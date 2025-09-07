What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final? How To Watch Sinner Vs. Alcaraz For Free
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain together at the net before the Gentleman's Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Getty Images With Aryna Sabalenka capturing the 2025 US Open Women's Singles title on Saturday, Sept. 6, all eyes are now on the Men's Final as New York's Grand Slam tournament comes to a close. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the US Open Men's Singles Championship on Sunday, Sept. 7. This is their third consecutive Grand Slam final meeting this year, with Alcaraz winning at the French Open and Sinner claiming victory at Wimbledon. Sunday's match will be the 15th head-to-head meeting between the two tennis stars. Alcaraz currently holds a 9-5 advantage overall and has won 7 of their 10 most recent encounters, according to CBS Sports. Sinner, however, enters as the reigning US Open champion after defeating American Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-5) last year and has reached an impressive five consecutive Grand Slam finals. ForbesJannik Sinner's Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open FinalBy Adam Zagoria "We are two different players now," Sinner said in his post-match interview after defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime on Sept. 5. "Different confidence, too. So let's see what's coming. We've played quite a lot this year, so we know each other very well. Let's see who's preparing in the best possible way." The winner will receive $5,000,000, while the runner-up will take home $2,500,000, according to the US Open's website. Here's everything you need to know about watching today's 2025 US Open Men's Final, including the start time, how…
