Bitcoin Gains Traction while Market Waits
The post Bitcoin Gains Traction while Market Waits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a subtle revival as Bitcoin climbs past the $111,300 mark, leading to minor gains for altcoins between 1-2%. Investors’ attention is riveted on upcoming inflation data, anticipating insights into the Federal Reserve’s potential rate adjustments. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Gains Traction while Market Waits Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-gains-traction-while-market-waits
$0.017495
+7.25%
$0.02777
+2.43%
$0.00009491
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:29
Crypto Market Braces for Price Movements as Bitcoin Gains Traction
Bitcoin begins recovery, surpassing $111,300 as altcoins gain 1-2%. WLFI and SEI Coins show potential for price increase, attracting investor interest. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Braces for Price Movements as Bitcoin Gains Traction The post Crypto Market Braces for Price Movements as Bitcoin Gains Traction appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
$0.3076
+3.56%
$0.2068
-10.35%
$0.02777
+2.43%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 22:26
Why Holders Are Turning To Layer Brett
The post Why Holders Are Turning To Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market for meme tokens is shifting again, and many early holders are rethinking their Shiba Inu price forecast for the next few years. While SHIB still commands one of the biggest meme coin communities, growth has slowed. That’s why investors are pivoting to Layer Brett, a new Ethereum layer 2 project that blends meme culture with real blockchain performance. With the LBRETT price set at just $0.0055 in its crypto presale and staking rewards hitting 900% APY, it’s quickly being seen as the next crypto rocket. From Shiba Inu mania to Layer 2 innovation Back in October 2021, SHIB hit its all-time high of $0.0000725, turning small bets into massive wins. Its journey showed how community energy can fuel unbelievable gains. The launch of Shibarium added layer 2 scaling for SHIB, proving memecoin projects can evolve. But with a market cap still around $7.2 billion, many wonder how realistic a huge rally is. That’s where Layer Brett stands out. Unlike older tokens, it launched directly as an Ethereum layer 2 solution, designed to scale from day one. A fresh Shiba Inu price forecast might point to steady growth, but Layer Brett offers early investors the kind of asymmetric upside they once enjoyed with SHIB. What makes Layer Brett different Layer Brett isn’t just another meme token; it’s engineered for performance and rewards. Here’s why it’s grabbing attention: Blazing speed and low costs: Up to 10,000 transactions per second with gas fees as low as $0.0001. Massive staking rewards: Early adopters can earn up to 900% APY by staking. Real-world utility: Built on the Ethereum layer 2 for genuine scalability and DeFi use. Community-first design: Fixed 10B supply, transparent tokenomics, and a $1 million giveaway to fuel engagement. At the LBRETT price of $0.0055, the entry point is low, while…
$0.01627
+0.55%
$0.06084
+0.03%
$0.00001277
+2.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:26
XRP Price Slides As Layer Brett Captures Attention With 20x Gains Predicted In September
The post XRP Price Slides As Layer Brett Captures Attention With 20x Gains Predicted In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP price has lost momentum after its summer rally, leaving traders who expected a bigger breakout feeling disappointed. XRP is still one of the most recognized names in crypto, but recognition hasn’t translated into strong returns. Meanwhile, the conversation is shifting. A new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is grabbing attention in presale, with analysts suggesting it could be the one to deliver a potential 20x run by September. Why XRP is losing steam with traders For years, XRP has been tied to the promise of transforming global payments. Its network is efficient, transactions are fast, and institutional partnerships continue to expand. But the market doesn’t trade on fundamentals alone. After years of legal battles and muted price action, retail enthusiasm for XRP has cooled. Recent XRP price movements reflect that reality. While steady, the token isn’t delivering the kind of speculative upside that attracts retail flows. With analysts forecasting only modest gains in the near term, traders are now looking elsewhere for sharper returns. The search for September’s breakout play Crypto markets move in cycles of speculation. When one narrative fades, capital quickly shifts to the next. With XRP treading water, attention is shifting toward newer projects that combine viral momentum with strong infrastructure. This is where Layer Brett is making its mark. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Brett is being called one of the most exciting meme-driven plays of 2025, with some analysts suggesting it could surge 20x by September if presale momentum translates into post-launch demand. Layer Brett’s formula for attention Unlike legacy tokens weighed down by years of history, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has the advantage of being new and viral. Its branding taps into meme culture, while its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation delivers scalability, instant transactions, and low fees. That mix of culture…
$2.619
+5.39%
$0.01627
+0.55%
$0.04431
-6.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:22
Why SharpLink's CEO Thinks Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Will Return
Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming, has a “wild theory” about why Satoshi Nakamoto could emerge from the shadows.
$0.3226
+3.06%
$0.00000002715
+0.89%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 22:21
Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025
7,950+ investors back BlockchainFX with $6.8M raised, audits, rewards, and Visa utility, ranking it above BlockDAG as 2025’s best presale.
$0.00000002715
+0.89%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 22:20
Chainlink Co-Founder Engages SEC Chair & White House on Tokenized Asset Growth Strategy
Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov met White House and SEC leaders, stressing tokenization rules and compliance automation. Banks and asset managers are already preparing tokenized assets, waiting on regulatory clarity for wider adoption. On September 5, Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov met with U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and senior policymakers at the White House. The discussions focused [...]]]>
$0.01005
-9.54%
$0.0004273
-0.62%
$0.235
-1.46%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/07 22:18
Tether Expands Into Gold Mining and Strengthens XAUT Backing
The post Tether Expands Into Gold Mining and Strengthens XAUT Backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Tether invests over 100 million in gold mining and trading. XAUT stablecoin is backed by real gold reserves for security. Partnerships include Elemental Altus and mergers with EMX. Tether Expands Into Gold Mining With Over 100 Million in Investments Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is making strategic moves in the gold mining industry, planning over 100 million in investments, the Financial Times reported. The company has held talks with multiple counterparties and aims to invest across the entire gold production chain, from ore mining to trading and financing companies that purchase deposits to earn royalties. Strategic Partnerships and Investments Tether previously invested $89 million in Elemental Altus, a firm that finances gold mining companies in exchange for royalties and preferential terms for purchasing gold. On September 4, Tether entered into a new agreement to purchase an additional $100 million in shares, while Elemental Altus merged with EMX, expanding its operational capacity. The company has also maintained a significant reserve of real gold, which serves as collateral for the XAUT stablecoin, strengthening the stablecoin’s backing. Despite these ambitious moves, Tether’s entry into the gold industry has been met with skepticism. Industry insiders suggested the company “hardly has a strategy” and “just likes gold.” Tether also held discussions with Terranova Resources, but the talks were unsuccessful. The company has not publicly commented on these negotiations. Why This Matters Tether’s investments could reshape the gold mining and stablecoin landscape by: Strengthening XAUT collateral with real gold reserves. Expanding influence across the gold production and trading chain. Forming financial partnerships with key gold industry players. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10918/tether-plans-100-million-gold-investment-to-back-xaut
$0.06084
+0.03%
$0.017495
+7.25%
$0.235
-1.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:18
Immigration Has Declined, But No Evidence U.S. Workers Are Better Off
The post Immigration Has Declined, But No Evidence U.S. Workers Are Better Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller talks to reporters outside of the White House West Wing on May 9, 2025. A decline in the foreign-born labor force has not improved the fortunes of U.S.-born workers, contrary to the promises of Trump officials. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images A decline in the foreign-born labor force has not improved the fortunes of U.S.-born workers, contrary to the promises of Trump officials. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has praised the 1924 Immigration Act, which prevented Jews and many other Europeans from immigrating to America before the rise of fascism in the 1930s, as the type of immigration approach that would produce gains for U.S. workers. However, the significant drop in foreign-born workers to the United States in 2025 has not made U.S. workers better off and instead has contributed to concerns about a stagnating economy. Immigration Policies Have Led To Fewer Foreign-Born Workers The Trump administration weathered another disappointing U.S. jobs report when the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on September 5, 2025, that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by only 22,000 in August. The total seasonally adjusted labor force has increased by only 34,000 since January 2025 and has decreased by 357,000 since its peak in April 2025. “The loss of immigrant workers and immigrant consumers is a major cause of slow job growth,” said labor economist Mark Regets, a senior fellow at the National Foundation for American Policy, in an interview. “Immigrants both create demand for the goods and services produced by U.S.-born workers and work alongside them in ways that increase productivity for both groups.” The number of foreign-born workers in the U.S. labor force has declined by 1.1 million between January and August 2025, according to a National Foundation for American Policy…
$0.01005
-9.54%
$0.0004273
-0.62%
$8.594
+1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:16
Tether Plans 100 Million Gold Investment to Back XAUT
$0.06084
+0.03%
$0.235
-1.46%
$0.002006
+2.13%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 22:16
