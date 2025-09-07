2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.0163+0.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.12+6.50%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Részesedés
Terminus Taps Rabiti AI To Advance Web3 Adoption Within APAC

Terminus Taps Rabiti AI To Advance Web3 Adoption Within APAC

The post Terminus Taps Rabiti AI To Advance Web3 Adoption Within APAC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Temrinus, a popular PayFi platform, has partnered with Rabbiti AI, an AI-led blockchain entity. The partnership aims to contribute to the wider Web3 adoption within the APAC region with tokenized and DeFi transfers. As the official announcement from Terminus discloses, the collaboration is set to integrate no-code AI instruments and the ecosystem of $RIAI token mechanism to streamline Web3 participation. Hence, the move is poised to massively drive accessibility, user-friendly experiences, and innovation in the growing digital economy. Terminus x Rabiti AI (@RabitiAI): The New Partners In The Universe 🤝. Rabiti AI is a pioneer in blending AI and blockchain for effortless Web3 experiences. Through this partnership, we’re emphasizing the adoption of web3 with enabling seamless transactions for tokenized… pic.twitter.com/9n6qUXHGvE — Terminus (@terminus_pos) September 6, 2025 Terminus and Rabiti AI Join Forces to Boost Web3 Expansion Across APAC Region In partnership with Rabiti, Terminus endeavors to deliver diverse opportunities to drive Web3 growth with seamless participation. In this respect, this development permits businesses and individual users to conveniently navigate decentralized networks while facing no technical complexities that usually hinder entry. Additionally, the $RIAI ecosystem will play a key role in bolstering this adoption, providing an unparalleled payment structure targeting tokenized assets and the robust DeFi apps. Apart from that, Terminus offers its expertise for the development of solutions that efficiently merge the digital payment methods with latest and emerging technologies. Simultaneously, the duo focuses on establishing an inclusive ecosystem that combines accessibility and innovation, guaranteeing that consumers across the APAC region can leverage AI-led financial tools. Additionally, the partnership also highlights a transformative move toward the mainstream adoption of Web3 ecosystem across different markets. Similarly, the combined effort underscores a rising trend of utilizing no-code platforms for the democratization of access to exclusive technologies. Hence, the no-code AI tools of…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04424-5.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1248+4.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001699+5.59%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:01
Részesedés
XRP, LINK and ADA Ranked Top Long-Term Crypto Bets by Institutional Investors

XRP, LINK and ADA Ranked Top Long-Term Crypto Bets by Institutional Investors

Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, […] The post XRP, LINK and ADA Ranked Top Long-Term Crypto Bets by Institutional Investors appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.12+6.50%
XRP
XRP$2.9466+2.15%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/07 10:00
Részesedés
Can BRC2.0 restore the former glory of Bitcoin Inscription?

Can BRC2.0 restore the former glory of Bitcoin Inscription?

By Nicky, Foresight News On September 2, 2025, at Bitcoin block height 912,690, BRC20 completed a major upgrade, called BRC2.0. This upgrade was jointly promoted by the Ordinals development team Best in Slot and the anonymous BRC20 creator Domo. The core change was the introduction of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling BRC20 to execute Turing-complete smart contracts. Since the launch of the Ordinals protocol in early 2023, the Bitcoin ecosystem has ushered in a wave of innovation. Through this protocol, users can engrave information on the smallest unit of Bitcoin, the "satoshi," thereby issuing NFTs or fungible tokens. This mechanism gave rise to the BRC20 token standard, enabling the Bitcoin network to support the issuance and trading of a wider range of assets. BRC20 was originally a standard for issuing fungible tokens on the Bitcoin chain, based on the Ordinals protocol. This upgrade significantly expands its functionality by integrating the EVM. Eril Binari Ezerel, CEO of Best in Slot, explained that Bitcoin meta-protocols like BRC20 originally ran on indexers, which functioned like "simple calculators." By embedding the EVM, indexers achieve Turing completeness, supporting more complex logic and contract execution. With the upgrade, developers can now build DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, lending systems, and synthetic assets directly on the Bitcoin network. This integration maintains compatibility with Ethereum tools while providing the security guarantees of the Bitcoin network. Domo stated in a statement that the goal of this upgrade is to combine the security and decentralization of the Bitcoin network with the mature ecosystem of EVM in smart contracts to provide users with a composable, programmable, and Bitcoin-secured on-chain experience. The BRC2.0 upgrade introduces a significant technical difference: Runes are not programmable and likely never will be, limiting them to meme-like use cases, while BRC2.0 unlocks DeFi-level applications. This functional difference gives BRC2.0 a unique position in the Bitcoin ecosystem, providing the technical foundation for a wider range of application scenarios. Technical Challenges While the BRC2.0 upgrade brings significant functional improvements, it also faces some technical challenges and limitations. This upgrade utilizes an off-chain processing solution for programmability, integrating the EVM executor with the BRC20 indexer, with final state updates being processed on the Bitcoin chain by the BRC20 indexer. This design is considered by some to lack decentralization and present a single point of failure risk. Transactions on BRC2.0 are still subject to the limitations of Bitcoin's underlying infrastructure. Market buy and sell orders require multiple signatures and block confirmations, and transaction speeds are still limited by Bitcoin's 10-minute block time. Due to Bitcoin's 10-minute block time, standard AMM designs are vulnerable to MEV attacks and can cause transaction failures, potentially resulting in failed transactions and wasted BTC as mining fees. Projects like CatSwap are planning to launch mainnet AMM products in the coming weeks, but these should be considered experimental products in their initial stages. A more advanced "sequencer-based AMM" solution is also under development and expected to launch within 1-3 months, enabling higher transaction speeds and mitigating MEV risks. Specific applications of BRC2.0 Following the launch of BRC2.0, Best in Slot launched BiS DEX v1, billing it as the first decentralized exchange serving BRC2.0. Despite experiencing some server overload and minor vulnerabilities, the platform still managed to process over $200,000 in trading volume within 24 hours, with no user funds lost. Currently, BiS DEX supports market buy and limit sell orders, but some limitations still exist. For example, delisting and listing tokens requires a one-block confirmation wait, which increases time and costs. The team plans to launch an instant order feature in the next four to eight weeks to increase transaction speed and reduce fees. Furthermore, non-custodial quotes and more order types (such as limit buy, market sell, and stop-loss orders) will be added later. In terms of ecological applications, in addition to BiS DEX, there are currently several projects actively under construction: UniSat already supports BRC2.0 token deployment, providing features such as 6-character token names, self-issuance options, 0–18 decimal places, and optimizing the cost and efficiency of inscription services. CatSwap was mentioned as an upcoming AMM protocol that is expected to become a liquidity provider in the BRC2.0 ecosystem. The Adderrels project is participating in ecosystem development by issuing NFTs and the ACORNS token. A portion of these tokens will be used to provide liquidity for CatSwap. The NFT's floor price is currently reported at 0.00675 BTC (approximately $776). Notably, ACORNS, currently the most traded token in the BRC2.0 sector on the BiS DEX, has fallen for four consecutive days since its launch. On the other hand, wrapped Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins are considered important infrastructure for the development of the BRC2.0 ecosystem. Wrapped Bitcoin is a key component. Without it, AMMs can only support token-to-token pools, not token-to-BTC pools. The team is in communication with multiple providers, including Lombard LBTC, Citrea cBTC, and SUBFROST frBTC, and expects a usable wrapped Bitcoin solution to be available within one to two months.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14602-0.41%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196608-0.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,371.41+0.15%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/07 09:57
Részesedés
A whale covered his position with 1,354 ETH when it fell to $4,282, but is still facing a loss of $841,000.

A whale covered his position with 1,354 ETH when it fell to $4,282, but is still facing a loss of $841,000.

PANews reported on September 7th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored a position at 0x54d...e6029, who purchased ETH at $4,710, and is now covering their position. Ten hours prior, when ETH prices were falling, the account holder purchased 1,354 ETH (approximately $5.8 million) at $4,282. This increase in holdings has reduced the average price of ETH from $3,477 to $4,543, resulting in a current loss of $841,000.
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.5-0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-3.33%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/07 09:55
Részesedés
Tesla Unifies AI Chip Architecture, Targets Enhanced Performance with AI5 and AI6

Tesla Unifies AI Chip Architecture, Targets Enhanced Performance with AI5 and AI6

