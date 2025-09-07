Meet The New Billionaire Owners Of The Indianapolis Colts

Jim Irsay's daughters have inherited an NFL team that has been in their family for 53 years and is now worth $5.9 billion—making them among the richest female owners in sports. On a somber day in June, a month after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's unexpected death, his three daughters sat before a room of reporters with the tough task of addressing the team's future. Asked to reflect on the lessons they had learned from their late father over the years, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, the eldest of the three and the franchise's newly appointed CEO, chimed in with one of his habits the sisters did not plan to emulate. "Well, maybe tweeting," the 44-year-old Irsay-Gordon said, drawing laughs from the crowd. Moving past her father's outspokenness on social media, Irsay-Gordon offered bits of wisdom like the importance of hiring the right people and empowering them to do their jobs, giving back to the community and chasing big ideas, even when they seem crazy. But as she sat beside her siblings—Casey Foyt, 42, and Kalen Jackson, 38—Irsay-Gordon dwelled on one point her father had repeatedly stressed: the significance of the Colts to their family. In fact, it's all they've ever known. The franchise has been run by an Irsay since 1972, when the sisters' grandfather, Robert, acquired the team for a then-record price of $19 million. When he died 25 years later, a 37-year-old Jim ascended to the owner's box, ushering in an age of prosperity as the Colts, worth an estimated $227 million in Forbes' inaugural NFL team valuations in 1998, appreciated nearly 2,500% to $5.9 billion today. The run-up gave Irsay an estimated fortune of $4.8 billion at the time of his death at 65 in May. Now, control has passed to his three daughters—a circumstance Irsay-Gordon called "bittersweet"—and the…