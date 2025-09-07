MEXC-tőzsde
Kriptovaluta-hírek
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Makes Special Bitcoin Comments – Both Criticized and Praised
The post Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Makes Special Bitcoin Comments – Both Criticized and Praised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio issued a stern warning about the possibility of a Fed interest rate cut. According to Dalio, a rate cut could lead to a depreciation of the dollar and a drop in stock prices. Speaking during a Reddit Q&A session, Dalio said, “If the Fed cuts interest rates, short-term rates and the dollar will weaken, while long-term rates will rise, steepening the yield curve.” He added that in this situation, stocks could perform poorly, as expected, due to weakening investor confidence and stagflation concerns. While the possibility of a 0.25 point interest rate cut in September is prominent in the markets, major institutions such as Bank of America are predicting at least two additional rate cuts this year and an expansionary policy that will last until 2026. Dalio also highlighted long-term economic risks. He noted that the US national debt, which has reached $37 trillion and is equivalent to 124% of GDP, is the highest level since World War II. Dalio, who has previously likened the US debt problem to “plaque accumulating in the veins” and the economy to “a ship heading towards the rocks,” predicted that the country could face a debt-related crisis within the next three years. Stating that confidence in the dollar and US bonds may weaken due to the increasing budget deficit, rising borrowing costs and financial indiscipline, Dalio wanted 15% of portfolios to be allocated to alternative assets such as gold and Bitcoin. Dalio made the following statement in his assessment of Bitcoin: Bitcoin is now an alternative currency with a limited supply. If the supply of dollars increases or demand decreases, cryptocurrencies could become an attractive alternative. However, Bitcoin also has its drawbacks: it can be monitored and potentially controlled by governments, and its programming can be broken by new technologies.…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 17:55
Exploring the Meme Coin Phenomenon: The Rise of Layer Brett
While Bitcoin continues to enjoy the limelight following a significant surge, the focus in the crypto community is subtly shifting towards new, potentially lucrative opportunities in the space. One such opportunity is Layer Brett, a meme coin built on Ethereum's Layer 2 solution, which is currently making waves with its ongoing successful presale. A Fresh Look at Cardano's Market Position Despite the historical achievements and technical advancements of Cardano, it faces challenges breaking through key price resistances, with its value hovering around $0.83. The consistently strong support near $0.80 signifies investor interest, but the inability to surpass the $1 mark raises doubts about its short-term growth potential, particularly when compared to emerging coins like Layer Brett. Market indicators suggest a cooling interest in Cardano as Google Trends show a spike in general crypto searches, a scenario typically associated with market peaks and subsequent sell-offs by large holders. Why Investors are Eyeing Layer Brett As a Meme Coin Leader Unlike traditional crypto assets, Layer Brett merges the meme culture with significant technological backing of Ethereum's Layer 2. This not only enhances transaction efficiency and reduces costs but also aligns with the current trend towards decentralized finance (DeFi). The project offers staggering staking rewards, potentially exceeding 800% APY, making it an attractive investment. Industry experts posit that Layer Brett's current presale value of $0.055 provides a rare asymmetric investment opportunity, especially when juxtaposed with Cardano's slower growth trajectory. The Meme Season of 2025: What to Expect As the crypto market continues to evolve, the narrative and financial momentum are increasingly leaning towards projects like Layer Brett. With a presale nearing the $2.9 million mark, it’s clear that the community sees a massive potential in this meme coin over established cryptocurrencies like ADA. For those considering diversifying their portfolio or looking for high-return investments, Layer Brett is emerging as a viable contender. Early participation in the presale could be the key to securing substantial gains in the burgeoning meme coin sector. For further information on Layer Brett and to join the ongoing presale, visit their official website at https://layerbrett.com or connect on social media via Telegram and X. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats
2025/09/07 17:53
Részesedés
Cardano News Search Results Slow As Meme Season Hits Off With Layer Brett Way Out In Front On The Charts
The crypto market may still be basking in the afterglow of Bitcoin’s explosive summer run, but all eyes are now turning to where the real asymmetric opportunities lie.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 17:53
Részesedés
Dogecoin Consolidates at 0.209 for 50 Days
The post Dogecoin Consolidates at 0.209 for 50 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin has held strong at $0.209 for 50 days, raising trader expectations of a significant breakout. REX Shares may launch the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF next week, following its Solana ETF strategy. Despite rising 116% in a year, Dogecoin trades far below its 2024 peak, consolidating near $0.2129. Dogecoin Consolidates at 0.209 for 50 Days, Raising Hopes of a Massive Breakout Dogecoin ($DOGE) has held the $0.209 support level for nearly two months, raising hopes of a significant breakout among traders. The cryptocurrency has tested this price point several times, showing resilience while investors await possible market-moving events. Dogecoin Technical Support at $0.209 Tested Repeatedly Crypto analyst Ali Charts noted that $0.209 has become a crucial support for Dogecoin. He stated on social platform X, “$0.209 is the key support for Dogecoin $DOGE, tested five times already.” Dogecoin has held this level for almost 50 days. Support Zone | Source: X Another market watcher, Sjuul from AltCryptoGems, remarked on the ongoing compression in Dogecoin’s price. Sjuul noted that $DOGE has been holding this support level for 50 days, compressing within this consolidation, and is expecting a strong move. Traders are now waiting to see whether the DOGE break will be to the upside or the downside. $DOGE has been holding this support level for 50 days, compressing significantly within this consolidation. Soon, it will break, and very aggressively. But the question remains: Which way, Western man? pic.twitter.com/PoRUBOSmyi — Sjuul | AltCryptoGems (@AltCryptoGems) September 6, 2025 The long defense of this price floor has increased market focus on the token. The consolidation phase may precede a volatile move. Prospects of the First Dogecoin ETF Alongside technical developments, Dogecoin may also see progress in financial products. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas suggested that REX Shares could launch the first Dogecoin ETF…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 17:50
Részesedés
China Launches Stablecoin Risk Governance Research
The post China Launches Stablecoin Risk Governance Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China is launching a research project on stablecoin risks. The initiative targets cross-border regulatory frameworks. Stablecoins are crucial to the global crypto ecosystem and financial integration. On September 7, 2025, the National Natural Science Foundation of China unveiled its Emergency Management Project to tackle stablecoin risk governance and cross-border regulatory collaboration. This initiative underscores growing concerns over stablecoins’ effect on global finance, emphasizing potential regulatory challenges without immediate market impacts. China Focuses on Stablecoin Regulation Collaboration As of now, there are no official responses from cryptocurrency influencers or major governmental figures. However, stablecoin regulation remains a pertinent topic globally, urging systemic examination of its liquidity implications. “Stablecoins, as a form of digital asset designed to peg to the value of fiat currency or a specific asset, have become a core bridge connecting traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem due to their potential for efficient cross-border liquidity. The scale and influence of stablecoins pose a profound challenge to the current international monetary system and global financial regulatory framework.” – NSFC Official Announcement “Stablecoins, as a form of digital asset designed to peg to the value of fiat currency or a specific asset, have become a core bridge connecting traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem due to their potential for efficient cross-border liquidity. The scale and influence of stablecoins pose a profound challenge to the current international monetary system and global financial regulatory framework.” – NSFC Official Announcement Analyzing Stablecoin Influence on Global Finance Systems Did you know? Stablecoins have been a focal point in global regulatory discussions due to their potential impact on monetary policy and cross-border transactions. Tether USDt (USDT) maintains a price of $1.00, with a market cap of 168906045782, representing a 4.42% dominance in the market, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 17:44
Részesedés
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X
The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/07 17:40
Részesedés
ZachXBT: High-risk addresses may be misjudged and cause damage to reputation; WLFI should be marked with caution
According to PANews on September 7, "On-chain Detective" ZachXBT posted on the X platform: "Sometimes so-called high-risk addresses may be incorrect, so the WLFI team cannot simply rely on compliance tools. I recently helped a team manually review pre-sale addresses. After manual review, we found that certain exchanges/smart contracts were incorrectly marked as high-risk. In many cases, even leading compliance tools have major flaws. We are glad to see that the World Liberty Financial team has taken a more proactive approach than other teams like Circle, as this will ultimately benefit the victims. However, they do need to be cautious, otherwise if a false positive leads to blacklisting, it may cause irreparable damage to their reputation. The difficult part is finding the right balance. If the address is indeed a false positive, we hope that the issue can be resolved quickly."
PANews
2025/09/07 17:39
Részesedés
Spheron Kicks Off $SPON Buyback Program, Begins Burning Supply
The decentralized compute network ties token scarcity to AI demand, aiming to build a self-sustaining economy for providers, developers, and holders.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 17:36
Részesedés
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction: Can This DeFi Token Climb From $0.035 to $5 by 2030 as Analysts Expect?
Cryptocurrency price projections are never an easy subject to discuss, more so when we are talking about early-stage tokens that are relatively cheap and useful. A project that is being taken seriously is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a lending protocol that is decentralized. Investors are now wondering whether MUTM can possibly hit $5 by 2030 as […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 17:30
Részesedés
Is Coinbase Manipulating XRP? Coinbase Sell-Off: Coincidence or Coordinated?
Coinbase accused of dumping massive XRP stacks in low liquidity hours spooking traders hard. Claims link exchange outflows with XRP stuck at resistance while whispers of Wall Street games rise. A new debate has surfaced in the cryptocurrency space after claims that Coinbase deliberately manipulated XRP’s price. The allegations focus on massive sell-offs that reduced [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/07 17:26
Részesedés
