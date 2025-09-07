MEXC-tőzsde
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x
The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been staples of the crypto news cycle for years, but Rollblock is now grabbing headlines with analysts pointing to 20x upside potential. For investors, it feels like a moment of choice: stick with the familiar memes or step into a GambleFi project where deflationary tokenomics and real revenue drive returns. The presale ending announcement in just 24 days has only intensified the urgency, with Rollblock being described time and again as one of the best cryptos to invest in this year. Rollblock (RBLK): Presale Countdown Sparks Urgency Rollblock (RBLK) is not an idea waiting to launch, but a fully live GambleFi platform that has already processed more than $15 million in wagers. From poker to blackjack and a sports prediction league covering thousands of live fixtures, the platform combines entertainment with the transparency of blockchain interoperability. RBLK ties investor upside directly to its performance through buyback-and-burn mechanics. Each week, up to 30% of revenue is used to buy RBLK from the market, with 60% of those tokens permanently burned. That model ensures shrinking supply while holders earn weekly rewards and can stake crypto for up to 30% APY. With fiat on-ramps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Visa already integrated, Rollblock is positioned as one of the top cryptocurrencies in the emerging GambleFi sector. Presale has raised over $11.5 million, 83% of tokens sold Early adopters already up 500% on entry price 20% purchase bonus live until close Licensed and audited platform with real users The presale ending date will be announced in just 24 days, and analysts expect major exchange listings to follow later this year. With supply capped at 1 billion tokens, Rollblock is framed as an undervalued crypto with crypto moonshot potential. For further insight, Professor Crypto recently released a…
REAL
$0.06086
+0.08%
MORE
$0.10133
+0.32%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:03
Részesedés
BTC Holds Range Between Yet Analysts Back Remittix To Outperform With 20x Potential
The post BTC Holds Range Between Yet Analysts Back Remittix To Outperform With 20x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market remains volatile, as Bitcoin is stuck in a narrow range, sending investors into panic. Some analysts are biding their time until Bitcoin makes its next big move, but others are increasingly identifying high-potential projects. One name that keeps surfacing in investment discussions is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi altcoin that could return 20x returns in the coming cycle. Bitcoin Price Holds Steady Bitcoin is in a rising trend channel in the medium-long term. This shows that investors have bought the currency at higher prices over time, which indicates good development for the currency. BTC has met the objective at $115,727 after breaking the rectangle formation. The price has now fallen, but the formation indicates further rise. The currency is approaching support at $106,000, which may give a positive reaction. However, a break below $106,000 will be a negative signal. The RSI curve shows a falling trend, an early signal of a possible price trend reversal downwards. Overall, the currency is assessed as technically positive for the medium-long term. According to Ali Martinez’s Bitcoin price prediction,the BTC downtrend will start when the price falls below the Short-Term realized price and usually reverses under the Long-Term realized price. Source: Ali_chart via X. Right now, – STH = $109,400 – LTH = $36,700 While others are waiting for BTC’s next direction, savvy investors are shifting focus to smaller altcoins with utility and early-stage growth potential, such as Remittix (RTX). Remittix Emerges As An Investment Option Unlike other payment utility projects, Remittix (RTX) narrows the scope: fast transactions, cheap, and reliable for crypto-to-fiat payments. Remittix (RTX) is redefining how cross-border payments are handled. Remittix is an Ethereum-based payment platform that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ currencies. It addresses a $19 trillion real-world payment gap between traditional (Web2) and cryptocurrency (Web3). It has…
REAL
$0.06086
+0.08%
BTC
$111,391.77
+0.19%
RISE
$0.009328
-7.55%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:01
Részesedés
Ripple’s ISO 20022 Advantage: Analyst Explains the Long Game for XRP Supporters
A new post by fintech commentator Vincent Van Coode has sparked conversation in the XRP and broader crypto community. His take highlights Ripple’s unique positioning within global finance, pointing out that one of Ripple’s biggest challenges – and opportunities – lies in connecting thousands of disparate, legacy systems still used by banks worldwide. Ripple and
GAME
$30.2167
+0.63%
XRP
$2.9497
+2.27%
TAKE
$0.16519
-9.64%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 19:00
Részesedés
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts
For investors, it feels like a moment of choice: stick with the familiar memes or step into a GambleFi project […] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBA
$0.000000000524
-10.12%
LIKE
$0.010815
+1.16%
MEMES
$0.00004492
-0.44%
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/07 18:59
Részesedés
Microsoft's Azure service unaffected after potential Red Sea cable sabotage
Microsoft said its Azure cloud platform is working fine and its network traffic has not been interrupted from the recent Red Sea cable cuts.
CLOUD
$0.08539
+4.73%
RED
$0.6535
-11.12%
FINE
$0.0000000013654
-4.39%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 18:55
Részesedés
Ethereum Foundation's Oldest Wallet? $17 Million Wake-Up Call
Old Ethereum Foundation wallet just found
WALLET
$0.026
+0.03%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 18:55
Részesedés
Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-overtakes-base-in-dex-aggregator/
SUI
$3.4618
+1.91%
COM
$0.017484
+7.22%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 18:53
Részesedés
When Random Isn’t Random: How Weak Keys Still Drain Crypto Wallets
All cryptocurrency wallets use the same mechanism: the privacy key. A key must be generated in a way that no one can guess. If the key is created with weak randomness, the wallet is compromised before the first transaction records are added.
T
$0.01628
+0.61%
WALLET
$0.026
+0.03%
Részesedés
Hackernoon
2025/09/07 18:50
Részesedés
A Chainlink (LINK) Pullback To $16 Could Set Up Parabolic Price Rally
The post A Chainlink (LINK) Pullback To $16 Could Set Up Parabolic Price Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DEFI
$0.001697
+5.46%
TOKEN
$0.01306
+2.03%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:49
Részesedés
Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data
PANews reported on September 7th that Numerai founder Richard Craib posted on the X platform that due to the unique nature of staking, most websites display incorrect data on NMR's total value locked (TVL). For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but the actual value is approximately $20 million.
NMR
$16.726
-15.22%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/07 18:47
Részesedés
