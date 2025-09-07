MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%
PANews reported on September 7 that according to FintechNews, the Singapore Police Force released fraud and cybercrime data for the first half of 2025. The data showed that Singaporeans lost approximately S$456 million to fraud, a decrease of approximately S$66 million from the previous year. The number of fraud and cybercrime cases fell by 21.5% to 22,476, compared with 28,625 cases in the same period last year. Losses caused by cryptocurrency-related fraud accounted for nearly 18% of the total losses, reaching S$81.6 million, mainly involving Tether, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Anti-Fraud Command also recovered S$56.7 million, including S$17 million in cryptocurrency, and worked with partners to avoid another S$179 million in potential losses.
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/07 13:56
Részesedés
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources.“It’s clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next,” sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). “A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment said.Read more
BTC
$111,405.81
+0.17%
MORE
$0.1014
+0.47%
CAP
$0.12614
-13.27%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:54
Részesedés
Vitalik Buterin Highlights leanVM Proposal to Boost Ethereum’s Roadmap
Vitalik Buterin highlights leanVM in Ethereum’s roadmap, focusing on scalability with simpler ISA, XMSS aggregation, recursion, and efficiency gains.]]>
BOOST
$0.10034
+2.99%
GAINS
$0.02761
+1.84%
Részesedés
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/07 13:52
Részesedés
Top 5 reasons gold price is on a relentless bull run
Gold price continued its relentless bull run and is now hovering at its highest level on record. It jumped to a high of $3,586, continuing a trend that has been going on for months. This article highlights some of the top reasons why gold price is in a bull run.Gold ETF inflows are soaringThe first main reason why gold price is in a strong surge is that investors are still boosting their investments. One way to look at this is ETF inflows, which have continued rising in the past few months.Data shows that the closely-watched SPDR Gold ETF (SPY) added over $451 million in assets last week after it added $2.3 billion a week earlier. It has added over $11 billion in assets this year, pushing its assets to over $115 billion. The same trend is happening across other gold ETFs and mutual funds.China central bank buyingThe other major catalyst for the gold price is that China’s central bank has continued its buying spree as it continues to diversify from US dollars. It has now bought gold in the last ten consecutive months.The PBOC bought 0.06 million troy ounces in August, bringing its total holdings to over 74 million. It has now bought 1.2 million ounces worth over $4 billion in the same period. Other central banks, like those in India and Russia, have also been buying gold.Potential Federal Reserve cutsGold price is soaring as investors position themselves for the start of interest cuts. Odds of interest rate cuts have jumped after the US published weak economic numbers. A report on Friday showed that the economy created just 22,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3%. The main risk for the interest rate cuts is that the economy is in stagflation as inflation rises. Data scheduled for this week is expected to show that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.9% and the core CPI moved to 3.3%. As such, cutting interest rates during a stagflation risks pushing the economy to a high inflationary period. Gold price benefits in such periods because it is one of the most common safe-haven assets.Federal Reserve independenceGold price is also seeing substantial traction among investors because of the threat to Federal Reserve independence. Donald Trump has continued to call for Jerome Powell to cut interest rates this year. Most recently, he fired Lisa Cook, a Fed governor citing her mortgage application. Trump hopes that firing her will give him a chance to add another Fed governor to the bank. He may also use her firing to test the legal issue of replacing Jerome Powell, who he has contemplated firing in the past. Trade war and geopoliticsGold price has soared because of the ongoing trade war between the United States and other countries. This trade war is reshaping geoplitics, with China and India deepening their ties.Gold is often seen is a safe haven asset, meaning that it does well when there are risks in the economy. Therefore, these reasons mean that gold price will continue doing well in the coming months as these issues persist.The post Top 5 reasons gold price is on a relentless bull run appeared first on Invezz
TRUMP
$8.596
+1.27%
INDEX
$1.161
+0.43%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:49
Részesedés
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
SHIB
$0.00001277
+2.40%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
CATCH
$0.0303
-1.62%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:45
Részesedés
Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws
The post Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/
COM
$0.01746
+7.18%
PUSH
$0.03591
+0.16%
CLEAR
$0.0149
+1.15%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 13:34
Részesedés
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.
PANews reported on September 7 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,292.18, with a total value of US$696 million.
BTC
$111,405.81
+0.17%
EL
$0.00446
+3.24%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/07 13:28
Részesedés
Don’t Repeat NPC’s Missed Gains – BullZilla Presale Is Now the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, timing is everything. Many investors have faced the pain of missing out on explosive gains, watching coins skyrocket after they failed to get in early. One of those coins that left a lot of people regretting their missed opportunity was the Non-Playable Coin (NPC). The project exploded overnight, leaving […]
T
$0.01629
+0.80%
GET
$0.008575
-0.66%
LOT
$0.01777
+2.65%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:15
Részesedés
Linea: Liquidity Incentive Program Rewards to Increase to 160 Million LINEA Next Week
PANews reported on September 7th that Linea announced in a tweet that the Linea Ignition liquidity incentive program will distribute 160 million LINEA tokens next week (originally 150 million). 80% of this will be allocated to lending pool LPs, with a total reward of 128 million LINEA tokens for USDC, USDT, and ETH in the Aave and Euler lending pools. 20% will be allocated to Ethereum trading, with trading pairs including USDC/ETH, WBTC/ETH, USDT/ETH, and ETH/REX, for a total reward of 32 million LINEA tokens.
USDC
$0.9998
-0.02%
AAVE
$300.99
-0.61%
REX
$0.055811
-5.99%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/07 13:09
Részesedés
Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil?
The post Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, XRP has been making headlines in the crypto world: part lawsuit survivor, part payment rail, part speculative asset. But now, a new comparison is making the rounds: could XRP’s future look a lot like oil’s? That’s the question posed by analyst Brad Kimes on Paul Barron Podcast, who says the token may one day be managed in a way similar to the way OPEC oversees crude markets. The idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. A Page From OPEC’s Playbook Oil producers have long balanced supply and demand by opening and closing the taps. When prices run too high, governments can also lean on strategic reserves, flooding the market to cool things down. The result: a commodity that is global, essential, and tightly managed. Kimes sees echoes of that in XRP. Ripple, which created the token, still holds a massive escrow of coins. If released gradually and strategically, he argues, those reserves could stabilize price swings, creating a digital market less prone to the wild volatility that defines much of crypto. The Slow March Toward Currency Status XRP already ticks two of the three boxes of money: it is a store of value and a medium of exchange. The missing third piece, a widely accepted unit of account, could come with time and regulatory clarity. He compares the process to the U.S. dollar’s slow rise to global dominance after World War II, a transition that stretched over more than a decade before the dollar became the world’s reserve currency. Bonds, Crises, and “New Money” The speculation doesn’t stop there. Kimes sees a future in which the U.S. Treasury issues digital bonds tied to assets like XRP and Bitcoin. Think of it as “wartime bonds”…
STOP
$0.14618
-0.30%
T
$0.01629
+0.80%
U
$0.01005
-9.54%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 13:07
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket