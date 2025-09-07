How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free
The post How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Post Malone and Taylor Swift accept the Best Collaboration award for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, one of music’s most anticipated nights, airs tonight, Sept. 7, from New York’s UBS Arena. The show will feature exciting performances by Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Tate McRae and many others. The MTV VMAs celebrate the year’s biggest artists and music videos with performances, honors and numerous awards. LL Cool J returns to the VMAs, this time as a solo host, having previously co-emceed in 2022 with Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. “I enjoy hosting because it’s a chance to get close to new fans (and) a chance to see fans that have been along for the journey,” the rapper told USA Today ahead of the ceremony. “I get to see new artists, new acts.” The ceremony will also honor several music icons tonight. Mariah Carey will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes will be presented with the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Ricky Martin will be recognized with the Latin Icon Award. Here’s how to watch the star-studded ceremony live, including on cable, streaming and for free. When Are The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards? ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: LL Cool J performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT…
