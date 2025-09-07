MEXC-tőzsde
Why $1,000 in Ozak AI Could Beat $10,000 in Bitcoin by 2026 With a 350x Price Explosion
AI
$0.1468
+16.60%
WHY
$0.00000002715
+0.89%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 15:42
Ripple’s XRP Under Pressure Despite Long-term Optimism
XRP is going through a decisive phase. Priced at $2.81, Ripple’s token is evolving in a weakened crypto market, undermined by persistent volatility. Technical indicators paint a mixed picture: selling pressure dominates in the short term, but some long-term moving averages indicate a possible recovery. Between investor caution and hopes for a rebound, XRP is now at a strategic turning point that captures analysts' attention. L’article Ripple’s XRP Under Pressure Despite Long-term Optimism est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
XRP
$2.9476
+2.17%
TOKEN
$0.01306
+2.19%
NOW
$0.00667
-3.47%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 15:30
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token
Two indicators are the most important when considering an early-stage token in the crypto world: evidence of demand and room to grow. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending protocol that is currently in presale is demonstrating both. MUTM is already one of the most discussed under-one-dollar DeFi projects with over 16,100 holders already involved and […]
GROW
$0.0225
-6.25%
DEFI
$0.0017
+5.65%
TOKEN
$0.01306
+2.19%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 15:30
Crypto Market Faces Uncertain Times
Bitcoin’s price has plateaued at $110,500, marking a period of reduced volatility in the cryptocurrency market. This stagnation isn’t isolated to Bitcoin, as altcoins are similarly experiencing a steady trend.Continue Reading:Crypto Market Faces Uncertain Times
T
$0.0163
+0.86%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 15:28
Crypto Prices Stall as Market Awaits Fed’s Next Move
Bitcoin price stalls at $110,500 with reduced volatility. Investors cautious amid ETF withdrawals and market uncertainties. Continue Reading:Crypto Prices Stall as Market Awaits Fed’s Next Move The post Crypto Prices Stall as Market Awaits Fed’s Next Move appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MOVE
$0.1248
+4.34%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 15:25
Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources
Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-utxo-analysis-debunked/
COM
$0.017469
+7.23%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 15:13
Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.
PANews reported on September 7th that according to HODL15Capital monitoring, 107,733 BTC have been mined since the beginning of the year. Addresses holding 10 BTC or less sold 27,333 BTC; addresses holding 10 to 100 BTC increased their holdings by 4,154 BTC; and whale addresses holding more than 100 BTC increased their holdings by 130,912 BTC (equivalent to buying 100% of newly mined BTC and an additional 23,179 BTC).
BTC
$111,374.57
+0.14%
MORE
$0.10132
+0.39%
PANews
2025/09/07 15:10
The Impact In The Modern Workplace
The post The Impact In The Modern Workplace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How Layoffs Affect Those Who Stay: The Impact In The Modern Workplace getty In 2011 I wrote an article for Investopedia about the challenges people who were not laid off faced in the aftermath of layoffs. At the time, the focus was on heavier workloads, frozen raises, and the anxiety that came from seeing colleagues leave. That article was meant to be evergreen. The message was that even if you kept your job, layoffs had a way of reshaping your life. But the culture of work has changed since then, largely driven by technology. Today, the impact of layoffs is no longer only about longer hours or the fear of losing your position in a downturn. The reality is that artificial intelligence and automation are rewriting what it feels like to survive layoffs, and the experience for those who stay looks very different than it did more than a decade ago. Why Layoffs Feel Different In The Age Of AI getty Why Layoffs Feel Different In The Age Of AI In the past, layoffs meant cost cutting. Now layoffs often follow the promise of efficiency brought by AI. Employees who remain are asked to learn new systems and in many cases are the very people training the tools that could later replace them. That creates a kind of tension that did not exist in 2011. You are still employed, but every new project comes with the question of whether you are building your future or building yourself out of a future. That weighs heavily on people. Surviving layoffs used to mean proving your productivity and loyalty. Today, surviving can feel less secure because you are competing not just with peers but with algorithms. The measure of success is no longer only about how much you do but how well your…
LOOKS
$0.014611
+1.05%
LEARN
$0.01686
+0.05%
MORE
$0.10132
+0.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 15:06
Analysts Tip Maxi Doge As Potential Next Dogecoin
The post Analysts Tip Maxi Doge As Potential Next Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin is not providing parabolic levels of gains anymore, making people question whether it remains the best crypto to buy now in the meme coin niche. However, there is an alternative emerging. It has the same appeal as Dogecoin, but is more “memefied” and has a quirky core that the original DOGE has probably forgotten. This project is Maxi Doge, and it has the potential to become the next Dogecoin according to analysts. Cryptonews has pegged it as the best dog meme coin to buy now, which could be because of the robust ecosystem it is creating and how it is able to differentiate from the standard narrative. With over $1.8 million raised already, it is safe to say that Maxi Doge is resonating with the market a lot. A Buff Version of Dogecoin Dogecoin started as a no-utility asset that rode the wave of its Shiba Inu imagery. However, as it got the attention of major players such as Elon Musk, the cryptocurrency gave up its “cute” imagery and ventured into altruism. It worked for a while. In fact, Dogecoin has been responsible for many charitable causes. However, it soon became clear that Elon Musk’s words had become the sole factor that pushed or dropped its value. While the Dogecoin Foundation has tried to enrich its ecosystem with utility, the DOGE price action has stagnated. Therefore, it no longer remains the best crypto to buy now for meme coin lovers. Maxi Doge, on the other hand, is a new crypto. It has the imagery of what many in the DOGE community perceived the original Dogecoin to be: a “buff Doge.” This overtly muscled look that showcases this “Maxi Doge” working on “gain maxxing” inside his home office and gym gives the project a strong appearance. And while the token’s…
MORE
$0.10132
+0.39%
ELON
$0.00000009909
+1.69%
TOKEN
$0.01306
+2.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 15:02
Ripple and Grayscale Celebrate First Birthday: Is XRP ETF Next?
The fund launched a year ago after some regulatory hurdles.
XRP
$2.9476
+2.17%
FUND
$0.03
+66.66%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/07 14:35
Felkapott hírek
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket