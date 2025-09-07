Bitcoin Has a ‘Logical’ Bounce Zone at $100,000
Key points: Bitcoin sees a modest rebound into the weekly candle close, but traders see key resistance overhead. BTC price action risks a much deeper drop if bulls fail to reclaim that resistance zone. Fibonacci analysis hints that such a drop may not pass more than 10%. Bitcoin (BTC) returned above $111,000 into Sunday's weekly close as analysis saw "promising" recovery signs. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView BTC price "logical" bounce zone near $100,000 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining around 1% on the day to hit local highs of $111,369. The pair's latest dip, which followed US macroeconomic data, saw bulls preserve $110,000 support. "This is actually promising on $BTC," crypto trader, analyst and entrepreneur Michaël van de Poppe responded on X. "It makes a new higher low and holds the support at $110K. Would be great if we crack $112K and fire up the bull run." BTC/USDT one-day chart with RSI data. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/X Market participants continued to hold diverging views over short-term BTC price action. Popular trader Cipher X suggested that $112,000 could spark new lows should bulls fail to reclaim it next. $BTC holds around $111K, but structure hints at a possible dip If momentum stalls below $112K, I expect a pullback toward $108K support Nothing major is happening across the market right now – it's the weekend so best to stay patient and relaxed. pic.twitter.com/JP8lUHoKNz — Cipher X (@Cipher2X) September 7, 2025 "We either flip $113,000 and pump to new highs, or if we reject here we drop to $100,000," fellow trader Crypto Tony added on the day, adopting a more categorical perspective based on the weekly chart. Trader TurboBullCapital referenced the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at $115,035 and $101,760, respectively, as important levels to…
