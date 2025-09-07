MEXC-tőzsde
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus
The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0,000096
--%
FARTCOIN
$0,81672
+%7,02
GAINS
$0,02761
+%1,84
Coindoo
2025/09/07 16:15
Stripe unveils Tempo, a blockchain dedicated to payments in stablecoins
Stripe, once skeptical, now has its own in-house blockchain. Officially for stablecoins, unofficially to outshine the crypto heavyweights. Engineers grumble, Collison celebrates. L’article Stripe unveils Tempo, a blockchain dedicated to payments in stablecoins est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
HOUSE
$0,014137
-%1,66
NOW
$0,00667
-%3,47
Coinstats
2025/09/07 16:15
Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga Steps Down Before LDP Election
The post Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga Steps Down Before LDP Election appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga resigns amid political challenges. Suga steps down to avoid party division. No immediate crypto market changes recorded. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to resign, citing intra-party division concerns, ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election. While Suga’s resignation reflects political shifts, it has not impacted cryptocurrency or financial markets, with no new industry-specific regulatory moves announced. Suga’s Resignation: Political Unity Over Personal Leadership Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation, emphasizing his desire to prevent division within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of upcoming elections. Suga, who assumed office in September 2020, had been addressing challenges related to Japan’s COVID-19 response and the Tokyo Olympics. With Suga’s decision to step down, Japan’s political landscape may experience transitional shifts, yet no direct policy changes impacting cryptocurrency markets have been reported. Market observers noted a steady environment since Suga’s announcement. “I have decided not to run for the leadership of the party to prevent the division of the Liberal Democratic Party, which is where I strongly believe my responsibility lies.” — Yoshihide Suga Bitcoin Holds Steady Amid Japanese Political Shifts Did you know? Japan has seen frequent prime ministerial changes over the years, rarely affecting cryptocurrency markets unless coinciding with direct policy reforms. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $110,833 with a market cap of approximately $2.21 trillion. Despite recent leadership shifts in Japan, BTC has remained relatively stable, showing a 1.07% price increase over the last 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:09 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap An analysis from the Coincu research team suggests that Suga’s resignation holds minimal immediate influence over crypto regulations. However, future policy directions could evolve under new leadership, though no specific regulatory outcomes are anticipated.…
BTC
$111.374,57
+%0,14
CAP
$0,12614
-%13,27
COM
$0,017469
+%7,23
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 16:14
Hyperliquid Is Bound To A Range Below The $50 Threshold
The post Hyperliquid Is Bound To A Range Below The $50 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 07, 2025 at 07:01 // Price The price of Hyperliquid (HYPE) is moving sideways below the $50 threshold. In August, as Coinidol.com wrote, the price of the cryptocurrency fluctuated below and above the moving average lines. In other words, the price range of the altcoin was between $40 and $50. Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: ranging On September 1, the bulls bought the dips and pushed the price above the moving averages. The upside correction remained stuck below the $48 mark as the altcoin continued to fluctuate above the moving average lines. On the upside, HYPE will rise if the bulls break through the $48 and $50 price levels. HYPE is trading at $46.93 at the time of writing. HYPE price indicators analysis The upward sloping moving average lines are now sloping horizontally and point to a sideways move below $50. The 21-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, indicating an upward movement. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are alternating above and below the horizontal moving average lines. Technical Indicators: HYPE/USD price chart – September 06, 2025 What is the next move for HYPE? The HYPE price continues to move within a trading range, with the uptrend being held back by the $48 level. On the 4-hour chart,the altcoin is trading above the $43 support but below the resistance of $48. Doji candlesticks are formed as the altcoin continues to fluctuate inside a limited range. HYPE/USD price 4-hour chart – September 06, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not…
HYPE
$51,12
+%6,50
RISE
$0,009328
-%7,55
ALTCOIN
$0,0006486
+%7,99
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 16:04
Ethereum Is Dying, Researcher Says
Despite recently reaching a new record high, Ethereum (ETH) is actually dying, a Messari researcher argues
ETH
$4.293,46
-%0,26
Coinstats
2025/09/07 16:01
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Dogecoin Sees $175M Treasury Strategy and ARB and SUI Catch Buzz
The search for the best crypto to buy now is heating up. Dogecoin, ARB, and SUI are grabbing attention with fresh developments, while MAGACOIN FINANCE has been called an undervalued coin with wider room to grow. Analysts say it could even outperform older names due to its mix of utility and exchange listing buzz. Dogecoin [...] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as Dogecoin Sees $175M Treasury Strategy and ARB and SUI Catch Buzz appeared first on Blockonomi.
SUI
$3,4634
+%2,02
GROW
$0,0225
-%6,25
CATCH
$0,0303
-%1,62
Blockonomi
2025/09/07 16:00
XRP Price Prediction for The Week
Ripple’s XRP had a big run earlier this summer, shooting up from around $2.06 to more than $3.60 in just a couple of weeks. Since then, things have cooled down. The XRP price has been stuck in a sideways range between $2.60 and $3.00, and traders are waiting to see where it will head next.
MORE
$0,10132
+%0,39
XRP
$2,9476
+%2,17
Coinstats
2025/09/07 16:00
Rustige dag op de crypto markt terwijl altcoins langzaam terrein winnen
In de afgelopen 24 uur blijft de cryptomarkt relatief stabiel, met een lichte stijging van 0.81% in de totale market cap, die nu uitkomt op $4.05 biljoen. Ondanks een bescheiden Fear & Greed Index van 44 (wat nog steeds in het ‘Fear’ gebied ligt), valt op dat er maar weinig... Het bericht Rustige dag op de crypto markt terwijl altcoins langzaam terrein winnen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
CAP
$0,12614
-%13,27
INDEX
$1,161
+%0,43
DAG
$0,02877
-%0,06
Coinstats
2025/09/07 15:54
Paxos: Submitted a proposal to support USDH stablecoin and allocate proceeds to HYPE token repurchase
PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, stablecoin infrastructure company Paxos has submitted a proposal to support HyperLiquid's stablecoin, USDH. According to the announcement, 95% of the interest earned on the USDH reserve will be used to repurchase Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE, and redistribute it to users, validators, and partner protocols. Paxos Labs, a newly formed Paxos subsidiary, will lead this initiative. Paxos Labs has acquired Molecular Labs, the infrastructure company behind LHYPE and WHLP. LHYPE and WHLP have been supporting the Hyperliquid ecosystem since the launch of HyperEVM.
HYPE
$51,12
+%6,50
TOKEN
$0,01306
+%2,19
PANews
2025/09/07 15:48
WLFI Probes Alleged Token Manipulation by Exchanges
The post WLFI Probes Alleged Token Manipulation by Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: WLFI initiates an investigation into alleged token manipulation by exchanges and major holders. Community reports and on-chain events point to market abuse. Price volatility witnessed with WLFI’s recent market fluctuations. Ryan Fang of WLFI addresses potential crypto manipulation incidents by large token holders, fueling community speculation over systemic issues in exchange operations. This scrutiny raises concerns over market integrity, highlighting potential vulnerabilities that could disrupt trust in digital asset exchanges and affect token value perception. WLFI Probes Exchanges for Price Manipulation Allegations In a significant move, WLFI suspects that large token holders and centralized exchanges may have engaged in price manipulation, leading to marked volatility in the market. Ryan Fang of WLFI voiced concerns about this during an interview. The allegations include exchanges moving substantial assets to manipulate market prices, gaining an unfair advantage and extracting profits. WLFI’s efforts now focus on untangling these complex financial maneuvers. Community responses underscore the gravity of potential market manipulation, with some members actively notifying WLFI. This adds pressure on exchanges to ensure transparency and integrity in cryptocurrency trading. High Trading Volume Sparks Regulatory Concerns for WLFI Did you know? Financial manipulations similar to the WLFI case have historically led to industry-wide repercussions, highlighting the pivotal role that transparency can play in safeguarding both markets and investors. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) demonstrates significant market activity with a current price of $0.24, backed by data. The token’s market cap reaches $5.87 billion, while its 24-hour trading volume shows a 96.78% increase, reflecting recent unease and price fluctuations. World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu researchers indicate that regulatory bodies may tighten oversight following such incidents, pushing exchanges towards stricter compliance. This aligns with historical trends when market manipulation comes under scrutiny, potentially…
WLFI
$0,2067
-%10,40
TRUST
$0,0004882
+%3,47
PLAY
$0,04424
-%5,87
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 15:44
