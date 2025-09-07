MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Shapes U.S. Stock Market Outlook
The post Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Shapes U.S. Stock Market Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve prepares for potential rate cut amid economic signals. Market stability hinges on upcoming CPI data release. Options traders brace for pivotal U.S. market session. The Federal Reserve’s anticipated September rate cut is advancing, influenced by weak U.S. employment figures, as traders gear up for Thursday’s CPI release. Market stability is expected despite potential volatility from inflation data, impacting risk assets like cryptocurrencies if figures exceed forecasts. Fed Decisions and Economic Implications for Investors Federal Reserve decisions have traders expecting a rate cut, following unemployment data suggesting subdued economic growth. Experts highlighted the precarious situation as the CPI data looms: “Any very positive or very negative data could change the market outlook,” stated Eric Teal, CIO at Comerica Wealth Management. Muted volatility expectations underscore market cautiousness, reflected by S&P 500 projections of a modest 0.7% swing post-CPI. However, traders warn of potential risks should inflation data exceed predictions, possibly leading to sharper market moves. High inflation data could prompt market volatility, with widespread implications for U.S. economic strategy. Eric Teal noted that such data shifts could spark major strategy adjustments. Traders have fully digested potential Fed actions, and key players anticipate modest market changes unless significant inflation surprises arise. Financial circles and industry insiders are watching closely. Several prominent figures have made cautious remarks. Dominic Pappalardo from Morningstar highlights the pervasive expectation of a rate cut. As Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, hinted in his speech on monetary policy, “An adjustment to the central bank’s policy stance ‘may be warranted’ given the shifting balance of risks with respect to the labor market.” As the situation unfolds, traders and analysts continue to monitor the developing events. Crypto Market Dynamics Amidst Economic Change Did you know? During past economic shifts, anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts has…
PROMPT
$0.1716
+0.29%
U
$0.01005
-9.54%
GEAR
$0.003733
+3.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:15
Részesedés
Analysis: With a September Fed rate cut almost certain, options traders expect a steady run in US stocks
PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Jinshi, with a September Federal Reserve rate cut almost certain, options traders are widely betting on a stable stock market ahead of Thursday's CPI data release. However, this bet could be risky if the data shows rising inflation. The market's logic behind the rate cut is simple: US job growth is stagnant and the economy needs stimulus. Friday's weak jobs data further reinforced this expectation, prompting investors to fully price in a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed next week. The market reaction has been muted: US stocks fell slightly on Friday, and the fear index rose slightly, but remained well below the critical 20 level, where it has mostly remained since June. Looking ahead, options traders are betting on a two-way swing of approximately 0.7% in the S&P 500 following Thursday's CPI release, below the average realized swing of 1% over the past year. However, this trading logic overlooks a key risk: what if inflation data significantly exceeds expectations? "The balance is very delicate right now," said Eric Teal, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management. "Any data that is very positive or very negative could change the market outlook."
CHANGE
$0.00197605
-0.05%
INDEX
$1.163
+0.69%
WELL
$0.0002769
-0.85%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/07 22:09
Részesedés
Beyond Policy Papers - Tonga's Cybersecurity Reality Check
Policies are paper shields against digital bullets. Tonga's cyber crisis proves sovereignty requires an engineered defense using decentralized tech like DePIN.
LIKE
$0.010805
+1.17%
CYBER
$1.7975
-2.00%
Részesedés
Hackernoon
2025/09/07 22:01
Részesedés
4 Coins Set for Big Gains as Trump’s Fed Chair Shortlist Includes Crypto-Friendly Picks
President Trump’s list of potential replacements for Fed Chair Jerome Powell has market participants re-pricing risk assets. Several names on the shortlist with public, market-friendly views have been described as more open to rate cuts and less antagonistic toward crypto than recent regulators. That combination is exactly the kind of macro tailwind that turbocharges crypto […] The post 4 Coins Set for Big Gains as Trump’s Fed Chair Shortlist Includes Crypto-Friendly Picks appeared first on CoinChapter.
TRUMP
$8.594
+1.24%
MORE
$0.10121
+0.32%
GAINS
$0.02777
+2.43%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 22:00
Részesedés
Why WLFI is at risk of falling despite whale’s $2.8 mln buy
WLFI sentiment revives after address blocklist, can gains really hold?
WLFI
$0.2064
-10.53%
GAINS
$0.02777
+2.43%
MLN
$7.905
+0.02%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 22:00
Részesedés
XRP Price Update As Ripple Holds Range & Traders Bet Big On This New Altcoin Expected To Rally 25x
The cryptocurrency has suffered market fluctuations over the years, but has remained in a commendable range, which is a good […] The post XRP Price Update As Ripple Holds Range & Traders Bet Big On This New Altcoin Expected To Rally 25x appeared first on Coindoo.
ALTCOIN
$0.0006491
+7.77%
XRP
$2.9474
+2.19%
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/07 21:59
Részesedés
XRP Poised for Massive 78 Percent Breakout Move
Ripple closed its lengthy battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, bringing long-awaited regulatory clarity for XRP. The settlement ends years of uncertainty and allows Ripple to direct its efforts toward cross-border payments. With the case behind it, Ripple is positioning its XRP Ledger and RippleNet as faster and cheaper alternatives to SWIFT. The […] The post XRP Poised for Massive 78 Percent Breakout Move appeared first on CoinChapter.
U
$0.01005
-9.54%
MOVE
$0.1249
+4.34%
CROSS
$0.23376
+0.09%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 21:58
Részesedés
SHIB Price Prediction for September 7
The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prices of most of the coins keep setting local peaks, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has gone up by 1.27% over the last day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is approaching the resistance of $0.00001241. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, there is a chance of a test of the $0.00001250 mark by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.00001183 and the resistance of $0.00001273. You Might Also Like As neither side is dominating, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of SHIB is far from the main levels, confirming the absence of buyers’ and sellers’ energy. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon. SHIB is trading at $0.00001239 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-7
U
$0.01005
-9.54%
SHIB
$0.00001277
+2.48%
MORE
$0.10121
+0.32%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 21:56
Részesedés
Meme Traders Tip Layer Brett For A Surprise 50x Breakout Before Year-End
The post Meme Traders Tip Layer Brett For A Surprise 50x Breakout Before Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP price prediction remains a hot topic as the token hovers near key levels, but meme traders are already shifting their focus to Layer Brett. With its Ethereum Layer-2 foundation, ultra-low gas fees, and viral community backing, Layer Brett is generating serious buzz as the next breakout star. Analysts believe its presale momentum and record-high staking rewards could fuel a surprise 50x rally before year-end, positioning it as one of 2025’s most exciting crypto plays. XRP price prediction: XRP struggles at $3 as Layer Brett draws rising interest XRP is trading at $2.82, slipping 0.50% in the past 24 hours, as it once again tests the key $3 resistance. Analysts like CryptoBusy note a falling wedge pattern forming alongside steady support at $2.70, hinting at a possible breakout if buyers hold firm. On-chain data, however, looks weaker—CryptoQuant reports active XRP Ledger addresses have dropped 54% since July. Source Short-term pullbacks could tempt new buyers, but XRP is increasingly seen as a long-term hold rather than a fast mover. XRP’s legal clarity and institutional accessibility add safety, yet limit excitement for speculators chasing quick gains. That’s why attention is shifting to emerging projects like Layer Brett, which combines presale hype, high-yield staking, and Layer-2 scalability—elements that appeal to traders seeking faster upside. Layer Brett rockets ahead as 2025’s best crypto presale Crypto presales are known for offering early investors significant upside, but few have matched the pace of Layer Brett’s rise. In just weeks, the project has raised over $3 million, cementing itself as one of 2025’s standout opportunities. Layer Brett’s appeal lies in blending meme-driven hype with real technical muscle. Built on Ethereum Layer-2, Layer Brett delivers faster transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and scalability that top altcoins on the market continue to struggle with. What makes the presale even…
NEAR
$2.62
+5.43%
REAL
$0.06083
+0.01%
LOOKS
$0.014599
+1.12%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 21:53
Részesedés
Polls show Trump's approval rating at 43%, with only 39% approving of his handling of inflation.
PANews reported on September 7th that according to Jinshi, a poll conducted jointly by the NBC News Decision Center and the survey platform SurveyMonkey showed that US President Trump's overall approval rating was 43%, with 57% of respondents disapproving of his performance in office. Inflation and the cost of living were the top economic concerns of the public, with only 39% approving of his handling of inflation.
TRUMP
$8.594
+1.24%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PUBLIC
$0.06494
-0.23%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/07 21:50
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket