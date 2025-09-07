2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
On the Edge of a Bull Run: Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally

On the Edge of a Bull Run: Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally

With so many tokens flooding the space, the challenge isn’t finding options – it’s identifying the few that can actually […] The post On the Edge of a Bull Run: Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 08:15
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 4.89% to 136.04 T, setting a new high

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 4.89% to 136.04 T, setting a new high

PANews reported on September 7 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining underwent a mining difficulty adjustment at block height 913,248, with the mining difficulty increased by 4.89% to 136.04 T, setting a new high.
PANews2025/09/07 08:09
Ethereum – Is ETH about to mirror Bitcoin's 2021 bull run?

Ethereum – Is ETH about to mirror Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run?

The post Ethereum – Is ETH about to mirror Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 7, 2025 Key takeaways Ethereum is showing signs of market maturity. With ETH breaking out of a long-term pattern, demand could be the next big trigger. Ethereum [ETH] is starting to look more like a market heavyweight with each passing day! Parts of ETF inflows are lining up with CME open interest, and on-chain activity is ticking higher. The setup echoes Bitcoin’s [BTC] 2021 breakout, though Ethereum’s path comes with its own unique dynamics and risks. Here’s a breakdown of what’s driving the momentum. A maturing market structure Over half of recent Ethereum ETF inflows have been matched by rising open interest on CME futures, according to Glassnode data. What does this mean? Institutions aren’t simply buying ETH for directional exposure, but are also engaging in arbitrage and hedging strategies. Source: Glassnode The pattern is similar to Bitcoin’s ETF-led flows, where TradFi builds positions in both spot and derivatives markets. With ETH still trading below its local highs despite this activity, this is an easy sign of maturity. The case for resilience Beyond ETF and futures flows, Ethereum’s underlying usage is getting stronger. Transaction counts have held a steady uptrend, even through volatile market phases. This means activity on the network isn’t just tied to speculation. Source: Glassnode This consistency is a sign of a durable base of demand that keeps Ethereum relevant regardless of price swings. ETH and the paths ahead Source: TradingView Ethereum was consolidating around the $4,300 zone at press time, with its daily RSI hovering near neutral and MACD showing fading momentum. Source: X This pause came after a strong run-up, and while short-term traders may see hesitation, the bigger picture looks different. What you need to note, is that ETH is breaking out of a multi-year wedge, much like Bitcoin did before its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:08
Crypto Expert Shares How To Get To $1 Million With XRP

Crypto Expert Shares How To Get To $1 Million With XRP

The post Crypto Expert Shares How To Get To $1 Million With XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Expert Shares How To Get To $1 Million With XRP | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/how-to-get-to-1-million-with-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:05
Top 5 Altcoins With Real Utility to Buy Now and Hold Through 2030

Top 5 Altcoins With Real Utility to Buy Now and Hold Through 2030

The post Top 5 Altcoins With Real Utility to Buy Now and Hold Through 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum, Chainlink, Polkadot and other altcoins stand out for real-world utility, with one surprise newcomer rising. While hype often dominates crypto cycles, the projects that survive the longest are those that deliver real-world use cases. Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates fleeting trends from assets that endure. As we look toward 2030, investors are narrowing their focus to altcoins with proven adoption, strong developer activity, and clear relevance in the digital economy. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot rank high in this conversation, alongside Solana and XRP. Yet in 2025, one surprise newcomer, MAGACOIN FINANCE, has emerged, adding a different type of value to this mix. Ethereum: The Decentralized Backbone Ethereum remains the most important utility coin in the market, powering thousands of decentralized applications and serving as the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized assets. With billions flowing through its ecosystem daily, ETH represents the beating heart of Web3. Layer-2 solutions continue to expand Ethereum’s reach, bringing scalability without compromising its security. Investors looking for long-term exposure to real-world utility cannot overlook ETH. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink has established itself as the dominant oracle network, bridging blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds. From DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise applications, LINK ensures decentralized systems operate on trusted, tamper-proof data. Its importance grows as tokenized real-world assets expand, making Chainlink’s infrastructure indispensable. By 2030, its role in both financial and non-financial systems could solidify LINK as one of the most valuable altcoins. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Scarcity-driven Momentum with Massive Upside While Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot deliver clear technological utility, MAGACOIN FINANCE is creating a different kind of utility, cultural branding and scarcity-driven momentum. Analysts forecast up to 10,000% ROI, framing it as one of the most asymmetric opportunities of this cycle. The presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:01
Crypto's Next Big Moves: HBAR Eyes $0.25, ARB Targets 280%, BlockDAG Surges Ahead

Crypto’s Next Big Moves: HBAR Eyes $0.25, ARB Targets 280%, BlockDAG Surges Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/hbar-0-25-arb-280-rally-blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-boom/
Coinstats2025/09/07 08:00
New Meme Coin Under $0.005 to Explode 25,000% and Surpass Pepe Coin (PEPE) by 2026

New Meme Coin Under $0.005 to Explode 25,000% and Surpass Pepe Coin (PEPE) by 2026

The post New Meme Coin Under $0.005 to Explode 25,000% and Surpass Pepe Coin (PEPE) by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market thrives on breakouts and new success stories, with investors seeking the next big opportunity. While Pepe Coin (PEPE) remains a notable player following its historic breakout in 2023, its growth has stalled, and experts believe it may no longer be a major mover. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a viral presale token currently priced under $0.005, is quickly emerging as the next meme coin with the potential to deliver returns of 25,000% by 2026. Let’s look at why Little Pepe could surpass Pepe Coin and become the meme coin of the future. The Unique Appeal of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, a powerful differentiator from others like Pepe Coin. While most meme coins rely solely on community hype, Little Pepe has developed a Layer 2 blockchain designed specifically for meme projects. This blockchain reduces transaction fees, boosts speeds, and eliminates sniper bots, creating a fairer ecosystem for investors. In addition, Little Pepe is backed by anonymous experts who’ve successfully helped launch some of the top meme coins in the market. This expert backing, combined with a thoroughly audited smart contract and a strict vesting schedule, positions LILPEPE for long-term growth, a characteristic Pepe Coin has yet to establish fully. The coin is gaining significant traction among investors, having already raised $24 million in its presale, which demonstrates confidence in its potential to outpace competitors in the coming years. Little Pepe’s Potential for a 25,000% Return Despite being under $0.005 at presale, Little Pepe has the potential for massive upside. Analysts believe that LILPEPE could see 25,000% gains by 2026, especially considering its microcap advantage. Early investors in Little Pepe could see life-changing gains if it grows as rapidly as Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. Little Pepe is unique in its utility, Layer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:58
Singapore High Court Rejects Do Kwon's Penthouse Refund Claim

Singapore High Court Rejects Do Kwon’s Penthouse Refund Claim

The post Singapore High Court Rejects Do Kwon’s Penthouse Refund Claim appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Do Kwon failed to recover a $14.2 million penthouse deposit after court ruling. Developer SC Global retained payments post-sale collapse. No immediate impact on Terra’s cryptocurrency market detected. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, lost his legal bid to recover approximately $14.2 million after the Singapore High Court sided with the developer on a penthouse sale dispute. The ruling reinforces global regulatory scrutiny on crypto founders post-Terra collapse, though it had no immediate impact on the Terra ecosystem or related cryptocurrencies. Singapore High Court Ruling Do Kwon had aimed to purchase a $38.8 million duplex penthouse at Sculptura Ardmore in Singapore but lost his deposit after the sale failed. The Singapore High Court upheld the developer’s right to retain the money, reinforcing contractual agreements in high-profile purchases. This decision exacerbates the regulatory scrutiny faced by Kwon amid past cryptocurrency failures linked to Terraform Labs. The failed legal bid drew no significant on-chain repercussions for LUNA or Terra-related tokens. The lack of a direct connection to corporate funds from Terraform Labs means market reactions were minimal. Official statements from Do Kwon, Terraform Labs insiders, or the developer SC Global remain absent, signaling a muted response from stakeholders involved. “The ruling underscores an increasing legal framework that crypto founders must navigate moving forward.” – Do Kwon, Co-founder, Terraform Labs, CoinEdition Terra’s Market Status Did you know? A similar situation occurred in 2017, where a record-breaking $60 million penthouse in the same development was purchased, emphasizing the luxury market’s volatility. CoinMarketCap indicates that Terra (LUNA) is currently priced at $0.15, with a market capitalization of $104.47 million and a 24-hour trading volume change of -41.65%. Recent price changes include 24-hour and 7-day shifts of 0.05% and -0.69%, respectively. Terra’s 90-day performance shows an 11.58% decrease with circulating supply details up-to-date as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:45
Asia's First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

The announcement came during Taipei Blockchain Week in September 2025, where founder Jason Fang unveiled plans to create what he calls "Asia's first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund." The fund already has $200 million committed from institutional partners across Asia and aims to acquire the full $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within six months.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 07:45
Bitcoin may sink 'below $50K' in bear? Justin Sun's WLFI saga continues: Hodler's Digest, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

Bitcoin may sink ‘below $50K’ in bear? Justin Sun’s WLFI saga continues: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

An analyst forecasts Bitcoin may tap $50,000 in the 2026 bear market, Justin Sun urges WLFI to unfreeze tokens: Hodler’s Digest Several financial institutions and market analysts are now projecting the US Federal Reserve, the countrys central bank, will slash interest rates from the current target rate of 4.25%-4.5% at least twice in 2025.The banking forecasts followed a weak August jobs report that saw only 22,000 jobs added for the month, versus expectations of about 75,000.Analysts at Bank of America, a banking and financial services company, reversed their long-held stance of no rate cuts in 2025 and are now projecting two 25 basis point (BPS) cuts one in September and another in December according to Bloomberg.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/07 07:31
