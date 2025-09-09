Polls On The Supreme Court’s Ratings And Authority

The Supreme Court will start a new term in a month facing an array of high-profile cases, many involving the Trump administration, as well as speculation about the possible retirements of several Justices. Additionally, the release of Justice Amy Coney Barret's Listening to the Law will offer insights into her approach to judging future cases and her views of the current Court. Reviewing the polls, it is tempting to characterize the Court as yet another institution facing a serious deficit of public trust by partisan public judgements. But there is more to the story. Let's take a step back first to look at major trends about the Court. Gallup has been asking its question about confidence in the Court in 1973 and another one about approval of the Court in 2000. The Pew Research Center has asked people whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion since 1987, with a change in methodology in 2019. Fox News has asked registered voters a Court approval question since 2006. Marquette University Law School began its polling on the Court in 2019. In July, Gallup found that a paltry 39% approved of the way the Court was handling its job, the lowest rating by a single point in a quarter century. In Pew's favorability question from August, 48% were positive. That's near a three-decade low. In the July 2025 Fox poll, 47% of registered voters approved of the job the Court was doing, an uptick from its recent polls. And in Marquette's latest from July 2025, 49% approved. In broad strokes then, views of the Court, like views on so many other central institutions, have shown significant erosion. Sharp partisan differences are helping to drive the decline. In the past, Democrats liked the Court better when their party was in power, as did…