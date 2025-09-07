2025-09-09 Tuesday

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Solana News Today: What Are The Top Trending Cryptos To Buy Now With The Highest Returns

Solana News Today: What Are The Top Trending Cryptos To Buy Now With The Highest Returns

While Solana continues to prove its strength with upgrades and ecosystem expansion, the spotlight is tilting toward Rollblock. The project […] The post Solana News Today: What Are The Top Trending Cryptos To Buy Now With The Highest Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:11
There’s A New Meme Coin In Town Suspected For Mega Gains & It’s Not Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu

There’s A New Meme Coin In Town Suspected For Mega Gains & It’s Not Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presale at $0.0055 mixes meme power with Ethereum Layer 2 speed, staking, and a $1M giveaway, making it a contender beyond DOGE and SHIB.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 20:10
Popular Economist Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Is Near Bear Market Territory

Popular Economist Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Is Near Bear Market Territory

The post Popular Economist Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Is Near Bear Market Territory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin As gold breaks into uncharted territory above $3,586, the spotlight has shifted once again to Bitcoin’s role as a so-called “digital safe haven.” For Peter Schiff, one of gold’s loudest defenders, the comparison isn’t even close. The veteran investor recently noted that when Bitcoin is priced in ounces of gold rather than U.S. dollars, the cryptocurrency looks far weaker than its headline numbers suggest. Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s value against gold has dropped by nearly a fifth, slipping close to levels that Schiff considers the start of a bear market. From the perspective of its 2021 peak, the ratio is still down double digits. A Tale of Two Assets Gold has been on a tear in 2025, climbing more than 36% this year and over 40% in the past twelve months. Its performance has been steady across multiple timeframes — rising more than 23% in six months and nearly doubling over the last five years. This consistency is the foundation of Schiff’s argument: gold holds its ground across market cycles, while Bitcoin continues to swing wildly. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has had an impressive run in dollar terms, with a 96% gain over the past year and nearly 1,000% appreciation over five years. Yet, its shorter-term struggles — including a pullback below $110,200 in early September — make it an easy target for critics who view it as more of a speculative tech asset than a store of value. Schiff’s Broader Critique Schiff has long rejected the idea that Bitcoin can compete with gold as a hedge against uncertainty. Even while conceding in the past that he would choose Bitcoin over Ethereum if forced, his central stance hasn’t wavered: only gold offers the stability investors can rely on. For now, gold’s record-setting run gives him the upper hand in the debate. But…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 20:09
Polkadot: A major release coming tomorrow

Polkadot: A major release coming tomorrow

PANews reported on September 7th that Polkadot announced on the X platform that a major launch will be coming tomorrow (big launch tomorrow…).
PANews2025/09/07 20:09
Paxos to Launch Hyperliquid’s First Stablecoin USDH

Paxos to Launch Hyperliquid’s First Stablecoin USDH

Highlights: Paxos unveils USDH stablecoin, adhering to U.S. GENIUS Act and Europe’s MiCA. 95% of the USDH reserve interest will buy back HYPE tokens for redistribution. Paxos aims to expand Hyperliquid adoption globally, bridging crypto users and institutions. Stablecoin infrastructure firm Paxos filed a proposal with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Saturday to launch USDH, marking Hyperliquid’s first stablecoin. The company emphasizes that USDH will adhere to international regulations, including the U.S. GENIUS Act, Europe’s MiCA framework, and compliance standards across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The new token is set to operate on both HyperEVM and HyperCore networks. “We propose the launch of USDH, a Hyperliquid-first, fully compliant stablecoin purpose built to drive adoption, align incentives, and anchor the ecosystem’s next era of growth,” Paxos wrote. The statement revealed that 95% of earnings from USDH reserves will be allocated to repurchasing Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token. Paxos will continue to maintain high-quality reserves, including T-Bills, Repos, and USDG, to ensure stability and compliance. Proposal submitted: USDH powered by Paxos USDH issued by Paxos would mean: ❏ Global issuance that is GENIUS compliant❏ Revenue sharing that fuels HYPE, protocols and validators❏ Regulatory clarity + global scale to match @HyperliquidX's explosive growth Hyperliquid. pic.twitter.com/iKIFUOT0bQ — Paxos (@Paxos) September 6, 2025 Paxos Drives Hyperliquid Growth with USDH and Revenue Sharing Revenue sharing will be based on how much USDH people hold and trade on Hyperliquid platforms. The bought-back HYPE tokens will be distributed among users, validators, and partner platforms. Paxos said Hyperliquid’s next growth stage depends on gaining trust from institutions and businesses using on-chain services. The company aims to use its global network to bring Hyperliquid into the wider financial system, reaching beyond crypto users to major enterprises. CoFounder of Paxos Labs, Bhau Kotecha, stated: “We believe Hyperliquid will be the foundational platform for global, decentralized finance. This is why Paxos is committed to making Hyperliquid the first priority with Paxos Labs, a new entity dedicated to accelerating stablecoin adoption within decentralized ecosystems.” Kotecha announced that Paxos Labs, a recently established branch of Paxos, acquired Molecular Labs to accelerate stablecoin adoption within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Molecular Labs powers LHYPE and WHLP, supporting Hyperliquid since HyperEVM started. LHYPE integrates with platforms like Hyperlend, HypurrFi, and Felix, and operates on Pendle, HypurrFi, and various other decentralized exchanges.WHLP actively connects with Hyperliquid’s core yield sources on decentralized exchanges. The USDH stablecoin is designed to encourage global adoption while offering rewards for both users and developers. The company also intends to list HYPE as an asset within its brokerage infrastructure. Paxos Aims to Expand USDH Beyond Crypto Users Paxos is promoting USDH not just for crypto users, but also as a bridge for traditional institutions. By following the proposed U.S. GENIUS Act and Europe’s MiCA rules, the company aims to remove one of the biggest hurdles for large-scale stablecoin adoption: regulatory uncertainty. With its strong global presence, Paxos can drive USDH adoption into the mainstream. Paxos currently works with more than 70 financial institutions and provides crypto services for platforms such as PayPal, Venmo, and MercadoLibre. This network could help USDH reach both institutional trading desks and consumer fintech platforms quickly. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/07 20:07
XRP ETF Approval Odds Top 90% Yet Again

XRP ETF Approval Odds Top 90% Yet Again

The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Top 90% Yet Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The odds of XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged above the 90% level once again, according to Polymarket data. At press time, the odds of such a product being approved this year currently stand at nearly 94%. As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analysts recently reiterated that the approval of XRP ETFs was nearly certain. How much demand will they attract? At this point, the approval of spot ETFs looks like a done deal, but the real question is whether or not they will actually manage to attract enough demand. There are some mixed views on this issue. While ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects these ETFs to outperform market expectations (just like Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs), there are some naysayers who are convinced that such products will actually expose the lack of institutional interest in the XRP token, eventually causing its demise. The fact that such giants as BlackRock and Fidelity have not joined the much-talked-about XRP ETF race might be a bad omen for future demand. It is worth noting that Fidelity did file for a Solana-based ETF while ignoring XRP. XRP’s price remains in limbo According to data provided by CoinGecko, XRP is currently trading at $2.84. The token has seen relatively little volatility after losing the psychologically important $3 level. The token is still down roughly 22% from its record high of $3.65 that was achieved back in July. Source: https://u.today/xrp-etf-approval-odds-top-90-yet-again
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 20:07
Pi Network Sentiment Cools As Traders Favor Rollblock For A Cleaner 50x Path Ahead Of 2025

Pi Network Sentiment Cools As Traders Favor Rollblock For A Cleaner 50x Path Ahead Of 2025

The post Pi Network Sentiment Cools As Traders Favor Rollblock For A Cleaner 50x Path Ahead Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto markets are buzzing right now about Pi Network and Rollblock, two projects at very different stages of their journey. Pi Network has long promised a breakthrough, but Rollblock is already delivering tangible results in GambleFi and is being tipped for 50x upside this year. Sentiment is shifting toward Rollblock becoming the pace-setter of the new bull run. Rollblock (RBLK): Fully Audited And Regulated For Growth Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as one of the top crypto projects of 2025, with a working Web3 gaming platform that includes thousands of dynamic AI-powered games, live dealer poker, blackjack, and sports betting. All activity is secured transparently on Ethereum, ensuring every payout and bet is validated on the blockchain. Unlike many new crypto coins that trade only on promises, Rollblock is audited, licensed under Anjouan Gaming, and fully regulated to provide both security and trust. Its deflationary tokenomics stand out in a crowded market: Each week, up to 30% of revenue is used to buy back RBLK, 60% of which is burned forever to shrink the supply, while 40% funds staking rewards of up to 30% APY. This makes RBLK one of the best cryptos to invest in for those who want a blend of growth and recurring rewards. Holders benefit through rakebacks, VIP bonuses, and shared revenues, aligning long-term investor incentives with organic platform growth. Over $15 million in bets already placed 83% of tokens sold in presale at $0.068 Early adopters up 500% with listings ahead Presale has raised $11.5 million, only 24 days left A 20% bonus is still live for buyers today A recent tweet called the presale token “your VIP pass to the future of online gaming,” highlighting just how different this project feels from speculative launches.  Crypto Octo has broken down why Rollblock’s audit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 20:03
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bitcoin ETF Bet, Ray Dalio Warns As Fiat Weakens, Eric Trump Joins Japan Firm's BTC Push — This Week In Crypto

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bitcoin ETF Bet, Ray Dalio Warns As Fiat Weakens, Eric Trump Joins Japan Firm's BTC Push — This Week In Crypto

The past week has been a whirlwind in the world of cryptocurrency, with the Donald Trump family making significant strides in the sector. From Eric Trump’s involvement in a Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm to the family’s wealth skyrocketing due to a successful crypto trading debut, the Trumps have been making headlines.read more
Coinstats2025/09/07 20:01
Data: CHEEL, APT, S and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which CHEEL unlocking value is about 56 million US dollars

Data: CHEEL, APT, S and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which CHEEL unlocking value is about 56 million US dollars

PANews reported on September 7th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as CHEEL, APT, and S will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 13th, accounting for 3.13% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$56 million. Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 11, representing a 2.20% ratio to the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $48 million. Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 150 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 9th, accounting for 5.02% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$45.4 million. io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 13.29 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 11th, accounting for 6.24% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7 million. BounceBit (BB) will unlock approximately 42.89 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 10, accounting for 6.31% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$6.4 million. Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 9th, representing 1.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $5.9 million. Peaq (PEAQ) will unlock approximately 84.84 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 12, accounting for 6.38% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$5.6 million.
PANews2025/09/07 20:01
