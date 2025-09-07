2025-09-09 Tuesday

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:28
PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining released its unaudited production and operations update for August 2025, revealing that the company mined 241 BTC in August and sold 42 BTC during the same period, bringing its current Bitcoin holdings to 1,414. Cipher Mining also disclosed that it currently owns 115,000 mining rigs, with a Bitcoin mining hash rate of 23 exahashes per second at the end of the month.
PANews2025/09/07 19:19
The post Numerai Founder Highlights $20 Million TVL Discrepancy in Numeraire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Numeraire’s actual TVL is $20 million, not $4 million as reported by CoinMarketCap. JPMorgan invests $500 million in Numerai’s AI hedge fund model. The unique staking mechanism affects accurate reporting and investor perceptions. Numerai founder Richard Craib addressed inaccuracies in reporting the Total Value Locked (TVL) for Numeraire, highlighting CoinMarketCap’s $4 million display versus the actual $20 million. This discrepancy underscores the need for precise data in evaluating project health, affecting investor perception and Numeraire’s market standing. Market Reactions and Potential Regulatory Interest Richard Craib publicly addressed a discrepancy in the reported Total Value Locked (TVL) for Numeraire (NMR). While CoinMarketCap lists the TVL as $4 million, Craib clarified it is actually $20 million. “Due to the unique nature of our staking mechanism, most websites display incorrect Total Value Locked (TVL) for NMR. For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but it’s actually around $20 million.” The unique staking mechanism of NMR is cited as the cause. Community and market reactions include acknowledgment of the potential impact this revelation might have on stakeholding strategies. Richard Craib’s statement on Twitter serves as a reminder of discrepancies in cryptocurrency data reporting. Market Data and Insights Did you know? Accurate reporting in DeFi is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market stability. According to CoinMarketCap, Numeraire (NMR) is valued at $20.87 with a market cap of $158.25 million and a fully diluted market cap of $229.54 million. The 24-hour trading volume surged by 232.90% to $550.18 million. The coin reported notable price increases over various durations: 24.61% in 24 hours, 38.92% in 7 days, and 138.50% in the last 30 days. Numeraire(NMR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Recent involvement from JPMorgan, with its $500 million allocation to Numerai’s innovative hedge fund model, is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:14
Moscow, Russia, 7th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 19:13
The post Solana beats Ethereum in DEX volume, but SOL traders aren’t interested appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 7, 2025 Key Takeaways Solana’s high DEX throughput masks weak retention. Over 96% of addresses churn within a day. What does this mean for long-term adoption? Solana [SOL] and Ethereum [ETH] are dead, even in on-chain DEX volume. Together, they control roughly 50% of total trading volume. However, Solana holds a slight edge at 25.36%, with Ethereum trailing at 23.3%. This tight margin clearly shows that liquidity is basically neck-and-neck. On-chain, SOL’s edge underscores its network fundamentals (high throughput, ultra-low fees, and sub-second transaction finality). But does this relative outperformance translate into stronger long-term adoption? Solana sees explosive activity, minimal longevity High DEX volume directly mirrors Solana’s on-chain throughput.  Solana averages just $0.043 per transaction, compared with Ethereum’s $0.43. That means SOL can move 10× more value per dollar spent, optimizing for high-frequency swaps without congesting the network. This is one of several metrics showing why Solana leads DEX activity, with over 750 million transaction addresses. Yet, 96.6% of these (about 720 million) have a sub-1-day lifespan, highlighting massive address churn. Source: X Put simply, Solana’s headline metrics may be inflating actual adoption. The chart shows just over 1.8 million addresses have a lifespan longer than a year, making up only 0.2% of the total address base. This highlights that long-term network stickiness remains limited despite massive throughput. In other words, over 96% of SOL addresses are bouncing in and out in less than a day, chasing quick trades and liquidity swings, making it a key divergence for Solana’s long-term market positioning. SOL caught in a hype loop Q3 marked a key inflection point for Solana. SOL clocked $241 billion in DEX throughput from July to August, edging out Ethereum’s $234 billion. However, it still lags nearly 50% behind ETH’s 72% price rally off its $2,500 base.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:13
