Cardano – Assessing if ADA bulls can break the $0.94 barrier
Is Cardano’s DeFi resilience strong enough to trigger lasting market upside?
2025/09/07 07:00
Cardano Eyes $1.75 in Q4 – Is ADA the Best Altcoin to Buy Before ETF Approval?
Cardano has long been a project defined by patience and research-first development. In 2025, that patience appears to be paying […] The post Cardano Eyes $1.75 in Q4 – Is ADA the Best Altcoin to Buy Before ETF Approval? appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/07 07:00
Ethereum Price Surge Could Mirror 2017 Run – $12K Not Out of the Question
Ethereum is once again at the center of market speculation, with analysts drawing parallels between the current cycle and the historic 2017 bull run. Back then, ETH surged from under $10 to nearly $1,400 in just over a year. Today, conditions are aligning for another explosive rally, with price projections placing ETH as high as […] Continue Reading: Ethereum Price Surge Could Mirror 2017 Run – $12K Not Out of the Question
2025/09/07 07:00
BlockDAG’s Final Presale Stage Draws Multi-Million Dollar Whales as Chainlink Jumps 10% & Uniswap Stalls Below $10
When whales make moves, the market pays attention. These high-volume players often reveal where conviction and long-term confidence are building. […] The post BlockDAG’s Final Presale Stage Draws Multi-Million Dollar Whales as Chainlink Jumps 10% & Uniswap Stalls Below $10 appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/07 07:00
Worldcoin Advances Quantum-Secure AMPC with UTEC Peru
Worldcoin joins UTEC Peru to advance AMPC-driven quantum-secure technology to enhance privacy and academic validation for decentralized digital identity.
2025/09/07 07:00
Massive 19763% Growth Predicted for Viral Shiba Inu (SHIB) Competitor
The post Massive 19763% Growth Predicted for Viral Shiba Inu (SHIB) Competitor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exciting new tokens are emerging in the cryptocurrency world, and one standout contender in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) scene is quickly grabbing attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin built on a Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain, is growing rapidly. Experts predict it could see an extraordinary growth of 19,763% in the coming years! Having a near-sold-out presale, new functionality and a rapidly expanding community, Little Pepe is on the way to surpassing Shiba Inu, potentially making early adopters millionaires. The Way to Success of Shiba Inu and the Road to Little Pepe The price movement of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is crucial to the cryptocurrency’s future path. SHIB is currently testing support at $0.000012 and has held steady in recent days. If it loses this support, it could lead to further declines that may test the next central support zone at $0.000011. On the positive side, SHIB has a significant resistance level of $0.00001226. A level above this would precondition a retest of $0.0000125-$0.0000126 with the possibility of the token recovering. These are the primary levels that traders will be monitoring carefully as SHIB finds its way through the present consolidation period. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen in the crypto world and hit a peak of more than 23,000% growth in 2021. This historic rise is a sign of the potential of other meme coins and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making its mark as one of its competitors. LILPEPE is not a mere meme coin; it is developed on a Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain, which features low charges, high speeds, and scalability, which SHIB and other meme coins have been unable to achieve. The success of Little Pepe is also observed in terms of its presale, with 15.13 billion tokens (96.08%) sold during Stage 12, raising $24.18 million out of the $25.475 million…
2025/09/07 06:55
Solana DEX Surpasses 750M Addresses as $SOL Eyes $210 Breakout Level
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-dex-surpasses-750m-addresses/
2025/09/07 06:51
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Analysts Maintain $150K Target as DOT and CRO Join Breakout Momentum
Bitcoin remains the most prominent headline-grabbing cryptocurrency, and still, analysts believe its journey to $150,000 is very much alive. Bitcoin seems to have hit a stable level with institutional investors intervening at key levels. At the same time, altcoins such as Polkadot (DOT) and Cronos (CRO) are emerging as breakout leaders. Analysts are also citing […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price Forecast: Analysts Maintain $150K Target as DOT and CRO Join Breakout Momentum
2025/09/07 06:50
The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Sunday, September 7th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT I’m back! After a couple weeks off the rotation, I have returned to cross words with you, dearest puzzle solvers. It felt like the depth of summer back then. Now summer is slinking off and autumn is rushing in, cool and a little wistful. As always, be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide with all the best current streaming options and theatrical releases. Let me know what you’re watching, too! I’m always looking for recommendations. Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A. Winner over scissors, loser to paper — R 5A. Angelina of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” — J 6A. “What a time to be ___!” — A 7A. Halloween costume with red horns — D 8A. Member of the C-suite — E Down 1D. Watch brand with the slogan “A Crown for Every Achievement” — R 2D. Martini garnish — O 3D. Honda model with a palindromic name — C 4D. Boat’s bottom — K 5D. Green gemstone — J Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Winner over scissors, loser to paper — ROCK 5A. Angelina of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” — JOLIE 6A. “What a time to…
2025/09/07 06:49
India’s Largest Refiner Gives US Crude a Pass as BRICS Barrels Beckon
India’s biggest fuel buyer just sent a message with its wallet: Indian Oil Corporation deliberately skipped U.S. crude in its latest tender and shopped elsewhere. From Houston to Das: IOC’s Tender Tells a Bigger BRICS Story In a week when it could have tapped West Texas Intermediate, Reuters reported that Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) picked […]
2025/09/07 06:48
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant