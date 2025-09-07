2025-09-09 Tuesday

Bitcoin slides even as buyers step in: 3 factors behind BTC’s drop

Self-custody believers, not Wall Street, were driving Bitcoin’s resilience.
Crypto Phishing Attacks Surge In August As Losses Hit $12 Million

Prominent web3 security outfit Scam Sniffer reports that crypto investors suffered an increased number of phishing scams in August. Notably, total assets lost to these scams during the last month represent an estimated 72% increase from July, representing a concerning development for the general crypto industry. Related Reading: Fake Job Offers, Real Thefts: North Korea’s […]
Crypto Meme Coins With Two Features Are Driving Investor Interest in 2025: How Moonshot MAGAX Fits In

From DOGE and SHIB to Utility-Backed Cryptos The meme coin sector is going through a transformation in 2025. It was once dominated by hype-driven projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but the market is now turning its attention to utility-backed cryptocurrencies. There are two features driving investor interest in cryptocurrencies: investors are tokens
MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: Stablecoins allow global investors to participate equally in US stock trading and top stocks in various countries

On September 4, 2025, Taipei Blockchain Week (TBW) grandly opened at the Taipei Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. Themed "Onboard AI," this year's conference focused on the deep integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence, attracting over 200 global industry leaders, innovators, and investors to discuss cutting-edge trends in Web3 and AI. As one of the most influential blockchain events in Asia, TBW collaborated with the Asia FinTech Alliance and the Taiwan Blockchain Summit to create a series of events covering regulations, innovation, and community, solidifying Taiwan's position as a hub in the global blockchain innovation ecosystem. As a gold sponsor of the conference, MyStonks, a decentralized trading platform for US stock tokens, fully supported the event and promoted industry exchange and collaboration through various channels. MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu was invited to attend the conference's roundtable discussion, "Building the Key Piece of the Blockchain Payment Puzzle: The Opportunities and Challenges of Stablecoins," and shared insights on the applications and future directions of stablecoins. Keaton Hu stated that stablecoins are becoming a core force driving innovation in on-chain asset trading. Their low-friction nature significantly lowers the barrier to entry for cross-asset and cross-scenario transactions, enabling rapid growth in on-chain businesses. He shared that the MyStonks platform achieved a peak daily trading volume exceeding $200 million in just five months after its launch, with the growth of stablecoins playing a decisive role. In terms of practical applications, Keaton Hu emphasized the groundbreaking value of stablecoins in on-chain US stock trading. Unlike traditional brokerages that incur high fees of up to 1% for multiple fiat currency conversions, on-chain transactions using stablecoins like USDT and USDC are virtually frictionless, significantly reducing costs. He stated that stablecoins not only improve efficiency but also enable global investors to participate equally in trading US stocks, US bonds, and leading stocks from various countries, truly realizing the "on-chainization of global assets." Notably, since Circle's IPO, industry confidence has significantly increased, with on-chain US stock trading experiencing explosive growth. Trading volume on the MyStonks platform has also increased approximately 100-fold, fully demonstrating the transformative value of stablecoins in traditional investment scenarios. Speaking of market observations, Keaton Hu believes that while mainstream stablecoins currently dominate, price spreads and cross-chain exchange friction remain pressing pain points that need to be addressed. At the same time, vertically targeted stablecoins, such as those for cross-border trade settlement or innovative stablecoins with "holding interest" features, hold unique potential and will create differentiated competitive advantages in the future. He further called for the market to develop "stablecoins of stablecoins" or 1:1 exchange protocols to serve as a bridge to fundamentally address exchange friction. Keaton Hu emphasized that the coexistence of multiple stablecoins on-chain isn't a flaw, but rather an inevitable part of a decentralized ecosystem. Just as multiple banks in Hong Kong can issue 1:1 Hong Kong dollars, different stablecoins will play their respective roles in different scenarios, providing users with more diverse choices. This is not only an inevitable trend in the development of stablecoins, but also a key indicator of the maturity of the on-chain ecosystem. About MyStonks As a representative platform in the global RWA track, MyStonks takes "compliant on-chain asset trading" as its core positioning, focusing on opening up the connection channel between the traditional US stock market and the Web 3 ecosystem. With its mature compliance architecture and innovative product matrix, it has become a core participant in the current on-chain US stock trading field and is committed to building a world-leading on-chain US stock trading market. In terms of compliance qualification building, MyStonks has built a multi-dimensional compliance barrier: not only does it hold a Money Services Business License (MSB) issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to ensure the compliance basis of cross-border financial services; it has also successfully completed the filing of the Security Token Offering (STO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), becoming one of the few RWA platforms recognized by the U.S. securities regulatory level, providing key policy support for the compliant issuance and trading of U.S. stock tokens, and fundamentally ensuring the legality and security of user asset transactions. MyStonks has listed over 180 US stock tokens, covering leading global tech and consumer stocks like AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA, achieving on-chain coverage of core assets in the traditional US stock market. The platform's cumulative trading volume has exceeded $1.25 billion, with nearly 40,000 users and a growing presence across multiple regions around the world. This effectively breaks the geographical restrictions and high barriers to entry for traditional brokerages, allowing more investors to conveniently participate in US stock trading. In terms of product innovation, MyStonks adheres to a dual-pronged strategy of "traditional assets on-chain + flexible DeFi tools." For example, its US stock token trading service allows users to directly buy and sell over 180 US stock tokens through its on-chain wallet, eliminating the account opening process and geographical restrictions of traditional brokerages. All transactions are executed through smart contracts, ensuring real-time deposits and transparent, traceable asset ownership, enabling a borderless, low-barrier-to-entry US stock investment experience. Furthermore, its RWA perpetual contract product, designed for users with higher risk appetite, offers US stock token perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage, covering major assets and enabling users to flexibly configure long and short strategies amidst market fluctuations, balancing profit potential with risk control. With its compliance foundation, rich asset supply and innovative product design, MyStonks is continuing to consolidate its leading position in the on-chain US stock RWA field, becoming a key bridge connecting traditional financial investors and the Web 3 ecosystem.
Blazpay and Pilot AI Simplify Crypto Interaction for Users

