2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb

What if the next 1000x token isn’t listed yet but quietly building momentum through a presale designed to climb on autopilot? In a meme coin market where volatility defines opportunity, investors who catch the earliest phases often see life-changing returns. Identifying the best meme coin presale to join now could be the difference between watching […]
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305+2.03%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0303-2.25%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 09:15
Részesedés
U.S. Senate Revises Digital Asset Legislation: Exemptions for Staking, Airdrops

U.S. Senate Revises Digital Asset Legislation: Exemptions for Staking, Airdrops

The post U.S. Senate Revises Digital Asset Legislation: Exemptions for Staking, Airdrops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Exemption of staking and airdrops from securities laws. Joint advisory committee between SEC and CFTC. Greater legal certainty expected to boost crypto market. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has released a revised draft of the ‘Digital Asset Market Structure Act,’ exempting staking, airdrops, and DePIN from securities laws and forming an SEC-CFTC advisory committee. This legislative change could enhance regulatory clarity, boosting confidence in digital asset investments and U.S.-based crypto projects, potentially impacting market dynamics and regulatory approaches globally. Legislative Amendments May Enhance Crypto Market Growth The revised draft, introduced by the Senate Banking Committee chaired by Senator Sherrod Brown, includes measures exempting staking, airdrops, and DePIN from existing securities laws. This step follows earlier proposals yet to concretely address these exemptions. The legislation also seeks to facilitate a collaborative approach between the SEC, led by Gary Gensler, and the CFTC, chaired by Rostin Behnam. Market reactions highlight a constructive outlook, though no direct public statements from crypto leaders on the specifics have emerged yet. The broader community shows heightened interest, with forums and developer channels actively discussing potential implications for projects like Helium and IoTeX. Senator Sherrod Brown, Chair, Senate Banking Committee, stated, “This revised draft seeks to provide comprehensive clarity and a collaborative framework to regulate digital assets effectively.” Market Data and Insights Did you know? The last major U.S. legislative effort around digital assets led to temporary token rallies, hinting at possible positive gains due to the current exemptions for multibillion-dollar markets. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,286.11 with a market cap of $517.36 billion and holds a 13.61% market dominance. The circulating supply includes 120.71 million tokens. Over the past 90 days, ETH has appreciated by 71.52%, reflecting significant market strength. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:08 UTC…
Union
U$0.01006-9.45%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196608-0.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.12614-13.27%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 09:14
Részesedés
Dogecoin & SEI Lag, BlockDAG Nears $400M Presale

Dogecoin & SEI Lag, BlockDAG Nears $400M Presale

The post Dogecoin & SEI Lag, BlockDAG Nears $400M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Compare Dogecoin’s fragile support, SEI’s cautious signals, and BlockDAG’s presale momentum to uncover which crypto leads into 2025. The crypto market is once again testing patience, offering three very different stories. Dogecoin has slipped after a short-lived rally, exposing a fragile battleground around $0.225 as traders move through a familiar sell-the-news pattern. SEI is showing hesitation of its own. Technical analysis reveals a token stuck in consolidation, holding just above $0.2917 while shrinking volume and a neutral RSI keep conviction limited. This suggests buyers are waiting for clearer signals before committing further. With almost $400M raised in presale, 25.9 billion BDAG sold, 200,000 holders, 19,500+ miners sold, and 3 million X1 app users, BDAG is positioning itself as a serious contender. Analysts now suggest BlockDAG (BDAG) could enter the top 50 cryptos, surpassing the early milestones once set by Avalanche and Aptos. Dogecoin Faces Pressure at $0.225 Support Dogecoin fell 2.04% to $0.2314 in the last 24 hours, retracing gains from a short-lived rally tied to the acquisition of a major mining firm. Trading activity linked to Indonesia’s rupiah ranged between 3,679 and 3,977, while volume surged 69%, showing heightened yet cautious participation. The move reflected a familiar “sell-the-news” reaction as traders locked in profits after the announcement. Market signals remain divided. Long positions still outweigh shorts, but sell orders clustered near $0.25 may limit upside in the near term. If Dogecoin fails to hold support around $0.225, the risk of a broader downside increases, making this a pivotal level for anyone tracking the Dogecoin price prediction. SEI Holds Key Support Amid Mixed Signals SEI is trading just above an important support level at $0.2917, marking a crucial juncture for its next move. Analysts suggest that clearing the 20-day moving average near $0.3172 could set the stage for…
NEAR
NEAR$2.615+5.10%
SEI
SEI$0.3072+3.39%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5649-1.56%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 09:06
Részesedés
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Could DOGE Hit $1?

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Could DOGE Hit $1?

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Could DOGE Hit $1? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts debate whether Dogecoin could reach $1 by 2025 as retail demand and meme coin momentum grow. Retail demand intensifies Dogecoin thrives on accessibility. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, it is cheap per unit and has become the entry coin for many new investors. Robinhood data shows DOGE trading volumes have doubled since mid-2025, while wallet growth on-chain has accelerated. Analysts argue this surge in activity reflects both nostalgia and a renewed appetite for meme-driven assets. Utility and adoption Although often dismissed as a meme, Dogecoin continues to secure integrations. Merchants increasingly accept it for payments, and developers are exploring ways to enhance its scalability. These steps add a layer of utility that complements its cultural power. Analysts note that while utility helps, DOGE’s biggest driver remains sentiment and retail participation. As Dogecoin inches toward $1, with forecasts of 55x growth, MAGACOIN FINANCE is dominating top analyst lists as one of the most promising presales. It fuses meme culture with audit-backed legitimacy, having passed both CertiK and HashEx reviews. This rare foundation separates it from meme coins that rely only on hype. Presale sellouts have been rapid, amplified by the PATRIOT50X bonus code, which gives early buyers a 50% boost in allocations. Telegram and X communities are buzzing with comparisons to early SHIB and PEPE, but analysts argue MAGACOIN FINANCE’s legitimacy and scarcity model give it the potential for greater longevity. For traders chasing the next $1 DOGE moment, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as the speculative frontrunner. Complementary plays Analysts emphasize that Dogecoin and MAGACOIN FINANCE serve different roles. DOGE offers established cultural dominance, while MAGACOIN FINANCE provides the high-risk, high-reward asymmetry that early investors crave. A balanced allocation between the two could provide exposure to both meme coin reliability and exponential presale growth. Conclusion Dogecoin’s journey to $1…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001277+2.40%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.12+6.50%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225-6.25%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 09:03
Részesedés
BlockDAG’s 3,200% ROI Indicates Top 50 Crypto Status, Leaving DOGE’s $0.225 Support & SEI’s Neutral Charts Behind

