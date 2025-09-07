2025-09-09 Tuesday

Tether Denies Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Reaffirms BTC, Gold, and Land Strate

Tether Denies Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Reaffirms BTC, Gold, and Land Strate

The post Tether Denies Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Reaffirms BTC, Gold, and Land Strate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has denied recent rumors that the stablecoin issuer is offloading its Bitcoin holdings to buy gold. In a Sunday post on X, Ardoino said the company “didn’t sell any Bitcoin,” and reaffirmed its strategy of allocating profits into assets like “Bitcoin, gold, and land.” The comments came in response to speculation from YouTuber Clive Thompson, who cited Tether’s Q1 and Q2 2025 attestation data from BDO to claim the firm had reduced its Bitcoin (BTC) position. Thompson pointed to a drop from 92,650 BTC in Q1 to 83,274 BTC in Q2 as evidence of a sell-off. However, Jan3 CEO Samson Mow debunked the claim, noting that Tether transferred 19,800 BTC to a separate initiative called Twenty One Capital (XXI) during the same period. That included 14,000 BTC sent in June and another 5,800 BTC in July. Tether CEO denies Bitcoin sell-off rumors. Source: Paolo Ardoino Related: Tether holds talks to invest across gold supply chain: Report Tether moves $3.9 billion in BTC to XXI In early June, Tether moved over 37,000 BTC, worth approximately $3.9 billion, across numerous transactions to support XXI, a Bitcoin-native financial platform led by Strike CEO Jack Mallers. “Tether would have had 4,624 BTC more than at the end of Q1 if the transfer is accounted for,” Mow explained, adding that the firm actually increased its net holdings. Ardoino echoed the explanation, saying the Bitcoin was moved, not sold. “While the world continues to get darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits into safe assets,” he wrote. Tether, the issuer of the USDt (USDT) stablecoin, holds over 100,521 BTC, worth around $11.17 billion, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET. Tether holds over 100,000 BTC. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET Related: Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains El Salvador buys $50…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,359.03+0.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:47
Bitcoin Faces Quantum Threat: Potential Nakamoto Return Discussed

Bitcoin Faces Quantum Threat: Potential Nakamoto Return Discussed

The post Bitcoin Faces Quantum Threat: Potential Nakamoto Return Discussed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Quantum computing poses challenges to Bitcoin’s security. Joseph Chalom speculates Satoshi Nakamoto might return. 25% of Bitcoin at risk due to vulnerable addresses. Joseph Chalom of SharpLink Gaming suggests Satoshi Nakamoto may reappear if Bitcoin’s security is threatened by quantum computing, discussed at the Quantum Bitcoin Summit in San Francisco. The threat of quantum computing highlights potential vulnerabilities in Bitcoin’s core cryptography, prompting urgent discussions about its future security measures and the role of dormant funds. Quantum Advances Threaten 25% of Bitcoin Holdings Bitcoin’s cryptographic infrastructure is at risk due to advancements in quantum computing. Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming, posits that if a threat materializes, Satoshi Nakamoto might emerge to guide protocol decisions. Jameson Lopp and Daniel Bruno Corvelo Costa are key figures in forging quantum-resistant frameworks, given the looming threat. A hard fork may be necessary to protect Bitcoin, while freezing vulnerable, inactive wallets is also under consideration. This includes those linked to Satoshi Nakamoto, which currently comprise about 25% of Bitcoin’s supply, leaving substantial value exposed. Jameson Lopp, CTO, Casa, “Bitcoin’s current signatures (ECDSA/Schnorr) will be a tantalizing target: any UTXO that has ever exposed its public key on-chain (roughly 25% of all bitcoin) could be stolen by a cryptographically relevant quantum computer.” The cryptocurrency community is engaged in rigorous debate. Key figures propose varied solutions, with no official consensus yet. Jameson Lopp stresses the threat to Bitcoin’s current cryptography, urging the need for migration to safeguard these dormant assets. Regulatory Shifts and Solutions Urged by Top Experts Did you know? In 2018, a vulnerability in Bitcoin’s inflation bug (CVE-2018-17144) posed a similar unprecedented cryptographic risk, marked by rapid community response — though never at the scale of a quantum threat. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market cap of $formatNumber(2214195308872, 2) with a trading volume…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:45
Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Hits Record 14.3M as Long-Term Holders Continue to Accumulate

Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Hits Record 14.3M as Long-Term Holders Continue to Accumulate

The post Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Hits Record 14.3M as Long-Term Holders Continue to Accumulate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s illiquid supply—the portion of coins held by entities with little history of spending—has climbed to a new record high, surpassing 14.3 million BTC in late August, according to Glassnode. With 19.9 million BTC currently in circulation, around 72% of the total supply is now illiquid, held by entities such as long-term holders and cold storage investors. This growth highlights a sustained accumulation trend, even during recent market volatility. In mid-August, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,000 before retreating roughly 15%. Despite the price pullback, the illiquid supply continued to rise, showing that holders remain undeterred by short-term corrections. Over the past 30 days alone, the net change in illiquid supply has increased by 20,000 BTC, underscoring persistent investor conviction. The ongoing increase in this category suggests tightening supply dynamics that could set the stage for renewed momentum once sentiment recovers. For now, the trend reflects growing confidence in bitcoin as a long-term store of value. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/07/bitcoin-illiquid-supply-hits-record-14-3m-as-long-term-holders-continue-to-accumulate
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:44
Coinbase Lawyer? Bill Morgan Shuts Down False Media Labeling

Coinbase Lawyer? Bill Morgan Shuts Down False Media Labeling

The post Coinbase Lawyer? Bill Morgan Shuts Down False Media Labeling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just a day after addressing growing speculations that the U.S. leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase may be manipulating XRP’s price movement, Bill Morgan now has to restate his true identity after being wrongly identified by the media. On Sunday, Sept. 7, Bill Morgan was spotted on X issuing a fierce reaction to a trendy media post that appears to have mistakenly identified the pro-crypto lawyer as “Coinbase lawyer.” Bill Morgan dismisses buzz on XRP manipulation While Bill Morgan’s mislabeling as “Coinbase lawyer” might have not been intentional, the lawyer has frowned seriously at the media post, pushing strongly against the false title as he considers it a formidable insult that cannot be overlooked. Nonetheless, it is important to note that Morgan’s mislabeling as a Coinbase lawyer came amid rising debates in the crypto community that Coinbase could have been manipulating the price of XRP, which led to the recent drawdown. The claims had appeared convincing after reports about Coinbase reducing its XRP holdings surfaced. The unusual move saw Coinbase XRP holdings being slashed massively by about 69%, dropping from a massive 780 million XRP to 199 million XRP. The move saw the crypto community form the narrative that the significant reduction in Coinbase’s XRP holdings was allegedly a sell-off in an attempt to intentionally push the price of XRP down. You Might Also Like Bill Morgan had taken to the media space to address the speculation while disputing the XRP manipulation claims. In his statement, Bill Morgan had argued that the price of XRP was only forming its regular pattern, which it had also formed at the time when Coinbase did not engage in any market activity but only delisted the token from its trading platform. While Morgan further acknowledged Coinbase’s unwelcoming stance on XRP, he confirmed that the reduction in Coinbase’s XRP holdings is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:41
The Fed As A Source Of Economic Growth Is A Monstrous Delusion

The Fed As A Source Of Economic Growth Is A Monstrous Delusion

The post The Fed As A Source Of Economic Growth Is A Monstrous Delusion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to deliver remarks to the The Federal Reserve’s Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference on November 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. Market watchers and policy makers are listening carefully to Powell for indications of whether the Fed would need to hike rates further to bring down inflation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images “I trust that you will never lose sight of the fact that millions of Americans are dependent on the Fed continuing to support the economy’s recovery.” Those are the words of Democratic Rep. James Clyburn to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a 2021 hearing. The quote comes care of the Wall Street Journal’s Allysia Finley. Finley is making a point about how situational the Democrats are regarding the Fed’s so-called “independence.” Suddenly it becomes meaningful to them when it’s not them badgering the central bank for whatever economic sustenance they think the Fed can provide. Which is a long way of saying that while there was logically no outcry from the Democrats when Clyburn leaned on Powell in 2021, the noise about the importance of Fed independence at times has deafening qualities in 2025 as President Trump and his partisans lean on the Fed to allegedly make things better. Let’s just say that both sides are hopeless. Really, how soon we forget, Republicans in particular, that government has no resources. And that it only has resources insofar as actual producers have less. Which calls for a rethink of Clyburn’s veiled demand directed at Powell in 2021 relative to what Republicans are saying now. Even before Friday’s limp employment report, Republicans inside and outside the administration, and all the way up to the U.S. Treasury and the White House, were demanding rate cuts from the Fed.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:40
Major Suspicion in the FTX Collapse Case: Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's Messages from Those Days Have Been Deleted

Major Suspicion in the FTX Collapse Case: Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's Messages from Those Days Have Been Deleted

The post Major Suspicion in the FTX Collapse Case: Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s Messages from Those Days Have Been Deleted appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It has been revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) deleted text message records belonging to former FTX Chairman Gary Gensler during the FTX bankruptcy process. Industry representatives claim this was not a simple error but an attempt to suppress evidence. According to a report published by the SEC Office of Comptroller, Gensler’s official mobile phone stopped syncing with agency systems on July 6, 2023. Then, under a new automatic policy implemented by the agency in August 2023, all data on devices that were not used for 45 days was deleted. The report stated that the messages in question were initially recoverable, but due to the IT team accidentally performing a factory reset, all records between October 18, 2022, and September 6, 2023, were irreversibly deleted. The period covered by the deleted messages coincides with the critical period when FTX went bankrupt in November 2022 and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found guilty in November 2023. This situation raised suspicions of “obstruction of evidence” within the industry. Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal issued a scathing statement, saying, “This is not an ‘error.’ This is the destruction of evidence related to ongoing cases. Those who readily accuse others should be held to a much higher standard of accountability.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-suspicion-in-the-ftx-collapse-case-former-sec-chairman-gary-genslers-messages-from-those-days-have-been-deleted/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:38
Winners in Texas and Missouri Split $1.78 Billion Powerball Jackpot

Winners in Texas and Missouri Split $1.78 Billion Powerball Jackpot

The post Winners in Texas and Missouri Split $1.78 Billion Powerball Jackpot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas on Saturday, meaning two lucky players will split $1.78 billion in winnings—the second-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history. The winners will choose between $895 million in annualized payments or a lump sum of $410 million—but will take home less after taxes. Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/07/two-winners-will-split-second-largest-powerball-jackpot-in-history/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:37
Pi Coin Price Faces Catastrophic Crash And Bitcoin Can't Save It

Pi Coin Price Faces Catastrophic Crash And Bitcoin Can't Save It

The post Pi Coin Price Faces Catastrophic Crash And Bitcoin Can’t Save It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has failed to sustain its recovery over the past few days, leaving investors increasingly skeptical about its near-term outlook.  Despite Bitcoin holding steady above $110,000, Pi Coin’s detachment from the broader market makes its decline more likely to continue. Pi Coin Has A Lot Of Work Ahead Of It The correlation between Pi Coin and Bitcoin is currently at just 0.12, signaling that the altcoin is no longer tracking the moves of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. This growing divergence is worrisome, especially as Bitcoin shows signs of stability. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Coin’s decoupling from Bitcoin is counterproductive at a time when BTC is holding firm above $110,000, a crucial support level. Instead of benefiting from Bitcoin’s strength, Pi Coin’s weakness signals eroding investor confidence, making the risk of a further decline more apparent. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView Technical indicators also suggest that the volatility of Pi Coin may soon increase. The Squeeze Momentum Indicator is flashing black dots, a sign that a squeeze is forming. When this releases, price action could experience sharp moves depending on broader market direction. Given the bearish environment, a volatility spike would likely accelerate Pi Coin’s decline rather than trigger a recovery. Without stronger inflows or supportive investor sentiment, the upcoming squeeze could become a key driver pushing the token closer to new lows. Pi Coin Squeeze Momentum Indicator. Source: TradingView PI Price Needs Help Pi Coin’s price is currently trading at $0.345, holding just above the crucial support of $0.344. For now, the altcoin’s short-term resilience hinges on maintaining this level, but market signals suggest it may not last much longer. If the support fails, Pi Coin’s price could slip through $0.334 and fall toward its all-time…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:36
Can ADA Hold Its Ground Above $0.80?

Can ADA Hold Its Ground Above $0.80?

The post Can ADA Hold Its Ground Above $0.80? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Market Consolidation The crypto market as a whole has entered a period of consolidation. The total market cap chart shows a stall just below the $4 trillion mark after peaking in mid-August. Traders remain cautious as global conditions weigh on risk assets. This sideways movement, while frustrating for momentum traders, often precedes larger breakouts and provides setups for altcoins to outperform. Total market cap in USD – TradingView Bitcoin Stability Above $110K Bitcoin ($BTC) is holding firm above the $110,000 level, after pulling back from highs near $120,000. While BTC no longer pushes aggressively higher, its consolidation signals that support is forming. Historically, these calm periods in Bitcoin price action often lead to liquidity rotating into altcoins, igniting fresh rallies. As long as BTC stays above $110K, altcoins like Cardano ($ADA) could find room to test higher levels. BTC/USD chart over the past 6 months – TradingView Cardano Price Analysis $Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.82, showing resilience after a strong bounce in August. On the chart, several key levels stand out: Immediate resistance: $0.83–$0.85 (50-day SMA at $0.83 and horizontal barrier). Key support: $0.72 (200-day SMA) and $0.62 as a deeper safety net. Critical downside risk: $0.55, which remains the last strong support from earlier this year. ADA/USD 1-day chart – TradingView The RSI sits around 49, showing neutral momentum, neither overbought nor oversold. This suggests ADA could swing in either direction depending on broader market cues. Short-Term Outlook In the short term, ADA faces resistance at $0.85. A breakout above this level could trigger a move toward $1.00, with stronger upside potential to $1.20 if momentum carries. Failure to clear $0.85, however, risks a pullback to the $0.72–$0.73 zone. Medium-Term Outlook Looking further out, if Bitcoin maintains stability above $110K and the altcoin market strengthens, ADA…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 22:30
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold Its Ground Above $0.80?

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold Its Ground Above $0.80?

The crypto market stalls as Bitcoin consolidates above $110K. Cardano trades around $0.82—can ADA break resistance or risk a drop in the short term?
Crypto Ticker 2025/09/07 22:30
