Hoskinson Could Experience Backlash After Holders Prefer This Viral Meme Coin

The post Hoskinson Could Experience Backlash After Holders Prefer This Viral Meme Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Charles Hoskinson is an Ethereum co-founder and the brain behind Cardano, but he isn’t shy about where his loyalties lay. During a recent event, he reiterated his love for ADA and even declared that the project will soon topple Ethereum. However, this affirmation could turn into a backlash for Hoskinson. Crypto enthusiasts are well aware of ADA’s issues and struggles. In fact, many ADA holders are already losing patience with the project, and are diversifying into LayerBrett (LBRETT), a more lucrative crypto presale that has raised $2.9 million in record time. This article explains the rationale behind this behavior. Cardano readies for more price drops Charles Hoskinson is quite knowledgeable about blockchain technology, but putting himself as the face of ADA hasn’t turned out very well. He has been accused of siphoning funds away from the project on numerous occasions, and this has led to bearish outlooks for ADA. Cardano’s methodical approach towards growth and development doesn’t help matters either. While this strategy has made Cardano sturdy in terms of security, the project lags behind its competitors. Platforms like Solana offer faster and cheaper transactions, and are more lucrative. In addition to that, the Cardano price has also struggled to break above $1 for years. This frailty has damaged investor confidence in the token, and as things stand, is more likely to drop further downwards than appreciate upwards. As a result, smart ADA holders who seek superior gains are piling onto LayerBrett. Why ADA HODLers are rushing the LayerBrett presale In terms of market size, LayerBrett doesn’t hold a candle to Cardano. But this doesn’t mean it is an inferior investment option. That’s because it offers unique advantages that Cardano simply can’t match. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 token, LBRETT merges meme energy with blockchain utility—delivering lightning-fast…