NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Melania Trump and Donald Trump attend day 9 of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Uri Schanker/GC Images) GC Images US Open officials sent an email to broadcasters asking them to censor any negative reactions to President Donald Trump's appearance at the men's final on Sunday. "We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President's attendance in any capacity," the USTA said in the memo. The new was first reported by tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg and confirmed by The Athletic. "We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions," USTA spokesman Brendan McIntyre told The Athletic. Trump is expected to sit in the Rolex private box at the final between world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, Rothenberg reported. A Rolex spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it invited Trump to the event. Rothenberg said it was part of an effort to get Trump to reduce tariffs on Switzerland, where the company is based. The US Open also sent a separate email to media members informing them of "enhanced security" on Sunday. "We are expecting enhanced security measures for Sunday's US Open Men's Singles Final and want to advise you on additional steps you may want to take to minimize disruption," it read. "In addition to regular screening at the gates, there will be TSA-style security screening for all individuals as they enter Arthur Ashe Stadium. Every bag and piece of equipment that comes through security on Sunday will be scanned and thoroughly searched. "You should also expect some delays moving around in public areas that may briefly become…