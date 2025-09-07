Thinking of buying gold for the first time? Here’s what you need to do

Gold is exploding again. New buyers are piling in, old names are breaking records, and global fear is doing what it always does, pushing people to chase this metal like it's the last life raft in a sinking market. And if you're thinking about grabbing a piece of the action for the first time ever, then you're late, but luckily, not too late. You just need to know what the heck is going on, and for that, we got you. You see, investors are worried about war, inflation, central bank politics, and rate decisions that never seem clear. The result has been a stampede into gold, with the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index smashing through its all-time high for the first time since the 2011 euro debt crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade. This time, it's the wars in the Middle East, Russia-Ukraine, and yes, Donald Trump trying to kick Lisa Cook out of the Fed, that's stirred the pot. Nobody knows what interest rates are doing anymore. Gold mining stocks break records Miners are on fire. Big names like Newmont Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and Barrick Mining Corp. have all jumped more than 80% this year. Newmont's earnings more than doubled in 2024. Analysts say it'll go up another 50% this year. That's after two full years of weak numbers. It's now trading at the highest price in over three years. "Newmont is my top pick," said Martin Pradier of Veritas Investment Research. "Return on equity is almost twice as high as last year." He's not the only one paying attention. Agnico Eagle also made his list, mostly because of their assets in Canada and "strong execution." Agnico's U.S.-listed stock soared over 90% this year, hitting record highs. Its earnings are also expected to…