has kept observers guessing about Disney’s ability to stick to its budgets. Until now. Although Disney’s filings in the U.S. don’t itemize the financials of each production, it is available elsewhere if you know where to look. Despite being as American a brand as you can get, many of Disney’s movies are not filmed in the U.S. and there is good reason for this. Talking from Hollywood, Feige explained that since 2012 very few Marvel movies…
Union
U$0.01006-9.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:37
Bitcoin network mining difficulty climbs to new all-time high

The Bitcoin network mining difficulty continues its long-term upward trend, hitting an all-time high of 134.7 trillion on Friday. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, the average difficulty level for mining a block on the network, climbed to a new all-time high of 134.7 trillion on Friday.Network difficulty hit a previous all-time high in August and steadily rose throughout the month, despite projections that network difficulty would decrease.Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total number of hashes per second from all miners on the network, has fallen to 967 billion hashes per second, down from the all-time high of over 1 trillion hashes per second recorded on August 4, according to CryptoQuant. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+0.59%
Coinstats2025/09/07 06:31
AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal

The post AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto venture funding surged past $700 million last week, driven by a blockbuster $350 million M&A deal and a wave of AI- and infrastructure-focused projects. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 13 crypto ventures collectively raised $709.6 million, with AlloyX Limited’s M&A transaction leading the pack. Infrastructure platforms and AI-powered startups, including Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn, dominated funding rounds, highlighting investors’ growing appetite for scalable blockchain solutions and artificial intelligence applications. Summary Crypto VC funding hit $709.6m across 13 projects from Aug 31–Sept 6. AlloyX’s $350m M&A deal was the largest, driving infrastructure growth. AI-focused projects like Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn raised capital. Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding developments as per Crypto Fundraising data: AlloyX Limited Raised $350 million through M&A AlloyX is a payment infrastructure and stablecoin platform Etherealize Etherealize, an institutional business development firm, secured $40 million in an unknown round Investors include Electric Capital, Paradigm, and Vitalik Buterin Utila Utila, a non-custodial wallet platform, now has $22 million in a Series A round ($51.5 million total) It’s backed by Redstone Venture Capital, Nyca Partners, and Wing VC 🚀 Big News: Utila Secures $22M Series A Extension! 🚀 We’re thrilled to announce that Utila has raised an additional $22 million in Series A extension funding, bringing our total Series A to $40 million and nearly tripling our valuation in just six months. This extension… pic.twitter.com/xwFyyv04aE — Utila (@utila_io) September 3, 2025 Kite AI Kite AI, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, gathered $18 million in a Series A round Investors include Immersion Ventures, General Catalyst, and 8VC Aria Protocol Aria Protocol raised $15 million in a Seed round Polychain Capital, Neoclassic, and Story Protocol took part in the fundraise Everlyn Everlyn secured $15 million from Mysten Labs, Selini, and Nesa The…
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:30
Crypto VC Funding: AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal

Crypto VC funding surged past $700 million last week, driven by a $350 million deal and a wave of AI- and infrastructure-focused projects.
VinuChain
VC$0.00329-0.30%
Crypto.news2025/09/07 06:30
Didn’t Jump on Official Trump? MoonBull Might Be the 1000x Crypto Opportunity You’ve Been Waiting For

What if choosing the right crypto in 2025 was the difference between sitting on peanuts or holding a hippo-sized bag of wealth? The market’s been buzzing with projects that promise moonshots, but the real challenge is knowing which token can truly turn heads and wallets. With meme coins still dominating headlines, many wonder if the […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06086+0.06%
Coinstats2025/09/07 06:15
Hong Kong Prepares for Third Digital Bond Issuance in 2025

The post Hong Kong Prepares for Third Digital Bond Issuance in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event, leadership changes, market impact, financial shifts, or expert insights. Hong Kong prepares third digital bond issuance. Blockchain integration in Hong Kong’s public finance continues. The Hong Kong SAR Government plans its third digital bond issuance, leveraging blockchain for public finance as it sees record advances in tokenized green bonds since 2023. This move continues Hong Kong’s leadership in blockchain financial innovation, enhancing its competitive stance in global financial markets alongside cities like Singapore and London. Digital Bonds to Strengthen Hong Kong’s Financial Leadership The government’s previous bond issuances raised HK$800 million in 2023 and HK$6 billion in 2024 using platforms like Orion and GS DAP. Integrating Central Securities Depository functions into blockchain solutions aims to enhance efficiency. Such initiatives position Hong Kong as a leading innovator in tokenized finance. “Tender for the re-opening of 5-year HKD HKSAR Institutional Government Bonds to be held on Wednesday, 13 August 2025.” – Hong Kong Monetary Authority “Tender for the re-opening of 5-year HKD HKSAR Institutional Government Bonds to be held on Wednesday, 13 August 2025.” – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Market Data and Insights Did you know? Hong Kong’s 2023 issuance was a first in government tokenized green bonds globally, setting standards for blockchain-based finance. Ethereum’s current price is $4,283.57, with a market cap of $517.05 billion and a market dominance of 13.63%. Recent movements saw a 0.46% dip over 24 hours, but a notable 69.52% jump over the past 90 days, per CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:09 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu research team suggest that the continued integration of blockchain with public sector finance could bolster Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem. Historical trends underline that such innovative moves can pave the way for broader acceptance of digital assets…
Capverse
CAP$0.12613-13.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:12
