MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Roblox introduces short video feature for sharing gameplay
Roblox is rolling out a TikTok-style feature that lets users share and watch short gameplay videos.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 20:00
What It's Like to Run a Public Records Audit With a Team of Students
The basics of auditing is simple: Send the same FOI request to different government agencies, document how you followed up, and document the outcome. Here’s how we coordinated this process with student reporters.
Hackernoon
2025/09/07 20:00
September’s Best 5 Altcoin Picks from Analysts, Why MAGAX Is Quietly Leading the Meme-to-Earn Wave
September is here, and experts are sharing their new crypto predictions. Bitcoin has climbed past$132K , Ethereum is still strong, but the real excitement is about new altcoins that could soon grab everyone’s attention. In the crowded field of presales and new launches, one name keeps surfacing in analyst notes—not as a loud headline-grabber, but
Coinstats
2025/09/07 20:00
Solana Price Forecasts: Could Sol Top $500 This Year As Investors Suggest New Meme From $0.0053 Could Top $0.50
Solana trades above $205 with eyes on $250 and $500 targets, while new meme coin Layer Brett at $0.0055 presale aims for $0.50 with staking and utility.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 20:00
Luxury Market Forces Line Up Against Giorgio Armani Group’s Independence
The post Luxury Market Forces Line Up Against Giorgio Armani Group’s Independence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 25: People walk by the Giorgio Armani store on Madison Avenue during Memorial Day weekend on May 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images) Getty Images Since its founding in 1975, Giorgio Armani fiercely guarded the independence of his company. Even as his fashion empire grew and acquisitive luxury conglomerates came knocking, he remained resolute to maintain full control of his company, refusing to compromise his entrepreneurial spirit and artistic vision. So determined that his company’s independence be maintained, he established the Giorgio Armani Foundation to carry on company operations as an independent entity after his passing. Now that he’s crossed over at the ripe old age 91, will the safeguards he established be strong enough to preserve his legacy? Can his heirs and those controlling the interests of the foundation resist the inevitable temptations that will be put before them? “Brands like these rarely come to market, I expect significant industry interest,” shared Bernstein analyst Luca Solca. At the same time, he noted the brand has lost some of its cachet, which includes the core Giorgio Armani brand, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange, plus beauty, furniture and home decor, restaurant and hotel businesses. Solca also observed that the company would benefit from “revitalization and fresh perspective,” making new ownership, with its promise of scale and maximized shareholder value that much more appealing. Armani Group revenues reached $2.7 billion (€2.3 billion) in 2024, down 5% from previous year at constant exchange rates. On the profitability side, EBITDA declined 24% to $466 million (€398 million) after a record level of $389 million (€332 million) was invested back into the company. “I am convinced that pursuing consistency and continuity and avoiding the pursuit of immediate gains is the best strategy…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:57
XRP Price Prediction Today
The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
CoinPedia
2025/09/07 19:57
Trying To Reach Live Customer Support
The post Trying To Reach Live Customer Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automated menus shouldn’t make customers want to scream. getty Have you ever called a customer support number and got “caught” in their automated menu system, so you repeatedly screamed “Agent” or “Representative” into the phone before eventually, out of frustration, you simply hung up? We surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and asked that question. Seventy-six percent of them answered, “Yes.” As companies, we invest a significant amount of money into marketing to attract customers so they become interested and purchase the products we sell. However, when we try to retain them, some of our efforts, which we think are acceptable, can make it difficult for them to obtain help, have their questions answered and have complaints resolved. There’s no reason it should be so difficult. In fact, the easier it is to connect and resolve issues, the greater the customer’s confidence in the company, often surpassing the level it would have been if the problem had never occurred. This is known as the Customer Service Recovery Paradox. There is a success metric I share with my clients called Time to Happiness. The best way to describe this is how long it takes an unhappy customer to become happy again. Many companies don’t realize that customers often don’t call the moment they have a problem. Their problem could start long before they pick up the phone to call and get help. And when the customer finally decides to reach out for help, what’s the experience like trying to connect with a live customer support agent? Is it easy? Or do complicated IVRs (Interactive Voice Response) and automated systems make it difficult to reach a person who can help? Or worse, does the system fail, making it appear impossible to get help? Keep in mind, the customer is already frustrated or…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:51
Tether CEO: Did not sell any Bitcoin, but put part of the reserves into XXI
PANews reported on September 7 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted on the X platform: "Tether did not sell any Bitcoin, but instead invested part of its Bitcoin reserves into XXI. As the world becomes increasingly darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits in safe assets such as Bitcoin, gold, and land. Tether is a stable company."
PANews
2025/09/07 19:49
Bitcoin Gains Momentum as Bulls Eye $112,000
The post Bitcoin Gains Momentum as Bulls Eye $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s recent activity has rekindled enthusiasm among market participants as its value has touched $111,000 but has yet to break through the $112,500 threshold. The weekend slowdown in trading resulted in lower market volatility, a familiar scenario for cryptocurrency transactions. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Gains Momentum as Bulls Eye $112,000 Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-gains-momentum-as-bulls-eye-112000
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:49
Cryptocurrencies are Banned in China: But a State-Controlled Company Makes a Move on XRP
The post Cryptocurrencies are Banned in China: But a State-Controlled Company Makes a Move on XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Air China’s miles program partner, Wetour, has announced an XRP payment option. However, the service will only be available on overseas platforms due to a comprehensive ban on digital assets in mainland China. According to the statement, Wetour will accept XRP payments for some of its international services. This will include services such as airport transfers and private car rentals. This move is considered a notable example of a state-controlled airline partner testing digital asset payments. However, the company specifically emphasized that payments can only be used abroad. Air China is part of the central government-controlled China National Aviation Holdings (CNAHC). China bans all digital asset-based payments and encourages the use of the digital yuan (e-CNY). Therefore, XRP payments will only be available to Air China’s 60 million PhoenixMiles members living or traveling abroad. Some experts interpret this move as an effort by Chinese state-owned companies to test blockchain technology against global competition by conducting digital asset experiments abroad. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cryptocurrencies-are-banned-in-china-but-a-state-controlled-company-makes-a-move-on-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:46
Felkapott hírek
Több
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket