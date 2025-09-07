2025-09-09 Tuesday

The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

PANews reported on September 7 that the National Natural Science Foundation of China released the 3rd emergency management project of 2025, "Research on Global Stablecoin Risk Governance and Cross-border Collaborative Regulatory System", which pointed out that stablecoins, as a digital asset designed to anchor legal currency or specific asset values, have become the core bridge connecting traditional finance and the encryption ecosystem with their potential for efficient cross-border liquidity. Their scale and influence pose a profound challenge to the current international monetary system and the global financial regulatory framework.
PANews2025/09/07 17:19
Do Kwon loses bid to recover $14.2M Singapore penthouse deposit

The post Do Kwon loses bid to recover $14.2M Singapore penthouse deposit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has seen his claim to recover the $14.2 million deposit he made for a luxury penthouse in Singapore denied. Do Kwon took his pleas to the nation’s high court and subsequently saw his claims dismissed by the judge in charge of proceedings. According to reports, the sum represents half of the $28.4 million needed to purchase the Orchard Road penthouse. The former Terraform Labs boss had set his sights on the Sculptural Admore unit, which was valued at S$38.8 million, five months before the unfortunate collapse of his digital assets TerraUSD and Luna in 2022. According to court documents, Do Kwon had chosen his preferred 7,600 square foot duplex with four bedrooms on the 19th floor of the development, one of three penthouses in the development. Singapore court strikes out Do Kwon’s bid to recover penthouse deposit Do Kwon, originally from South Korea, had paid about S$19.4 million, which was half of what he needed to secure full ownership of the property. According to records, he paid for the penthouse in option fees and subsequent payments through his wife. He was unable to complete the purchase of the unit, and the penthouse was later resold to another party for S$34.5 million. While the developer claimed that he had forfeited the money he got from Do Kwon, the Terraform Labs founder argued that the forfeiture was invalid, and filed a claim at the Singaporean High Court through his wife. His application was subsequently dismissed. In addition, Kwon and his wife signed a 16-month lease from February 2022 to June 2023 for the apartment, paying about S$40,000 per month. The couple paid S$640,000 upfront and carried out renovations on the property. In May 2023, Kwon asked his wife to pay S$1,000 to the developers, exercising the option…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 17:18
Bitcoin’s Peak Linked to Monetary Policy, States Placeholder VC Partner

The post Bitcoin’s Peak Linked to Monetary Policy, States Placeholder VC Partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Chris Burniske discusses Bitcoin’s dependency on monetary policy. Bitcoin peaks when liquidity tightens, says Burniske. Continued liquidity expected to inflate cryptocurrency valuations. Chris Burniske, partner at Placeholder VC, noted on September 7th that Bitcoin’s peak depends on monetary policy, highlighting short-term volatility against long-term growth trends. Burniske’s analysis links Bitcoin peaks to money supply, influencing how investors interpret market cycles amid ongoing monetary policy adjustments. Burniske Connects Bitcoin Peaks to Monetary Cycles Chris Burniske of Placeholder VC has observed that Bitcoin’s performance is tied to monetary policies. He suggests that market peaks align with periods when monetary expansion halts. Burniske is renowned for his macroeconomic insights, regularly sharing analysis on his Twitter account and has long advocated for digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Bitcoin’s peak potential hinges on these monetary cycles. Burniske argues that current liquidity conditions inflate cryptos and when this wanes, a peak could manifest. His theories draw considerable attention from investors who follow macroeconomic indicators as part of their strategy. The broader crypto community has largely resonated with Burniske’s view on the importance of liquidity in asset pricing. No direct responses from other notable figures like Arthur Hayes or CZ have surfaced, but many industry voices acknowledge that central bank actions serve as major drivers in crypto valuation trends. Bitcoin History Shows Peaks with Fed Policy Shifts Did you know? In 2020 and 2021, peaks in Bitcoin prices often coincided with significant changes in Federal Reserve policy, underscoring the influence of global liquidity on digital asset markets. As of September 7, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $111,133.28 with a market cap of 2.21 trillion. The cryptocurrency holds a dominant market share of 57.87%, with a fully diluted market cap of 2.33 trillion. Recent trading volume was 24.09 billion, indicating a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 17:14
Bitcoin's current market capitalization is $2.212 trillion, nearly twice the combined market capitalization of Visa and Mastercard.

PANews reported on September 7 that according to 8Marketcap data, the market value of Bitcoin is close to twice the combined market value of Mastercard and Visa. The current market value of Bitcoin is approximately US$2.212 trillion, the market value of Visa is approximately US$666.16 billion, and the market value of Mastercard is approximately US$528.14 billion.
PANews2025/09/07 17:12
No IDs, No Delays: Top 5 Anonymous Bitcoin Sportsbooks You Can Trust in 2025

Skip the hassle of verification—discover the top 5 anonymous Bitcoin sportsbooks in 2025. Bet on football, UFC, and esports with BTC, enjoy no KYC requirements, instant payouts, and complete privacy.
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 17:12
Singapore court rejects Do Kwon’s bid to reclaim $14.2M deposit

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has seen his claim to recover the $14.2 million deposit he made for a luxury penthouse in Singapore denied.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 17:08
Viewpoint: Bitcoin will only truly peak when the currency stops being issued

PANews reported on September 7th that Chris Burniske, former head of crypto at Ark Invest and current partner at Placeholder VC, wrote on the X platform that Bitcoin will only truly peak when the printing press stops. Fluctuations within market cycles are short-term phenomena; long-term trends are inevitable.
PANews2025/09/07 17:05
Solana Holds Momentum As Market Scans Best Crypto To Buy Now List After Rollblock Appears At The Top

The post Solana Holds Momentum As Market Scans Best Crypto To Buy Now List After Rollblock Appears At The Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Every cycle, there’s a moment when the crowd begins looking beyond the giants and pays attention to the underdogs. This time, Rollblock and Solana are commanding that attention, with analysts suggesting Rollblock could deliver 20x returns in 2025. As excitement builds, investors are stacking lists of the best crypto to buy now, and Rollblock keeps rising to the top. Rollblock (RBLK): Daily Interest, Daily Growth Rollblock (RBLK) is not just another new crypto coin. Its community is expanding by the day, pulling in gamers, traders, and long-term investors. That grassroots surge has helped position Rollblock as one of the top crypto projects in the emerging GambleFi sector. The platform itself is live, offering over 12,000 AI-driven games across poker, blackjack, sports betting, and live dealer tables. Every payout runs transparently on the Ethereum blockchain, bringing accountability to an industry worth over $500 billion. The presale has already raised $11.5 million, with 83% of tokens now sold at a price of $0.068. A 20% bonus is still live, but demand is heating up as major exchange listings draw near. Rollblock’s recent announcement highlighted how its token acts as a VIP pass to future gaming, underscoring why so many see it as one of the next 100x crypto plays.  Freddie Finance also spotlighted Rollblock in a YouTube feature, pointing to its combination of real-world adoption and staking crypto incentives as reasons it could surpass many top altcoins. Why Rollblock is being labeled a high potential crypto: Weekly revenue share paid directly to RBLK holders Up to 30% of platform revenue used for buybacks, with 60% burned to shrink the supply Staking rewards of up to 30% APY for loyal holders Licensed, audited, and already live with thousands of daily players This blend of community expansion, capped supply, and real yield…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 17:03
CleanCore Unveils $175M Dogecoin Treasury Backed by Dogecoin Foundation