Blazpay is collaborating with Pilot AI to simplify crypto interaction to enable the user community to manage DeFi tasks easily with natural language commands.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba decides to resign

PANews reported on September 7th that Xinhua News Agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign, citing a desire to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Ishiba will hold a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office at 6:00 PM local time on the 7th (5:00 PM Beijing time) to formally announce his resignation.
Best Crypto PR Agencies: Which Firms Deliver Trust & Traction in 2025?

Discover the best crypto PR agencies in 2025. Outset PR leads the list with data-driven campaigns, alongside Melrose PR, Lunar Strategy, PRLab & GuerrillaBuzz.
The silent quantum crisis that could undermine DeFi

The post The silent quantum crisis that could undermine DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Stablecoins are the backbone of the digital economy. They enable payments and trading, providing stability and efficiency on the blockchain. With institutional adoption on the rise and regulations improving following the passage of the  GENIUS Act, stablecoin markets appear stronger than ever. Summary Stablecoins face a looming quantum threat — current cryptography (RSA, elliptic curves) could be broken once quantum computers hit “Q-Day,” exposing billions in assets to instant theft. The risk is urgent and underestimated — experts warn quantum machines may arrive within a decade, while finance is already preparing with quantum risk tools; yet crypto lags dangerously behind. Blockchain immutability is a double-edged sword — stablecoins can’t easily swap out old cryptography, leaving dormant wallets and static addresses highly vulnerable. The solution: quantum-safe cryptography + crypto-agility — lattice- or hash-based signatures, paired with upgradable infrastructure, can future-proof stablecoins against attacks. Regulation is catching up — U.S. laws like the GENIUS Act, along with global standards from NIST, will soon require quantum resilience, making preparedness a competitive and compliance necessity. However, the financial world faces a quantum disaster. While billions flow through stablecoins, few in the crypto sector discuss the quantum crisis that could wipe out stability overnight. If we don’t act now to create quantum-proof stablecoins, the entire digital asset economy could collapse with one breakthrough. Beneath the success of digital assets lies a threat: quantum computing. While stablecoin issuers celebrate compliance and innovation, many remain vulnerable to the growing risk of quantum attacks. The cryptography that stablecoins rely on, such as elliptic curves and RSA signatures, could be susceptible to attacks from quantum machines. National security agencies and cybersecurity experts have warned about this,…
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Paxos proposes to back Hyperliquid’s new USDH stablecoin

The post Paxos proposes to back Hyperliquid’s new USDH stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin company Paxos submitted a proposal on Saturday to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to support Hyperliquid’s launch of the USDH stablecoin. USDH will be deployed on both HyperEVM and HyperCore. The company ensures global distribution compliance with the U.S. GENIUS Act, Europe’s MiCA, and regulatory frameworks across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Paxos believes its global compliance coverage and connectivity to consumer banking will enable Hyperliquid to transition from an ecosystem for crypto natives to a financial platform for global users. Paxos plans to use USDH yield for HYPE buyback and redistribution  Proposal submitted: USDH powered by Paxos USDH issued by Paxos would mean: ❏ Global issuance that is GENIUS compliant❏ Revenue sharing that fuels HYPE, protocols and validators❏ Regulatory clarity + global scale to match @HyperliquidX‘s explosive growth Hyperliquid. pic.twitter.com/iKIFUOT0bQ — Paxos (@Paxos) September 6, 2025 Paxos said its mission has always been to scale access to on-chain finance by partnering with platforms while maintaining enterprise-grade security, technology, and compliance. According to the company, USDH has a revenue-sharing mechanism that supports HYPE, and the validators. It ensures compliance and scale to match Hyperliquid’s rapid growth.  Hyperiquid was the first to introduce the concept of sharing exchange revenue with those who drive volume to its protocol. Paxos said its USDH will boost the initiative to allow those who contribute to the growth of the stablecoin to retain a share of the underlying revenue. The company plans to use 95% of the interest generated by its reserves backing USDH to repurchase HYPE and redistribute it back to ecosystem initiatives. Paxos plans to hold the highest quality reserves of T-Bills, Repos, and USDG, acknowledging that USDH will be required to be supported by U.S. market makers and exchanges. According to the report, revenue share will equal the…