The post Tesla Unifies AI Chip Architecture, Targets Enhanced Performance with AI5 and AI6 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Elon Musk shifts Tesla AI focus to single architecture, ending dual paths. AI6 aims to surpass performance records, costing $16.5 billion in partnership. Market reactions remain hardware-centric, with no immediate crypto impact. Elon Musk announced on September 7th that Tesla has reviewed its AI5 chip design, which promises to be highly efficient and cost-effective, with AI6 aiming to surpass current standards. The focus on a unified chip architecture emphasizes streamlined R&D resources and potentially enhances Tesla’s competitive edge in AI, with significant implications for its market positioning. Tesla’s $16.5 Billion Partnership Boosts AI6 Chip Development Tesla’s decision to focus solely on AI5 and AI6 is a departure from its prior strategy of developing multiple chip architectures. Elon Musk stated, “AI5 is a beast, and AI6 is capable of being the best AI chip to date.” This streamlined approach is designed to concentrate all of Tesla’s AI chip talent on producing a “kickass chip” capable of high-performance metrics at reduced silicon costs. Consequently, Tesla ended its previous dual-path development, notably the Dojo project, to focus resources on this new architecture. AI6 chip development involves a significant $16.5 billion production agreement with Samsung foundries, further cementing Tesla’s commitment. This consolidation is expected to enhance performance efficiency and reduce production costs, aligning with Musk’s vision for increased chip utilization in their vehicles and broader applications. The recent announcements have garnered reactions from various industry sectors, with observers noting Tesla’s bold strategy against competitors like Nvidia and Apple. Musk confirmed via his X post that, “Samsung is fully aware of the importance of this chip to Tesla,” underscoring the strategic partnership’s significance. No direct effects on crypto markets were observed, given the hardware-centric nature of the announcement. source Ethereum and Industry Insights Post-Tesla Announcement Did you know? Tesla’s focus shift to AI5/AI6…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03228+1.28%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004823-17.00%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000991+1.62%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 09:44
Részesedés
Ethereum Staking In Focus: SharpLink Considers Linea For Treasury Yield – Details

Ethereum Staking In Focus: SharpLink Considers Linea For Treasury Yield – Details

The post Ethereum Staking In Focus: SharpLink Considers Linea For Treasury Yield – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Staking In Focus: SharpLink Considers Linea For Treasury Yield – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-staking-in-focus/
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002816-0.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+7.27%
Sign
SIGN$0.07721+1.63%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 09:31
Részesedés
Ethereum (ETH) Break Out Attempt Gets Rejected Again as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Goes Viral Globally

Ethereum (ETH) Break Out Attempt Gets Rejected Again as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Goes Viral Globally

With Ethereum (ETH) experiencing another blow as its most recent breakout movement hits a wall, demand in the crypto markets is turning elsewhere. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has gone viral, quickly spreading throughout the trading circles and social networks of the market. MUTM accelerating presale has 16,100 investors. MUTM is cutting disruptive narrative at a time […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.5-0.32%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 09:30
Részesedés
Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Europe Is Toast’ as Economic Insanity Has Him Buying More Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Europe Is Toast’ as Economic Insanity Has Him Buying More Bitcoin

The post Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Europe Is Toast’ as Economic Insanity Has Him Buying More Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is surging as the ultimate hedge while global economies unravel, bond markets plunge, and fiat currencies lose trust, warns renowned financial educator Robert Kiyosaki. Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Economic Insanity and Stands Firm on Bitcoin as Protection Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again cautioned about the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robert-kiyosaki-says-europe-is-toast-as-economic-insanity-has-him-buying-more-bitcoin/
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1563-1.45%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004897+3.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+0.59%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 09:22
Részesedés
Tapzi Emerges Strong Against the Top Meme Coins To Invest: Here’s Why

Tapzi Emerges Strong Against the Top Meme Coins To Invest: Here’s Why

The post Tapzi Emerges Strong Against the Top Meme Coins To Invest: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The cryptocurrency market in 2025 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. With macroeconomic uncertainty, regulatory debates, and constant shifts in investor sentiment, digital assets are moving through a phase of consolidation.  Meme coins, which once dominated retail attention with hype-driven surges, are now showing signs of fatigue. Many of them lack utility, depend solely on social media momentum, and are struggling to retain value in the face of a more utility-focused crypto market. Investors are becoming increasingly cautious, no longer satisfied with projects that offer only short-lived pumps. Instead, they are shifting toward tokens that promise tangible use cases, long-term sustainability, and real adoption. This shift has opened the door for innovative projects to step into the spotlight; projects that combine blockchain’s potential with real-world functionality. In this evolving landscape, Tapzi ($TAPZI) is emerging as a strong contender. Unlike top meme coins that rely on hype and speculation, Tapzi positions itself as the world’s first decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform.  It’s not just a token, it’s an entire ecosystem where players compete in real-time games like Chess, Checkers, and Rock-Paper-Scissors, with prize pools directly funded by participants. By eliminating luck, bots, and inflationary tokenomics, Tapzi offers a transparent, fair, and sustainable system that appeals to both gamers and investors. With a capped supply, audited smart contracts, and a roadmap filled with product launches, tournaments, and developer integrations, Tapzi is carving a path far more credible and growth-driven than traditional meme coins. Its 186% presale-to-listing hike only underscores the urgency to pay attention. From Hype to Utility: Why Tapzi Outshines Top Meme Coins To Invest In The biggest difference between top meme coins to invest in and Tapzi is simple: purpose. Meme coins are driven by viral trends, internet culture, and speculation. While this creates exciting short-term pumps,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.12+6.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+0.59%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 09:18
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket