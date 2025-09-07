BlockDAG Whales Pour In $8.7M as Uniswap Stalls & Chainlink Climbs
The post BlockDAG Whales Pour In $8.7M as Uniswap Stalls & Chainlink Climbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BlockDAG’s $8.7M whale buys dominate headlines as Chainlink’s LINK price outlook strengthens, while Uniswap’s UNI struggles to hold above $10. When whales make moves, the market pays attention. These high-volume players often reveal where conviction and long-term confidence are building. At present, Uniswap’s UNI price action highlights continuing selling pressure, with the token struggling to reclaim its $10 threshold. Meanwhile, the Chainlink LINK price outlook has turned more optimistic as whales accumulate, hinting at renewed confidence. Yet, it is BlockDAG that is seizing the spotlight. As its presale enters the final stage, whales have reshaped the leaderboard with back-to-back multi-million-dollar purchases. With nearly $400M already raised, BlockDAG’s momentum is setting the tone for the market. Analysts argue this is not just speculation but a strategic alignment with infrastructure growth and product delivery. For many watching the markets, BlockDAG(BDAG) is quickly becoming one of the top trending crypto stories of the year. Whale Wars Heat Up as BlockDAG Enters Final Presale Stage BlockDAG’s presale is moving into its final phase, and whales are making bold statements with their wallets. In just days, two enormous buys, one at $4.4M and another at $4.3M, dethroned the previous leader, who held $3.8M worth of BDAG. This sudden reshuffle shows how seriously major players are positioning ahead of launch. The scale of participation underscores why BlockDAG stands out. The presale has now neared $400M, selling 25.7 billion BDAG coins at a flat $0.0013. Early backers from Batch 1 are already seeing 2,900% gains, and that’s before mainnet launch or exchange listings. Unlike typical presales, where whales dominate purely for short-term profit, BlockDAG’s infrastructure progress has kept long-term interest alive. Recent updates, such as Dashboard V4, the X1 mining app surpassing 3 million users, and the launch of TRADEBDAG, have shifted the narrative from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:04