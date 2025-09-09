2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
The post new intraday high at approximately 2,075 USD/oz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price today: the yellow metal marks new intraday highs, driven by dollar weakness, declining real yields, and expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. According to data updated as of September 8, 2025, from the World Gold Council and the indications from the FOMC minutes, the combination of financial flows and a more accommodative monetary stance has supported the rally. In this context, the rapid and collective movement is capturing the attention of global markets. According to the data collected by our team of analysts in real-time and compared with market quotes, the intraday peak was recorded around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD) in today’s session; analysts also report net inflows into gold ETFs in recent weeks, consistent with the buying pressure observed during European hours. Record intraday: around 2.075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD, recently recorded according to Trading Economics) +10% over 12 months (annual spot change, data updated as of September 8, 2025) Weak Dollar and expectations of Fed easing as key drivers Silver around 24 USD/oz, estimated annual performance at approximately +12% (verified with market data and weekly reports) 12-month trend of gold (spot XAU/USD). Source: Trading Economics. Gold price today, the levels: sources and formats The intraday detection highlights a value around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD, recently measured). That said, comparable quotations indicate slightly lower values, while the reference benchmark, the London fix, can be consulted at LBMA. For the futures market, see CME Group (COMEX). What is Driving the Rally Weak Dollar: the decline of the Dollar Index reduces the cost of gold for non-U.S. buyers, encouraging purchases. References: DXY. Decline in real yields: the lower opportunity cost supports non-yielding assets, as is customary in these phases. Inflation above target: the persistence of prices keeps the demand for real hedges high. Geopolitical uncertainty: in turbulent times,…
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino took to X yesterday and responded to rumors about his company selling Bitcoin holdings to buy gold. The USDT stablecoin creator wrote, “Tether didn’t sell any Bitcoin.” He added that Tether is investing profits into valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and even land. Ardoino denies offloading any Bitcoin The rumor spread […]
A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
The post Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Stumbles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing intriguing movements as Bitcoin battles to hold the $112,500 level while altcoins like DOGE and SOL are experiencing notable gains. This unpredictable market has sparked ongoing debates about the trajectory of cryptocurrencies like ADA, SHIB, PEPE, AVAX, and DOGE, prompting investors to reassess strategies amidst these volatilities. Continue Reading:Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Stumbles Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/altcoins-shine-as-bitcoin-stumbles
The post Polls On The Supreme Court’s Ratings And Authority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Supreme Court will start a new term in a month facing an array of high-profile cases, many involving the Trump administration, as well as speculation about the possible retirements of several Justices. Additionally, the release of Justice Amy Coney Barret’s Listening to the Law will offer insights into her approach to judging future cases and her views of the current Court. Reviewing the polls, it is tempting to characterize the Court as yet another institution facing a serious deficit of public trust by partisan public judgements. But there is more to the story. Let’s take a step back first to look at major trends about the Court. Gallup has been asking its question about confidence in the Court in 1973 and another one about approval of the Court in 2000. The Pew Research Center has asked people whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion since 1987, with a change in methodology in 2019. Fox News has asked registered voters a Court approval question since 2006. Marquette University Law School began its polling on the Court in 2019. In July, Gallup found that a paltry 39% approved of the way the Court was handling its job, the lowest rating by a single point in a quarter century. In Pew’s favorability question from August, 48% were positive. That’s near a three-decade low. In the July 2025 Fox poll, 47% of registered voters approved of the job the Court was doing, an uptick from its recent polls. And in Marquette’s latest from July 2025, 49% approved. In broad strokes then, views of the Court, like views on so many other central institutions, have shown significant erosion. Sharp partisan differences are helping to drive the decline. In the past, Democrats liked the Court better when their party was in power, as did…
The post Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google AI Mode: Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages Skip to content Home AI News Google AI Mode: Pioneering Multilingual Search with Five New Languages Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-ai-mode-multilingual/
The post BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Two Surprise Altcoins – One of Them Is Highly Controversial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is listing SPX6900 (SPX) and Flock (FLOCK). SPX is an altcoin frequently promoted by memecoin influencer Murad (@MustStopMurad). Murad, a controversial figure, recently claimed that SPX’s total market capitalization would reach $1 trillion. This would represent a 1000x increase for the token, which has a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion, but since SPX is a memecoin, it has no intrinsic value. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-coinbase-lists-two-surprise-altcoins-one-of-them-is-highly-controversial/
The post Coinbase to Enable SPX6900 and Flock Trading by September 9, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase plans to list SPX6900 and Flock on September 9, 2025. Trading initiation depends on sufficient liquidity conditions. Prices of both tokens surged following the announcement. Coinbase plans to launch trading support for SPX6900 on Ethereum and FLOCK on the Base network starting September 9, 2025, contingent on liquidity conditions. The addition aims to expand trading diversity on Coinbase, affecting market dynamics for both assets. Initial reactions suggest optimistic market sentiment, influenced by asset-specific price volatility. Coinbase to List SPX6900 and Flock: What to Expect Coinbase’s decision to list SPX6900 and Flock on its platform is expected to commence trading at 9:00 AM PT on September 9, 2025. The announcement comes from Coinbase’s official communication channels, indicating phases based on meeting liquidity conditions. The trading debut includes SPX on the Ethereum network and FLOCK on the Base network. The trading event is pivotal as it signifies a growing inclusion of diversified crypto assets by major exchanges. Initial reactions included significant price increases for both tokens, with Flock showing a notable 36.84% spike in value. These movements reflect speculative trading and a positive market outlook. Investor confidence also surged, driven by Coinbase’s reputation as a market leader. “Market reactions have been swift, particularly following the announcement, with FLOCK experiencing a substantial price increase and active engagement in staking contracts. According to the Coinbase Assets channel, this trading opportunity will expand altcoin accessibility, highlighting the role of exchanges in asset liquidity and market dynamics.” SPX6900 and Flock: Price Surge and Expert Insights Did you know? Historically, Coinbase listings often trigger immediate price surges. SPX6900 (SPX) currently trades at $1.34 with a market cap of $1.25 billion, showing a 15.57% price increase in the past 24 hours. The trading volume soared by 333.04%, a reflection of growing investor interest ahead of…
The post S, MOVE, MOCA, IO, APT & Others Set For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, several blockchain projects are engaging in important token unlocks, according to data reported today by market analyst CryptoDep. In the virtual currency landscape, token unlock is one of the significant events that draws the attention of traders and market observers. This process refers to the release of a certain quantity of coins that were, in the past, locked away from the public market. These coins are often locked by early investors, project teams, market makers, or other participants. Token unlock plays a vital role in adjusting market dynamics and the valuation of cryptocurrency platforms. Following these events is therefore crucial for people who are active in the crypto landscape. 9 Crypto Token Unlocks To Watch This Week Sonic (S) At the top of the list is Sonic (S). The Layer-1 blockchain network scheduled to unlock significant amounts of tokens tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9. According to the data, the project will release 150 million S tokens worth $46.3 million, equivalent to 4.66% of the total supply. Movement (MOVE) Second on the list is Movement (MOVE). The Layer-2 blockchain solution also planned for an important token unlock tomorrow. The platform will release a total of 50 million MOVE tokens (0.50% of total supply) into on-chain circulation, amounting to $6.03 million. Moca Network (MOCA)   Moca Network (MOCA), a decentralized identity network owned by Web3 gaming firm Animoca Brands, plans to conduct its upcoming token release this Thursday, September 11. The decentralized project will unlock massive 205 million MOCA tokens (2.31% of total supply) valued at $14 million. Io.net (IO) Io.net (IO), a decentralized computing network, also scheduled for a vital token release this Thursday, September 11. During that day, the DePIN project will unlock 13.3 million IO tokens, which are equivalent to 1.66% of the circulating supply, worth $7.13 million.   Aptos…
The post AquaBot Rug Pull Drains $4.65M in Solana Presale Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain investigator @zachxbt has flagged Solana’s latest major rug pull. Trading bot project AquaBot (@Aquabot_io) raised 21,770 SOL ($4.65M) in its presale before vanishing with investor funds. Blockchain data shows that the project’s main presale wallet, 4Ea23VxEGAgfbtauQZz11aKNtzHJwb84ppsg3Cz14u6q, quickly split the funds across multiple addresses. Those assets were later routed through instant exchanges, making recovery nearly impossible. The move has left thousands of retail investors burned, just hours before Aqua’s scheduled token launch.  AQUA Launch Hype Ends in Chaos The Aqua team had hyped up today’s launch for weeks. The AQUA token was set to go live via a Meteora DLMM pool on Monday at 5:00 PM UTC. A few hours before the rug, Aqua posted a thread on X: “AQUA just launched. But we know the path won’t be easy. What follows is the real story for those who want to understand what we’ve built, what changed, and what’s next.” AQUA just launched. But we know the path won’t be easy. What follows is the real story for those who want to understand what we’ve built, what changed, and what’s next.🧵 Read this carefully: — Aqua | 8th Sept (@Aquabot_io) September 8, 2025 But instead of a “real story,” investors got a vanishing act. Shortly after the presale rug, Aqua disabled replies on all their X posts. Presale: Gamified Gamble AquaBot’s presale model was unusual. Users were told to send SOL into a contract with a gamified “multiplier” system. The smart contract randomly boosted allocations, creating a lottery-like effect. Funds Raised: 21,770 SOL (~$4.67M) Promise: 0 vesting, 100% token unlock at TGE Reality: Minutes before launch, vesting was suddenly imposed This last-minute switch set off alarm bells across X. Community members accused Aqua of orchestrating a classic bait-and-switch scam. A new rug just happened in Solana and it was promoted…