BlockDAG’s 3,200% ROI Indicates Top 50 Crypto Status, Leaving DOGE’s $0.225 Support & SEI’s Neutral Charts Behind

The crypto market is once again testing patience, offering three very different stories. Dogecoin has slipped after a short-lived rally, […] The post BlockDAG’s 3,200% ROI Indicates Top 50 Crypto Status, Leaving DOGE’s $0.225 Support & SEI’s Neutral Charts Behind appeared first on Coindoo.
SEI
SEI$0.3072+3.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23632+3.05%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/07 09:00
Részesedés
Dogecoin Price Prediction for 2025 – Could $1 DOGE Become a Reality?

Dogecoin Price Prediction for 2025 – Could $1 DOGE Become a Reality?

Retail demand intensifies Dogecoin thrives on accessibility. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, it is cheap per unit and has become the […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction for 2025 – Could $1 DOGE Become a Reality? appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.23632+3.05%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/07 09:00
Részesedés
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-mining-difficulty-record-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+7.25%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 08:42
Részesedés
After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

PANews reported on September 7th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who lost $35.84 million on a long ETH position and then turned short continued to increase his BTC short position last night, while also adding a new short position on ETH. The whale now holds a short position worth $200 million and currently has a floating profit of $1.5 million: Shorted 1,351 BTC with 25x leverage, worth $150 million, with an opening price of $111,292 and a liquidation price of $114,770. Shorted 11,800 ETH with 15x leverage, worth $50 million, with an opening price of $4,278 and a liquidation price of $4,798.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,371.44+0.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.86-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-3.33%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/07 08:37
Részesedés
Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean?

Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean?

The post Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a moderate price rebound last week, rallying to around $113,000 before witnessing a minor setback. The crypto market leader now trades near the $111,000 price level and stands 10.46% away from its all-time high. Meanwhile, recent data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant has highlighted an intriguing trend in the accumulating activity of Bitcoin treasuries. Bitcoin Treasury Holdings Hit 840K In 2025 In a weekly report posted on September 5, CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin treasury holdings by public and private companies have reached a new record of 840,000 BTC in 2025, representing the overwhelming institutional interest seen in the present market cycle. However, beneath this headline milestone lies a stark, cautious shift in market dynamics. Notably, monthly purchases have slowed dramatically, raising questions about the sustainability of corporate demand for Bitcoin.   Through combined efforts with bitcointreasuries.net.data, CryptoQuant has discovered that Strategy, being the most aggressive institutional accumulator of Bitcoin, has sharply reduced its buying pace by 97% over the last 12 months. Notably, after acquiring an all-time high of 134,000 BTC in November 2024, the Saylor-led company’s purchases dropped to just 3,700 BTC in August 2025. While other Bitcoin treasuries have stepped in more cautiously, adding 14,800 BTC in August compared to Strategy’s relatively small 3,700 BTC buy, their volumes remain far below the peaks seen earlier in 2025. Notably, these other companies had produced a temporary surge in early 2025, recording a 66,000 BTC all-time high purchase in January, which has clearly faded following their August reports. Notably, all this data indicates that while total holdings are at record levels, the flow of new institutional money appears to be drying up. Bitcoin Price Overview At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $110,942, up by 0.48% over the past 24 hours. Daily trading volume has also…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:37
Részesedés
US Open Asks Broadcasters To Censor Reaction To Donald Trump

US Open Asks Broadcasters To Censor Reaction To Donald Trump

The post US Open Asks Broadcasters To Censor Reaction To Donald Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Melania Trump and Donald Trump attend day 9 of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Uri Schanker/GC Images) GC Images US Open officials sent an email to broadcasters asking them to censor any negative reactions to President Donald Trump’s appearance at the men’s final on Sunday. “We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity,” the USTA said in the memo. The new was first reported by tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg and confirmed by The Athletic. “We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions,” USTA spokesman Brendan McIntyre told The Athletic. Trump is expected to sit in the Rolex private box at the final between world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, Rothenberg reported. A Rolex spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it invited Trump to the event. Rothenberg said it was part of an effort to get Trump to reduce tariffs on Switzerland, where the company is based. The US Open also sent a separate email to media members informing them of “enhanced security” on Sunday. “We are expecting enhanced security measures for Sunday’s US Open Men’s Singles Final and want to advise you on additional steps you may want to take to minimize disruption,” it read. “In addition to regular screening at the gates, there will be TSA-style security screening for all individuals as they enter Arthur Ashe Stadium. Every bag and piece of equipment that comes through security on Sunday will be scanned and thoroughly searched. “You should also expect some delays moving around in public areas that may briefly become…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0298+0.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.588+1.20%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2425-10.61%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 08:36
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant