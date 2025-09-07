2025-09-09 Tuesday

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 7th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 7th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another Sunday, another Pips to solve. This one was tricky! I had more trouble with the Medium tier today than I think I’ve ever had, and the Difficult tier had me stumped for a spell also. At least the Easy tier was super easy . . . . Let’s dive right in! Looking for Saturday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:31
Shiba Inu Trader Who Perfectly Timed ATH and Bagged $17M Profit Shares Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy Now, SHIB Surprisingly Missing

A Shiba Inu trader who exited at the all-time high and secured $17 million profit has now pointed toward three meme coins that could be the best crypto to buy now. Surprisingly, Shiba Inu is missing from the list, with Dogecoin, Pengu, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) highlighted as the tokens with major upside.  Each of
Coinstats2025/09/07 07:28
How to Play Short Deck Poker Safely in 2025

One of the major reasons for poker’s broad appeal is the many variants that it provides. Each variant brings its own unique set of rules, strategies, and winning potential, which appeals to different types of players.  So even if you don’t really enjoy one form of poker like Omaha, there are countless others to try, […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 07:28
XRP ROI Forecast: Analysts Say 100x Gains Possible as TRX and MAGACOIN FINANCE Attract Early Buyers

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-roi-forecast-100x-gains-possible-as-trx-magacoin-finance-attract-buyers/
Coinstats2025/09/07 07:20
A Universal Loyalty Points Ecosystem

The post A Universal Loyalty Points Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MiL.k (MLK) is a cryptocurrency token of the MiL.k Alliance, a blockchain-based rewards platform designed to facilitate the exchange and management of reward points from various businesses and service providers. Loyalty points aggregation MiL.k enables users to aggregate, exchange, and manage loyalty points from a wide range of participating businesses, including retail, airlines, hotels, and more. This simplifies the process of managing and redeeming reward points. MiL.k’s platform is designed to be interoperable with various loyalty programs and reward systems. It aims to provide a seamless experience for users who often accumulate points with different brands. MiL.k provides a mobile app that allows users to view and manage their loyalty points, exchange them for other tokens, and redeem rewards seamlessly. MLK is the native cryptocurrency token of the MiL.k ecosystem.  MLK token holders can stake their tokens to participate in the platform’s governance and consensus mechanisms, potentially earning rewards. MLK tokens may be used to pay for transaction fees within the MiL.k ecosystem. Moreover, businesses and users can use MLK tokens as incentives to encourage participation in their loyalty programs or promotions. MiL.k emphasizes user control over their reward points and personal data. Users have the ability to choose how and where they utilize their reward points, enhancing privacy and autonomy. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/mil-k-mlk-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:14
SharpLink Gaming to Stake Ethereum on Linea Mainnet

The post SharpLink Gaming to Stake Ethereum on Linea Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SharpLink Gaming plans to stake $3.6 billion Ethereum on the Linea network. This strategic move aims for better risk-adjusted returns. Treasury funds symbolizing substantial financial parts are considered for staking. SharpLink Gaming Inc. plans to stake a portion of its $3.6 billion Ethereum treasury on Consensys’s Linea Layer-2 network post-mainnet launch on September 10. The move aims to achieve higher returns and diversification in its asset holdings, despite causing a 4-5% drop in SBET stock amid initial market reactions. SharpLink’s Strategic Shift to Linea Network Staking Market reactions indicate a mixed reception, with SharpLink’s stock experiencing a temporary 4–5% drop post-announcement, aligning with broader market uncertainties. Statements from the Co-CEO emphasize the strategic shift’s intention to diversify risk amid growing interest in Layer-2 solutions like Linea, reflective in Ethereum’s strategic community engagements. At the current price of $4,272.26 per Ethereum, with a market cap of $515.68 billion, Ethereum dominates 13.60% of the market, per CoinMarketCap. The asset has seen slight decline recently, with -0.96% over 24 hours and -2.18% over a week. Yet, Ethereum enjoyed substantial growth over longer periods, rising 70.48% across 90 days. Co-CEO Joseph Chalom notes the implications for liquidity and staking drive a broader trend supporting the token’s valuation trajectory. Analyzing Ethereum Prices and Staking Projections Did you know? SharpLink’s move to stake Ethereum on a Layer-2 network resonates with a trend where large entities increasingly engage in strategic staking. This strategy reflects participation patterns seen with massive ETH movements for enhanced yield pursuits. Insights from the Coincu research team suggest strategic diversification through Linea furthers Ethereum’s staking narrative, while regulatory frameworks specific to Layer-2 innovations keep evolving. Enhanced returns, when paired with regulated environments, could stabilize SharpLink’s financial profile, aligning it with thriving digital asset strategies. Advanced networks like Linea continue to catalyze…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:12
Could ADA Hit $1.75 Before ETF Approval?

