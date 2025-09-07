2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
XRP Price Holds Steady As Speculators Back Layer Brett Eyeing 20x Growth Potential This Month

XRP Price Holds Steady As Speculators Back Layer Brett Eyeing 20x Growth Potential This Month

XRP stays steady near $2.81, but traders eye Layer Brett’s presale for 20x gains. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, LBRETT blends meme hype with real utility.
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+5.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.09+6.43%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 20:30
Részesedés
Solana On Edge: Bearish Setup Could Drag Price to $160

Solana On Edge: Bearish Setup Could Drag Price to $160

Solana (SOL) currently hovers at around $203.06, holding above $200 but losing pace. Analysts pointed to a rising wedge pattern and cautioned that this bearish pattern can usher in a correction and send SOL southward to the support range of $176–$160. Solana is trading near $203.06, showing a 0.09% daily decline, with a market value […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+5.43%
Solana
SOL$212.64+2.37%
Edge
EDGE$0.36185+0.13%
Részesedés
Tronweekly2025/09/07 20:28
Részesedés
What Are The Top Trending Cryptos To Buy Now With The Highest Returns

What Are The Top Trending Cryptos To Buy Now With The Highest Returns

The post What Are The Top Trending Cryptos To Buy Now With The Highest Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto investors are eyeing opportunities with strong growth potential, and two names making waves are Solana (SOL) and Rollblock (RBLK). While Solana continues to prove its strength with upgrades and ecosystem expansion, the spotlight is tilting toward Rollblock. The project has already raised over $11.5 million in its presale and delivered over 500% gains, making it one of the hottest tokens in the market right now. With momentum building, Rollblock is emerging as a serious contender for outsized returns. Rollblock Presale Gains Momentum as Analysts Predict 20x Returns in 2025 Rollblock (RBLK) is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting cryptos to buy right now. What began as a record-breaking presale has quickly evolved into a fully functional DeFi and GameFi ecosystem with genuine adoption. The project has already attracted $11.5 million in presale funds and processed over $15 million in wagers, demonstrating its ability to merge entertainment and finance seamlessly. What separates Rollblock from meme coins and speculative plays is its rock-solid foundation. The project operates on SolidProof-audited contracts, holds an Anjouan Gaming license, and features fully transparent tokenomics that prioritize security and trust. With analysts calling for a possible 20x return in September, its deflationary mechanics provide strong fundamentals. Each wager contributes to weekly buybacks, with 60% of tokens burned and 40% distributed to stakers, delivering yields of up to 30% APY. Here are some of Rollblock’s standout offerings: Access to 12,000+ live games, from poker and blackjack to Web3 exclusives A sportsbook streaming fixtures from La Liga, NFL, UFC, and more Multiple payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and 50+ cryptos VIP perks and rakebacks are designed to reward loyal players A secure platform powered by audited smart contracts and regulated licensing With its presale price currently set at $0.068, Rollblock…
Waves
WAVES$1.1186+1.24%
Solana
SOL$212.64+2.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004872+3.24%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 20:28
Részesedés
Tether To Merge AI Chat App With Crypto Transfers

Tether To Merge AI Chat App With Crypto Transfers

The post Tether To Merge AI Chat App With Crypto Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is preparing to merge its artificial intelligence platform, QVAC AI, with its peer-to-peer messaging app Keet, aiming to deliver fully private, device-based operations. The move, announced by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino on September 6, underscores the company’s push to extend its reach beyond stablecoins and into privacy-focused communications. Sponsored Sponsored Tether’s Keet App Combines Crypto Payments And Private AI According to Ardoino, QVAC AI will give Keet capabilities such as instant language translation and audio transcription. It will also support conversation summarization and chatbot functions. The messenger will also process digital asset transactions, including Bitcoin, USDT, XAUT, and Lightning payments. In addition, the company aims to remove reliance on cloud infrastructure and strengthen user control over personal data by keeping all functions on-device. Sponsored Sponsored Ardoino described the project as the first attempt to deliver “all conversational AI features, 100% local on device and private.” “Keet + QVAC AI will be the first and probably only messaging app that will enable all conversational AI features, 100% local on device and private,” he stated. This comment highlights Tether’s focus on privacy at a time when most messaging services store and analyze user data on external servers. Holepunch powers Keet as a platform that enables “unclouded” applications, connecting users directly without centralized intermediaries. QVAC AI, meanwhile, is structured to run natively on everyday devices such as smartphones and wearables. When combined, the two tools are expected to produce a communication service that merges AI utilities with secure payments. The setup ensures that data remains in the hands of users. The Keet integration follows Tether’s broader strategy of applying QVAC AI across different products. Sponsored Sponsored Earlier this year, the company confirmed plans to embed the technology into its Bitcoin Mining OS. The upgrade is intended to help operators track real-time performance…
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249+4.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.19%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 20:27
Részesedés
ChatGPT-5 picks 2 millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies to buy in September

ChatGPT-5 picks 2 millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies to buy in September

The post ChatGPT-5 picks 2 millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies to buy in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market remains in a state of consolidation as September unfolds, with investors seeking assets to buy in the current environment. To help identify long-term opportunities, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, ChatGPT-5, to highlight two assets worth considering. Sei (SEI) Sei positions itself as a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain designed to serve as the “speed layer” for decentralized finance.  Its architecture leverages parallel transaction execution and a specialized consensus mechanism, enabling low-latency and high-throughput operations. According to ChatGPT, this makes Sei particularly suited for decentralized exchanges, order book protocols, and other applications requiring fast execution.  The model noted that Sei’s expanding ecosystem of DeFi applications and strong community engagement have positioned it as a potential “next Solana,” offering speed, scalability, and infrastructure tailored for trading-focused applications.  By press time, SEI was trading at $0.29, up 3.5% in the past 24 hours and about 2% on the weekly timeline. SEI seven-day price chart. Source: CMC Ondo Finance (ONDO) ChatGPT also selected Ondo Finance, which represents the rise of tokenized real-world assets. The project focuses on bridging traditional finance with decentralized platforms by bringing yield-bearing instruments such as U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds onto the blockchain. Indeed, Ondo has been attempting to hold its price above the $1 level. By press time, the token was trading at $0.90, up nearly 1% in the past 24 hours.  ONDO seven-day price chart. Source: CMC Notably, by emphasizing regulatory compliance and credibility with institutional players, ChatGPT noted that Ondo has the potential to be the frontrunner in a movement expected to bring trillions of dollars of traditional assets into digital finance. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/chatgpt-5-picks-2-millionaire-maker-cryptocurrencies-to-buy-in-september/
SEI
SEI$0.3075+3.46%
Union
U$0.01004-9.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.04%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 20:25
Részesedés
XRP’s Rally Fades as Double Top Forms, Bitcoin Holds Strong at Key Levels

XRP’s Rally Fades as Double Top Forms, Bitcoin Holds Strong at Key Levels

XRP forms double top as Bitcoin dominance continues holding firm. ETF approval odds for XRP surge, but demand remains uncertain. Sellers control XRP while Bitcoin stays strong at key levels. XRP’s rally has lost steam after a promising start earlier this year, with charts now revealing signs of exhaustion. The token has struggled against Bitcoin, forming a double top pattern that suggests weakness rather than sustained momentum. The trend above the 200-week moving average gave traders hope that XRP could edge out Bitcoin. Nevertheless, its recurrent failure at the 0.00003200 BTC area has changed the mood. Its inability to push higher has left the 0.00002200 BTC level as the critical support level. In the past, any drop below this has tended to make the pair drop to 0.00002000 BTC. Also Read: StablecoinX Raises $530M to Snap Up Ethena ENA Ahead of Nasdaq Listing Meanwhile, moving averages have flattened, further indicating the absence of the upside. Every buyer’s effort has been highly resisted, with sellers steadily determining the direction of the market. The balance of power has been shifted in favour of further pressure on XRP. Technical Pressure Against Bitcoin On shorter time frames, XRP has been trapped between resistance at 0.00002600 BTC and the 200-day moving average. Every attempt to rally has been shut down quickly, while repeated defenses of support appear increasingly fragile. This trend underscores the strength of Bitcoin in the pair and XRP’s failure to gain momentum. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin moves steadily above the mark of $111,000 and strengthens its market position. Conversely, XRP is standing at $2.83 in relation to the dollar, but it has been far below par when it comes to the relationship between XRP and Bitcoin. The opposition emphasizes the fact that Bitcoin has been performing well, whereas XRP has not been able to carry on with its streak. XRP ETF Odds Boost Optimism According to Polymarket data, the odds of XRP exchange-traded funds being approved this year have surged to nearly 94%. This has given certain optimism in the XRP fraternity, though there are doubts on how much demand such products will bring. Analyst Nate Geraci has proposed that XRP ETFs will beat market expectations, similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Nevertheless, others are not as optimistic since they do not see the involvement of companies like BlackRock and Fidelity in the push for XRP ETFs. Fidelity recently filed for a Solana ETF but ignored XRP, fueling doubts about long-term institutional interest. Conclusion XRP’s rally against Bitcoin has faded, with the double top formation signaling exhaustion at key resistance levels. Unless the token breaks through decisively, sellers may continue to dominate, while Bitcoin remains strong at higher levels. Also Read: Morgan Stanley Recognition Highlights Ripple as a Payment Alternative to SWIFT The post XRP’s Rally Fades as Double Top Forms, Bitcoin Holds Strong at Key Levels appeared first on 36Crypto.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,357.18+0.16%
XRP
XRP$2.9491+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+2.03%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 20:23
Részesedés
Layer Brett Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Litecoin, Chainlink & Pepe As Presale Breaks New Crypto Records

Layer Brett Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Litecoin, Chainlink & Pepe As Presale Breaks New Crypto Records

Layer Brett presale breaks records, blending meme energy with Ethereum Layer 2 speed, staking rewards, and capped supply — outshining LTC, LINK, and PEPE.
Litecoin
LTC$112.42-1.78%
Chainlink
LINK$23.02+2.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5362+2.85%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 20:20
Részesedés
Polkadot 2.0 Release: Major Network Update Announced

Polkadot 2.0 Release: Major Network Update Announced

The post Polkadot 2.0 Release: Major Network Update Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Polkadot 2.0 scheduled for release, impacting network architecture. Network update could increase institutional interest in blockchain. DOT price may experience volatility amid new upgrade announcements. On September 7th, 2025, Polkadot signals a monumental update — Polkadot 2.0 — expected to redefine the network’s architecture, initiated by Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. The update introduces technological enhancements, attracting institutional interest and potential financial inflows, significantly impacting the DOT token and broader market activities. Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions Polkadot 2.0 marks an important step forward in the evolution of the network. Led by the Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies, the upgrade involves complex architectural improvements. Despite the lack of a direct statement from Dr. Gavin Wood, the update is set to increase smart contract performance and attract institutional funding interest. No official government reactions have been noted, though existing financial channels have already predicted the possibility of an influx of capital with rumors of a Polkadot ETF nearing approval, carrying potential implications for the overall market. Polkadot (DOT) is currently valued at $3.87, with a market cap of $6.25 billion, holding a 0.16% market dominance. Trading volume has decreased significantly by 48.71%, as indicated by CoinMarketCap’s recent data. The cryptocurrency has experienced a price increase of 1.45% over the past 24 hours. “Regardless of whether the final theme is ‘Hub launch celebration’ or ‘Polkadot 2.0 release celebration’, this will be the largest release window for Polkadot in the past four years, and we have every reason to celebrate together.” – Polkadot Team Polkadot’s Historical Context and Market Impact Did you know? Polkadot’s 2021 parachain launch initially led to volatility, yet ultimately enhanced network functionality, similarly raising potential for larger institutional investments today. Coincu’s research suggests that Polkadot 2.0 may set new benchmarks in network interoperability and could shape future…
Capverse
CAP$0.12614-13.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+2.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.19%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 20:18
Részesedés
US Treasury Secretary Benson: Trump is right to criticize Fed for being slow to act

US Treasury Secretary Benson: Trump is right to criticize Fed for being slow to act

PANews reported on September 7th that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he would not change economic policy based on a single number. Employment data showed that Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's slow action was correct, and the revised 2024 employment forecast could see a loss of 800,000 jobs.
Union
U$0.01004-9.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+1.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197297-0.21%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/07 20:13
Részesedés
Bitcoin taps $111.3K as forecast says 10% dip ‘worst case scenario’

Bitcoin taps $111.3K as forecast says 10% dip ‘worst case scenario’

Bitcoin retesting $100,000 would match previous BTC price dips since the end of 2024, Fibonacci retracement analysis shows. Key points:Bitcoin sees a modest rebound into the weekly candle close, but traders see key resistance overhead.BTC price action risks a much deeper drop if bulls fail to reclaim that resistance zone.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,357.18+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10127+0.26%
BULLS
BULLS$533.81-2.00%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 20:12
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket