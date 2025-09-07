2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Venezuelans Shift to USDT Amid 229% Inflation Rise

Venezuelans Shift to USDT Amid 229% Inflation Rise

The post Venezuelans Shift to USDT Amid 229% Inflation Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Venezuelans increasingly use USDT for daily transactions, bypassing the bolívar. Annual inflation rate in Venezuela hits 229%. Mauricio Di Bartolomeo sees USDT as a “better dollar.” In Venezuela, soaring inflation of 229% has driven residents to adopt USDT for everyday transactions as the national currency, the bolívar, becomes practically unusable. The shift to USDT highlights the impact of hyperinflation, capital controls, and exchange rate issues, underscoring its role as a stabilizing financial tool in a volatile economy. Inflation Crisis Drives USDT Adoption in Venezuela Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Ledn co-founder, notes that USDT offers Venezuelans a financial equalizer. He described it as the “better dollar,” emphasizing its critical role in the current economic climate. Experts suggest that this shift to USDT reflects broader financial trends where volatile markets prompt a turn toward stable assets. Using data from Coincu Research, evidence shows that peer markets might see similar shifts amid economic instability. “USDt now functions as both a better dollar and a financial equalizer across social classes.” — Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Ledn Stablecoins Provide Financial Security Amid Economic Instability Did you know? Venezuela’s adoption of USDT echoes earlier economic crises where citizens turned to alternative currencies amid rampant inflation. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether’s price remains at $1.00 per USDT. Its market cap stands at $168.87 billion, controlling 4.41% of the market. Despite marginal 24-hour price changes of 0.01%, trading volume dipped by 36.77% to $68.94 billion. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts suggest that this shift to USDT reflects broader financial trends where volatile markets prompt a turn toward stable assets. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your…
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1713+0.05%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009328-7.55%
Capverse
CAP$0.12614-13.27%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:44
Részesedés
All The 2025 VMAs Presenters And Hosts, Including ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

All The 2025 VMAs Presenters And Hosts, Including ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

The post All The 2025 VMAs Presenters And Hosts, Including ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LL Cool J performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. He will host the program this year. Getty Images for MTV The host and presenters for the 2025 VMAs on CBS are an impressive list of who’s who in music. The network will air the iconic Video Music Awards for the first time ever, and a number of top names are turning out to support the event. The host is one of the best-known names in music, who has had a successful acting career as well. And the presenters include the 2023 Best New Artist winner as well as previous VMA nominees and the real-life singers behind the movie smash KPop Demon Hunters. Here are all the details about the 2025 VMAs host and presenters. Who Is Hosting The 2025 VMAs? LL Cool J will host this year’s awards ceremony. The rapper is one of the most iconic names in hip-hop, with 14 albums, two Grammy Awards and seven additional nominations, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and two Billboard Music Awards. Additionally, LL Cool J has won two Video Music Awards on four nominations, including earning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, the VMAs’ version of lifetime achievement, in 1997. He knows the ceremony well, with his most recent performance last year to celebrate 40 years of Def Jam Records, his longtime label. He has also had a long-running acting career. He starred on NCIS: Los Angeles for 14 years and recently began a recurring guest role on fellow NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawaii. Who Are The 2025 VMAS Presenters? More than a dozen well-known artists, actors, comedians and athletes will present during Sunday’s VMAs. Here are the confirmed presenters. Ejae, a 2025…
RealLink
REAL$0.06086+0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:42
Részesedés
How Soon Will Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Arrive On Streaming?

How Soon Will Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Arrive On Streaming?

The post How Soon Will Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Arrive On Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in “Freakier Friday.” Disney Enterprises, Inc. Freakier Friday — starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan — was released Aug. 8, the same day as the hit Weapons, which is new on digital streaming Tuesday. When can we expect Freakier Friday to arrive on streaming? Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the summary for Freakier Friday reads, “The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter (Julia Butters) of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons). ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.” Rated PG, Freakier Friday also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. ForbesPhotos: Biggest Celebrities Attending 2025 U.S. Open Days 9-12By Tim Lammers Freakier Friday, of course, is the sequel to the 2003 Disney hit Freaky Friday, starring Curtis and Lohan. Fans Can Expect ‘Freakier Friday’ To Arrive On PVOD In Early To Mid-October Even though Weapons and Freakier Friday opened the same day in theaters, their respective studios, Warner Bros. and Disney, have distinctly different release patterns when it comes to releasing their films. For Warner Bros. releases, there’s generally a month to six-week window between the release of the studio’s films in theaters and the time they arrive on PVOD, while Disney has a standard two-month window. So, while it’s taken only about a month for two recent Warner Bros. — James Gunn’s Superman and Weapons this Tuesday — to arrive on PVOD, Disney fans had to wait two months for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch and Disney-Marvel’s Thunderbolts*…
Union
U$0.01004-9.46%
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.83%
SophiaVerse
SOPHIA$0.00355-2.14%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:39
Részesedés
Here’s How Low Bitcoin Could Fall, According to Bloomberg’s Top Strategist

Here’s How Low Bitcoin Could Fall, According to Bloomberg’s Top Strategist

The post Here’s How Low Bitcoin Could Fall, According to Bloomberg’s Top Strategist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin As markets edge toward the final stretch of 2025, Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone believes investors are looking at a stark divide between traditional safe havens and digital risk assets. His message: gold could be gearing up for record highs, while Bitcoin faces the prospect of collapse. Instead of framing Bitcoin as “digital gold,” McGlone warned that the cryptocurrency has increasingly behaved like a high-beta stock. Its movements, he said, now mirror the S&P 500 more closely than ever before, leaving it vulnerable if equities falter. For Bitcoin to remain near current highs, the stock market would need to keep climbing — a scenario he does not expect. A Bubble’s Breaking Point According to McGlone, Bitcoin’s surge toward $100,000 was not a sustainable milestone but rather the final stretch of a speculative bubble. In the event of a broader downturn, he believes the cryptocurrency could tumble as low as $10,000, erasing much of the gains made during its rally. He also pointed to the dilution of Bitcoin’s uniqueness. In 2009, it was the only cryptocurrency. Now, with more than 21 million different tokens circulating, its role as the singular digital asset has been blurred, further undermining its long-term narrative. Gold’s Bright Horizon While his tone on Bitcoin was bleak, McGlone’s outlook for gold was the opposite. He projects the metal could climb toward $4,000 per ounce, fueled by investor flight from equities and other speculative assets. In his view, the downturn in stocks will be the very catalyst that powers gold to new heights. Fourth Quarter Warning McGlone doesn’t mince words about the months ahead: the final quarter of 2025, he says, is unlikely to be kind to risk assets. Stocks, cryptocurrencies, and speculative markets are all set to face headwinds. For those seeking stability, he argues, gold may…
NEAR
NEAR$2.622+5.51%
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+0.32%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:36
Részesedés
Ethereum Triple Bottom Confirmed, Here’s What Next for ETH Price

Ethereum Triple Bottom Confirmed, Here’s What Next for ETH Price

The post Ethereum Triple Bottom Confirmed, Here’s What Next for ETH Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price recently showed a triple bottom pattern near $4,230, pointing to a possible breakout if $4,540 resistance is crossed. Meanwhile, stablecoin supply on Ethereum reached $172.2 billion, the highest on record. Amid the current ETH price profiling, analysts are anticipating a jump to possible price targets between $5,800 and $6,200 later in the fourth quarter. Ethereum Triple Bottom Pattern Sets the Stage Ethereum’s chart showed a triple bottom formation that traders are closely watching. The pattern formed between late August and early September, with three separate bounces around $4,230. Each time the Ethereum price touched this level, it rebounded, suggesting that sellers were running out of momentum. Analysts explained that the critical line to watch was $4,540 as Ethereum tested this resistance several times but failed to push higher. Ethereum Triple-Bottom Chart | Source: Merlijn The Trader If the price closed above that level, it could open the way to stronger gains. Many traders described it as the trigger that would confirm the triple bottom and push the market higher. The charts also showed the three bottoms marked with arrows, making the structure clear. The idea is simple: once resistance gave way, Ethereum could move quickly, as past sellers would no longer block the advance. This pattern has been used in trading for years and often points to a reversal after a downtrend. At the time of reporting, Ethereum traded near $4,303. It was down slightly on the day, but attention stayed on the $4,540 resistance. A breakout above it could confirm the triple bottom and open a path to new targets. Stablecoin Supply Hits Record High Alongside the chart pattern, Ethereum also saw a new shift in its total stablecoin supply. Reports showed that $172.2 billion worth of stablecoins were now issued on the Ethereum network. This marks…
NEAR
NEAR$2.622+5.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.125+4.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017484+7.22%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:33
Részesedés
Seeks To Reduce The Risk Of Data Manipulation Or Inaccuracies

Seeks To Reduce The Risk Of Data Manipulation Or Inaccuracies

The post Seeks To Reduce The Risk Of Data Manipulation Or Inaccuracies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is a cryptocurrency project and oracle platform designed to provide reliable and transparent data for decentralized applications (dApps), particularly within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. A decentralized data oracle DIA serves as a decentralized data oracle service, providing smart contracts on various blockchain networks with access to high-quality, accurate, and reliable off-chain data. This data can include price feeds, financial market data, and information from real-world sources. DIA’s data oracle platform relies on a community of data providers, validators, and consumers. Community members play a key role in sourcing, validating, and curating data. Individuals and entities can become data providers by submitting data to the DIA platform. They are incentivized to provide accurate data and are rewarded with DIA tokens for their contributions. Validators are responsible for verifying and validating the accuracy of data provided by data providers. Validators are also rewarded with DIA tokens for their work. DIA is the native cryptocurrency token of the DIA platform.  DIA tokens are used to incentivize data providers and validators for their contributions to the platform. DIA token holders may have governance rights within the DIA ecosystem, allowing them to participate in decisions related to platform upgrades and changes. Users can stake DIA tokens to participate in network security, governance, and consensus processes, potentially earning rewards. DIA tokens may also be used to access premium data services and features on the platform. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/dia-decentralized-information-asset/
RealLink
REAL$0.06086+0.08%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0443-6.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001697+5.46%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 19:31
Részesedés
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.09+6.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001697+5.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+2.03%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Részesedés
As the XRP and ETH Ecosystems Expand, The Quid Miner App Provides a Robust Mining Solution

As the XRP and ETH Ecosystems Expand, The Quid Miner App Provides a Robust Mining Solution

Unlike speculative trading, Quid Miner cloud mining, through remote computing power hosting, allows investors to continuously participate in network value creation without having to purchase mining equipment.
XRP
XRP$2.949+2.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08539+4.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.23-0.20%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Részesedés
Institutional Demand Pushes DeFi Higher, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Seen as the Next Big Lending Protocol

Institutional Demand Pushes DeFi Higher, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Seen as the Next Big Lending Protocol

The trend of institutional demand on decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocols is gaining momentum and it is transforming the industry. Hedge funds experimenting with yield strategies to fintechs accessing on-chain liquidity are no longer on the fringes. This increased demand has already increased the awareness of projects such as Aave and Compound. Analysts are now […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001697+5.46%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.89-0.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-3.19%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 19:30
Részesedés
XRP or ADA? AI Predicts the Bigger Winner for 2025 Price Gains (Conclusion Will Surprise You)

XRP or ADA? AI Predicts the Bigger Winner for 2025 Price Gains (Conclusion Will Surprise You)

Which alt will mark bigger gains by the end of the year?
XRP
XRP$2.949+2.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1469+16.58%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02762+1.88%
Részesedés
CryptoPotato2025/09/07 19:28
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket