2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach

Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach

BitcoinWorld Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach The world of cryptocurrency is often exciting, but it also carries significant risks. Recent events have cast a shadow over one prominent platform, as news broke about a substantial SwissBorg hack. This incident saw a staggering $41.5 million worth of SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain, vanish. For many, this event serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present security challenges in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened in the Shocking SwissBorg Hack? The cryptocurrency trading and analysis application, SwissBorg, confirmed a major security incident. According to reports from BeInCrypto, the platform lost a substantial sum of SOL tokens. This wasn’t a direct attack on SwissBorg’s core infrastructure, but rather a more nuanced exploit. Targeted API: Investigators discovered that the hacker initially targeted one of SwissBorg’s partner APIs. An API (Application Programming Interface) allows different software systems to communicate, and a compromised one can open doors to other systems. Staking Protocol Breach: Following the API breach, the attacker then moved to exploit a SOL staking protocol. Staking involves locking up cryptocurrency to support the network and earn rewards, making these protocols attractive targets for malicious actors. Significant Loss: The total value of the stolen SOL amounted to approximately $41.5 million, marking a significant financial blow for the platform and its users. This scale of loss highlights the sophistication often involved in such cyberattacks. The Broader Impact: Why Does This SwissBorg Hack Matter? A security breach of this magnitude sends ripples throughout the entire crypto ecosystem. It raises crucial questions about the security measures in place, even for established and seemingly robust platforms like SwissBorg. Understanding the implications helps us grasp the gravity of this SwissBorg hack. Firstly, such incidents erode user trust. When millions of dollars are lost, investors naturally become wary of depositing their funds on any platform. This can lead to a general downturn in confidence across the crypto market. Secondly, it underscores the interconnectedness of the crypto world. A vulnerability in a partner’s API or a specific staking protocol can have far-reaching consequences for a primary platform. This complex web demands robust security practices at every touchpoint. Moreover, the incident serves as a critical learning experience for the entire industry, pushing for: Enhanced security audits and penetration testing. Stricter vetting processes for third-party partners and their APIs. Improved real-time monitoring for suspicious activities across all integrated systems. SwissBorg’s Response and User Compensation After the Hack In the wake of the devastating SwissBorg hack, the company has acted quickly to address the situation. Their immediate response focused on transparency and a commitment to their user base, which is crucial for maintaining credibility during a crisis. SwissBorg has publicly stated that it will soon release a specific plan to compensate victims. This is a vital step, as a clear and fair compensation strategy can significantly mitigate the negative impact on affected users and help restore faith in the platform. While the details are still pending, users affected by the breach should: Stay informed by monitoring official SwissBorg communication channels. Understand the terms of the compensation plan once it is released. Report any suspicious activity on their accounts immediately. This commitment to compensation is a testament to SwissBorg’s dedication to its community, despite the challenging circumstances of the hack. Protecting Your Assets: Lessons from the SwissBorg Hack The recent SwissBorg hack is a powerful reminder that even in advanced financial systems, vulnerabilities can exist. For individual investors, it highlights the importance of diversifying assets and not putting all funds into one basket or platform. Always prioritize platforms with strong security track records and transparent communication. This incident also underscores the need for continuous vigilance in the fast-evolving world of digital finance. As platforms innovate, so do the methods of malicious actors. Staying informed and practicing robust personal cybersecurity habits are more important than ever. Conclusion: The $41.5 million SOL loss due to the SwissBorg hack is a serious incident that has shaken the crypto community. While SwissBorg is working on a compensation plan, this event serves as a critical lesson on the complexities of cybersecurity in the decentralized finance space. It reinforces the need for both platforms and users to prioritize security, remain vigilant, and adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape to safeguard digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is SwissBorg? SwissBorg is a cryptocurrency trading and analysis application that allows users to buy, sell, and manage various digital assets, aiming to provide smart investment tools. 2. What is SOL? SOL is the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain. Solana is known for its high transaction speeds and low costs, making it a popular choice for decentralized applications and crypto projects. 3. How did the SwissBorg hack occur? The hacker reportedly targeted one of SwissBorg’s partner APIs, which then allowed them to exploit a SOL staking protocol, leading to the theft of $41.5 million worth of SOL. 4. Will victims of the SwissBorg hack be compensated? Yes, SwissBorg has stated that it will soon release a specific plan to compensate all victims affected by the hack. 5. How can I protect my crypto assets from similar hacks? Always use strong, unique passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA). Diversify your holdings across multiple platforms and consider hardware wallets for long-term storage. Stay updated on security best practices and be wary of phishing attempts. 6. Is it safe to use SwissBorg after the hack? SwissBorg is actively addressing the security breach and working on compensation. Users should monitor official communications from SwissBorg for updates on enhanced security measures and the compensation plan before making decisions about their continued use of the platform. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network to help others understand the implications of the recent SwissBorg hack and the importance of crypto security. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.55%
Solana
SOL$212.52+2.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.06088+0.11%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Részesedés
World Liberty Financial is perfecting TradFi

World Liberty Financial is perfecting TradFi

The post World Liberty Financial is perfecting TradFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe  “Without the need to trust a third party middleman, money can be secure and transactions effortless.” — Satoshi Property rights are not sacrosanct in traditional finance. Even in the US stock market — where shareholder rights are treated with near-religious reverence — a company’s management can sometimes forcibly divest an unwanted shareholder of their shares. In 2009, for example, the struggling software firm Selectica used a poison pill defense to cut a single shareholder’s stake in half. When the pill was triggered, all shareholders other than Versata, a hedge fund, received rights that effectively doubled the number of shares they owned. In effect, this redistributed half of Versata’s share in the company to the company’s other shareholders. Versata sued, but a Delaware judge sided with the company — proving that, under some circumstances, a board can seize a shareholder’s property much like a government invoking eminent domain. Unlike eminent domain, however, the company doesn’t have to compensate the dispossessed owner. It’s not done lightly.  Selectica had to prove in court that its action was a “proportionate” response to a threat posed by a hostile shareholder. But the fact that it’s possible is part of what inspired crypto and decentralized finance: a new kind of financial system where property rights are enforced by code, not the whims of a Delaware judge. On Friday, however, World Liberty Financial — a DeFi protocol that’s “governed by a distributed community of WLFI tokenholders” — effectively dispossessed a large token holder of their tokens.  Justin Sun’s substantial holding of WLFI was frozen (perhaps temporarily) when his tokens were added to a blacklist that prevents them from being moved. In total, World Liberty blacklisted 272 accounts this weekend, mostly in an effort to stop…
NEAR
NEAR$2.618+5.35%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14616-0.30%
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.55%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:09
Részesedés
Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

The post Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Hack: What Happened? A widely used npm package, error-ex, was tampered with in its 1.3.3 release. Hidden inside was obfuscated code that activates two dangerous attack modes: Clipboard Hijacking: When you paste a wallet address, the malware silently swaps it with the attacker’s lookalike address. Transaction Interception: If you use a browser wallet, the code can intercept transaction calls and change the recipient’s address before you even see the confirmation screen. This makes it nearly impossible to notice unless you carefully check every single character of the address you’re sending to. Who’s at Risk from this Crypto Hack? Developers: Any project pulling dependencies without strict version pinning may have installed the infected version. This could affect CI pipelines, production builds, and apps that rely on JavaScript. Crypto Users: The malware targets major assets including $BTC, $ETH, $SOL, $TRX, $LTC, and $BCH. Both clipboard users and browser wallets are at risk. Platforms: Even centralized apps integrating npm libraries may have unknowingly included the malicious code. Which Companies were Affected? Already, SwissBorg confirmed a breach linked to a compromised partner API. Roughly 192.6K SOL (~$41.5M) was drained in the attack. While the SwissBorg app itself remains secure, its SOL Earn Program was hit, affecting <1% of users. The platform has promised recovery measures, including treasury funds and support from white-hat hackers. How to Protect Yourself Here’s what you need to do right now: For Wallet Users ✅ Always verify every transaction — check the full recipient address before signing.✅ Use a hardware wallet with clear signing enabled.✅ Avoid unnecessary browser wallet extensions.✅ If something feels off (unexpected signing requests), close the tab immediately. For Developers ⚙️ Switch CI builds from npm install to npm ci to lock dependencies.⚙️ Run npm ls error-ex to detect infected installs.⚙️ Pin safe versions (error-ex@1.3.2) and…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$585.1-3.19%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004286-0.64%
Solana
SOL$212.52+2.31%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:06
Részesedés
Luxor, Canaan Team up on Financing for 5,000+ Avalon A15 Pro Miners

Luxor, Canaan Team up on Financing for 5,000+ Avalon A15 Pro Miners

The post Luxor, Canaan Team up on Financing for 5,000+ Avalon A15 Pro Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canaan Inc. has partnered with Luxor Technology Corporation to provide financing for bitcoin mining machines, beginning with a deal that enabled an unnamed U.S. institutional miner to acquire more than 5,000 Avalon A15 Pro rigs in August. Canaan Taps Luxor for Non-Dilutive Financing as Institutional Miner Buys 5,000+ Rigs Canaan disclosed on Monday that the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/luxor-canaan-team-up-on-financing-for-5000-avalon-a15-pro-miners/
Union
U$0.01004-9.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10121+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.19%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:05
Részesedés
Ethereum Layer 2 Project Kinto Announces Shutdown

Ethereum Layer 2 Project Kinto Announces Shutdown

TLDR: Ethereum Layer 2 Kinto announced a complete shutdown. The project cited difficulties in maintaining operations and ecosystem growth. Kinto had aimed to provide compliance-focused Layer 2 scaling. The closure highlights challenges in the competitive Ethereum Layer 2 market. Ethereum Layer 2 project Kinto has announced it will shut down operations, marking an end to [...] The post Ethereum Layer 2 Project Kinto Announces Shutdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
K
KINTO$0.06-85.00%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5358+2.78%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/09 06:04
Részesedés
Ledger CTO Warns of Billion-Download NPM Supply Chain Attack, All Solana Ecosystem Responds

Ledger CTO Warns of Billion-Download NPM Supply Chain Attack, All Solana Ecosystem Responds

The post Ledger CTO Warns of Billion-Download NPM Supply Chain Attack, All Solana Ecosystem Responds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet has sounded the alarm on a major supply chain attack targeting the JavaScript ecosystem. The exploit comes after a reputable developer’s NPM account was compromised, pushing malicious code into widely used packages with over 1 billion downloads. On X, Guillemet wrote: “There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk.” 🚨 There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk. The malicious payload works… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) September 8, 2025 Malicious Payload Swaps Crypto Addresses The injected payload is designed to silently replace crypto addresses during transactions. If a user pastes or inputs a wallet address, the code swaps it with the attacker’s address—stealing funds without the victim realizing. NPM has already disabled the compromised versions, but Guillemet cautions that risks may remain, especially on frontend applications still relying on cached or unpatched code. He advised:  Hardware wallet users should double-check every transaction before signing.  Software wallet users should pause all on-chain activity until further clarity. At this stage, it’s not clear if the attacker is also harvesting seed phrases from software wallets. Solana Ecosystem Responds The attack has triggered responses across the Solana ecosystem. Protocols and wallets quickly issued statements clarifying their exposure—or lack thereof. Drift Protocol Solana-based Drift Protocol Drift confirms that Drift’s SDK and UI are not affected by the large-scale NPM supply chain attack. None of the compromised packages were identified in Drift’s codebase. For the safety of the community, Drift advises users…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.19%
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.09%
MAY
MAY$0.04225+2.07%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:04
Részesedés
Koah bets on ads to fuel AI apps while OpenAI stalls revenue sharing

Koah bets on ads to fuel AI apps while OpenAI stalls revenue sharing

The post Koah bets on ads to fuel AI apps while OpenAI stalls revenue sharing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Koah, a company focused on AI startups and developers, is bringing sponsored advertisements to AI tools and apps.  The company, which has raised $5 million, believes integrating ads into AI apps and tools is the best way for developers to monetize their work. Forerunner Ventures, a venture capital (VC) firm, supported Koah during its seed round, according to data from CrunchBase. Koah wants to monetize vibe-coded AI apps AI-generated ads are everywhere, but it’s rare to see ads when interacting with chatbots like ChatGPT or Perplexity. Of course, these companies are capable of building this feature on their own. However, Koah is capitalizing on third-party builders that create various apps and tools on top of large models like ChatGPT. Koah is serving users who are not paying a monthly subscription for an AI model. The company is targeting AI apps with a demographic outside the United States, like in South America or Asia. Developers of such apps struggle to bring in revenue because it’s expensive to scale. Koah fills this gap and provides devs with an ad-based monetization model. Vibe-coded apps could turn into revenue gushers when integrated with sponsored ads from platforms like Koah. This is similar to the early days of Google and social media apps, also known as Web 2.0. Koah started integrating ads across AI apps such as Luzia, Liner, and DeepAI. The advertisements are from UpWork, General Medicine, and Skillshare. These ads are labeled as sponsored content by default. They are programmed to pop up during relevant user interactions. For example, a query about website design could trigger an UpWork ad offering freelance support. GPT devs left waiting on revenue model Early last year, OpenAI introduced the GPT Store. It’s a place for developers to create customized GPTs and share them with everyone. At the…
SuperRare
RARE$0.05618+0.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.19%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:01
Részesedés
SwissBorg hacked for $41M SOL after third-party API compromise

SwissBorg hacked for $41M SOL after third-party API compromise

Hackers drained 193,000 SOL from SwissBorg’s Solana Earn program after a Kiln API was compromised, affecting 1% of users and 2% of assets. SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto wealth management platform, said hackers exploited a vulnerability in the API of its staking partner Kiln, draining about 193,000 Solana tokens from its Earn program. The SwissBorg app and other Earn products were not impacted by the hack, the company wrote in a post on X. The stolen SOL (SOL) tokens were worth roughly $41 million at time of writing. The breach originated with Kiln, a staking infrastructure provider that powers yield products on blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum.Read more
Solana
SOL$212.52+2.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10121+0.20%
RWAX
APP$0.002493-0.28%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:01
Részesedés
PENGU soars 18% after OpenSea partnership: Is $0.04 next?

PENGU soars 18% after OpenSea partnership: Is $0.04 next?

PENGU eyes another 27% price uptick, but with the ADX showing a weak trend, how will the price react?
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.09603-2.01%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033433+9.65%
AdEx
ADX$0.1275+2.24%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:00
Részesedés
Pepe Coin Price Forecasts; Shiba Inu Latest News As Layer Brett Emerges With Potential 70x Gains By 2026

Pepe Coin Price Forecasts; Shiba Inu Latest News As Layer Brett Emerges With Potential 70x Gains By 2026

Pepe Coin price forecasts are sparking mixed reactions, while Shiba Inu’s latest updates continue to energize its community. Yet, the real surprise is the rise of Layer Brett, rapidly gaining traction through its presale. Analysts now suggest LBRETT could deliver up to 70x gains by 2026, potentially challenging the dominance of established meme coins. Here’s [...] The post Pepe Coin Price Forecasts; Shiba Inu Latest News As Layer Brett Emerges With Potential 70x Gains By 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.06088+0.11%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009328-7.55%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000524-10.12%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/09 06:00
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket