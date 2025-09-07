Immigration Has Declined, But No Evidence U.S. Workers Are Better Off

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller talks to reporters outside of the White House West Wing on May 9, 2025. A decline in the foreign-born labor force has not improved the fortunes of U.S.-born workers, contrary to the promises of Trump officials. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images A decline in the foreign-born labor force has not improved the fortunes of U.S.-born workers, contrary to the promises of Trump officials. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has praised the 1924 Immigration Act, which prevented Jews and many other Europeans from immigrating to America before the rise of fascism in the 1930s, as the type of immigration approach that would produce gains for U.S. workers. However, the significant drop in foreign-born workers to the United States in 2025 has not made U.S. workers better off and instead has contributed to concerns about a stagnating economy. Immigration Policies Have Led To Fewer Foreign-Born Workers The Trump administration weathered another disappointing U.S. jobs report when the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on September 5, 2025, that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by only 22,000 in August. The total seasonally adjusted labor force has increased by only 34,000 since January 2025 and has decreased by 357,000 since its peak in April 2025. "The loss of immigrant workers and immigrant consumers is a major cause of slow job growth," said labor economist Mark Regets, a senior fellow at the National Foundation for American Policy, in an interview. "Immigrants both create demand for the goods and services produced by U.S.-born workers and work alongside them in ways that increase productivity for both groups." The number of foreign-born workers in the U.S. labor force has declined by 1.1 million between January and August 2025, according to a National Foundation for American Policy…