The post Microsoft confirms Azure service remains unaffected after Red Sea cables cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technology company Microsoft said Saturday that its Azure cloud platform is working fine and its network traffic has not been interrupted after multiple international cables in the Red Sea were cut. The firm acknowledged that its largest cloud provider has rerouted traffic through alternate network paths. Microsoft revealed that the disruptions began impacting network performance at 05:45 UTC on Saturday. In a status update, the firm warned its Azure users could experience higher latency, especially for traffic moving between Asia and Europe. Microsoft reroutes data traffic to mitigate pressure from cable cuts Microsoft didn’t specify how the cables were severed, but acknowledged that its engineering teams are working to mitigate the situation. Microsoft also claimed that undersea fiber cuts take time to repair, promising to continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to reduce customer impact. Microsoft acknowledged that rerouting data traffic has eased some of the pressure from the disruption. According to the company, users are still facing delays and slower-than-usual connections. According to the tech giant, the damage has affected several systems, including EIG, AAE-1, and SEACOM/TGN-EA. It has resulted in the disruption of a large share of data flow across continents. Network traffic services had slightly improved by Sunday morning, but customers of telecoms companies in the UAE, Du and Etisalat, said home broadband and mobile services were running more slowly the previous night. According to NetBlocks, both firms also confirmed that many websites and apps failed to load. The global internet monitoring organization also revealed that the subsea cable outages had degraded internet connectivity in other countries, including Pakistan and India. The firm said the incident is attributed to failures affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  Nayel Shafei, founder of telecom company Enkido, argued that NetBlocks is limiting its coverage of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:12
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:10
Pepenode’s presale just passed the $800K mark, following a surge in investor interest shortly after it started. The project’s appeal comes from its mine-to-earn mechanics, which enable meme coin mining in a customized rig, but that’s not necessarily the innovative part. The innovative part is that you get to craft your own rig yourself and […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 19:09
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:07
The post Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Plan Draws Bids From Paxos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s plan to introduce a native stablecoin, USDH, has sparked strong interest from two established players in the sector. Paxos and Frax Finance have both submitted competing proposals, each offering a distinct model for how USDH should function and benefit the broader ecosystem. Sponsored Sponsored Paxos Emphasizes Compliance and Institutional Reach for USDH On Sept. 6, Paxos outlined its intent to bring USDH to market, emphasizing its track record in regulated stablecoins and global partnerships. The company argued that its experience issuing BUSD, which at its peak exceeded $25 billion in circulation, equips it to deliver a stablecoin designed to meet GENIUS and MiCA standards. Considering this, Paxos stressed that USDH would be backed by high-quality reserves such as US Treasuries, repos, and USDG. Sponsored Sponsored “We’ve issued regulated stablecoins for 7+ years, and have experience running a $25Bn+ stablecoin for the largest exchange in the world (BUSD). We bring a level of trustworthiness to Hyperliquid to help reach institutions and 10x the entire Hyperliquid ecosystem. More likely 100x,” Max Fantle, a Paxos executive, said. Paxos outlined a revenue model that directs 95% of returns from USDH reserves to repurchase HYPE tokens. It plans to distribute those tokens to validators, protocols, and users, reinforcing Hyperliquid’s builder-code system of rewarding contributors. The company also pledged to list HYPE across its brokerage network, which powers trading for platforms such as PayPal, Venmo, Nubank, MercadoLibre, and Interactive Brokers. Frax Finance Offers Yield Sharing and Multichain Access Frax Finance’s submission adopted a different tone, positioning its proposal as entirely community-driven. Sponsored Sponsored The firm said USDH would be backed on a one-to-one basis by its own frxUSD alongside US Treasury securities managed by asset managers like BlackRock. To encourage adoption, Frax proposed seamless redemption across frxUSD, USDC, USDT, and fiat currencies. Hyper-performant chains deserve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:05
