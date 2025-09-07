How Jimmie Johnson Is Redefining Sponsorship Inside NASCAR’s Infield

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 25: Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club on track prior to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 25, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images There was a time when NASCAR hospitality meant a folding chair in the infield, a cooler full of light beer, and maybe—if you knew the right people—a perch atop a pit box. If you were really living large, you got a suite stocked with Budweiser and bowls of pretzels. Luxury, it was not. Those days are long gone. Today, the infield is where corporate money meets corporate networking, a mashup of racing and buzzwords like "brand activation" and "synergy." It's less about whether your driver finishes third or thirteenth and more about how many deals get signed over sliders and a glass of Pinot. Perhaps no one is embracing this more than Jimmie Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup series champion who won 83 Cup races in a storied career that made his NASCAR Hall of Fame entry a forgone inclusion. When he stepped away from fulltime NASCAR racing as a driver at the end of 2020 he wasn't done. Far from it. In fact, some would say he was just getting started. In a move straight out of the "now for something completely different" playbook, Johnson swapped the thunderous roar of stock cars of NASCAR for the knife-edge precision of IndyCar, racing part-time in that series in 2021 and 2022 and even throwing himself into the deep end with the Indianapolis 500. The results weren't exactly headline-grabbing, but that wasn't the point. He'd stepped outside his comfort zone— and that willingness set the stage for his latest reinvention: not just co-owner, but now majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR…