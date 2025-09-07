2025-09-09 Tuesday

This week's NFT transaction volume fell 22.65% month-on-month to US$104.5 million, one of the largest weekly declines in recent months.

PANews reported on September 7th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 22.65% to $104.5 million over the past week, one of the largest single-week declines in recent months. The number of NFT buyers increased by 14.89% to 622,535, and the number of NFT sellers increased by 16.25% to 447,821. However, the number of NFT transactions decreased by 3.07% to 1,699,318. Ethereum network transaction volume was $37.7 million, down 29.88% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $15.7 million, down 17.43%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $10.1 million, down 1.73%. BNB Chain network transaction volume was $9.5 million, down 23.59%. Bitcoin network transaction volume was $7.8 million, down 32.40%. Solana network transaction volume was $5.1 million, down 6.81%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #5898 sold for 100 ETH ($445,786) CryptoPunks #843 sold for 90.1 ETH ($403,268) CryptoPunks #9721 sold for 81 ETH ($361,995 USD) CryptoPunks #490 sold for 80 ETH ($345,757 USD) Known Origin #88512 sold for 70 ETH ($307,384 USD)
PANews2025/09/07 08:34
Can Matt LaFleur And The Green Bay Packers Take Back The NFC North?

The post Can Matt LaFleur And The Green Bay Packers Take Back The NFC North? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur and his Packers went just 1-5 in the NFC North last season. Getty Images Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 265 pounds. Green Bay Packers boss Matt LaFleur is roughly six inches shorter and 100 pounds lighter than Campbell. If the two were middle school adversaries, it’s safe to say Campbell would have taken LaFleur’s lunch money any time he wanted. The two are grown men, though, and their battles take place on the hallowed ground of Lambeau Field and the FieldTurf at Ford Field. The problem is Campbell has been taking LaFleur’s lunch money the last 3 ½ years. And if the Packers hope to deliver on their season of great expectations, that has to change. Green Bay dominated Detroit for a 16-year window, going 24-8 against Lions between 2005-2021. In the last seven meetings, though, Campbell’s Lions are 6-1 against LaFleur’s Packers. Detroit has also won three straight games at Lambeau Field while becoming the new bully of the NFC North. Green Bay hopes to reverse that disturbing trend when it hosts Detroit Sunday at 3:25 p.m. “They’ve been the standard the last two seasons,” LaFleur said of the Lions, who have won two straight NFC North titles. “And I’ve got a lot of respect for what they’ve been able to accomplish. Got a lot of respect for Dan, what he’s been able to establish, so it’s going to be a great challenge.” LaFleur, who took over as Green Bay’s coach in 2019, owned the division early in his tenure. The Packers’ dominance of the NFC North is a big reason they reached back-to-back conference championship games in 2019 and 2020 and were the NFC’s No. 1 seed in 2020 and 2021. LaFleur began his Packer career going…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:33
SEC and CFTC Double Down on Crypto Oversight With Joint Push for Regulatory Harmony

The post SEC and CFTC Double Down on Crypto Oversight With Joint Push for Regulatory Harmony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. regulators are accelerating a unified crypto push, signaling breakthrough pathways for DeFi, perpetual contracts, and peer-to-peer trading under streamlined, innovation-friendly federal oversight. SEC and CFTC Fire Second Shot in Crypto Coordination Push In another joint announcement highlighting the urgency of regulatory coordination, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-and-cftc-double-down-on-crypto-oversight-with-joint-push-for-regulatory-harmony/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:31
A wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation transferred 4,000 ETH after being dormant for 9 years.

PANews reported on September 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation (or not belonging to the Ethereum Foundation) sent 4,000 ETH (worth US$17.19 million) to a new wallet after being dormant for 9 years.
PANews2025/09/07 08:26
Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Inflows Near $2.16B as AVAX and TRX Dominate Rotational Trades

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Inflows Near $2.16B as AVAX and TRX Dominate Rotational Trades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital assets attracted billions in new inflows last week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs leading the way. Avalanche (AVAX) and Tron (TRX) stood out in rotational trades, while MAGACOIN FINANCE gained traction as analysts flagged it as a fresh altcoin pick for those seeking diversification after missing earlier Bitcoin and Ethereum momentum. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Drive $2.16B Inflows According to CoinShares, digital asset funds recorded $2.48 billion inflows last week, lifting August totals to $4.37 billion and bringing year-to-date inflows to $35.5 billion. However, overall assets under management slipped 10% to $219 billion as Friday’s U.S. inflation data spurred short-term profit-taking. The United States led with $2.29 billion in inflows, supported by activity in Switzerland, Germany, and Canada. While Friday’s outflows signaled cautious sentiment, the week as a whole reflected strong ETF-driven demand. Ethereum outshined Bitcoin, recording $1.4 billion inflows compared to Bitcoin’s $748 million. For August, Ethereum gathered nearly $3.95 billion, while Bitcoin recorded outflows of $301 million. Analysts suggest that traders are rotating allocations into Ethereum due to optimism around U.S. ETF approvals. Meanwhile, Solana and XRP also benefited, attracting $177 million and $134 million, underscoring a wider spread of institutional demand across altcoins. Avalanche AVAX Maintains Market Interest Avalanche (AVAX) has seen active engagement despite recent price pullbacks. The token surged nearly 25% in early August, before cooling near the $23–$27 range. At press time, AVAX trades around $23, maintaining a slim monthly gain. On-chain data shows Avalanche processed nearly 12 million transactions, a 66% surge that reflects growing ecosystem activity. While active addresses dipped 13% week-on-week, stronger engagement among its most active participants signals healthy adoption. The derivatives market also indicates confidence, with open interest at $877 million and traders showing willingness to keep positions open. Market observers continue to watch for a breakout above…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:25
Thinking of buying gold for the first time? Here’s what you need to do

The post Thinking of buying gold for the first time? Here’s what you need to do appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is exploding again. New buyers are piling in, old names are breaking records, and global fear is doing what it always does, pushing people to chase this metal like it’s the last life raft in a sinking market. And if you’re thinking about grabbing a piece of the action for the first time ever, then you’re late, but luckily, not too late. You just need to know what the heck is going on, and for that, we got you. You see, investors are worried about war, inflation, central bank politics, and rate decisions that never seem clear. The result has been a stampede into gold, with the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index smashing through its all-time high for the first time since the 2011 euro debt crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade. This time, it’s the wars in the Middle East, Russia-Ukraine, and yes, Donald Trump trying to kick Lisa Cook out of the Fed, that’s stirred the pot. Nobody knows what interest rates are doing anymore. Gold mining stocks break records Miners are on fire. Big names like Newmont Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and Barrick Mining Corp. have all jumped more than 80% this year. Newmont’s earnings more than doubled in 2024. Analysts say it’ll go up another 50% this year. That’s after two full years of weak numbers. It’s now trading at the highest price in over three years. “Newmont is my top pick,” said Martin Pradier of Veritas Investment Research. “Return on equity is almost twice as high as last year.” He’s not the only one paying attention. Agnico Eagle also made his list, mostly because of their assets in Canada and “strong execution.” Agnico’s U.S.-listed stock soared over 90% this year, hitting record highs. Its earnings are also expected to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:24
3 Cryptos to Hold Long-Term That Could Beat Real Estate and Gold

The post 3 Cryptos to Hold Long-Term That Could Beat Real Estate and Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. For centuries, real estate and gold were the default stores of wealth. Both remain respected assets, but 2025 is proving that digital assets may offer stronger long-term performance. Real estate markets are under pressure from rising borrowing costs, while gold, despite its stability, struggles to generate meaningful returns. Cryptocurrencies, by contrast, combine scarcity, utility, and growth potential. Analysts argue that holding the right coins over the next decade could deliver gains that far exceed traditional havens. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate this conversation, a third contender — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is emerging as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity drawing investor curiosity. Bitcoin: digital gold with exponential reach Bitcoin is the natural comparison to gold. Both are scarce, but Bitcoin is more portable, divisible, and borderless. Its 21 million hard cap ensures that supply cannot be manipulated, making it an attractive hedge against inflation. In 2025, Bitcoin ETFs brought in over $20 billion in inflows, further cementing its credibility among institutions. Analysts believe that while Bitcoin may no longer deliver 100x returns, its growth potential still far outpaces gold. For long-term holders, Bitcoin is the anchor asset for building generational wealth. Ethereum: infrastructure for the new economy Ethereum extends beyond being a store of value. It is the foundation for decentralized finance, NFTs, and Web3 applications. The approval of ETH ETFs in 2025 added legitimacy, attracting pension funds and large asset managers. Meanwhile, Layer 2 networks like Arbitrum and zkSync are scaling Ethereum to mainstream levels.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:22
A whale who doubled his ETH trading profits bought another $9.91 million in ETH 4 hours ago

PANews reported on September 7th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who doubled their profits by liquidating their ETH positions at $4,519 on August 15th resumed buying ETH four hours ago. They spent 9.917 million USDT to purchase 2,321.7 ETH at $4,272.
PANews2025/09/07 08:19
Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally

The post Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto never sleeps, and in a market that moves at lightning speed, sitting on the sidelines could mean missing the next meme coin explosion. With so many tokens flooding the space, the challenge isn’t finding options – it’s identifying the few that can actually deliver jaw-dropping gains. In 2025, the hunt for the next breakout meme coin is reaching fever pitch, and being early could make all the difference. That’s where MoonBull ($MOBU) takes center stage. More than just another meme coin, MoonBull is built on Ethereum with precision tokenomics designed to fuel massive returns. It’s already being hailed as one of the top cryptos of September 2025, and its whitelist is quickly running out of space – giving early adopters a rare shot at front-row access before the rest of the market piles in. But MoonBull isn’t riding solo. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) continues to grow as a core part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, while AI Companions (AIC) is turning heads with its bold fusion of AI and meme culture. Together, they represent the new wave of meme coins that combine hype, community, and innovation. For those ready to ride the next bull run, these are the must-watch meme coins of 2025, and MoonBull is leading the charge. MoonBull ($MOBU) is not just another meme coin; it’s built for those chasing massive returns in the world of cryptocurrency. For meme coin enthusiasts and degen traders looking to gain a competitive edge, MoonBull offers a unique whitelist opportunity that’s perfect for anyone aiming to secure their position in the next big crypto trend. MoonBull is engineered to reward early supporters with elite staking rewards and secret token drops, making it one of the top meme coin projects on Ethereum. Whitelist members will have exclusive access to these rewards,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:18
Galaxy Digital deposited 175,000 SOL worth $35.65 million to Coinbase about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on September 7th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Galaxy Digital deposited another 175,000 SOL (worth $35.65 million) into Coinbase eight hours ago. Since August 27th, Galaxy Digital has deposited a total of 935,000 SOL (worth $191 million) into Coinbase.
PANews2025/09/07 08:17
