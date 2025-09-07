2025-09-09 Tuesday

Bitcoin Has a ‘Logical’ Bounce Zone at $100,000

The post Bitcoin Has a ‘Logical’ Bounce Zone at $100,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin sees a modest rebound into the weekly candle close, but traders see key resistance overhead. BTC price action risks a much deeper drop if bulls fail to reclaim that resistance zone. Fibonacci analysis hints that such a drop may not pass more than 10%. Bitcoin (BTC) returned above $111,000 into Sunday’s weekly close as analysis saw “promising” recovery signs. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView BTC price “logical” bounce zone near $100,000 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining around 1% on the day to hit local highs of $111,369. The pair’s latest dip, which followed US macroeconomic data, saw bulls preserve $110,000 support. “This is actually promising on $BTC,” crypto trader, analyst and entrepreneur Michaël van de Poppe responded on X. “It makes a new higher low and holds the support at $110K. Would be great if we crack $112K and fire up the bull run.” BTC/USDT one-day chart with RSI data. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/X Market participants continued to hold diverging views over short-term BTC price action. Popular trader Cipher X suggested that $112,000 could spark new lows should bulls fail to reclaim it next. $BTC holds around $111K, but structure hints at a possible dip If momentum stalls below $112K, I expect a pullback toward $108K support Nothing major is happening across the market right now – it’s the weekend so best to stay patient and relaxed. pic.twitter.com/JP8lUHoKNz — Cipher X (@Cipher2X) September 7, 2025 “We either flip $113,000 and pump to new highs, or if we reject here we drop to $100,000,” fellow trader Crypto Tony added on the day, adopting a more categorical perspective based on the weekly chart. Trader TurboBullCapital referenced the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at $115,035 and $101,760, respectively, as important levels to…
2025/09/07
One Of Linkin Park’s Most Impressive Chart Feats Has Been Matched

The post One Of Linkin Park’s Most Impressive Chart Feats Has Been Matched appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deftones make Billboard history as every track from Private Music charts, with the band occupying the entire top six on the Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking. Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Live 105’s BFD at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Getty Images Rock band Deftones is enjoying perhaps the biggest week of the group’s tenure on the Billboard charts. The outfit’s new album Private Music has turned out to be hugely commercially successful — so much so that not only does the full-length debut in lofty positions, but every tune on its tracklist becomes a win on the hard rock rankings in the country. As Deftones invade the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart — the list of the most-consumed tracks in that style, blending sales, streams, and radio airplay — the band makes history and ties two of the most successful acts on the harder side of rock of the past several years. Deftones Dominate the Top 10 This week, Deftones occupy the highest six spaces on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “Infinite Source” launches at No. 1, while “My Mind Is a Mountain” and “Milk of the Madonna” climb to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. New tracks “I Think About You All the Time,” “Ecdysis,” and “Locked Club” start at Nos. 4, 5, and 6, respectively. Deftones Join a Very Short List Billboard reports Deftones is now just the third act in history to occupy an entire top six at one time. Linkin Park became the first to do so when the group’s comeback album From Zero arrived last November, as the Grammy-winning troupe filled the entire top 10 at once. Sleep Token Managed the Same Feat The accomplishment, which had never been achieved before November 2024,…
2025/09/07
Jupiter: JLP liquidity pool TVL exceeds US$2 billion

PANews reported on September 7th that Jupiter published a post on the X platform stating that the TVL of the JLP liquidity pool exceeded US$2 billion.
PANews 2025/09/07
Jerome Powell Signals Fed Rate Cuts as Employment Data Shifts

The post Jerome Powell Signals Fed Rate Cuts as Employment Data Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggests rate cuts after weak jobs data. Fed rate cuts perceived positively for BTC and ETH. Crypto markets may experience increased liquidity following potential rate cuts. U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson, on September 7th, emphasized that economic policy will not pivot on a single dataset amid predictions of a potential 800,000 job decrease by 2024. The anticipated job loss highlights concerns over U.S. economic health, prompting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, potentially affecting cryptocurrency markets including BTC and ETH. Jerome Powell’s Rate Reduction Hint Amid Labor Market Weakness Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has suggested potential rate cuts, citing weak labor data. His comments indicate a shift from an inflation-focused approach to addressing employment concerns. “We will proceed carefully,” Powell stated, indicating that potential interest rate cuts are in response to weak labor data. President Donald Trump criticized the Fed’s slow response, backing his claims with adjusted employment forecasts showing potential job losses. Possible impending rate cuts, if implemented, could lead to increased liquidity in financial markets. Historically, this move has favored risk assets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, due to their increased attractiveness relative to fiat returns. The belief in fed rate reduction also surged among market participants to 99%, according to CME FedWatch. Market responses have been notable. While cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH have historically risen on Fed rate cut expectations, experts caution the eventual Fed decision remains key. Official commentary from Powell reassured careful policy terms: “We will proceed carefully,” emphasizing decisions will be data-driven and employment-sensitive. Did you know? The U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy shift in 2020, post a labor market decline, led to substantial crypto market growth, showcasing the significant impact of macroeconomic decisions on digital assets. Crypto Market Reaction to Fed’s Possible Rate…
2025/09/07
Lady Gaga Dominates The Dance Chart As One Of Her Classic Albums Surges

The post Lady Gaga Dominates The Dance Chart As One Of Her Classic Albums Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga scores three top 10s on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart as Born This Way returns, joining Mayhem and The Fame in the highest tier. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “Joker: Folie a Deux” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Lady Gaga is not just a pop star—she’s one of the most successful electronic musicians of all time, according to the Billboard charts. Much of her output is classified as electronic/dance, and she regularly conquers the lists of the most-consumed albums in those styles. Her latest, Mayhem, has barely faltered, and this frame, an older collection returns to the highest tier, helping her prove her dominance once more. Born This Way Returns to the Top 10 Gaga’s Born This Way returns to the top 10 on the Top Dance Albums chart. The bestseller and generation-defining project climbs from No. 14, where it sat last week, to No. 9 this frame. Mayhem And The Fame Own the Top Two Gaga claims a trio of top 10 winners on the Top Dance Albums ranking at the moment. Mayhem and The Fame are steady at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. All Three Have Reached No. 1 All three current top 10s from Gaga have hit No. 1. Born This Way spent the least amount of time — 19 weeks — on top, which is still an impressive run in first place. Mayhem is up to 24 turns at No. 1. The title has only spent 25 weeks on the Top Dance Albums roster, and has stepped away from the summit just once. The Fame is a historic win on the genre-specific…
2025/09/07
‘The Studio’ Leads 2025 Creative Arts Emmys Night One With 9 Wins

The post ‘The Studio’ Leads 2025 Creative Arts Emmys Night One With 9 Wins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Francine Maisler and Melissa Kostenbauder, winners of the Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Award for “The Studio”, attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images At night one of the two-night 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which is the precursor to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, Apple TV+’s The Studio emerged as the top winner, with nine trophies (including Bryan Cranston for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series). Close behind was HBO’s crime drama The Penguin, which earned eight awards. Apple TV+’s Severance followed with six wins, while Disney+’s Andor, Netflix’s Arcane and Love, Death + Robots, and Prime Video’s The Boys each secured four awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Winners of Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode Award for “The Penguin”, attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images Other notable winners included the legendary Julie Andrews, who received her third Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role in Netflix’s Bridgerton; Merritt Wever honored as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Severance; Shawn Hatosy in The Pitt for Best Drama Guest Actor; and Julianne Nicholson in Hacks for Best Comedy Guest Actress. The Creative Arts Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honor outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television. The Night 2 ceremony of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is being held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles —the same venue that hosted this first night. Here full list of winners for night one: Performance & Acting…
2025/09/07
Robinhood Breaks Into the S&P 500 Alongside AppLovin, Emcor

The post Robinhood Breaks Into the S&P 500 Alongside AppLovin, Emcor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Robinhood joins S&P 500, boosting liquidity and recognition. AppLovin and Emcor replace MarketAxess, Caesars, Enphase. Robinhood shares surge 7% after-hours on the announcement. Robinhood Joins the S&P 500: What It Means Trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 stock index on September 22, 2025, marking a major turning point for a company that rose to fame during the pandemic’s retail investor boom. The update was confirmed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported by Bloomberg. Alongside Robinhood, AppLovin Corp. and Emcor Group Inc. will also be added, replacing MarketAxess Holdings Inc., Caesars Entertainment Inc., and Enphase Energy Inc. Robinhood’s Shares Jump After the News The announcement immediately boosted investor confidence. Robinhood shares surged more than 7% in after-hours trading. AppLovin rose 7.5%, while Emcor gained 2.5%. Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD. Source: CNBC/Nasdaq Founded in 2013 by Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood revolutionized investing with its commission-free trading and easy-to-use app. The platform became a household name during the GameStop and AMC “meme stock” frenzy. Why Robinhood’s Inclusion Matters Robinhood gains greater liquidity and visibility, as index funds and pensions will now automatically include its shares. The company joins other crypto-focused players already in the index, such as Coinbase Global Inc. and Block Inc. This inclusion could help broaden its investor base and strengthen long-term credibility. Robinhood manages billions in client assets across stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies. Its entry into the S&P 500 not only validates the company’s market presence but also reflects how retail trading and crypto adoption have reshaped modern finance. In May, Coinbase became the first-ever crypto exchange to be added to the S&P 500, further signaling Wall Street’s shift toward digital assets. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10915/robinhood-finally-makes-it-into-the-s-and-p-500-after-years-of-waiting
2025/09/07
Why SUBBD Token Could Best Safe Bet of 2025

The post Why SUBBD Token Could Best Safe Bet of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto fear is rising as scams grow and risky tokens fade. See why SUBBD Token could offer real utility in 2025. Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in neutral territory. Traders are walking away from obscure altcoins and debating whether Bitcoin, Ether, or XRP will lead the next move. Bitcoin is down 4.6% this month while Ether is up 10%, which shows just how shaky the mood is. Analysts warn that altcoin season may be delayed until new ETFs appear later this year. On top of that, scams are rising. In August alone, phishing attacks drained over $12M from unsuspecting users, with more than 15K victims reported. One person even lost $3M in a single strike. With over $163M stolen that month across hacks and scams, the message is clear: the crypto space is still a dangerous place. People want less risk and more substance. Why Investors Are Looking for Safer Bets The current market feels like a casino where half the slot machines are rigged. Some traders still chase meme coins, but many are realizing that utility is what matters most when fear sets in. If scams are grabbing headlines and ‘final shakeouts’ are happening for altcoins, then the safer bet is to focus on projects that actually solve problems. That’s why new crypto launches with real-world applications are starting to stand out. Investors are searching for the best altcoins that are not just shiny distractions, but tools built for everyday use. A project that combines practical value with growth potential in the presale phase is far more appealing than gambling on another obscure token that could vanish tomorrow. What SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) Brings to the Table SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) is the first AI-focused…
2025/09/07
Paxos lanceert voorstel voor USDH stablecoin op Hyperliquid

Paxos wil een nieuwe stap zetten binnen de wereld van stablecoins met de lancering van USDH op het Hyperliquid platform. Het bedrijf heeft een officieel voorstel ingediend om deze stablecoin te ondersteunen. USDH wordt uitgegeven door Paxos zelf en is ontworpen om volledig te voldoen aan het GENIUS regelgevend framework,... Het bericht Paxos lanceert voorstel voor USDH stablecoin op Hyperliquid verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/07
Weak regulation opens crypto investors to fraud, Nigeria's EFCC says

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria has warned about the risks of opening crypto investors to fraudulent elements. Speaking on behalf of the organization, Ola Olukoyede, Executive Chairman of the EFCC, says Nigeria risks exposing its financial system to large-scale abuse if cryptocurrency activities continue without proper regulation. Olukoyede was represented by […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/07