CleanCore launches $175M Dogecoin treasury with official foundation support. Dogecoin Foundation dismisses token rumors, confirms treasury’s active status. Treasury bridges traditional investors to Dogecoin’s global currency mission. CleanCore has unveiled a $175,000,420 Dogecoin treasury, becoming the first company to secure official support from the Dogecoin Foundation for such a move. The machine industry company located in the U.S. affirmed that it had garnered funds in a private placement, selling 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants at one dollar each. The funds will see Dogecoin emerge as the company’s primary treasury reserve asset in addition to boosting working capital and corporate funds. On September 4, the Dogecoin treasury was formally established after closing the private placement. This treasury is the only one recognized officially as a reserve with the support of both the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge, its commercial wing. The creation places CleanCore at the heart of corporate cryptocurrency implementation and also solidifies the rising importance of Dogecoin in mainstream finance. Also Read: SUI Surges as Nasdaq Giant Buys Millions, Analysts Predict Rally Toward $20 Foundation clears confusion on new token claims. After the treasury announcement, the Dogecoin Foundation issued a clarification to address confusion in the community. As the foundation expressed, other users wrongly understood the ticker of CleanCore, ZONE, to be the new token announcement. The foundation clarified that it does not release any new digital asset and that claims to the contrary are just scams. Thanks to @HouseofDoge and a brave business pivot by CleanCore (NYSE: ZONE) – who clearly has much faith in Dogecoin – The Dogecoin Treasury is now established, and is active. What does it do? It provides a link for traditional investors to support Dogecoin, and contribute to… — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) September 5, 2025 The explanation also pointed out that the Dogecoin treasury was created to attract traditional investors to Dogecoin. It offers another avenue to help legitimize the use of cryptocurrency as an alternative way of payment globally and guard the community against fake news. The foundation confirmed that the project is based solely on Dogecoin and is not launching more tokens. Moreover, the collaboration indicates the tightening of the relationships between the corporate framework and the cryptocurrency industry. The treasury at CleanCore has become both a symbolic and practical testament to believing in Dogecoin’s long-term potential. With the support of the Dogecoin Foundation, the initiative has become legitimate, which can be a catalyst to encourage more investors. Conclusion CleanCore’s Dogecoin treasury now stands as the only officially supported reserve of its kind. Backed by the Dogecoin Foundation, the move cements the cryptocurrency’s role in corporate finance and expands its reach as a global asset. Also Read: Coinbase Lawyer Denies XRP Price Manipulation Amid Investor Sell-Off Claims The post CleanCore Unveils $175M Dogecoin Treasury Backed by Dogecoin Foundation appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/07 17:01
New Peak: Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Soars To 135 Trillion

Bitcoin’s mining math hit a fresh high this week as the network’s difficulty climbed to a new all-time peak of 135 trillion. Miners now need more computing work than ever to win a block, while the overall hashpower available to the network has slipped from its summer peak. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Mining Difficulty Reaches New High According to on-chain data, network hashrate fell to 967 billion hashes per second after topping 1 trillion hashes per second on August 4. That gap — rising difficulty paired with a lower hashrate — tightens margins for miners. Reports have disclosed that higher difficulty makes mining more costly, and the pressure is felt most by smaller operations that run on narrow profit margins. Big miners have room to scale. Smaller teams do not. Costs for electricity, machines and maintenance add up fast. The situation raises concern about concentration. As the cost to operate rises, larger pools and firms are better positioned to absorb the pain and keep hashing. Solo Miners Still Score Big Despite those headwinds, Three solo miners managed to land blocks in July and August, proving the system still hands out rewards to individuals now and then. Reports show the block subsidy is 3.125 BTC per block. On July three, a solo miner found block 903,883 and took home just under $350,000 in subsidy plus fees. Another solo miner added block 907,283 on July 26, claiming over $373,000 when prices at the time were used to value the reward. On August 17, block 910,440 was mined by a solo operator, yielding roughly $373,000 in subsidy and fees. Those payouts highlight two facts. First, solo success is rare but possible. Second, occasional large rewards do not erase the steady advantage of scale. Pools still smooth earnings for participants, and many miners use them to avoid long dry spells. Seasonality And Market Patterns Meanwhile, September has a poor historical record for Bitcoin, with an average return of -3.77% across 12 years beginning in 2013, researchers say. Bitcoin endured six straight losing Septembers from 2017 through 2022. The streak reversed in 2023, and 2024 closed out as the best September on record at +7.29%. Related Reading: Trump-Tied Thumzup Raises $50M, Merges Dogecoin Mining With XRP Plans What This Means Now In short, the network’s math is becoming tougher at the same time mining capacity dipped slightly. That creates tighter margins and fuels debate over centralization as scale matters more. Yet the ecosystem still shows variety: solo miners can and do win blocks, and market history gives investors a mixed picture where seasonal trends matter but do not guarantee outcomes. For now, miners and market watchers alike will be tracking difficulty, hashrate and price swings as the fall unfolds. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/07 17:00
