Crypto venture funding surged past $700 million last week, driven by a blockbuster $350 million M&A deal and a wave of AI- and infrastructure-focused projects. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 13 crypto ventures collectively raised $709.6 million, with AlloyX Limited's M&A transaction leading the pack. Infrastructure platforms and AI-powered startups, including Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn, dominated funding rounds, highlighting investors' growing appetite for scalable blockchain solutions and artificial intelligence applications. Summary Crypto VC funding hit $709.6m across 13 projects from Aug 31–Sept 6. AlloyX's $350m M&A deal was the largest, driving infrastructure growth. AI-focused projects like Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn raised capital. Here's a detailed breakdown of this week's crypto funding developments as per Crypto Fundraising data: AlloyX Limited Raised $350 million through M&A AlloyX is a payment infrastructure and stablecoin platform Etherealize Etherealize, an institutional business development firm, secured $40 million in an unknown round Investors include Electric Capital, Paradigm, and Vitalik Buterin Utila Utila, a non-custodial wallet platform, now has $22 million in a Series A round ($51.5 million total) It's backed by Redstone Venture Capital, Nyca Partners, and Wing VC 🚀 Big News: Utila Secures $22M Series A Extension! 🚀 We're thrilled to announce that Utila has raised an additional $22 million in Series A extension funding, bringing our total Series A to $40 million and nearly tripling our valuation in just six months. This extension… pic.twitter.com/xwFyyv04aE — Utila (@utila_io) September 3, 2025 Kite AI Kite AI, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, gathered $18 million in a Series A round Investors include Immersion Ventures, General Catalyst, and 8VC Aria Protocol Aria Protocol raised $15 million in a Seed round Polychain Capital, Neoclassic, and Story Protocol took part in the fundraise Everlyn Everlyn secured $15 million from Mysten Labs, Selini, and Nesa The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:30