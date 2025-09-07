2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera’s Range, and BlockDAG’s Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

XRP Buy Signals, Hedera's Range, and BlockDAG's Nearly $400M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-tops-xrp-gains-hedera-price-action/
Ethereum Foundation Moves 4,000 ETH from Dormant Wallet

Ethereum Foundation Moves 4,000 ETH from Dormant Wallet

The post Ethereum Foundation Moves 4,000 ETH from Dormant Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Ethereum Foundation transferred dormant 4,000 ETH after 9 years, impacting market dynamics. Funding ecosystem initiatives impacts ETH liquidity. Market response includes slight ETH price dip. An Ethereum Foundation-associated address swiftly moved 4,000 ETH, approximating $17.19 million, after remaining inactive for nearly nine years, according to Onchainlens. The transaction aligns with the foundation’s broader ETH sales, aiming to fund ecosystem operations, potentially affecting Ethereum market dynamics with slight selling pressure observed. Ethereum Foundation Moves 4,000 ETH After 9 Years The Ethereum Foundation’s recent activity witnessed the transfer of 4,000 ETH, approximately valued at $17.19 million, from a wallet inactive for nine years. This action aligns with the organization’s strategy to optimize asset management and finance ongoing ecosystem projects. The shift in Ethereum’s reserve distribution could influence immediate liquidity in the market. Continued strategic resource allocation stands to fund research, development, and community grants over time, potentially stabilizing long-term ecosystem growth. Market responses were measured, with a slight decline in ETH’s value, approximately 1% within 24 hours. Despite no direct commentary from Ethereum’s leadership, the transparency in operation enhances market understanding and promotes sustained trust in its financial maneuvers. “No direct statement from me or other top EF officials regarding the dormant wallet transfer has been posted on our verified channels as of the query date.” – Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum Historical Context and Market Insights on Ethereum Did you know? Ethereum’s market moves have historically led to short-term volatility. Past Foundation transactions, such as the July 2025 sale, birthed notable price reactions showcasing the blockchain’s influential hold over altcoin market behaviors. Ethereum, with a market cap of $518.52 billion and 13.61% dominance, is priced at $4,295.72. The cryptocurrency’s circulating supply is 120.71 million ETH. Over the past 90 days, it surged by 72%, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum(ETH),…
Vitalik: The Ethereum team has performed well this year, and ideas such as scalability will be put into practice as the short-term roadmap expands

Vitalik: The Ethereum team has performed well this year, and ideas such as scalability will be put into practice as the short-term roadmap expands

PANews reported on September 7 that Vitalik tweeted that the Ethereum team has performed very well this year and has made contributions in various aspects to ensure the long-term scalability, decentralization and resilience of Ethereum. It is expected that all these ideas will be ready to be implemented at the same time as the short-term expansion roadmap achieves its key milestones. The tweet forwarded by Vitalik shows that Ethereum developers have proposed a minimal zkVM "leanVM" suitable for streamlining Ethereum, and it is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion. Compared with Cairo, leanVM minimizes commitment costs with its four-instruction ISA, multi-linear STARK and logup lookup.
US Regulators Announce Joint Roundtable to Discuss Unified Financial Oversight

US Regulators Announce Joint Roundtable to Discuss Unified Financial Oversight

The post US Regulators Announce Joint Roundtable to Discuss Unified Financial Oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A landmark roundtable signals a bold push to unify SEC and CFTC oversight, aligning rules, cutting red tape, and igniting a new era of market innovation. Joint Roundtable Will Examine SEC-CFTC Coordination on Financial Oversight The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Sept. 5 that they […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/us-regulators-announce-joint-roundtable-to-discuss-unified-financial-oversight/
OPEC+ agrees to raise output next month as focus shifts to market share

OPEC+ agrees to raise output next month as focus shifts to market share

OPEC is going for volume again. Delegates from the alliance confirmed they’ve agreed in principle to increase production next month. The plan is to add about 137,000 barrels per day, starting in October, as part of a larger strategy to take back lost market share. The group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has already […]
Obfuscation Clarity Part 1: Mixers Are Guilty

Obfuscation Clarity Part 1: Mixers Are Guilty

Recent convictions show that 'non-custodial' doesn't mean 'non-criminal' when it comes to cryptocurrency mixing services. The cases of Roman Storm and the Samourai Wallet team reveal how conspiracy charges are reshaping the regulatory landscape for privacy tools in crypto.
Avantis Launches AVNT Token Airdrop Checker for 65,000 Wallets

Avantis Launches AVNT Token Airdrop Checker for 65,000 Wallets

The post Avantis Launches AVNT Token Airdrop Checker for 65,000 Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Avantis, a Base derivatives platform, released AVNT token airdrop checker, engaging 65,000 wallets. Token claims start September 9th. $8M Series A funding in June supported token release. Avantis, a derivatives platform within the Base ecosystem, launched its AVNT token airdrop checker on September 7, enabling over 65,000 wallets to claim starting at 22:00 on September 9. The AVNT token, with a total supply of 1 billion, marks a significant step in Avantis’ expansion following an $8 million Series A round co-led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital. Avantis Engages 65,000 Wallets with AVNT Token Airdrop Avantis announced the launch of its AVNT token airdrop checker on September 7, targeting over 65,000 wallets in the Base ecosystem. The following release of the airdrop claims on September 9 exemplifies Avantis’ strategic engagement with its community. Following its announcement on August 27, the AVNT token, with a capped supply of 1 billion, allocates 51% to community efforts, highlighting a commitment to decentralized control. The airdrop claims 12.5% of the supply, reinforcing community participation. Avantis’ recent $8 million funding round, co-led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital, is expected to accelerate the DeFi ecosystem’s growth through token dynamics and user engagement. The funding supports Avantis’ efforts to blend on-chain and real-world macro assets trading. With its position as a key player on the Base chain, expectations for the token’s influence in macro markets are rising. Avantis is building DeFi’s universal leverage layer for real-world assets and markets, offering seamless access to both crypto and global markets. — Harsehaj Singh, CEO, Lumena Labs. Market watchers note that similar airdrops in DeFi often lead to increased on-chain activity, elevating the protocol’s visibility and user base. However, no direct statements from Avantis leadership provide immediate insights into the strategic goals of the airdrop. Despite this,…
5 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Lists

5 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Lists

The post 5 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Lists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin investors are always searching for the next big play, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is now joining the top discussions. Alongside well-known names like Cardano, PEPE, Trump Coin, and XRP, this new coin is attracting thousands of early buyers who see it as the best altcoin to buy with 100x potential. Cardano: Path to $4 by Year-End Cardano (ADA) has seen recent dips, falling to $0.81 after reaching $1.02 earlier this month. Despite this pullback, analysts and the ADA community remain confident about its long-term path. Some believe Cardano can surpass its previous all-time high of $3.10 and even reach $4 before year-end. This outlook comes from its consistent development and community belief that the current price movement is only temporary. Supporters like Mintern, a known figure in the Cardano ecosystem, predict ADA could push higher once it reclaims critical levels on its chart. Other community voices expect even bigger milestones, with targets of $10 being mentioned. With this optimism, ADA continues to be listed as one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025, especially for those seeking large upside returns. PEPE: Meme Power Continues PEPE remains a staple in meme coin discussions. Though it doesn’t have the same fundamentals as larger projects, its viral appeal keeps it relevant among traders who see quick gains. For many, PEPE still holds a place as one of the best altcoins to buy with 100x potential simply due to its community-driven hype cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Strongest 100x Candidate When it comes to new coins with 100x potential, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly becoming the name to watch. Early buyers get a 50% extra bonus with the code PATRIOT50X, creating excitement among thousands of investors. Unlike other altcoins on this list, MAGACOIN FINANCE is still in its early stage, which means buyers today are…
Government bond yields are pressuring everything, from home loans to equities

Government bond yields are pressuring everything, from home loans to equities

The post Government bond yields are pressuring everything, from home loans to equities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Government bond yields are tearing through everything right now. Homeowners, stock traders, governments; no one’s getting out of this untouched. What started as a slow change in borrowing costs has now turned into what analysts at Deutsche Bank are calling a “slow-moving vicious circle.” They’re not wrong. Governments, from the U.S. to the U.K., France, and Japan, are all struggling with rising interest payments on massive deficits. When investors start doubting whether these countries can handle their debt, they demand more compensation to lend. That pushes bond yields even higher, which makes those debts worse. Rinse and repeat. Yields spike and home loans feel the hit By midweek, the 30-year U.S. Treasury jumped past 5%, the highest since July. In Japan, their 30-year bond hit a new record. The U.K.’s 30-year spiked to its highest level in 27 years. Even though yields eased slightly on Thursday and Friday, they’re still way above pre-2020 levels. The bigger issue? These high borrowing costs are sticking around. “Cooler heads will prevail, and markets will function as they should,” said Jonathan Mondillo, global head of fixed income at Aberdeen. But let’s not pretend this volatility is normal. Yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices, and this kind of price action means markets are nervous. Really nervous. Mortgage rates are feeling the heat. The 30-year Treasury yield directly impacts the 30-year mortgage, still the most popular home loan in the U.S. When that yield spikes, monthly payments go up fast. “That’s concerning,” said W1M Fund Manager James Carter. He pointed to rising long-term yields and said, flat out, “this is not going to help mortgage holders.” Yes, Trump’s pressure might lead to short-term rate cuts, and weaker job data already has Fed officials preparing for that. Carter called that “counterintuitive” and warned it…
Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

The post Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Building generational wealth has always meant identifying assets that endure across decades. In the 20th century, it was blue-chip stocks and real estate. Today, digital assets are joining that list. Cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals and adoption curves are increasingly viewed as vehicles capable of delivering multi-decade value. Ethereum and Solana lead this conversation, but analysts say smaller, early-stage tokens priced at fractions of a cent could hold the key to truly transformative returns. Among these, MAGACOIN FINANCE, currently valued at just $0.0004, is emerging as one of the most talked-about presale opportunities. Solana: scalability and adoption Solana has staged a remarkable comeback since its early technical challenges. With transaction throughput exceeding 65,000 per second, it has become the go-to chain for NFTs, gaming, and high-frequency DeFi. Institutional partnerships and upgrades like Firedancer are making it more robust. Analysts argue that Solana’s scalability and adoption curve position it as one of the strongest long-term plays in the Layer 1 space. For investors, its combination of speed, efficiency, and cultural traction makes it a cornerstone for wealth-building strategies. Ethereum: the infrastructure cornerstone Ethereum is the backbone of Web3. It powers decentralized finance, NFTs, and an expanding ecosystem of applications. Institutional interest surged after ETH ETFs gained approval in 2025, bringing billions in inflows. Ethereum’s deflationary model, strengthened by EIP-1559, has removed millions of ETH from circulation, tightening supply. For those seeking generational wealth, Ethereum provides both credibility and utility, functioning as both infrastructure and a long-term…
