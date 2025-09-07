2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Ripple’s SEC battle is over: Time to challenge SWIFT?

Ripple’s SEC battle is over: Time to challenge SWIFT?

Ripple is done fighting the SEC, meaning it can focus on its original goal: challenging SWIFT, the world’s money transfer system. Ripple has finally finished its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission, bringing legal clarity to its underlying coin, XRP (XRP). Now observers are asking whether XRP can finally focus on providing a viable alternative to SWIFT.The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has been the backbone of international money transfers since its founding in 1973. However, for several years, critics have said that the system is outdated.Many in the blockchain industry, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, argue that blockchain technology provides higher throughput and better transparency, making it a superior alternative to SWIFT.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9505+2.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-3.05%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:07
Részesedés
September Surprises Shake the Crypto World

September Surprises Shake the Crypto World

September opened with concerns over Fed's independence affecting global markets. Ongoing legal battles and monetary policy shifts could influence cryptocurrency dynamics. Continue Reading:September Surprises Shake the Crypto World The post September Surprises Shake the Crypto World appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:06
Részesedés
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Will BTC Bottom In September Like Past Cycles?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Will BTC Bottom In September Like Past Cycles?

TLDR Bitcoin historically declines 3-5% in September, with 10 of the last 15 Septembers closing in the red August jobs report showed only 22,000 jobs added versus 75,000 expected, boosting Fed rate cut expectations to 100% BTC remains below $112,000 despite rate cut hopes, confirming a bearish double-top technical pattern October and November typically bring [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Will BTC Bottom In September Like Past Cycles? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,443.76+0.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010814+1.25%
Részesedés
Coincentral2025/09/07 18:02
Részesedés
The Breakout Meme Coin of 2025: Breaking Down XYZVerse's Incredible Presale Momentum

The Breakout Meme Coin of 2025: Breaking Down XYZVerse's Incredible Presale Momentum

The meme coin market evolves quickly, with each cycle bringing new projects that capture attention. In 2025, one of those projects is XYZVerse (XYZ)—a token that combines sports culture with crypto engagement. With a presale already attracting significant participation, XYZVerse is positioning itself as a sports-focused meme coin that emphasizes community building, staking, and gamified interaction. Understanding XYZVerse – The First All-Sports Meme Token Coin name: XYZVerse ($XYZ)Current Stage: Presale Funds Raised: $15M+Community: 21K+ followers on X, 12K+ members on TelegramContract Safety: Audited by Pessimistic Audit and SolidProof XYZVerse.io is designed around sports betting, gamified staking, and meme coin culture. Its positioning as the “first all-sports meme coin” aims to connect with fans who follow both digital assets and athletic competition. One of the early partnerships is with bookmaker.XYZ, a decentralized sportsbook and casino. This collaboration gives token holders access to sports-related features and benefits within the bookmaker’s ecosystem.  Looking forward, the team has outlined plans for Telegram-based mini games, airdrop events, and decentralized applications (dApps) focused on staking and community rewards. Presale Structure and Growth XYZVerse launched its presale using a tiered model where the token price increased step by step. Early on, the token rose from an initial $0.0001 to $0.0054 by the time of the latest stage. Instead of fixed stages, the token price adjusts incrementally with every $100,000 raised. This dynamic approach is intended to keep the process continuous and transparent, with the goal of reaching a cap of $30 million. To support visibility, the team set up a dedicated Telegram channel where participants can track presale contributions in real time. So far, the presale has raised over $15 million, showing sustained engagement from its community. Security and Reliability Measures Though XYZVerse is still pre-launch, several steps have been taken to address transparency and security. Independent Audit: The project’s smart contract has been audited by Pessimistic, a blockchain security firm. The results, published publicly, reported no critical or high-risk vulnerabilities. A secondary review by SolidProof has also been completed. Deflationary Mechanism: XYZVerse incorporates token burns through buybacks to gradually reduce supply, aiming to manage inflationary pressure. Fixed Supply: With a total of 100 billion tokens, the design emphasizes scarcity from the outset. What’s Ahead for XYZVerse? The roadmap outlined by the team includes: Staking and rewards-based dApps for token holders Telegram-based play-to-earn mini games Collaborations with influencers and athletes to expand reach Marketing and sponsorship campaigns to connect with sports communities Ongoing token burns and liquidity initiatives If delivered, these features may help XYZVerse establish itself as a project that sits at the intersection of meme coin culture and sports entertainment. Conclusion XYZVerse is still at an early stage, with its presale ongoing and core features yet to launch. However, the combination of a growing community, independent audits, and a clear tokenomics framework has already drawn attention. As with all emerging crypto projects, outcomes will depend on execution, adoption, and broader market conditions. For now, XYZVerse represents one of the more visible attempts to merge sports fandom with the meme coin space, making it a project worth monitoring as 2025 progresses. Visit the official XYZVerse website to learn more about the project: https://xyzverse.io/ Join social media channels to stay updated: Telegram: https://t.me/xyzverse X: https://x.com/xyz_verse   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06092+0.11%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01685--%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:01
Részesedés
SHIB Burn Surges 43% as 20M Tokens Removed but Price Slides with Bitcoin Drop

