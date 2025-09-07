Billie Eilish Has Finally Been Dethroned

The post Billie Eilish Has Finally Been Dethroned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After 55 consecutive weeks at No. 1, Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” finally slips to No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – APRIL 23: Billie Eilish performs at Avicii Arena on April 23, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage for Live Nation) WireImage for Live Nation Billie Eilish scored the hit of her career with “Birds of a Feather,” which quietly flew to the top of several Billboard charts and stayed there for a long, long time. The singer-songwriter has collected many successful tunes throughout her years as a superstar, but none have managed some of the feats that “Birds of a Feather” has already accomplished. Long after fans first got to hear the cut, it remains one of the most popular rock and alternative tracks in the country. For the first time in more than a year, “Birds of a Feather” is no longer leading one of Billboard’s most competitive genre lists. Sombr Replaces Billie Eilish at No. 1 “Birds of a Feather” falls from No. 1 to No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. It’s replaced by “Undressed” by newcomer Sombr, which climbs from the runner-up slot to the throne for the first time, 23 weeks into its run on the ranking of the most-consumed rock and alternative tracks in the U.S. The End of a 55-Frame Run This week marks the first time in more than a year that “Birds of a Feather” has not ruled the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Eilish commanded the tally for 55 frames in a row, blocking multiple competitors from collecting new champions. One of the Longest Reigns Ever “Birds of a Feather” is the second-longest-running No. 1 in Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart history. Panic! At…