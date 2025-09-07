2025-09-09 Tuesday

WLFI Growth Manager: There is a high probability that CEX users are transferring WLFI to sell. Although there is no evidence, we are investigating.

PANews reported on September 7th that Ryan Fang, Head of Growth at WLFI, said in an interview on Thursday evening, "We believe that some very large token holders may have manipulated the price, essentially to lock in profits. We do believe that in a world where centralized exchanges hold large amounts of user funds, some exchanges may attract user tokens and send them to other exchanges for sale. Once again, we emphasize that we are still exploring and discovering this. But the possibility of the above situation occurring is certain. Now, imagine that a large exchange holds a large amount of user assets and sends a large amount of user assets to other exchanges that may have better liquidity and a single token, while also opening a very large short position. This is possible. In fact, some community members have been notifying us on Thursday. They believe that the scenario I just mentioned may have occurred. That would be a huge systemic manipulation. We will investigate this, and it may have caused huge losses in the past few days. But again, there is no hard evidence for this information at present, but we believe that something has indeed occurred in the past few days."
PANews2025/09/07 11:28
Major Stars At 2025 U.S. Open Day 13

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Rachel Brosnahan is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images The 2025 U.S. Open is in its final weekend of play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and with every passing day the fourth and final event in this year's Grand Slam of Tennis is attracting more major stars. Earlier this week, The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attended the tournament, along with the likes of Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Bowen Yang, Emma Roberts, Issa Rae, Danai Gurira, Rami Malek, Questlove, Alec Baldwin and Leslie Odom Jr. On Friday, Superman and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was at the U.S. Open catching the action heading into finals weekend, as was Hugh Jackman, Julianne Moore, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Kaley Cuoco, Rainn Wilson, Adam Driver and Jon Bon Jovi.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:18
Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The Wuxi Intermediate People's Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in "virtual US dollars" after an overseas platform's abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China's stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. "Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor." — Wuxi Intermediate People's Court The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government's standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Michael Saylor's net worth has jumped almost 16% since the beginning of the year amid Strategy's stock price spiking 12% over the same period. Strategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has seen his net worth soar by $1 billion since the start of the year, coinciding with his debut on the Bloomberg Billionaire 500 Index. Saylor ranks 491st on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion, up 15.80% since Jan. 1. Over the same period, shares of his company Strategy (MSTR) have gained nearly 12%. According to the Index, which tracks the world's richest 500 people based on their net worth, approximately $650 million of Saylor's fortune is in cash, while the remaining $6.72 billion is tied up in Strategy equity.
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:13
Marathon Digital Treasury Now 2nd-Largest Among Public Firms

Marathon Digital Treasury Now 2nd-Largest Among Public Firms
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:04
Ethereum Presale Tipped for 75x ROI as Smart Money Rotates Early

Smart money is rotating early into an Ethereum-based presale tipped for 75x ROI. Institutional investors are often the first to rotate into opportunities before retail catches on. In 2025, analysts are tracking a growing trend: smart money is moving into presales connected to Ethereum's ecosystem. One presale in particular has been tipped for 75x ROI, sparking comparisons to Ethereum's own early breakout phase. These investors are drawn not only to Ethereum's credibility but also to the unique chance to secure allocations in emerging tokens before they hit major exchanges.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:03
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Will Bitcoin break below $110K? – Here’s what Funding Rates reveal

Bitcoin's Funding Rates cool near $300k/hour as retail activity surges and NVM Ratio weakens.
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Institutional investors are often the first to rotate into opportunities before retail catches on. In 2025, analysts are tracking a growing trend: smart money is moving into Ethereum-based presales, with one presale tipped for 75x ROI.
Coindoo2025/09/07 11:00
XRP ETF Buzz Signals 1000% ROI Season – Here’s What Altcoins Are Primed to Follow

XRP is once again dominating headlines, this time as speculation builds around the approval of XRP-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). If granted, such a move would mark a turning point for Ripple's token, pushing it into the same institutional spotlight as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts suggest an ETF could trigger an explosive rally.
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:00
Felkapott hírek

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket