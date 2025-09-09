MEXC-tőzsde
OpenSea unveils final phase of pre-TGE rewards, with $SEA allocation details due in October
The post OpenSea unveils final phase of pre-TGE rewards, with $SEA allocation details due in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways OpenSea will launch the final phase of its pre-TGE rewards program, allocating 50% of platform fees and offering prize vaults funded with $OP and $ARB tokens. The $SEA token generation event details and allocation are set to be announced by the OpenSea Foundation in October. OpenSea announced today three major initiatives, including a new mobile app, a million-dollar NFT collection investment, and the final phase of its pre-TGE rewards program. The company is launching OpenSea Mobile, featuring AI-powered trading capabilities and cross-platform portfolio management. The mobile app aims to simplify on-chain trading by integrating multiple wallets, chains, tokens, and NFTs into one interface. OpenSea is establishing the Flagship Collection with an investment exceeding $1 million to acquire historic NFTs and works by emerging artists. The collection begins with CryptoPunk #5273, with selections managed by a committee of OpenSea employees and external digital art advisors. Starting September 15, OpenSea will allocate 50% of all platform fees to its final pre-TGE rewards phase, including 1% for NFTs and 0.85% for tokens. The program launches with $1 million in $OP and $ARB tokens already committed to the prize vault. Users will receive a Starter Treasure Chest that can be leveled up through trading across 22 chains, completing daily Voyages, and collecting surprise Shipments. The OpenSea Foundation plans to announce details about the $SEA token generation event (TGE) in early October. “$SEA is being engineered with thoughtful mechanics, clear reasons to hold, and long-term sustainability baked in from the start,” said Adam Hollander, the Chief Marketing Officer at OpenSea. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/opensea-pre-tge-rewards-launch/
Solana (SOL) on the cusp to Burst in Q4, But Experts Bring Attention To This Crypto to Offer 2025’s Big Surge
As Solana (SOL) is in the process of developing bull strength on its way to Q4, experienced analysts are subtly shifting their attention towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new addition. While Solana continues to make its mark in the Layer-1 segment with its network activity and growing developer support, the real incentive for 2025 is […]
Pi Network Exposes Pi Scam Wallet Siphoning User Coins!
Pi Network just mapped out a serial Pi scam wallet that’s allegedly draining multiple accounts on the Pioneers’ native chain. A network moderator has flagged the crypto wallet involved in counterfeit action, exposing the scammer’s plot. https://twitter.com/PiNetworkUpdate/status/1964790397508657195 According to the moderator this suspicious crypto wallet had stolen Pi Coin (PI) after unlocking, then split it into hundreds of other wallets to make it harder to keep track of the nature of these funds. As Pi Network’s Core team is implementing extra security measures, another Pioneer posted an example of this vicious cyberattack. Fresh Security Measures Arrive On Pi NetworkContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Stock: Orphan Drug Win Sparks Volatility Amid NeuroNOS Cancer Pipeline Hype
TLDR: Beyond Air soars on FDA nod, then dips as early-stage fears cool sentiment FDA boost lifts Beyond Air 49%, but preclinical status stirs caution NeuroNOS wins ODD for brain cancer drug; Beyond Air stock sees whiplash BA-101 earns FDA support, but no human trials yet spook investors Beyond Air’s glioblastoma hopes rise fast, fall [...] The post Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Stock: Orphan Drug Win Sparks Volatility Amid NeuroNOS Cancer Pipeline Hype appeared first on CoinCentral.
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend
A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Tua Tagovailoa On The Defensive After Dolphins’ Rough Opener
The post Tua Tagovailoa On The Defensive After Dolphins’ Rough Opener appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images The Miami Dolphins 33-8 season-opening loss to the Indianapolis Colts was a collective failure. From the offense to defense to coaching decisions, it was a perfect storm of disappointment for a team that’s aiming to prove that they aren’t as bad as many expect them to be. But amid everything that went wrong on Sunday afternoon for the Dolphins, it was the play of—and the comments from—quarterback (QB) Tua Tagovailoa that has everyone talking. From their first drive, the Dolphins’ offense struggled. Tua Tagovailoa opened with a simple four-yard completion, but when he tried to push the ball downfield, an overthrow to Tyreek Hill was intercepted by safety Cam Bynum, setting the tone for the troubles that would follow. Two more Tagovailoa turnovers later, and the Dolphins would find themselves down 23-0 early in the third quarter. Tagovailoa finished the game with just 114 yards on 14-of-23 passing with three turnovers, and a lot more questions than answers. And when it actually came time to answer those questions, the sixth-year QB went on the defensive. A Weird Way To Show Accountability During the post game press conference, Tagovailoa was asked about his tendency to commit turnovers “in bunches” and whether or not he was pressing in his play. Immediately, he seemed to take offense to the notion that it’s a regular occurrence. “I wouldn’t say I am pressing,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a part of the game. Like, you obviously don’t want to turn it over. I thought that was a wild comment. That I turn the…
Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange
TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now
XRP accumulation has reached its highest point in more than two years – XRP price prediction eyes new high with smart money buying the dip.
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack
Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Dogecoin Product Could hit the Market This Week
The post Dogecoin Product Could hit the Market This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin bulls have long awaited an exchange-traded fund in the U.S. that tracks the token’s volatile price movements, and it could be as soon as this week. The Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, tickered $DOJE, appears likely to launch this week, according to ETF Store president Nate Geraci. The product would offer investors direct exposure to the performance of the memecoin, making it the first of its kind in the U.S. market. The ETF is backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, the firms behind $SSK, a Solana staking ETF that went live earlier this year. $DOJE is being distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC. The move would extend a run of crypto-linked ETFs following the approvals of spot bitcoin and ether products in 2024, and comes as issuers race to roll out novel offerings tied to alternative tokens and strategies. DOGE’s profile as a “cultural” asset, long fueled by Elon Musk’s references and social media presence, makes it a natural candidate for a retail-facing ETF product. Market participants expect heightened volatility around launch. “Think we’re in for a wild next 2 months for crypto ETFs,” Geraci said on X, signaling that DOGE could pull in speculative flows similar to other spot products. DOGE last traded at around 23 cents, up 7% in the past day and nearly 15% on the week, outperforming larger tokens such as bitcoin and ether. Also, this isn’t the first memecoin-related ETF to be proposed for the U.S. market. On Aug. 26, Canary Capital Group filed with the SEC to launch a spot ETF that would hold the TRUMP Coin, a Solana-based token linked to President Donald Trump. Traders will monitor whether a DOGE (or TRUMP) ETF listing draws new demand into the memecoin sector or whether volumes remain concentrated in existing exchange markets. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/08/could-a-dogecoin-etf-be-launched-in-the-u-s-this-week
