2025-09-09 Tuesday

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows

The post Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Community anger grows SHIB leaves top 30 The official X account of Shiba Inu’s Shibarium network has raised some eyebrows by openly encouraging SHIB holders to spam crypto comment sections with mentions of the once-popular cryptocurrency. Moreover, they specifically asked users to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools for automating comment creation, which seems to be a whole new level of desperation. The account seemingly wants to artificially inflate the presence of the most successful Dogecoin copycat with the help of spam. You Might Also Like The extremely embarrassing “market strategy” apparently shows that the project is no longer capable of generating organic interest, which is why it is resorting to effectively begging followers for spam replies. Community anger grows “SHIB is already dead, and you are dead too,” a commentator said in response to the cringeworthy X post. Some have also expressed frustration with the lack of ecosystem development. SHIB leaves top 30 According to CoinGecko data, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is nowhere to be found within the CoinMarketCap top 30. Back in 2021, the token briefly managed to enter the top 10 and flip DOGE by market cap. Those who invested in SHIB at its all-time high back in 2021 are now down by a whopping 86% after almost four years despite the fact that the market has experienced significant growth since then. The second-biggest meme cryptocurrency is now smaller than Litecoin (LTC) and Toncoin (TON). Source: https://u.today/shiba-inus-shibarium-debuts-embarrassing-marketing-plan-as-community-anger-grows
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 18:46
StablecoinX Raises $530 Million Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

The post StablecoinX Raises $530 Million Ahead of Nasdaq Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: StablecoinX received $530 million in additional PIPE financing. The new entity will be titled StablecoinX Inc. Investor reaction has been largely positive for Ethena’s stablecoins. StablecoinX and TLGY Acquisition have secured $530 million in additional funding, totalling $890 million, ahead of their merger and planned Nasdaq listing, forming StablecoinX Inc. This merger positions StablecoinX Inc. as a major player in the stablecoin market, potentially influencing liquidity and growth within the Ethena ecosystem and beyond. StablecoinX Secures $530 Million for Nasdaq Debut StablecoinX in collaboration with TLGY Acquisition, received $530 million in additional PIPE financing. This brings their total funding to $890 million before merging and listing on Nasdaq. The new entity will be titled StablecoinX Inc., and is tasked with holding over 3 billion ENA to support the Ethena ecosystem. The additional capital will enhance liquidity, bolster the resilience of ENA, and support the development of USDe and USDtb stablecoins, according to Marc Piano of the Ethena Foundation, who describes these funds as strengthening the ecosystem’s core. “The additional funding strengthens ecosystem resilience, deepens ENA liquidity, and supports the sustainable growth of USDe, USDtb, and future Ethena products.” — Marc Piano, Director, Ethena Foundation. Ethena (ENA) Market Trends and Expert Insights Did you know? In a financial shift, StablecoinX becomes the first publicly traded firm to manage a single DeFi token treasury, setting a precedent in stablecoin frameworks. As of September 7, 2025, Ethena (ENA) is priced at $0.74, with a market cap of $5.07 billion and a maximum supply of 15 billion. It experienced a 1.60% decline in the past 24 hours but saw a 123.60% increase over three months, per CoinMarketCap data. Ethena(ENA), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysts from Coincu suggest that with the strategic funding…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 18:44
The Week Ahead: Tech Earnings and August Inflation Data Take Centre Stage

TLDR Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and August inflation data (CPI) will be key market drivers this week Apple unveiling iPhone 17 at Tuesday event with new “Air” model and Pro versions expected Major tech presentations at Goldman Sachs conference featuring Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft, and Broadcom Oracle and GameStop earnings reports highlight corporate calendar with [...] The post The Week Ahead: Tech Earnings and August Inflation Data Take Centre Stage appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/07 18:44
Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

PANews reported on September 7th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform that AUBRAI generated $180,000 in fees and exceeded $20 million in transaction volume in the eight days since its launch. Next steps include releasing the aubr.ai terminal, allowing for the minting of IP-NFTs, launching Aubrai IPTs on Bio Protocol to fund experiments, and commencing RMR 2 research.
PANews2025/09/07 18:41
Bitcoin Price Update: BTC Holds Range Between Yet Analysts Back Remittix To Outperform With 20x Potential

BTC steadies near $115K but risks correction below $106K. Meanwhile, Remittix gains traction with $24M raised, wallet launch, audits, and 20x upside.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 18:40
Is Bitcoin Mining Becoming Too Centralized? Record Difficulty Raises Concerns

The post Is Bitcoin Mining Becoming Too Centralized? Record Difficulty Raises Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Mining Bitcoin has never been harder. The network’s difficulty level, which measures how much computing power is required to add new blocks, has surged to an all-time high, tightening margins for miners and fueling debate over the future shape of the industry. The latest adjustment pushed difficulty beyond 134 trillion, a milestone that comes just weeks after the previous record was set. Paradoxically, the network’s hashrate — the combined computing strength of all miners — has eased slightly from its early August peak above one trillion hashes per second, now trending lower. Analysts say the mismatch between difficulty and hashrate reflects how quickly competition has ramped up despite uneven participation. Industrial Players Tighten Their Grip The relentless climb in difficulty has raised long-standing concerns that mining is becoming less accessible. The sheer cost of electricity and specialized hardware increasingly favors large corporations and mining pools with economies of scale, leaving small operators struggling to keep up. Critics warn this dynamic risks undermining Bitcoin’s original vision of decentralized participation. Against the Odds: Solo Miner Success Stories Even so, the dream of individual mining victories is not dead. Over the past two months, three solo miners managed to secure entire blocks, a statistical rarity that brought each of them rewards exceeding $350,000 when factoring in transaction fees. These unlikely wins were facilitated through Solo CK, a service that allows independent miners to pool resources while retaining a shot at claiming full block rewards. One miner struck gold on July 3, another on July 26, and a third again on August 17 — each episode serving as a reminder that, while the odds are slim, persistence can pay off. The Road Ahead For the broader industry, however, the trend is clear: mining is becoming a high-stakes business dominated by industrial-scale operations. Yet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 18:36
Crypto Phishing Attacks Surge In August As Losses Hit $12.17M

The post Crypto Phishing Attacks Surge In August As Losses Hit $12.17M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Phishing Attacks Surge In August As Losses Hit $12.17M Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-phishing-attacks-surge-august-losses-hit-12/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 18:34
Meet The New Billionaire Owners Of The Indianapolis Colts

The post Meet The New Billionaire Owners Of The Indianapolis Colts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jim Irsay’s daughters have inherited an NFL team that has been in their family for 53 years and is now worth $5.9 billion—making them among the richest female owners in sports. On a somber day in June, a month after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s unexpected death, his three daughters sat before a room of reporters with the tough task of addressing the team’s future. Asked to reflect on the lessons they had learned from their late father over the years, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, the eldest of the three and the franchise’s newly appointed CEO, chimed in with one of his habits the sisters did not plan to emulate. “Well, maybe tweeting,” the 44-year-old Irsay-Gordon said, drawing laughs from the crowd. Moving past her father’s outspokenness on social media, Irsay-Gordon offered bits of wisdom like the importance of hiring the right people and empowering them to do their jobs, giving back to the community and chasing big ideas, even when they seem crazy. But as she sat beside her siblings—Casey Foyt, 42, and Kalen Jackson, 38—Irsay-Gordon dwelled on one point her father had repeatedly stressed: the significance of the Colts to their family. In fact, it’s all they’ve ever known. The franchise has been run by an Irsay since 1972, when the sisters’ grandfather, Robert, acquired the team for a then-record price of $19 million. When he died 25 years later, a 37-year-old Jim ascended to the owner’s box, ushering in an age of prosperity as the Colts, worth an estimated $227 million in Forbes’ inaugural NFL team valuations in 1998, appreciated nearly 2,500% to $5.9 billion today. The run-up gave Irsay an estimated fortune of $4.8 billion at the time of his death at 65 in May. Now, control has passed to his three daughters—a circumstance Irsay-Gordon called “bittersweet”—and the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 18:33
Paxos Proposes USDH Stablecoin to Anchor Hyperliquid Ecosystem and Fund Buybacks

The post Paxos Proposes USDH Stablecoin to Anchor Hyperliquid Ecosystem and Fund Buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxos proposed issuing USDH, a Hyperliquid‑first regulated stablecoin, aimed at accelerating adoption and enterprise integration across the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The Paxos Labs initiative, backed by Paxos’s decade of regulated stablecoin issuance and recent acquisition of Molecular Labs, would mint USDH natively on HyperEVM and HyperCore, offer multi‑jurisdictional compliance (including MiCA/GENIUS claims), and route onchain and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paxos-proposes-usdh-stablecoin-to-anchor-hyperliquid-ecosystem-and-fund-buybacks/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 18:31
Paxos Proposes USDH Stablecoin to Power Hyperliquid Ecosystem

The post Paxos Proposes USDH Stablecoin to Power Hyperliquid Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Paxos has set its sights on Hyperliquid with a new proposal that could reshape how stablecoins interact with blockchain ecosystems. The company wants to launch USDH, a U.S. dollar–pegged token that would function as Hyperliquid’s flagship stablecoin while adhering to some of the toughest regulatory frameworks worldwide. Instead of simply offering another dollar-backed token, Paxos has designed USDH with a built-in rewards engine. Nearly all of the interest earned on reserves — about 95% — would be used to repurchase HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native asset. Those tokens would then cycle back into the network, rewarding validators, developers, and active users. The mechanism, Paxos argues, would tie the stablecoin directly to Hyperliquid’s growth and strengthen incentives across its ecosystem. A New Arm for Paxos The effort is being driven by Paxos Labs, a recently established branch of the company. To prepare, Paxos Labs acquired Molecular Labs, the team responsible for Hyperliquid primitives like LHYPE and WHLP. That purchase gives the new unit an insider’s view of Hyperliquid’s financial architecture and ensures it can design USDH to work seamlessly with both HyperEVM and HyperCore chains. Institutional Playbook Paxos is pitching USDH not only as a tool for crypto-native users but as a bridge for traditional institutions. By ensuring compliance with both the proposed GENIUS Act in the U.S. and MiCA in Europe, Paxos aims to eliminate one of the biggest barriers holding back stablecoin adoption at scale: regulatory uncertainty. The company is well-positioned to push USDH into the mainstream. Paxos already supports more than 70 financial institutions worldwide and powers crypto services for platforms like PayPal, Venmo, and MercadoLibre. With that distribution network in place, USDH could quickly find its way into both institutional desks and consumer-facing fintech platforms. More Than Just a Stablecoin Beyond the stablecoin itself, Paxos has plans to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 18:30
