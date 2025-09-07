MEXC-tőzsde
This Is How AI Will Replace 90% of Junior Marketers
AI is coming for junior marketing jobs. Not next year. Not in five. Right now. Unless you evolve, it will replace you.
Hackernoon
2025/09/07 18:17
Bitcoin Indicator Re-Enters Accumulation Zone After 147 Days
The post Bitcoin Indicator Re-Enters Accumulation Zone After 147 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Indicator Re-Enters Accumulation Zone After 147 Days – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-re-enters-accumulation-after-147-days/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:16
Missed Moo Deng? Don’t Miss BullZilla—The Next 100x Meme Coin Opportunity!
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, timing is key. Investors who jumped into Moo Deng early saw incredible gains, while those who missed out were left regretting their decision. The FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is real, and for many, it’s been a hard lesson in the volatility of meme coins. But here’s the good […]
Coinstats
2025/09/07 18:15
BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Gain Traction Amid Dogwifhat Buzz and SUI Momentum
BullZilla, Dogwifhat, and Sui headline the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. Explore presale momentum, burns, and ROI potential.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 18:15
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Volatility and Centralization Concerns
Bitcoin mining difficulty touched a new all-time high as the crypto market descended into volatility following the latest US job data. After hitting an all-time high (ATH) in August, market commentators projected that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining would decrease. However, the mining difficulty has steadily increased as the month progressed, with large players dominating the space. L’article Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Volatility and Centralization Concerns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/07 18:14
Faraday Future Plans Crypto Strategy Reveal on 919 Futurist Day
The post Faraday Future Plans Crypto Strategy Reveal on 919 Futurist Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future will reveal its C10&Crypto plan at 919 Futurist Day. Event will occur at Los Angeles headquarters. Focus on transparency and engagement with shareholders. Faraday Future is set to hold its annual “919 Futurist Day” at its Los Angeles headquarters on September 19, 2025, revealing its C10&Crypto business plan. The event underscores Faraday Future’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, crucial for advancing its electric vehicle and Web3 technology strategies. Faraday Future’s Strategic Reveal: What to Expect on September 19 Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced the upcoming 919 Futurist Day. Taking place at their Los Angeles headquarters, the firm plans to reveal a strategic business plan and product deployment outlines related to its FF EAI Ecosystem Vehicle Chain. Following this event, the company expects improved clarity for shareholders regarding future financial strategies. Market observers will be watching closely for any shifts in business dynamics, though detailed financial commitments remain undisclosed as of this announcement. No significant statements yet from key opinion leaders, and regulators have not commented on Faraday Future’s plans. Industry observers await the event for any directional cues that may arise from the outcomes announced. Crypto Strategy’s Potential Impact on Faraday Future and Beyond Did you know? Historically, Faraday Future’s annual event has not significantly impacted crypto markets. This year’s inclusion of a crypto strategy marks a notable shift in their approach. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.81 billion and a current price of $4,298.19. Its recent trading volume decreased by 47.63%, while its price surged 5.18% over 24 hours, enhancing its market dominance to 13.56%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team indicate that Faraday Future’s integration of Web3 technologies into their strategy could…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:14
XRP Price Holds at $2.80 as Investors Shift Toward Layer Brett
The post XRP Price Holds at $2.80 as Investors Shift Toward Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP price has been moving around the $2.80 mark, showing the kind of volatility long-time holders are used to. While XRP remains one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, many investors are looking elsewhere for higher upside. That spotlight is now on Layer Brett, a new Ethereum layer 2 memecoin that’s gaining momentum fast. With its crypto presale already above $2.9 million and the $LBRETT price still at $0.0055, early adopters are chasing massive staking rewards that promise far more excitement than the slow grind of veteran coins. Why investors are excited about Layer Brett Legacy tokens like XRP have strong use cases but face real limitations. Market volatility, ongoing regulation, and a capped growth ceiling all weigh on long-term prospects. Layer Brett, meanwhile, offers a mix of meme energy and real blockchain performance. By building on the Ethereum layer 2, it delivers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees. Analysts expect layer 2 networks to process trillions annually by 2027, which is why projects like Layer Brett stand out. Early stakers can earn up to 895% APY, returns that simply don’t exist with XRP. What is Layer Brett? Layer Brett is more than just a meme token. It’s a purpose-built layer 2 crypto project combining community-driven culture with actual scalability. Inspired by Brett’s origins on Base, this evolution brings a fully functional ecosystem powered by Ethereum. At its core, Layer Brett is focused on making transactions cheap, fast, and rewarding. With the $LBRETT price still only $0.0055, the presale is giving early buyers a rare entry into what many are calling one of the best crypto presales of 2025. How Layer Brett works Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain, reducing fees to near zero while keeping settlements almost instant. Buyers can connect wallets like MetaMask or Trust Wallet, pick…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:13
Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details
Saylor's net worth has increased by $1 billion year to date
Coinstats
2025/09/07 18:13
Will Global Markets Calm or Tumble?
As August concluded with mixed results for cryptocurrency markets, the first days of September have spotlighted a new set of challenges. Instead of tariff changes, the spotlight now focuses on the Federal Reserve’s autonomy, which is sending ripples across the global financial landscape.Continue Reading:Will Global Markets Calm or Tumble?
Coinstats
2025/09/07 18:08
Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader
The post Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Altcoins linked to President Trump are under pressure. The TRUMP token flashed red on risk metrics, while WLFI faced backlash after freezing funds without warning. Altcoins tied to President Trump are back in the spotlight… and not for the right reasons. The Official Trump [TRUMP] token is flashing red as extreme leverage and mounting liquidation risks threaten traders. Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial [WLFI] is under fire, facing serious allegations from the community. On top of this, one developer claimed his tokens were frozen without explanation, going so far as to brand the project “the new age mafia.” TRUMP token tops risk charts Alphractal recently revealed that the TRUMP token was among the riskiest altcoins in the market, with traders piling into highly leveraged bets. Alongside Ethena [ENA], TRUMP ranked near the top by Open Interest/Market Cap. Elevated leverage suggested heavy speculation and thin error margins. Source: Alphractal High leverage often leaves traders exposed to sharp liquidations when prices move against them. By contrast, the 24h Liquidations/Open Interest ratio was most elevated for ENA, OKB [OKB], Arbitrum [ARB], and Maker [MKR], highlighting where forced sell-offs were already concentrated. Leverage fueled by hype is driving risk higher than ever. WLFI faces theft allegations Next: Bitcoin slides even as buyers step in: 3 factors behind BTC’s drop Source: https://ambcrypto.com/trump-crypto-ecosystem-in-crisis-new-age-mafia-claims-trader/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:07
