2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Crypto Market Shows Steady Performance Amid Neutral Sentiment

Crypto market holds steady with $3.82T cap, Bitcoin ($BTC) dips slightly while Ethereum ($ETH) rises, while altcoins are surging and NFT sales decline.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 21:50
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches New High After Recent Adjustment

The post Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches New High After Recent Adjustment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 On September 7, 2025, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty was adjusted at block height 913,248, increasing by 4.89% to a record 136.04 T, according to CloverPool data. This adjustment underscores the growing competitiveness and hash rate within the Bitcoin network, impacting miner engagement and profitability but not directly affecting other cryptocurrencies or financial markets. Mining Difficulty Rises 4.89% to Record 136.04T Bitcoin’s mining network experienced an adjustment with difficulty rising 4.89% to 136.04T at block height 913,248. CloverPool’s data underscores the network’s increased computational prowess, achieving this record peak, which indicates heightened miner participation and network security. Masster participation by prominent mining pools like F2Pool and Foundry USA continues to shape this landscape. With this increase, the average block time aligns closer to the ideal 10 minutes, reflecting miner engagement. The shift highlights a competitive mining environment where hash rates soar, indicating a thriving ecosystem. However, this protocol-driven event has not spurred notable reactions from influential industry figures or financial institutions, aligning with standard expectations for automatic protocol adjustments. No prominent crypto leaders or experts have commented publicly on this mining difficulty change as of now. Bitcoin Trades Above $111K Amid Mining Rise Did you know? Bitcoin’s mining difficulty adjusts approximately every two weeks to ensure blocks are mined at a consistent rate. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,208.89, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion and a market dominance of 57.86%, per CoinMarketCap. Its circulating supply is 19,917,421 out of a maximum of 21,000,000. Price adjustments over the past 90 days show a 3.62% increase, with recent 24-hour trading volume decreasing by 37.34%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu, fluctuations in Bitcoin’s difficulty may influence miner revenues significantly,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 21:45
How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

A project rarely comes along that blends hype with hard tech.
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 21:43
Billie Eilish Has Finally Been Dethroned

The post Billie Eilish Has Finally Been Dethroned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After 55 consecutive weeks at No. 1, Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” finally slips to No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – APRIL 23: Billie Eilish performs at Avicii Arena on April 23, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage for Live Nation) WireImage for Live Nation Billie Eilish scored the hit of her career with “Birds of a Feather,” which quietly flew to the top of several Billboard charts and stayed there for a long, long time. The singer-songwriter has collected many successful tunes throughout her years as a superstar, but none have managed some of the feats that “Birds of a Feather” has already accomplished. Long after fans first got to hear the cut, it remains one of the most popular rock and alternative tracks in the country. For the first time in more than a year, “Birds of a Feather” is no longer leading one of Billboard’s most competitive genre lists. Sombr Replaces Billie Eilish at No. 1 “Birds of a Feather” falls from No. 1 to No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. It’s replaced by “Undressed” by newcomer Sombr, which climbs from the runner-up slot to the throne for the first time, 23 weeks into its run on the ranking of the most-consumed rock and alternative tracks in the U.S. The End of a 55-Frame Run This week marks the first time in more than a year that “Birds of a Feather” has not ruled the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Eilish commanded the tally for 55 frames in a row, blocking multiple competitors from collecting new champions. One of the Longest Reigns Ever “Birds of a Feather” is the second-longest-running No. 1 in Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart history. Panic! At…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 21:43
MAGACOIN FINANCE Review 2025 — Why It’s Legit and One of the Best Crypto Presales

MAGACOIN FINANCE is audited, transparent, and has raised $13.5M from 13,500+ investors, making it a top crypto presale of 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 21:40
Solana Treasury DeFi Development Launches ".dfdv" Domain Name Service

PANews reported on September 7th that DeFi Development (DFDV), the Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company, announced the launch of a ".dfdv" domain name service, allowing individuals, projects, and institutions to register personalized digital identities under the domain name and use them as digital wallet addresses. DeFi Development stated that the launch of the domain name service aims to build a community identity layer, and that the net proceeds from the sale of the domain name will be used to support the company's Solana treasury.
PANews2025/09/07 21:37
One Of The Weeknd’s Earliest Hit Songs Is Back

The post One Of The Weeknd’s Earliest Hit Songs Is Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A decade after its release, The Weeknd’s “The Hills” returns to Billboard’s R&B Streaming Songs chart at No. 15. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 04: Recording artist The Weeknd performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic A decade ago, The Weeknd was transitioning from an R&B up-and-comer into a true superstar. In 2015, he scored several of his biggest smashes, including two from his debut album Beauty Behind the Madness, “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” The latter track, a former Hot 100 ruler, makes its way back onto one Billboard tally this frame — 10 years after it was first released — as fans continue to stream the beloved cut. “The Hills” Becomes a Streaming Win Again “The Hills” returns to the R&B Streaming Songs chart, landing at No. 15. That puts it in the final space on Billboard’s list of the most-streamed R&B tunes in America. One of The Weeknd’s Many Leaders “The Hills” is one of The Weeknd’s 14 No. 1s on the R&B Streaming Songs chart and one of 58 top 10s. The track debuted in June 2015, climbed to No. 1 just a month later, and remained there for 27 weeks. In total, it has spent 83 frames somewhere on the tally. Only One Chart This Time At the moment, “The Hills” only finds space on one Billboard ranking, and The Weeknd is represented on the R&B Streaming Songs list with a pair of tunes, thanks in part to the return. “Timeless,” which credits Playboi Carti as well, dips one space to No. 6 — though it’s already been a leader on the tally. The Weeknd Fills Multiple Billboard Charts 11 different…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 21:37
Bitcoin Price Watch: Range Narrows as $111K Holds Strong

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Range Narrows as $111K Holds Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin hovered at $111,092 per coin on Saturday, holding ground in a narrow $110,032 to $111,369 range despite fading momentum. With a market cap of $2.21 trillion and $22.66 billion in daily trading volume, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is consolidating as bulls prepare for a potential push past resistance. Bitcoin On the daily chart, bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-range-narrows-as-111k-holds-strong/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 21:35
Solana and Sui Set for 20% Growth, But Layer Brett Aims for 3,000% Gains

SOL and SUI eye 20% growth in 2025, but Layer Brett at $0.0055 with 880% APY staking and $1.8M raised is tipped for 3,000%+ meme-fueled upside.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 21:30
DOGE Price Prediction for September 7

The post DOGE Price Prediction for September 7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buyers are controlling the situation on the market on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats. DOGE chart by CoinStats DOGE/USD The rate of DOGE has gone up by 1.55% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on the way to the local resistance of $0.2182. If the growth continues, traders may expect a test of the $0.2190 mark soon. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.2058 and the resistance of $0.2259. You Might Also Like The volume keeps going down, which means neither bulls nor bears have enough energy for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.2150-$0.22 is the more likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is neutral as the price of DOGE is far from the main levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility over the next weeks. DOGE is trading at $0.2183 at press time. Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-september-7
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 21:29
