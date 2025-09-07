MEXC-tőzsde
CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.
PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
Breakdown: Applied Digital’s $11 Billion HPC Hosting Deal With CoreWeave
Applied Digital's $11B HPC deal puts it in the same league as Core Scientific and TeraWulf. But is the market sleeping on it? Applied Digital's $11B CoreWeave Pact The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights.
A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think
The post A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Pi Network’s token is trading at $0.3406, after briefly touching $0.3416 earlier in the session. The chart shows a fragile recovery attempt, but the community remains divided on whether Pi can make a significant move in the coming weeks. Technical Setup Recent action highlights how Pi struggles to maintain upside traction. The coin has bounced from a support zone near $0.333, but resistance is forming closer to $0.38–$0.40. A breakout above this level would be required before bulls could talk about a meaningful rally. Moving averages are beginning to converge, which often signals an impending large move — either a breakout higher or further consolidation. Traders argue over which outcome is more likely. The $1 Question To reach $1 from $0.34, Pi would need a rally of nearly 190%, an extremely steep climb given its low liquidity and speculative nature. Analysts note that such a move is possible in volatile altcoin markets but would likely require a major catalyst such as a mainnet launch, a high-profile exchange listing, or a large-scale partnership. Background and Community Mood Pi Network, launched in 2019 by Stanford graduates, built a user base of over 50 million through mobile mining. Yet the token remains in a pre-mainnet phase and is not listed on top centralized exchanges, leaving price action thin and highly speculative. Social media remains split: some traders are hyping a breakout toward $1, while others stress that Pi has failed to sustain rallies in past hype cycles. Without fresh news, many see $0.40–$0.60 as a more realistic target range in late 2025. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a…
Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think
The chart shows a fragile recovery attempt, but the community remains divided on whether Pi can make a significant move
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee
The post U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Proposed U.S. Senate bill seeks unified SEC-CFTC crypto oversight. Focus on protecting DeFi developers and clarifying airdrops. New committee aims to standardize crypto asset classification. A draft market structure bill introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to resolve cryptocurrency regulatory disputes by forming a joint SEC and CFTC committee to coordinate digital asset oversight. This initiative could enhance market efficiency, attract innovation, and clarify rules for DeFi, airdrops, and DePINs, fostering a more favorable environment for U.S.-based digital asset projects. U.S. Senate Drafts Bill for Unified Crypto Oversight A draft bill introduced in the U.S. Senate proposes forming a joint committee between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to address the ongoing challenges in cryptocurrency regulation. Notable provisions include safeguarding decentralized finance (DeFi) developers from legal liabilities and arranging an advisory panel to streamline rule-making. The draft bill brings forward clear distinctions for airdrops and stipulates that decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) are excluded from securities laws. The synergy of these measures reflects a concerted effort to harmonize crypto oversight, signifying a shift towards comprehensive frameworks across digital asset handling. “It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said, highlighting intent to harmonize oversight. Market reactions indicate a positive outlook among stakeholders. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham emphasized their aims to reduce regulatory barriers and boost market efficiency. Industry observers believe such coordinated efforts may entice U.S.-domiciled projects back home, fostering innovation and capital inflow. Potential Impact on DeFi and Airdrops Market Did you know? In 2023, Uniswap’s UNI was classified as a security by some regulators, a move that may now see reconsideration under the proposed U.S. bill, potentially affecting its use in decentralized exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH)…
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Tip Maxi Doge As Potential Next Dogecoin
The Dogecoin price action has not been the most positive as of late, making it not the best crypto to buy now. However, there is an alternative emerging. It has the same appeal as Dogecoin, but is more "memefied" and has a quirky core that the original DOGE has probably forgotten.
Ethereum stablecoins hit $150B ATH: What it means for ETH’s price
Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has climbed to a record $150 billion as validator participation also strengthens.
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for the Week
Kaspa price has been under pressure since its July high near $0.12. Over the past few weeks, the price has steadily slipped into the $0.07–$0.08 range. Right now, it’s trading around $0.078, which is a level the market has tested before. Earlier today, there was a sharp dip below this level, but buyers quickly stepped
