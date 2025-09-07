2025-09-09 Tuesday

PANews reported on September 7 that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood wrote on the X platform, "The productivity-driven boom we expect should shorten the duration of unemployment, but the current unemployment rate is higher than the peak of the cycles before the 2008-2009 (crisis). This once again clearly calls for lower interest rates."
In the cryptocurrency world, timing can be everything. Established giants like Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, while popular, are currently seeing a plateau in growth, prompting investors to look towards newer, potentially high-growth investments. Ozak AI represents such an opportunity, currently available in presale at an enticing entry price of $0.01. Understanding the Shift in Investment Trends Traditional cryptocurrencies have shown impressive growth trajectories, but as they mature, their potential for exponential returns diminishes. In comparison, Ozak AI stands out with its innovative integration of AI and blockchain, which not only provides advanced trading indicators but also enhances predictability and security in transactions. With more than $2.7 million already raised in its ongoing presale and a growing base of interested investors, Ozak AI is drawing significant attention in the crypto community for its robust utility and scalability. What Makes Ozak AI a Promising Investment? Ozak AI is much more than a typical cryptocurrency; it is designed to function on the Ethereum blockchain, supporting features like predictive analytics and decentralized data feeds, which are not commonly found in meme coins or single-purpose cryptocurrencies. The token's presale price is set at $0.01, with a strategic plan to increase to $0.012 soon, aiming for a future value of $1, and analytical models suggesting a potential rise to $2.80 by 2026. For early investors, this could translate to gains ranging from 100x to 280x, with the most optimistic outlooks suggesting up to 500x returns. The Strategic Advantage of Early Investment The presale structure of Ozak AI is designed to create upward pricing pressure, offering early investors the chance to secure tokens at a lower price before it lists on exchanges. This method potentially limits losses that might come from price slippage post-listing. Independently audited by CertiK and SolidProof, and with upcoming listings planned on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, Ozak AI is setting a precedent for transparency and investor trust in the crypto presale arena. Why Diversify Into Ozak AI? The crypto markets often see a surge in altcoin investments in Q4, with new and innovative tokens gaining traction. Ozak AI, with its robust utility and low initial pricing, is poised to be a standout for potential exponential growth, especially as we approach the next bull cycle anticipated around 2025-2026. Moving investments from legacy cryptocurrencies like SOL, DOGE, and SHIB to a dynamic and emerging token like Ozak AI could be a strategic move for those looking for greater returns and a diversification of their portfolio. Enhance Your Crypto Strategy with Ozak AI For those looking to shake up their investment portfolio or capitalize on the next big thing in crypto, diving into Ozak AI’s presale could present a golden opportunity. Interested investors should consider not just the potential financial rewards, but also the innovative technology behind Ozak AI. Invest wisely by exploring more about Ozak AI through their official website, joining the conversation on Twitter/X, or connecting via Telegram. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
The post Ethereum LeanVM Update Boosts Scaling and Efficiency in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Ethereum’s leanVM update reduces costs and speeds up recursion. Vitalik Buterin highlights 2025 milestones for scaling and decentralization. LeanVM introduces new ZK-friendly architecture for safer growth. Ethereum LeanVM Update Promises Faster Scaling and Lower Costs Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the network has made significant progress in 2025 toward long-term scalability, decentralization, and sustainability. He highlighted leanVM, a minimal zero-knowledge proof virtual machine (zkVM), as a key innovation designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This new virtual machine is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion, features a four-instruction ISA, uses multi-line STARKs, and incorporates logup-lookups cryptography to cut commitment costs compared to Cairo. The current recursion speed is 2.7 seconds, and the team aims to increase this tenfold. “The team has done impressive work this year, making Ethereum more scalable while keeping it decentralized and sustainable. LeanVM is designed to support these goals efficiently, and we expect it to be ready as the short-term roadmap hits its milestones,” Buterin explained. LeanVM Milestones and the Roadmap Ethereum has already completed the Pectra update on the mainnet as of May 7, 2025. Buterin emphasized that leanVM deliberately lags slightly behind short-term scaling milestones so it can be fully prepared when the new features are live. “LeanVM is designed to integrate safely with mainnet operations. By keeping it behind the short-term roadmap, we ensure that scaling happens smoothly without requiring extra infrastructure,” he added. The update focuses on simplicity in protocol design, minimizing code complexity while maintaining robustness and reliability. Buterin described protocols as carefully crafted tools, not something to rush, ensuring they are clean, efficient, and long-lasting. Long-Term Benefits for Ethereum The leanVM update is expected to: Reduce costs for large-scale computations. Speed up recursion for ZK-proof computations. Maintain network decentralization and security. These improvements position Ethereum for sustainable…
SHIB trades near $0.0000123 with forecasts pointing to slow growth, while Layer Brett presale at $0.0055 and 900% APY staking is tipped as the next meme rocket.
The post $5 Billion Bitcoin Treasure Tied to Piracy Website Found in German Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $5 Billion Bitcoin Treasure Tied to Piracy Website Found in German Wallets Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/5-billion-bitcoin-treasure-tied-to-piracy-website-found-in-german-wallets/
The post $1,000 in Ozak AI Presale Today Could Beat $50,000 in BTC by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A $1,000 stake in Ozak AI’s presale could rival or even outgrow $50,000 placed in Bitcoin by 2026. Bitcoin, currently priced around $113,000, is expected by many analysts to land near $180,000–$220,000 in the next two years, translating to a 1.5x–2x climb. A $50,000 investment in Bitcoin at today’s price would yield between $79,650 and $97,350 if these projections hold true. But when you look at Ozak AI’s potential, the numbers get even more exciting. Right now, in its phase 5 presale, the token is just $0.01. That means with $1,000, investors would get 100,000 tokens. If the price reaches $1 at launch, those tokens would be worth $100,000—a 100x return. Compared to Bitcoin’s possible gains, that’s a huge jump. Of course, it comes with more risk, but for investors willing to take that chance, Ozak AI’s presale could offer a rare opportunity in the fast-growing AI-driven crypto world. Ozak AI Presale Upside The Ozak AI (OZ) presale has already sold 856,022,894.93 $OZ tokens, raising about $2.76 million. Right now, the $OZ tokens cost $0.01, with the next phase set at $0.012. Forecasts place fair value anywhere between $0.75 and $2 by 2026 depending on adoption. Even the lower end presents striking math: $1,000 buys 100,000 tokens today. At .75, that stake equals ,000. A push to means 0,000—well beyond what most expect from Bitcoin’s slower appreciation curve. This tiered presale structure means later buyers pay incrementally more, rewarding those who commit early. Why Ozak AI Stands Apart Ozak AI combines artificial intelligence and Ethereum-based blockchain to provide market prediction capabilities, automated trading insights, and DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure) capabilities. Its technological roadmap is attractive to traders, DeFi projects, and institutions that are interested in more than meme value. Highlights include: Prediction agents and analytics dashboard driven by AI. Smart…
The post Semler Scientific’s Bitcoin Strategy Challenges Traditional Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Joe Burnett leads Bitcoin strategy, citing market end-cycle and asset shifts. Semler Scientific targets 105,000 BTC by 2027. Institutional Bitcoin focus may impact traditional asset valuations. Joe Burnett of Semler Scientific asserts that we are at the end of a long-term debt cycle, positioning Bitcoin as a superior asset amid extreme market valuations. This perspective highlights Bitcoin’s potential to overshadow traditional assets, influencing institutional strategies and potentially impacting market dynamics and asset valuation trends globally. Semler Scientific’s Debt Cycle Prognosis Spurs Bitcoin Accumulation Joe Burnett from Semler Scientific posted online stating we are concluding the debt cycle, referencing Ray Dalio’s economic prediction. He described extreme valuations across stocks, real estate, and fixed income sectors, leading to fiat currency devaluation. Bitcoin emerges as a hard currency with intentions to accumulate 105,000 BTC by 2027. Semler Scientific shares rose by 12–14% following the strategy announcement, reflecting a positive market response. This move mirrors interest seen with MicroStrategy’s previous endeavors, enhancing Bitcoin’s importance as a corporate asset. Joe Burnett, Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Semler Scientific, stated: “The market is currently at the end of what Ray Dalio calls a long-term debt cycle… the only way out is hard currency… Bitcoin is the hardest currency today. Bitcoin has the potential to completely destroy all asset classes.” Source According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price is $111,100.86 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion and dominance of 57.83%. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $25.94 billion, reflecting a 37.98% decrease. Recent price changes include a 0.21% increase over 24 hours, 2.63% over a week, and minor fluctuations over longer periods. Circulating supply remains at 19,917,409 BTC. Did you know? MicroStrategy’s similar Bitcoin strategy in 2020 initiated significant institutional adoption, hinting at potential asset shifts from traditional avenues. Potential Institutional Shift as Bitcoin’s Market Dynamics…
Ethereum is gearing up for something massive - Here's what you should expect?
Key HighlightsEthereum’s leanVM update reduces costs and speeds up recursion.Vitalik Buterin highlights 2025 milestones for scaling and decentralization.LeanVM introduces new ZK-friendly architecture for safer growth.Ethereum LeanVM Update Promises Faster Scaling and Lower CostsEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the network has made significant progress in 2025 toward long-term scalability, decentralization, and sustainability.He highlighted leanVM, a minimal zero-knowledge proof virtual machine (zkVM), as a key innovation designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This new virtual machine is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion, features a four-instruction ISA, uses multi-line STARKs, and incorporates logup-lookups cryptography to cut commitment costs compared to Cairo.The current recursion speed is 2.7 seconds, and the team aims to increase this tenfold.“The team has done impressive work this year, making Ethereum more scalable while keeping it decentralized and sustainable. LeanVM is designed to support these goals efficiently, and we expect it to be ready as the short-term roadmap hits its milestones,” Buterin explained.LeanVM Milestones and the RoadmapEthereum has already completed the Pectra update on the mainnet as of May 7, 2025. Buterin emphasized that leanVM deliberately lags slightly behind short-term scaling milestones so it can be fully prepared when the new features are live.“LeanVM is designed to integrate safely with mainnet operations. By keeping it behind the short-term roadmap, we ensure that scaling happens smoothly without requiring extra infrastructure,” he added.The update focuses on simplicity in protocol design, minimizing code complexity while maintaining robustness and reliability. Buterin described protocols as carefully crafted tools, not something to rush, ensuring they are clean, efficient, and long-lasting.Long-Term Benefits for EthereumThe leanVM update is expected to:Reduce costs for large-scale computations.Speed up recursion for ZK-proof computations.Maintain network decentralization and security.These improvements position Ethereum for sustainable growth and set the stage for future innovations in zero-knowledge proofs and scalable blockchain solutions.“We want Ethereum to remain a network that scales efficiently while staying decentralized. LeanVM is just one of the steps toward that vision,” Buterin concluded.
The post Cardano Faces Resistance As Rollblock Gains On Watchlists As 2025’s Best Crypto Presale Contender Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano is struggling to break past key resistance right now, while Rollblock is climbing onto more watchlists as one of the year’s most exciting presale stories. Traders who once leaned on Cardano are now turning their attention to a brand new GambleFi contender that analysts believe could deliver 50x returns this cycle… Rollblock (RBLK): Emerging As The GambleFi Leader Rollblock (RBLK) is quickly establishing itself as one of the top crypto projects of 2025. It is a live, functioning Web3 platform offering more than 12,000 AI-powered games, from poker and blackjack to sports prediction leagues. Where Rollblock stands apart is in how it ties platform success directly to its investors. RBLK holders benefit from weekly rewards through revenue-sharing mechanics, making it one of the best crypto to invest in for those who want exposure to a real product rather than a concept. Players can rest assured that every bid and payout is secured on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring transparency and fairness in an industry long plagued by manipulation. The Rollblock presale has already pulled in more than $11.5 million, showing just how strong investor demand has been. Around 83% of the available tokens have been snapped up at the current $0.068 stage, leaving only a limited window for new buyers to join. In fact, early adopters who got in at the very start are already sitting on gains of over 500%, highlighting the momentum behind the project. With just 24 days left before the presale ends and a 20% bonus still on the table, excitement is growing by the day. Rollblock’s recent update emphasized how under-the-radar the project still is, urging investors to secure entry before supply disappears.  Crypto Nautic’s video reinforced this outlook, showing how Rollblock combines staking crypto with DeFi Token economics to capture a market…
