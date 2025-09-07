2025-09-09 Tuesday

US Ethereum ETFs Surpass Weekly Record With $787M Outflow — Details

US Ethereum ETFs Surpass Weekly Record With $787M Outflow — Details

There is no question as to how impressive the performance of the US-based Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds) has been in the past quarter. However, the crypto-linked investment products have had a nightmare start to the month of September. As seen with the sluggish price action of ETH, the cryptocurrency market seems to be witnessing a […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.76-0.25%
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 23:00
Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breaks Out – Here’s How High It Can Go This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breaks Out – Here’s How High It Can Go This Week

Worldcoin price has finally shown some life after weeks of sideways action. The token jumped almost 12% in the past 24 hours, climbing back above $1 and catching the attention of traders.  With adoption numbers on the rise and technicals looking stronger, the big question now is: how high can WLD actually go this week?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.735+52.46%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009328-7.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305+2.03%
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:00
Ethereum Startup Etherealize Secures $40M, But Traders Are Turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger Gains

Ethereum Startup Etherealize Secures $40M, But Traders Are Turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger Gains

There are two distinct fronts of crypto space, which evolves at the moment. On the one hand, institutions are reinventing the foundations of Ethereum by investing in it on a massive scale, laying the groundwork to be adopted in the long term. Retail traders and crypto whales, on the other hand, are seeking opportunities early […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.013009+8.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0279+2.91%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1494-0.06%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 23:00
Bitcoin Could Deliver 25x ROI by 2026 as VET and WLD Gain Analyst Backing

Bitcoin Could Deliver 25x ROI by 2026 as VET and WLD Gain Analyst Backing

The post Bitcoin Could Deliver 25x ROI by 2026 as VET and WLD Gain Analyst Backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets remain in focus as analysts predict a new supercycle for digital assets. Bitcoin leads the way, VeChain and Worldcoin gain fresh support, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is now seen as one of the strongest new altcoin opportunities. Bitcoin Path Toward $200,000 Analysts at Bernstein believe Bitcoin could trade between $150,000 and $200,000 within the next year. They expect this run to extend into 2027, which would be longer than previous four-year cycles. The forecast comes after Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $124,457 in August before slipping back to around $107,000. While this correction worried some, analysts argue that price swings are common in long market uptrends. Institutional adoption is a big driver of this forecast. Policy shifts in the U.S. under the Trump administration have added to the outlook, including allowing cryptocurrencies in 401(k) retirement plans. This opens the door to millions of new participants. At the same time, regulatory clarity is being introduced. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has launched “Project Crypto” to simplify rules for digital assets, while the new GENIUS Act sets a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins. These changes could help sustain growth in the market, making Bitcoin one of the best crypto to buy heading into 2026. VeChain VET Upgrade Sparks Analyst Optimism VeChain (VET) is gaining attention following its Hayabusa upgrade, which passed with a 98% approval vote from the community. This update reshapes the project’s staking model, making rewards more sustainable and aligning long-term holders with network growth. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe has called VeChain “on his radar,” hinting at a breakout as the next move. VET currently trades near $0.024 after a large correction, but analysts see room for gains toward $0.12 in the next cycle. With VeChain’s focus on supply chain innovation and recent upgrades, analysts argue it…
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+5.43%
Worldcoin
WLD$1.735+52.46%
Sidekick
K$0.166+4.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 22:59
Blockchain-Based Identity Can Help HR Navigate AI-Generated Applications

Blockchain-Based Identity Can Help HR Navigate AI-Generated Applications

The post Blockchain-Based Identity Can Help HR Navigate AI-Generated Applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Ignacio Palomera, co-founder and CEO of Bondex The global hiring landscape is changing rapidly. Today’s job seekers are increasingly turning to generative AI to draft cover letters, tailor resumes and even simulate interview prep.  Agentic AI is auto-applying, generative AI is drafting personalized applications at scale, and AI auto-apply tools enable candidates to apply to thousands of roles in minutes. Employers are inundated with applications that look polished, persuasive and tailored — but often lack any real signal of effort, capability or authenticity. When anyone can crank out a polished, high-quality application with just a few AI prompts, the traditional cover letter — once seen as a chance to stand out and show real intent — becomes a commodity. It stops signaling effort or enthusiasm and starts looking more like standardized output.  Hiring managers are now staring at inboxes filled with slick, personalized applications that all feel strangely similar. And that’s where the real problem kicks in: If everyone sounds qualified on paper, how can you tell who has the skills and knows how to game a prompt? It’s not about who writes best but about who can prove they can deliver in the real world. A fragile trust system gets worse with AI Traditional hiring has long relied on trust-based signals such as resumes, references and degrees, but these have always been weak proxies. Titles can be inflated, education overstated and past work exaggerated. AI blurs things even more, cloaking unverifiable claims in artificial eloquence. For fast-paced, remote-native industries like crypto or decentralized autonomous organization ecosystems, the stakes are even higher, as there’s rarely time for deep due diligence. Trust is extended quickly and often informally — risky in a pseudonymous, global environment. More HR tooling or AI detection won’t solve this. What’s needed is a stronger…
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1714+0.17%
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06082--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 22:56
How Jimmie Johnson Is Redefining Sponsorship Inside NASCAR’s Infield

How Jimmie Johnson Is Redefining Sponsorship Inside NASCAR’s Infield

The post How Jimmie Johnson Is Redefining Sponsorship Inside NASCAR’s Infield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 25: Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club on track prior to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 25, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images There was a time when NASCAR hospitality meant a folding chair in the infield, a cooler full of light beer, and maybe—if you knew the right people—a perch atop a pit box. If you were really living large, you got a suite stocked with Budweiser and bowls of pretzels. Luxury, it was not. Those days are long gone. Today, the infield is where corporate money meets corporate networking, a mashup of racing and buzzwords like “brand activation” and “synergy.” It’s less about whether your driver finishes third or thirteenth and more about how many deals get signed over sliders and a glass of Pinot. Perhaps no one is embracing this more than Jimmie Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup series champion who won 83 Cup races in a storied career that made his NASCAR Hall of Fame entry a forgone inclusion. When he stepped away from fulltime NASCAR racing as a driver at the end of 2020 he wasn’t done. Far from it. In fact, some would say he was just getting started. In a move straight out of the “now for something completely different” playbook, Johnson swapped the thunderous roar of stock cars of NASCAR for the knife-edge precision of IndyCar, racing part-time in that series in 2021 and 2022 and even throwing himself into the deep end with the Indianapolis 500. The results weren’t exactly headline-grabbing, but that wasn’t the point. He’d stepped outside his comfort zone— and that willingness set the stage for his latest reinvention: not just co-owner, but now majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03234+1.44%
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3051-6.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 22:55
CMOs Need To Think Like Data Architects To Win With AI

CMOs Need To Think Like Data Architects To Win With AI

Marketing leaders are making investments towards AI to maximize marketing performance and enhance efficiency. But driving ROI at scale via AI requires more than deploying plug-and-play tools; CMOs need to fundamentally change how they lead.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019794+0.11%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0443-6.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+0.41%
Hackernoon2025/09/07 22:54
What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final? How To Watch Sinner Vs. Alcaraz For Free

What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final? How To Watch Sinner Vs. Alcaraz For Free

The post What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final? How To Watch Sinner Vs. Alcaraz For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain together at the net before the Gentleman’s Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Getty Images With Aryna Sabalenka capturing the 2025 US Open Women’s Singles title on Saturday, Sept. 6, all eyes are now on the Men’s Final as New York’s Grand Slam tournament comes to a close. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the US Open Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, Sept. 7. This is their third consecutive Grand Slam final meeting this year, with Alcaraz winning at the French Open and Sinner claiming victory at Wimbledon. Sunday’s match will be the 15th head-to-head meeting between the two tennis stars. Alcaraz currently holds a 9-5 advantage overall and has won 7 of their 10 most recent encounters, according to CBS Sports. Sinner, however, enters as the reigning US Open champion after defeating American Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-5) last year and has reached an impressive five consecutive Grand Slam finals. ForbesJannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open FinalBy Adam Zagoria “We are two different players now,” Sinner said in his post-match interview after defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime on Sept. 5. “Different confidence, too. So let’s see what’s coming. We’ve played quite a lot this year, so we know each other very well. Let’s see who’s preparing in the best possible way.” The winner will receive $5,000,000, while the runner-up will take home $2,500,000, according to the US Open’s website. Here’s everything you need to know about watching today’s 2025 US Open Men’s Final, including the start time, how…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3051-6.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+7.25%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01779+2.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 22:52
Businesses Buy 1,755 Bitcoin Daily, Adding $1.3 Trillion in 20 Months – BTC Above $125K Next?

Businesses Buy 1,755 Bitcoin Daily, Adding $1.3 Trillion in 20 Months – BTC Above $125K Next?

Businesses across major industries have purchased 1,755 Bitcoin daily worth $195.2 million, contributing over $1.3 trillion to Bitcoin's market cap during the past 20 months as corporate reserves surged from 510K BTC to 1.3 million BTC with publicly traded companies expanding from 39 to 158 entities, targeting BTC above $125K.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,351.77+0.13%
Capverse
CAP$0.12612-13.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.15769-0.29%
Coinstats2025/09/07 22:50
Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council: The Federal Reserve's monetary policy is not affected by Trump

Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council: The Federal Reserve's monetary policy is not affected by Trump

PANews reported on September 7 that according to Jinshi, Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy must be completely independent of political influences, including from Trump, and there are currently no plans to reform the Federal Reserve.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004273-0.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.594+1.24%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014152-1.46%
PANews2025/09/07 22:50
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket