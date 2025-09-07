2025-09-09 Tuesday

Tether’s Reputation Tested as It Pushes Into New Markets

The post Tether’s Reputation Tested as It Pushes Into New Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The crypto company behind USDT is setting its sights far beyond stablecoins. After raking in billions in profit from its flagship token, Tether is now exploring an aggressive push into the global gold industry – an industry that, until now, has remained largely untouched by digital asset firms. Tether already has deep ties to gold through its tokenized bullion product, Tether Gold (XAUT). More than 250,000 tokens are currently circulating, each backed by reserves stored in Swiss vaults and redeemable for physical bars. But sources familiar with the company’s plans told the Financial Times that Tether has been weighing investments across the entire supply chain — not just holding gold, but also moving into mining, refining, and trading. That strategy would build on a deal struck earlier this year, when Tether snapped up a 33% stake in Canadian royalty firm Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., giving it exposure to precious metals production across several continents. Industry Reactions For the gold sector, Tether’s growing interest has been met with skepticism. Mining veterans describe the company as unpredictable and difficult to read, questioning whether it truly has a roadmap or is simply using its immense profits to buy influence. “They like gold. I don’t think they have a strategy,” one executive told the FT. Another went further, calling Tether “the weirdest company I have ever dealt with.” A Well-Timed Pivot The timing of this potential expansion is striking. Gold has rarely been more valuable, with spot prices surging to an all-time high of $3,650 on Friday afternoon. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino appeared to hint that the rumors are accurate, posting the cryptic phrase “Stability maximalism” in response to news of the report. If the company follows through, it would represent one of the most unusual crossovers yet between crypto and commodities —…
Evaluating the Bitcoin-gold cycle that could spark BTC’s breakout

The post Evaluating the Bitcoin-gold cycle that could spark BTC’s breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin has entered a consolidation phase as its correlation with altcoins weakens, an early signal of potential volatility. Meanwhile, gold continues to climb, and emerging patterns suggest that a Bitcoin breakout may only follow once gold reaches its peak. Galaxy Digital’s recent move to offload 1,800 Bitcoin [BTC] has grabbed eyeballs, coming at a time when BTC’s usual correlation with altcoins appears to be fading. Meanwhile, gold continues its upward climb while Bitcoin stays in retracement mode. Could BTC be setting itself up for a breakout rally once gold’s momentum cools off? Of falling correlation and volatility Galaxy Digital’s outflow of 1,800 BTC arrived as Bitcoin’s correlation with altcoins eased. Mind you, that is a trend that often hints at upcoming market swings. Source: X When altcoin correlation with BTC drops, volatility usually follows. Typically, this happens when Bitcoin moves sideways in a range, letting altcoins rally briefly before BTC “pulls the rug” and drags them back down. Source: Alphractal Conversely, during a strong BTC downtrend, correlations rise again as altcoins fall in line with Bitcoin’s trajectory. The current dip is a sign that the market may be entering into volatility, with potential for pullbacks. Gold peaks before BTC breaks out The chart shows a pattern between gold and Bitcoin: gold pumps, Bitcoin dumps, gold peaks, and then Bitcoin rallies. Analyst Ted Pillows argued the market sat in phase two, with gold rising and BTC retracing pushes. Source: X Past cycles proved that once gold tops out, Bitcoin tends to change things up and surge toward new highs. Until that moment, however, every short-term pump in BTC could continue to get erased. With gold’s rally still in play and Bitcoin consolidating, the breakout could be explosive when the time’s right. BTC stalls as momentum fades At press time,…
3 Altcoins to Build Wealth

The post 3 Altcoins to Build Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News WLFI, HYPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as top altcoins to build wealth in the next bull cycle. Investors are already looking for tokens that have the potential to yield transformative returns as the cryptocurrency market prepares for its next explosive cycle. In contrast to past cycles where Ethereum or Solana dominated the discussion, 2025 is introducing fresh competitors. Because of their distinctive combination of momentum, branding, and community-driven demand, three names, WLFI, HYPE, and MAGACOIN FINANCE, are attracting a lot of attention. These altcoins are being positioned as the best places to enter the upcoming bull run for traders who want to get in early. WLFI: Under-$1 token with hype momentum WLFI has rapidly become one of the most talked-about tokens in 2025. Trading under $1, it has ignited retail FOMO across X and Telegram communities, with traders calling it a second-chance opportunity to catch exponential growth. Its rise mirrors the cultural branding of early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, where hype alone created fortunes. The appeal of WLFI lies in its accessibility, low entry price, massive community traction, and the potential for outsized multiples if momentum continues. For those seeking an explosive early-stage play, WLFI is one of the strongest hype-driven bets on the market. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The presale rewriting the playbook Investors preparing for the next bull run are gravitating toward early-stage tokens with strong branding. MAGACOIN FINANCE fits that bill perfectly. Its presale rounds are moving rapidly, with each new stage drawing larger allocations from eager buyers. Community growth is skyrocketing, a sign of sticky cultural traction. Forecasts highlight multipliers between 55x and 85x, enough to transform small positions into cycle-defining gains. As traditional altcoins provide steady returns, MAGACOIN FINANCE is positioned as the speculative engine that could power portfolios into wealth territory, echoing how…
Whale Moves: Ethereum Wallets Rotate $12.5B While UNI and NEAR Show Smart Money Accumulation

The crypto market is seeing whale action once again. Ethereum wallets have grown by billions, UNI and NEAR are attracting smart money, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention as traders look for the next opportunity. Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Rotate Billions into ETH Ethereum is back in the spotlight as whales continue to load up. One [...] The post Whale Moves: Ethereum Wallets Rotate $12.5B While UNI and NEAR Show Smart Money Accumulation appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin News: Adoption Thrives Where Financial Stress Is Most Severe

The post Bitcoin News: Adoption Thrives Where Financial Stress Is Most Severe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, a survey run by the Cornell University Bitcoin Club found that people living under higher financial stress are more likely to turn to Bitcoin. Respondents who felt that “their finances control their lives” showed stronger ownership and trust in the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Adoption Rises with Financial Stress A new survey by Cornell University demonstrated that people’s views on Bitcoin vary widely across regions. The findings suggested that financial stress and trust in government play a big role in shaping how people see the cryptocurrency. In some countries, stress and low trust can drive higher adoption, while in others, stability keeps interest lower. For example, the survey discovered countries like Turkey, India, Kenya, and South Africa reported the highest stress levels alongside some of the strongest Bitcoin adoption rates. Meanwhile, countries that indicated lower financial stress also show less interest in Bitcoin. El Salvador, Switzerland, China, and Italy reported some of the lowest stress levels, and their citizens were less likely to own or trust the cryptocurrency. Interestingly, Mexico, Italy, and Japan were among the lowest in both financial stress and Bitcoin adoption. 💡Finances & Bitcoin Do people under more financial stress tend to turn to bitcoin? We asked respondents how often they feel: “My finances control my life.” This chart offers emotional context, showing how financial stress varies globally and may influence openness to… pic.twitter.com/AycnchFhhZ — Cornell Bitcoin Club (@CornellBitcoin) September 3, 2025 Bitcoin Trust Levels The survey also tested Bitcoin trust levels by asking people to rate it on a scale from 0 to 10, with 0 meaning no trust and 10 meaning a great deal of trust. Across 25 countries, Bitcoin scored an average of 4.67. As a result, the findings raised questions about what people trust, what they distrust, and how Bitcoin compares…
Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start

Investors are already looking for tokens that have the potential to yield transformative returns as the cryptocurrency market prepares for […] The post Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start appeared first on Coindoo.
Michael Saylor joins Bloomberg Billionaires 500 index, his net worth surging $1 billion year-to-date

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor's net worth has soared by $1 billion since the beginning of the year, earning him his first inclusion on the Bloomberg Billionaires 500 Index. Saylor ranks 491st on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion, a 15.80% increase since January 1st. During the same period, Strategy (MSTR) stock price rose nearly 12%, according to Google Finance data. The index tracks the net worth of the world's 500 wealthiest individuals. Of Saylor's wealth, approximately $650 million is held in cash, with the remaining $6.72 billion held in Strategy shares.
Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum

The post Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fidelity’s digital fund surpasses $200 million, challenging BlackRock. Ethereum blockchain powers market-leading tokenization. Institutional interest in tokenized assets increases significantly. Fidelity Investments launched the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) on the Ethereum blockchain, surpassing $200 million in assets and challenging BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. The rise of FDIT signals increased institutional interest in tokenized financial products, potentially reshaping traditional and decentralized finance sectors. Institutional Shift: Traditional to Digital Assets Fidelity’s on-chain fund, FDIT, has reached $203,685,560, marking a notable milestone in tokenized securities. The product’s success emphasizes the increasing interest in tokenized real-world assets, as it directly competes with BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. As institutions allocate resources to FDIT, a shift from traditional methods toward digital assets is evident. This movement enhances liquidity and demonstrates the viability of blockchain for mainstream financial products. Abigail P. Johnson, CEO of Fidelity, highlights their strategic move towards digital assets: “Every product and service we build—from integrated retirement and health care services to digital tools and new investment solutions—is rooted in listening to our customers and anticipating their evolving needs.” Market Insights Did you know? FDIT rivals BlackRock’s BUIDL, showcasing how traditional financial giants increasingly utilize blockchain for asset tokenization, a trend gaining momentum since its initiation with BlackRock’s entry. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a significant market presence with a price of $4,298.98 and a market cap of $518.91 billion. The cryptocurrency represents 13.60% of the market, with recent price fluctuations highlighting its volatility. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests that the trend towards tokenized assets will likely intensify. Institutional adoption is accelerating, driven by regulatory clarity and technological advancements, potentially reshaping traditional finance landscapes. Explore Fidelity’s quarterly beliefs on the evolving digital landscape. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is…
WLFI Defends Wallet Blacklist as Protective, Not Punitive

The post WLFI Defends Wallet Blacklist as Protective, Not Punitive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) has announced the blacklisting of 272 cryptocurrency wallets as a protective measure against rising phishing attacks and wallet compromises. Protective Measure, Not a Punitive One World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI), a Trump family–backed organization, has issued a detailed statement addressing its recent decision to blacklist 272 cryptocurrency wallets. The move, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wlfi-defends-wallet-blacklist-as-protective-not-punitive/
Bitcoin Treasuries Add Nearly $1B BTC This Week as Holdings Cross 1M BTC

Read the full article at coingape.com.
