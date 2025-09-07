2025-09-09 Tuesday

MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: The coexistence of multiple stablecoins is not a flaw, but a necessity for a decentralized ecosystem

MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: The coexistence of multiple stablecoins is not a flaw, but a necessity for a decentralized ecosystem

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to official sources, MyStonks Chief Marketing Officer Keaton Hu shared his views on the future development of stablecoins at the 2025 Taipei Blockchain Week (TBW) roundtable forum, "Building a Key Piece of the Blockchain Payment Puzzle: Opportunities and Challenges of Stablecoins." He stated, "The MyStonks platform has achieved daily trading volume exceeding $200 million in just five months since its launch, and the growth of stablecoins has played a decisive role in this growth. Unlike traditional brokerages that incur high fees of up to 1% for multi-fiat currency conversions, stablecoins like USDT and USDC enable virtually frictionless on-chain transactions, significantly reducing costs. Stablecoins not only improve efficiency but also enable global investors to participate equally in trading US stocks, US bonds, and leading stocks from various countries, truly bringing global assets online. Stablecoins for specific verticals hold unique potential, such as cross-border trade settlement stablecoins or innovative stablecoins with interest-bearing features, which will create differentiated competitive advantages in the future. The coexistence of multiple stablecoins is not a flaw, but an inevitable requirement of a decentralized ecosystem." Taipei Blockchain Week, Asia's leading blockchain event, focused on the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence with the theme "Onboard AI" this year, attracting over 200 global Web3 and AI leaders and renowned institutions. As a gold sponsor of the conference, MyStonks actively promotes stablecoin applications and on-chain asset innovation, showcasing the vast potential of stablecoins in the global capital market through its innovative trading platform.
PANews 2025/09/07
Boerse Stuttgart Launches Seturion, Pan‑European Blockchain Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets

Boerse Stuttgart Launches Seturion, Pan‑European Blockchain Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets

The post Boerse Stuttgart Launches Seturion, Pan‑European Blockchain Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Group launched Seturion, a pan‑European, blockchain‑based settlement platform aimed at unifying fragmented cross‑border settlement for tokenized assets and cutting costs for market participants. Open to banks, brokers, traditional and digital trading venues, and tokenization platforms, Seturion supports public and private blockchains and offers settlement against central bank money or on‑chain cash across all […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/boerse-stuttgart-launches-seturion-pan%E2%80%91european-blockchain-settlement-platform-for-tokenized-assets/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07
Chainlink’s Oracle Network: How Adoption Shapes LINK’s Price Action

Chainlink’s Oracle Network: How Adoption Shapes LINK’s Price Action

Chainlink (LINK) has emerged as one of the most influential projects in the blockchain ecosystem, bridging the gap between smart contracts and real-world data. As its oracle network sees broader adoption across decentralized finance and beyond, LINK’s price trajectory becomes closely tied to its utility. Much like how Outset PR leverages adoption metrics and data-driven insights to maximize impact for its clients, Chainlink’s growth story demonstrates the power of being indispensable infrastructure in a fast-changing market. Chainlink (LINK): Poised for Growth in the Upcoming Crypto Rally Source: tradingview  Chainlink (LINK) is a standout cryptocurrency that connects smart contracts with real-world data. Its unique technology allows different blockchains to securely interact with data outside their network. Despite recent market dips, LINK shows promise due to its solid use case and growing adoption. Chainlink plays a crucial role in decentralized finance, paving the way for new financial products. As the market looks for another bull run like in 2021, LINK's potential makes it an attractive choice. The reliability and innovation behind Chainlink position it well for future growth, appealing to investors seeking opportunities in the evolving crypto landscape. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Conclusion The adoption of Chainlink’s oracle technology continues to strengthen its position as a cornerstone of decentralized finance, making LINK more than just another token—it’s a utility-driven asset with lasting relevance. As projects increasingly rely on its secure data feeds, LINK’s price potential could mirror this expanding influence. Just as Outset PR engineers visibility by aligning client stories with industry momentum, Chainlink is proving that long-term value lies in delivering solutions the market cannot function without. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR    Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/07
Paxos Proposes Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with HYPE Buyback

The post Paxos Proposes Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with HYPE Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin infrastructure firm Paxos has submitted a proposal to launch USDH, a Hyperliquid-first stablecoin that would be fully compliant with the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) and Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory standards. According to the announcement, published on Saturday, 95% of interest earned from USDH reserves would be used to buy back Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE, redistributing it to users, validators and partner protocols. “We propose the launch of USDH, a Hyperliquid-first, fully compliant stablecoin purpose built to drive adoption, align incentives, and anchor the ecosystem’s next era of growth,” Paxos wrote. Paxos Labs, a newly formed entity within Paxos, will lead the initiative. It has acquired infrastructure firm Molecular Labs, the developer behind Hyperliquid primitives LHYPE and WHLP, enhancing its understanding of Hyperliquid’s onchain financial architecture. Paxos proposes USDH stablecoin. Source: Paxos Related: Hyperliquid token gains institutional access with new 21Shares ETP USDH to bridge Hyperliquid to institutions USDH will be deployed across both HyperEVM and HyperCore chains. The project aims to make Hyperliquid more attractive to institutions and mainstream fintech platforms by bridging it to global banking rails and regulatory clarity, according to Paxos. Paxos, already integrated with over 70 financial partners and operating in key markets including the US, EU, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Latin America, will leverage this infrastructure to distribute USDH. The proposal comes with a built-in rewards mechanism. Paxos plans to allocate most of the yield from USDH reserves to buy back HYPE and channel the value back to the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This includes direct distributions to builders, validators and users. Beyond the stablecoin, Paxos says it will integrate HYPE into its brokerage infrastructure, which already powers crypto services for PayPal, Venmo and MercadoLibre. Related: Kazakhstan pilots USD-pegged stablecoin payments for regulatory fees Hyperliquid captures 70% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07
The World’s Best IPA—According To The 2025 World Beer Awards

The World’s Best IPA—According To The 2025 World Beer Awards

The post The World’s Best IPA—According To The 2025 World Beer Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wolf Gang Black IPA from zum WØL BrauArt brewery in Germany takes home the top prize. Photo illustration: Brad Japhe The results of the 2025 World Beer Awards are in and when it comes to the enduringly-desired category of IPA, the winner is bound to raise a few eyebrows. But before we get into that, let’s tell you why you should even care about the WBAs to begin with. The annual competition is organized by the same folks who put on the World Whiskies Awards. Since launching in 2007, the company has distinguished itself by enlisting prestigious palates from every corner of the industry: writers, bartenders, sommeliers, distillers, brewers, and winemakers. The methodology used by these experts is of uncompromising integrity. It’s always conducted in the blind, with protocols employed to avoid any undue influence, from pay-to-play to palate fatigue. We know that on the spirits side, winning top honors at the show has resulted in several sea changes in terms of consumer behavior. For example, it helped propel Taiwanese and English single malts onto the global stage when Kavalan won in 2015 and then the Lakes Distillery in 2022. But enough about whisky. We’re here to talk about beer. There were a total of 10 “Taste Winners” this year at the WBA, one each from 10 separate categories. The one that connoisseurs tend to care about the most, of course, is India Pale Ale. And it’s been that way for the entirety of the 21st century. Don’t expect it to change soon, despite significant movement in the craft lager sector. Especially when the IPA style, itself, is as dynamic as it is. This year’s winner – Wolf Gang, from zum WØL BrauArt brewery in Saarbrücken, Germany – is a testament to just how diversified the category has become. Pour…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07
Is Coinbase Manipulating the XRP Price? Ripple Officials and Experts Respond

Is Coinbase Manipulating the XRP Price? Ripple Officials and Experts Respond

The post Is Coinbase Manipulating the XRP Price? Ripple Officials and Experts Respond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent controversy in the cryptocurrency world has centered on allegations that Coinbase manipulated XRP prices. The allegations were raised by XRP community activist Stern Drew using the on-chain analysis tool XRPScan. According to Drew’s analysis, Coinbase’s XRP holdings fell from around 970 million in June to between 260 and 300 million by the end of August. During the same period, the number of the exchange’s XRP wallets also fell from 52 to 16. Drew claimed that Coinbase sold XRP during periods of low liquidity and distributed it across multiple wallets, coinciding with XRP’s failure to break through the $1.20 resistance level at the time. He also claimed that these transactions were directed to over-the-counter (OTC) desks affiliated with traditional financial institutions, suggesting that the price suppression strategy may have been designed to create opportunities for institutional buying. There is currently no official evidence to support these claims. Coinbase has not commented on the matter, and there are no investigations or sanctions in the works. Experts believe the decline in Coinbase’s XRP holdings is largely due to liquidity management and portfolio adjustments. Similar trading patterns are also being observed on major exchanges and OTC desks. “We all know Coinbase doesn’t like XRP, but the price movements were similar when it was delisted from Coinbase in the past. The actual price movements are tied to overall market trends,” said XRP advocate Bill Morgan. Ripple CTO David Schwartz also rejected allegations of market manipulation, arguing that the XRP price is determined by market uncertainties, regulatory issues, and macroeconomic trends. Claims that Coinbase is manipulating XRP prices are currently just speculation based on internal community analysis. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/is-coinbase-manipulating-the-xrp-price-ripple-officials-and-experts-respond/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07
ONDO and HYPE in Focus: Are RWA and DeFi’s Rising Stars Undervalued?

ONDO and HYPE in Focus: Are RWA and DeFi’s Rising Stars Undervalued?

As the crypto market evolves, investors are beginning to look beyond the usual giants and explore tokens with real utility. Two names that have recently drawn attention are ONDO and HYPE—projects that embody the intersection of decentralized finance and real-world applications. Much like how Outset PR identifies overlooked narratives and transforms them into market-shaping campaigns, these tokens could be undervalued stories waiting to be recognized. Are ONDO and HYPE the next big movers in the altcoin space? ONDO: A Promising Gem in the Upcoming Altcoin Surge Source: tradingview  ONDO is catching the eyes of crypto enthusiasts. It's a token linked to Ondo Finance, a DeFi platform focusing on building yield and risk products. This platform aims to make crypto investments more accessible and manageable. Despite the recent market dip, ONDO stands out due to its unique approach and strong fundamentals. As crypto markets often repeat past patterns, investors are hopeful for a new altcoin season. ONDO could be a strong candidate for growth, making it an attractive option in this cycle. With its innovative solutions in the DeFi space, ONDO might ride the next wave of gains. Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind. Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like: Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert. Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience. Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include: Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month.  Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR's proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility. Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage. Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets. Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts. Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact  HYPE: A Rising Star in the Crypto World Ready to Shine Source: tradingview   HYPE is making waves in the crypto community. It's built on a unique blockchain that promises fast transactions and low fees. The team behind HYPE is focused on real-world use cases, aiming to revolutionize digital payments. This coin is catching attention due to its innovative spirit and solid roadmap. In the past, similar coins have soared during market recoveries, and HYPE could follow suit. With the market showing signs of a possible bull run, HYPE appears attractive, drawing parallels to early success stories of 2021. Conclusion ONDO and HYPE represent more than speculative hype—they signal a shift toward projects with lasting utility and strong fundamentals. ONDO’s innovative DeFi solutions and HYPE’s push toward real-world payment adoption highlight how these tokens could outperform as the next market cycle unfolds. Just as Outset PR leverages data-driven strategies to amplify underappreciated voices, investors who spot potential early in these rising stars may find themselves ahead of the curve when momentum builds. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.  
Coinstats 2025/09/07
Phishing Scams Soar to $12M in August 2025 with Over 15,000 Victims

Phishing Scams Soar to $12M in August 2025 with Over 15,000 Victims

Highlights: Phishing attacks in August stole over $12 million, showing a sharp 72% monthly rise. Almost half the total losses came from three whales, including one hit for $3.08 million. Security experts traced many of these incidents to scammers abusing Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 feature. ScamSniffer has reported a significant rise in phishing scams and victims during August 2025. The Web3 anti-scam platform highlighted the trend in its latest phishing report, noting a 72% increase in losses compared to July. According to the report, phishing-related losses reached $12.17 million in August, ranking among the highest monthly totals this year. The figures suggest phishing activity is regaining momentum. Earlier in 2025, losses peaked at $10.25 million in January before dropping to a low of $2.80 million in June. ScamSniffer August 2025 Phishing Report August losses: $12.17M | 15,230 victimsVS July: +72% in losses | +67% in victims Key insight: Sharp escalation driven by EIP-7702 batch-signature scams and direct transfers to phishing contracts. 3 whale hits totaled $5.62M (46%).… pic.twitter.com/l3NJRryuxw — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) September 6, 2025 Phishing Scam Victims Surpass 15,000 in One Month August not only saw record losses but also the highest number of victims this year. ScamSniffer’s data shows 15,230 users were targeted by phishing scams, a sharp 67% rise from July’s 9,143 cases. This was also the first month this year when victims crossed 10,000, surpassing January’s figure of 9,220. The largest incident occurred on August 6, when a whale suffered a $3.08 million loss. The victim unknowingly confirmed a harmful transaction, which let scammers steal their aEthUSDT tokens into a phishing contract. Losses linked to only three users collectively accounted for 46% of all funds stolen in August. In one such incident, a victim ended up losing $1.54 million after unknowingly authorizing an EIP-7702 phishing batch transaction. Another user also lost close to $1 million, which included both cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, in a similar type of attack. Meanwhile, highlighted a big jump in EIP-7702 batch signature scams in August, connecting this tactic to many of the month’s losses. Apart from causing two of the three largest individual losses, several other users were also affected by the same type of attack. One affected user, 0x4897e, lost $235,977, while another, 0x5ad31d, lost $66,000 in batch transfers masked as Uniswap swaps. Multiple similar incidents were recorded, leading security experts to note a clear pattern of phishing scammers focusing on addresses that had upgraded to EIP-7702. EIP-7702 Upgrade Turns Risky as Hackers Exploit Weakness Across Ethereum EIP-7702 came with Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade. It lets normal wallets (EOAs) work like smart contracts for a short time. This makes it easier for users to do things like send many transactions at once. But scammers found a weakness in it and are using it for tricks. Data from Wintermute’s Dune Analytics dashboard reveals that over 80% of delegate contracts linked to EIP-7702 are being used for malicious purposes. Since the upgrade was introduced earlier this year, more than 450,000 wallet addresses have been exposed to these risks. Yu Xian, the founder of security firm SlowMist, explained that many users still have little understanding of how EIP-7702 can be turned into a tool for attacks. He pointed out that organized criminal groups have quickly taken advantage of the upgrade, actively using it across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. 许多人对 EIP-7702 的恶意利用还不大了解，我们看链上统计大概就有数了，比如根据 Wintermute 制作的统计 7702 多链使用情况的 dune 面板，88% 的 delegate 合约都是 Crime(犯罪) 有关… 这些团伙爱死了这个机制，也在大量使用，为 EVM 繁荣做了些贡献 https://t.co/Jbj3Omjz8K pic.twitter.com/r137b7Kg9z — Cos(余弦) (@evilcos) August 31, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats 2025/09/07
BullZilla Presale Surges Past $181K with Fartcoin & Hyperliquid Momentum

BullZilla Presale Surges Past $181K with Fartcoin & Hyperliquid Momentum

The post BullZilla Presale Surges Past $181K with Fartcoin & Hyperliquid Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why BullZilla Presale is leading the race among the top meme coins to invest in 2025, as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid attract attention with major market updates. The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the top meme coins to invest in 2025? Meme coins are no longer simple internet jokes. They have become some of the most aggressive wealth generators in the crypto world, with communities driving narratives and price action faster than utility-based projects. This is why projects like BullZilla, Fartcoin, and Hyperliquid are now being positioned as the top meme coins to invest in 2025, each bringing a unique story to the table. BullZilla Presale: The Star of Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025 At the center of this year’s momentum stands BullZilla ($BZIL). The project has already raised over $200k during its presale, onboarding more than 700 holders in just days. Currently priced at $0.00002575 in Stage 1 (The Project Trinity Boom), Phase 4, it has created an environment where scarcity and urgency drive buying decisions. The presale model increases the token price every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised, ensuring that only decisive investors are rewarded. This design has made BullZilla the loudest contender among the top meme coins to invest in 2025, and it is no surprise that analysts are labeling it a BullZilla next 1000x opportunity. With a projected listing price of $0.00527, the upside for early believers is massive. ROI for Phase 1D buyers sits at 347.82%, while those who entered in the earliest round could see gains of over 20,000%. In a space where conviction rules, BullZilla Presale has quickly established itself not just as hype, but as the best crypto to buy today. For investors…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07
Musk: Grok Imagine is in early testing phase, major release in a few weeks

Musk: Grok Imagine is in early testing phase, major release in a few weeks

PANews reported on September 7th that Musk tweeted that considering Grok Imagine is still in its early testing phase, the current testing performance is quite good. A major release will be released in a few weeks, and testing is expected to conclude next spring.
PANews 2025/09/07