SHIB Burn Surges 43% as 20M Tokens Removed but Price Slides with Bitcoin Drop

SHIB burns surge 43% as 20M tokens permanently removed. Bitcoin crash drags SHIB price down despite stronger weekly burns. Community pushes supply cuts but SHIB price struggles near support. Shiba Inu holders have intensified their supply reduction drive by ramping up weekly burns. According to Shibburn data, 20,311,173 SHIB tokens were permanently transferred to dead wallets over the past week, representing a 43.66% increase in the burn rate. Despite this aggressive supply cut, the daily burn pace slowed. In the past 24 hours, only 69,808 SHIB tokens were destroyed, marking a sharp 97.15% decline compared to the previous day’s activity. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001229 (1hr -0.15% ▼ | 24hr -0.08% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,242,999,177 (-0.06% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,711,761,922 TOKENS BURNTPast hour: 69,613 (2 transactions) Past 24Hrs: 69,808 (-97.15% ▼)Past 7 Days: 20,311,173 (43.66% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 6, 2025 Also Read: CleanCore Unveils $175M Dogecoin Treasury Backed by Dogecoin Foundation Price Action Turns Negative After Bitcoin Slips The growing burn numbers did not shield Shiba Inu from broader market pressure. In the last day, SHIB price declined by 1.67 percent, nullifying a brief-lived 1.9 percent surge on Friday. This weakness coincided with the unanticipated 22.4% decrease in Bitcoin as the most trendy cryptocurrency fell to over $113,000 and down below $110,560 in a single decline. The fall created a strong red candle on the hourly charts, bringing SHIB into a negative trend. Therefore, Shiba Inu was unable to hold onto its 3.8% increase, which aimed to reach the resistance level at $0.00001248. By the time of reporting, SHIB was trading at a price of $0.00001225, right above its lower support. Community Maintains Focus on Token Scarcity Even with the market dip, the SHIB community’s commitment to reducing circulating supply remains firm. Constant losses of tokens into wallets that can never be spent have become the trademark approach to enhancing scarcity in the long run. Additionally, the coordinated efforts highlight a long-term vision among supporters who believe supply reduction will play a critical role once overall market sentiment recovers. The Shiba Inu community was able to burn over 20 million tokens in a week, causing the burn rate to skyrocket. However, price movement continues to follow Bitcoin’s lead, leaving SHIB vulnerable to broader market declines despite the tightening supply. Also Read: XRP Price Poised for a Significant Move as Consolidation Continues The post SHIB Burn Surges 43% as 20M Tokens Removed but Price Slides with Bitcoin Drop appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+5.30%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001279+2.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04425-6.01%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:01
Részesedés
Best Crypto Presale: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors While XRP and DOT Rally

Best Crypto Presale: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors While XRP and DOT Rally

MAGACOIN FINANCE is pulling ahead fast in the race for the best crypto presale. Over 13,000 investors have already joined, with thousands more rushing in daily as prices increase every hour. FOMO is rising especially as XRP and DOT holders pile in to diversify and hedge their positions before exchange listings go live. Why MAGACOIN [...] The post Best Crypto Presale: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors While XRP and DOT Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+0.21%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001691+13.64%
XRP
XRP$2.9505+2.19%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/07 18:00
Részesedés
ChatGPT Unveils Its Watchlist of Affordable Altcoins, Pinpointing a New Meme Coin With Explosive Potential

ChatGPT Unveils Its Watchlist of Affordable Altcoins, Pinpointing a New Meme Coin With Explosive Potential

Focus turns to budget-friendly cryptos, as ChatGPT identifies selections it believes could surge. Among them sits a recently launched meme token that differentiates itself from competitors. The compilation aims to highlight tokens with strong upside potential, appealing to those seeking opportunities in the dynamic market landscape. PEPE: The Meme King Riding Digital Waves PEPE launched on Ethereum in April 2023 as a tribute to Pepe the Frog, featuring zero taxes, deflationary burns, and pure community momentum. No team allocations, no roadmap—just meme culture meeting crypto. The spring 2023 explosion created overnight millionaires and triggered "memecoin season 2.0" where countless animal tokens launched and crashed within hours. Today, PEPE maintains a devoted community and ranks among top cryptocurrencies by market cap. The green frog's survival depends on social media hype and crypto's love affair with internet culture. In a market full of complex projects, PEPE's honest proposition—"we're just here for the memes"—continues to resonate powerfully. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits VeChain: Tracking Goods, Boosting Trust VeChain was born in 2015 when Sunny Lu left Louis Vuitton to give products a digital spine. Each item gets its own ID and tiny sensor. The data lives on VeChainThor, a public network made just for business use. Food, cars, and shoes can show where they have been in real time. Big names like Walmart China, BMW, and PwC already plug into it. This real world use helps its coin, VET, stay among the top 40 by size. Many coins promise grand dreams, yet few leave the lab. VeChain ships today and earns fees with a second coin, VTHO, so VET holders gain small but steady income. It avoids high power costs by letting chosen leaders confirm moves, keeping speed high. In the current market fresh money often chases hype, but history favors working tools. If supply chain worries and fake goods stay in the news, VET could ride the next cycle harder than pure finance tokens. IOTA’s Tangle: A Fast Lane for Web3 Value and Data IOTA works like a busy spider web instead of a single chain. This web, called the Tangle, links each new action to two earlier ones. No miners stand between users, so fees fade away and speed grows with traffic. The code is open for all, from hobby builders to big firms. With Shimmer as its testing ground, the team rolls out tools for custom networks, smart contracts that speak the Ethereum language, native coins, NFTs, and even digital IDs. In a market that swings like a pendulum, projects with clear use cases shine. IOTA bets on machines paying machines, supply chains talking in real time, and cities that manage power on their own. Unlike many coins that still fight scaling troubles, IOTA gains speed as more people join. New rewards on Shimmer also pull fresh builders. If the next cycle prizes real adoption over hype, this lean and fee-less network could catch the spotlight. Still, every cycle has surprises, so timing remains an art. HBAR: The Silent Sprinter of the Crypto Track Hedera Hashgraph runs on a web of computers that talk in a new way. Instead of long blocks like Bitcoin, it uses tiny chats called gossip to record moves. This cuts power use because no one mines. Fees stay small, and deals finish in seconds. HBAR, the coin of the network, pays those fees and keeps the system honest. Owners can lock up their HBAR and earn extra, so the network stays safe. Banks, games, and supply chains already test this speedy tool. Market moods shift fast, yet HBAR holds a quiet edge. Big names like Google and Boeing sit on its council, adding trust. As traders hunt for coins with real use and green goals, HBAR fits both lists. It has lagged the big rallies, so its price still looks light compared with rivals aiming for smart contracts. The closed patent could slow hobby developers, but it also guards the design from copycats. If the next cycle rewards speed, low cost, and eco care, HBAR may sprint ahead. Conclusion PEPE, VET, IOTA, HBAR remain solid low-cost picks, but First All-Sport Memecoin: XYZVerse (XYZ) targets 20,000% gains by merging sports passion with meme culture, GameFi plans, and community-led growth. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.  
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.67%
Waves
WAVES$1.1187+1.20%
holoride
RIDE$0.000976+3.06%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:00
Részesedés
Here’s Why WLFI Price Is Pumping Today

Here’s Why WLFI Price Is Pumping Today

World Liberty Financial token (WLFI) is grabbing attention again, and this time it’s for all the right reasons. The token has shot up more than 30% today, now trading around $0.2419.  On top of that, trading volume has spiked over 80%, showing just how much interest has suddenly poured back into this project. So what’s
WLFI
WLFI$0.2064-10.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+0.21%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08053-7.43%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:00
Részesedés
Crypto Market Slides Into Fear as Traders Pull Back From Risky Altcoins

Crypto Market Slides Into Fear as Traders Pull Back From Risky Altcoins

The crypto market has entered a risk-off phase, with investor sentiment dipping into “Fear” territory over the weekend, according to multiple indicators.
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.01306-14.13%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 17:58
Részesedés
Is Ethereum Adoption Still Growing Despite Market Swings? Here’s All

Is Ethereum Adoption Still Growing Despite Market Swings? Here’s All

The post Is Ethereum Adoption Still Growing Despite Market Swings? Here’s All appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum addresses surpassed 150 million, led by growth in small-balance wallets. Holder sentiment hit its lowest point since 2019 despite prices above $4,300. Large wallets remain rare, while short-term holders gain market share. Ethereum continues expanding its user base, with total addresses surpassing 150 million as of September 2025. Most of this growth comes from wallets holding less than 0.01 ETH, reflecting widespread retail adoption. Wallets with balances between 1 and 100 ETH have grown steadily, yet remain far fewer than those with smaller holdings. Larger wallets above 10,000 ETH have stayed mostly flat, indicating consistent wealth concentration among top holders. Ethereum Address Count Distribution | Source : Alphractal The dominant group currently includes 1.23 million addresses holding between 1 and 10 ETH. In comparison, only 3 addresses hold over 1 million ETH, signaling extreme asset concentration. Ethereum’s total mid-range addresses have risen significantly since 2017, yet the upper tiers remain limited in number. While broader adoption continues, wealth remains controlled by a small number of large holders. Sentiment Turns Negative as Price Holds Above $4,300 Ethereum trades at $4,309.84, showing slight gains of 0.26% over 24 hours and 0.11% in the past hour. However, the asset is down 3.68% on a weekly basis, suggesting ongoing profit-taking and near-term caution. Despite the price holding well above $4,000, sentiment among holders has dropped to multi-year lows. This shift marks the most negative reading since 2019, raising concerns of upcoming market turbulence. Ethereum Holder Sentiment | Source : Alphractal The drop in sentiment comes as short-term holders increase their share, while long-term holders reduce their positions. Historically, such conditions have preceded periods of price volatility and sharp market movements. One address holding over 1 million ETH recently exited the ecosystem, reducing the number of ultra-large wallets to just three. Meanwhile,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+5.30%
SuperRare
RARE$0.0562+0.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 17:56
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket