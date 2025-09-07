2025-09-09 Tuesday

Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Amid Predicted Federal Rate Cuts

The post Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Amid Predicted Federal Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Large Bitcoin holders increase positions amidst anticipated Federal rate cuts. 89% chance of a 25 bp rate cut in September. BTC accumulation offsets smaller investor sell-offs. The CME’s FedWatch tool indicates an 89% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September 2025. Despite lack of official confirmation, recent BTC whale activity and Ethereum’s leadership outlook suggest market positioning for potential macroeconomic shifts. Bitcoin Whales Prep for 89% Likelihood of Rate Cut Whale addresses, accumulating significant Bitcoin volumes, demonstrate market anticipation of the Fed’s monetary policy changes. The FedWatch tool indicates an 89% likelihood for a 25-basis-point rate cut and an 11% likelihood for a 50-basis-point reduction this month. These potential changes in monetary policy are already affecting market behavior. Whale accumulation in Bitcoin, in particular, suggests positioning in response to what is expected to be a more accommodative policy stance. The accumulation counters outstanding sell pressure from smaller holders. In the crypto sector, high-profile figures like Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin maintain strong confidence. Although Vitalik refrains from commenting directly on U.S. economic policies, his recent statements emphasize Ethereum’s robustness. “Ethereum Team Performs Strongly This Year”, Will Achieve Key Milestones Through Short-Term Scalability Roadmap. Meanwhile, debates on social platforms continue, with discussions about the implications of reduced interest rates on digital asset assets. Bitcoin Price Rises to $111k Amid Policy Anticipation Did you know? Historically, whale activity in Bitcoin often precedes notable rate policy announcements, reflecting institutional investors’ confidence in expected market movements. As of September 7, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $111,189.81. Recent figures from CoinMarketCap reflect a market cap of $2.21 trillion, with a 57.79% dominance in cryptocurrency markets. Trading volumes in the past 24 hours reached $23.73 billion, showing a sharp decrease by 53.21%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 16:47
The silent quantum crisis that could undermine digital finance | Opinion

Stablecoins that treat post-quantum infrastructure, utilize quantum-safe cryptography, and are designed for crypto-agility will set the new gold standard.
Crypto.news 2025/09/07 16:47
Bitcoin-mining bereikt difficulty record terwijl whales domineren

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin blockchain heeft opnieuw een mijlpaal bereikt. De mining difficulty, oftewel de moeilijkheidsgraad om een block te minen, steeg begin september naar een nieuw record van 134,7 biljoen. Dat betekent dat miners meer rekenkracht moeten inzetten om kans te maken op de beloning van 3,125 BTC per block. Opvallend is dat deze stijging plaatsvond ondanks eerdere voorspellingen dat de moeilijkheid juist zou dalen na de piek van augustus. Hashrate onder druk Volgens data van CryptoQuant is de hashrate gedaald naar 967 miljard, terwijl begin augustus nog een record van meer dan 1 biljoen werd behaald. De combinatie van een dalende hashrate en oplopende moeilijkheid geeft een uitdagend semtiment weer voor miners. Grote spelers met professionele datacenters hebben nog steeds schaalvoordelen, maar hun marges blijven dun door hoge energiekosten en de voortdurende competitie. Bron: TradingView Deze ontwikkeling versterkt de zorgen over centralisatie van mining. Des te meer de kosten stijgen, des te moeilijker het wordt voor kleinere miners om mee te doen. Grote corporaties en mining pools krijgen hierdoor een steeds dominantere positie. Solo miners bewijzen hun kans Toch bewijzen individuele miners dat er nog altijd ruimte is om mee te draaien. In juli en augustus wisten drie solo miners via de Solo CK Pool elk een block te vinden. Een van hen voegde op 3 juli block 903.880 toe, goed voor bijna 350.000 dollar aan beloningen en transactiekosten. Op 26 juli volgde een tweede miner met block 907.283, waarmee ruim 373.000 dollar werd verdiend. De derde klapper kwam op 17 augustus met block 910.440, wederom goed voor ongeveer 373.000 dollar. Whales grijpen hun kans Naast de technische kant van mining speelt ook de verdeling van nieuw geminede Bitcoins een rol. Data van HODL15Capital laat zien dat er in 2025 tot nu toe 107.733 nieuwe BTC zijn gemined. Wallets met 10 BTC of minder verkochten gezamenlijk ongeveer 27.330 BTC. Tegelijkertijd voegden wallets met 10 tot 100 BTC er slechts 4.150 toe. Het meest opvallend is de rol van de whales (wallets met meer dan 100 BTC). De whales vergrootten hun holdings met maar liefst 130.910 BTC. Dat betekent dat ze niet alleen alle nieuw geminede Bitcoins hebben opgekocht, maar daarbovenop nog ruim 23.000 extra coins aan hun portefeuille toevoegen. Wat dit betekent voor de markt De combinatie van een recordhoge moeilijkheidsgraad en toenemende concentratie van Bitcoin in handen van whales wijst op een duidelijke trend. De mining industrie professionaliseert verder, waarbij kapitaalkrachtige partijen de markt leiden. Voor kleine miners en particuliere investeerders wordt het steeds moeilijker om een substantieel marktaandeel te behouden. Toch blijft het decentrale karakter van Bitcoin een belangrijk tegenwicht. Zolang zelfs solo miners kans maken op block beloningen blijft de droom van een open netwerk overeind. Aan de andere kant laat de dominantie van whales zien dat de verdeling van Bitcoin-bezit steeds minder in lijn ligt met de oorspronkelijke gedachten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin-mining bereikt difficulty record terwijl whales domineren is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/07 16:46
Crypto Markets React to Crucial Developments this Upcoming Week

Critical economic events are impacting the cryptocurrency sector this week. Market observers focus on inflation data and central bank decisions. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets React to Crucial Developments this Upcoming Week The post Crypto Markets React to Crucial Developments this Upcoming Week appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/09/07 16:46
Bitcoin zit vast in een zomerslaap: wat brengt Q4?

Bitcoin blijft dit kwartaal opvallend stabiel. Terwijl beleggers reikhalzend uitkijken naar beweging op de markt, laat de grootste crypto munt weinig tekenen van leven zien in het derde kwartaal van 2025. Met nog één maand te gaan, lijkt Q3 opnieuw een periode van consolidatie te worden, iets wat de afgelopen... Het bericht Bitcoin zit vast in een zomerslaap: wat brengt Q4? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/07 16:45
BTC Astonishingly Climbs Above $111,000

The post BTC Astonishingly Climbs Above $111,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Astonishingly Climbs Above $111,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Astonishingly Climbs Above $111,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-news/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 16:41
Vance responded to whether he would run for president in 2028: "I don't think about that. I'm more focused on the present."

PANews reported on September 7 that according to Jinshi, Fox News released an interview with US Vice President Cyril Vance on September 6. When asked whether he would run for president in 2028, Vance responded: "I don't think about that. I'm more focused on the present."
PANews 2025/09/07 16:41
Betting With Stablecoins? Why USDC & USDT Dominate in 2025

In 2025, stablecoins have become the backbone of online betting and crypto gambling platforms. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain popular, their volatility makes them less practical for day-to-day wagers. Instead, two stablecoins—USDC (USD Coin) and USDT (Tether)—dominate the space, offering gamblers stability, speed, and accessibility. Stability Meets Speed For bettors, the biggest draw of USDC and USDT is price stability. Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, both stablecoins remove the uncertainty of fluctuating token values. This means that a $100 bet today will still be worth $100 tomorrow—something that cannot be guaranteed with BTC or SOL. On top of that, transactions settle quickly, particularly on low-fee chains like Tron or Solana, allowing instant deposits and withdrawals on most platforms. Widespread Adoption Both coins are accepted almost universally across betting sites. USDT, thanks to its long-standing dominance in crypto trading, is integrated on virtually every exchange and payment rail. USDC, backed by Circle and increasingly used in regulated environments, has gained traction for users who prefer transparency and stronger compliance. Together, they cover both ends of the spectrum: USDT for sheer liquidity and USDC for trust in audits and oversight. The Network Effect Another reason for their dominance is network effect. Many betting platforms prefer stablecoins because they simplify accounting and reduce the risk of volatility-related losses. Players, in turn, flock to platforms that support stablecoins, creating a feedback loop of adoption. By 2025, it’s become rare to find a gambling site without USDC or USDT support. Why They Beat Other Options Alternatives like DAI, FRAX, or algorithmic stablecoins exist, but they haven’t achieved the same scale. Concerns about collateralization, liquidity, or regulatory pressure keep them in the niche category. For now, USDC and USDT hold the lion’s share, with unmatched liquidity, market trust, and utility. Dexsport: Multi-Chain Betting With Stablecoins and Beyond One of the best examples of how stablecoins power betting in 2025 is Dexsport.io, a crypto-native sportsbook and casino built for speed, privacy, and control. Unlike traditional platforms that merely “accept crypto,” Dexsport is designed for decentralized gambling from the ground up. Players can register instantly using just an email, Telegram, or a DeFi wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. From there, they gain immediate access to over 10,000 games—including slots, roulette, crash games, and live casino. The sportsbook side covers 100+ markets per football match, along with MMA, basketball, and esports such as CS2, Dota 2, and Valorant. Live streaming is available even without a deposit. For transparency, Dexsport operates a public live bet desk where all bets and outcomes are visible in real time. Combined with audits by CertiK and Pessimistic, this creates one of the most verifiable and trustworthy Web3 betting experiences. Dexsport also expands far beyond stablecoins. It supports 38+ cryptocurrencies across 20 blockchains, including BTC, TRX, ETH, BNB, and of course, USDT and USDC. Thanks to this multi-chain flexibility, players can fund and withdraw instantly in their preferred currency. The platform continuously adds content too, recently expanding its Bitcoin casino with 5,000+ games from providers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution. With weekly cashback, boosted odds, and high-value freebets, Dexsport demonstrates how stablecoins and crypto-native design converge to redefine online betting in 2025. Boost Your Odds, Stack Your Rewards — Try Dexsport Platform Now Outlook for the Future Looking forward, the landscape could shift if new regulatory frameworks boost USDC further or if decentralized stablecoins gain credibility. But for now, when it comes to crypto betting, the stablecoin duopoly is clear: USDT for ubiquity and USDC for compliance. And platforms like Dexsport show exactly how gamblers can combine that stability with speed, privacy, and massive game variety. FAQ 1. Why are USDC and USDT so popular for betting in 2025?USDC and USDT offer price stability, fast transactions, and wide adoption across sportsbooks and casinos. Their peg to the U.S. dollar eliminates volatility risks, making them the preferred choice for consistent betting. 2. Is betting with stablecoins safer than using Bitcoin or Ethereum?In terms of volatility, yes. While Bitcoin and Ethereum can fluctuate significantly, USDC and USDT remain stable. This ensures that players’ balances don’t lose value between depositing, betting, and withdrawing. 3. What makes Dexsport different from other betting platforms?Dexsport is a fully crypto-native sportsbook and casino with instant, KYC-free access. It supports 38+ cryptocurrencies across 20 blockchains, offers 10,000+ games, live esports betting, and real-time transparency through a public live bet desk. 4. Does Dexsport support stablecoin betting?Yes. Dexsport supports both USDC and USDT, along with Bitcoin, Tron, Ethereum, and many other cryptocurrencies. Players can deposit and withdraw instantly in their preferred digital currency. 5. Is Dexsport trustworthy?Dexsport is audited by leading Web3 security firms CertiK and Pessimistic. Its public bet desk also allows players to verify betting activity and outcomes in real time, ensuring fairness and transparency. 6. Can I bet on sports and esports with stablecoins on Dexsport?Absolutely. Dexsport offers 100+ betting markets per match in football, basketball, MMA, and other sports, as well as popular esports like CS2, Dota 2, and Valorant. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.  
Coinstats 2025/09/07 16:39
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows

The official account behind Shiba Inu's Shibarium has urged to spam crypto posts to inflate the token's social media presence
Coinstats 2025/09/07 16:38
Paxos backs Hyperliquid with proposal to support USDH stablecoin launch

Paxos has submitted a proposal to support Hyperliquid’s launch of the USDH stablecoin on its platform.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/07 16:36