The post Could ADA Hit $1.75 Before ETF Approval? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts say Cardano could climb to $1.75 in Q4 as ETF approval looms. Here’s why ADA is in focus. Cardano has long been a project defined by patience and research-first development. In 2025, that patience appears to be paying off. ADA has climbed with analysts forecasting a breakout to $1.75 in Q4. The catalyst? Growing speculation around a potential U.S. ETF approval. While Ethereum and Solana have already received regulatory green lights, Cardano is positioning itself as the next candidate. This momentum is drawing attention from both institutions and retail traders eager to capture upside ahead of official announcements. At the same time, investors are also scanning for high-beta plays like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which are attracting buzz for their explosive potential. On-chain governance gains traction Cardano’s Voltaire upgrade is a major milestone. By introducing on-chain governance and community-managed treasuries, ADA holders now have direct influence over the network’s direction. Analysts believe this governance-first model sets Cardano apart from other Layer 1s and provides institutional investors with confidence in its resilience. With more dApps launching on Cardano and developer activity rising, the ecosystem is building traction just as ETF speculation heats up. Technical momentum From a technical standpoint, ADA is consolidating near $0.80, with analysts highlighting $1 as the immediate resistance level. If ADA breaks above this, the move to $1.75 becomes realistic. RSI remains in neutral territory, suggesting there is room for growth before overbought conditions emerge. Cardano’s governance progress has fueled optimism about a run toward $1.75, but investors still want exposure to asymmetric upside. Analysts rank MAGACOIN FINANCE as a 10,500% ROI play, dubbing it the “second chance” token for those who missed early SHIB. Its rapid presale sellouts highlight surging demand, while dual audits from CertiK and HashEx ensure credibility. Analysts argue that this mix…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:07
BlockDAG Whales Pour In $8.7M as Uniswap Stalls & Chainlink Climbs

The post BlockDAG Whales Pour In $8.7M as Uniswap Stalls & Chainlink Climbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BlockDAG’s $8.7M whale buys dominate headlines as Chainlink’s LINK price outlook strengthens, while Uniswap’s UNI struggles to hold above $10. When whales make moves, the market pays attention. These high-volume players often reveal where conviction and long-term confidence are building. At present, Uniswap’s UNI price action highlights continuing selling pressure, with the token struggling to reclaim its $10 threshold. Meanwhile, the Chainlink LINK price outlook has turned more optimistic as whales accumulate, hinting at renewed confidence. Yet, it is BlockDAG that is seizing the spotlight. As its presale enters the final stage, whales have reshaped the leaderboard with back-to-back multi-million-dollar purchases. With nearly $400M already raised, BlockDAG’s momentum is setting the tone for the market. Analysts argue this is not just speculation but a strategic alignment with infrastructure growth and product delivery. For many watching the markets, BlockDAG(BDAG) is quickly becoming one of the top trending crypto stories of the year. Whale Wars Heat Up as BlockDAG Enters Final Presale Stage BlockDAG’s presale is moving into its final phase, and whales are making bold statements with their wallets. In just days, two enormous buys, one at $4.4M and another at $4.3M, dethroned the previous leader, who held $3.8M worth of BDAG. This sudden reshuffle shows how seriously major players are positioning ahead of launch. The scale of participation underscores why BlockDAG stands out. The presale has now neared $400M, selling 25.7 billion BDAG coins at a flat $0.0013. Early backers from Batch 1 are already seeing 2,900% gains, and that’s before mainnet launch or exchange listings. Unlike typical presales, where whales dominate purely for short-term profit, BlockDAG’s infrastructure progress has kept long-term interest alive. Recent updates, such as Dashboard V4, the X1 mining app surpassing 3 million users, and the launch of TRADEBDAG, have shifted the narrative from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:04
Why Bitcoin, ADA and LINK Are Called “Digital Blue Chips” by Fund Managers

The post Why Bitcoin, ADA and LINK Are Called “Digital Blue Chips” by Fund Managers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Traditional finance has long had the concept of “blue chip” stocks — stable, established companies with a track record of performance. In 2025, fund managers are increasingly applying that same label to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Cardano (ADA), and Chainlink (LINK) are now frequently described as “digital blue chips,” reflecting their maturity, utility, and resilience across multiple cycles. Analysts argue that this recognition is a sign of how far crypto has come, moving from speculative fringe to mainstream allocation. Alongside these established assets, discussions also touch on cultural-driven plays with unusual credibility, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is drawing early interest as a high-beta complement to the blue chip core. Bitcoin: the foundation of digital finance Bitcoin remains the most secure, recognized, and widely adopted cryptocurrency. With ETF inflows surpassing $20 billion in 2025 and adoption growing among sovereign wealth funds, its role as “digital gold” is cemented. Its scarcity and decentralization make it the anchor of every institutional crypto portfolio. While its multiples may be smaller than in early cycles, its reliability and recognition make it the quintessential blue chip. ADA: governance and sustainability Cardano has emerged as a long-term project with an emphasis on research and governance. Its Voltaire upgrade is introducing on-chain voting and treasury management, giving ADA holders direct influence over the network’s future. This governance-first approach appeals to institutions looking for projects that can withstand regulatory scrutiny. Cardano’s steady growth and commitment to sustainability strengthen its claim as a digital blue…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:02
Solana News Today: Could SOL Price Top $300 In 2025 & Why Early Rollblock Investors Are Set For 2,500% Gains

Solana is holding above $200, with analysts debating whether it can top $300 in 2025, but another name is stealing attention. Rollblock’s presale has already raised $11.5 million, with its token soaring 500% before launch. The project’s early traction highlights a sharp contrast to most new coins, combining adoption with revenue-backed rewards. As Solana charts [...] The post Solana News Today: Could SOL Price Top $300 In 2025 & Why Early Rollblock Investors Are Set For 2,500% Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/07 07:00
