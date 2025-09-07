2025-09-09 Tuesday

$6 Billion Ripple’s XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News

$6 Billion Ripple’s XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News

The post $6 Billion Ripple’s XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple & XRP: $6 billion transfers, ETF hype and record market activity Ripple and XRP had a busy week marked by big on-chain movements, XRP ETF speculations and fresh activity on the ledger. This kept the third biggest cryptocurrency in the headlines as one of the most active assets in the market. Key points: A total of $6.08 billion in escrow unlocks with an epic $830 million released. XRP ETF approval odds hit 94%, with seven filings pending an October deadline. XRP futures hit $1 billion in record open interest. Cryptocurrency spikes 44% to $6.57 billion in daily volume with the price at $2.84. Ripple’s September escrow unlock was massive, with more than $6.08 billion worth of XRP moving across wallets. In a series of unlocks, 500 million XRP ($1.38 billion), 300 million XRP ($830 million) and 200 million XRP ($553 million) were shuffled on-chain. Ultimately, 700 million tokens were sent back to escrow, resulting in a net release of 300 million XRP, worth around $830 million at the beginning of the week. In the meantime, XRP ETF speculation is back to center stage. Data from Polymarket puts the odds of approval at nearly 94%, and filings for seven different XRP-linked funds are now in the SEC’s pipeline. For Nate Geraci, an ETF veteran who predicted the launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, expectations for demand are too low as institutional traction is already visible on CME. Just in August, futures linked to XRP hit an unprecedented milestone, becoming the fastest contracts ever to cross $1 billion in open interest. However, skeptics point out that major players like BlackRock and Fidelity have avoided the XRP market, focusing instead on Bitcoin, Ethereum and most recently Solana. Market activity has supported the overall buzz around the altcoin. In early September, XRP’s daily volume surged…
Goldman and T. Rowe sign $1 billion partnership as Wall Street targets retirement cash

Goldman and T. Rowe sign $1 billion partnership as Wall Street targets retirement cash

The post Goldman and T. Rowe sign $1 billion partnership as Wall Street targets retirement cash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Goldman Sachs is putting down up to $1 billion for a 3.5% stake in asset manager T. Rowe Price, the firm confirmed Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance. The goal is to flood the retirement market with access to private assets (stuff like real estate, infrastructure, credit, and private equity) things that were once only offered to institutional investors. Now the plan is to make them available to everyday Americans, especially those saving for retirement. The partnership wants to build a system that lets these alternative assets flow directly into the hands of retirees, account sponsors, and financial advisers. Goldman CEO David Solomon said this collaboration “represent[s] our conviction in a shared legacy of success delivering results for investors.” He also said that with Goldman’s “decades of leadership innovating across public and private markets” and T. Rowe’s “expertise in active investing,” clients can expect better access to new ways of saving for retirement and building wealth. T. Rowe Price saw its stock jump by as much as 9% on Friday after the announcement. Goldman shares also ticked up, but by a smaller margin. T. Rowe CEO Rob Sharps said: “As a leader in retirement, we have a proven track record of using our expertise to drive solutions that help our clients confidently prepare for, save for, and live in retirement.” Goldman and T. Rowe prep co-branded portfolios Part of the joint plan includes launching target-date funds that mix public stocks, bonds, and private assets. These hybrid funds are set to roll out by the middle of next year. This would bring private investments straight into retirement portfolios in a way that hasn’t really existed before. The two companies also want to launch co-branded portfolios and offer financial advice, targeting both mass affluent and high-net-worth investors. Meanwhile, just this Thursday, Citigroup said…
How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free

How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free

The post How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Post Malone and Taylor Swift accept the Best Collaboration award for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, one of music’s most anticipated nights, airs tonight, Sept. 7, from New York’s UBS Arena. The show will feature exciting performances by Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Tate McRae and many others. The MTV VMAs celebrate the year’s biggest artists and music videos with performances, honors and numerous awards. LL Cool J returns to the VMAs, this time as a solo host, having previously co-emceed in 2022 with Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. “I enjoy hosting because it’s a chance to get close to new fans (and) a chance to see fans that have been along for the journey,” the rapper told USA Today ahead of the ceremony. “I get to see new artists, new acts.” The ceremony will also honor several music icons tonight. Mariah Carey will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes will be presented with the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Ricky Martin will be recognized with the Latin Icon Award. Here’s how to watch the star-studded ceremony live, including on cable, streaming and for free. When Are The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards? ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: LL Cool J performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT…
Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August

Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to CoinDesk, Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin's illiquid supply (the amount of Bitcoin held by entities with little to no spending history) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding 14.3 million BTC in late August. Over the past 30 days, the net increase in illiquid supply has reached 20,000 BTC. Of the 19.9 million BTC currently in circulation, approximately 72% of the total supply is illiquid, held by long-term holders and cold storage investors. This increase highlights the continued accumulation trend even during recent market volatility. In mid-August, Bitcoin reached a record high of $124,000 before retracing approximately 15%. Despite the price correction, the illiquid supply has continued to rise, indicating that holders are not selling in response to short-term adjustments.
Dubai is leading the real-world asset revolution

Dubai is leading the real-world asset revolution

The post Dubai is leading the real-world asset revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Real-world assets entered the mainstream around 2020, though the idea traces back further. As the name suggests, RWAs are traditional or physical assets that have been tokenized and brought onto the blockchain. The foundation was first laid with Ethereum’s (ETH) introduction of smart contracts in 2015, and the sector has since accelerated rapidly, with some forecasts projecting that by 2030, more than $10 trillion worth of assets could be tokenized on-chain. Summary Why RWAs matter: Tokenization unlocks liquidity through fractional ownership, broadens access to global investors, and replaces costly intermediaries with transparent, efficient smart contracts. Why Dubai leads: Backed by VARA’s clear framework and booming property market, Dubai turned tokenization into policy — with $399M already tokenized in May and projections of $16B by 2033. Real traction: Platforms like Prypco Mint are selling out projects in minutes, including a $3B MAG deal, signaling tokenization’s shift from pilot projects to mainstream adoption. Challenges ahead: Secondary-market liquidity, registry integration, and rising global competition remain hurdles, but Dubai’s regulatory clarity and momentum give it a strong edge. Why are real-world assets important? At a high level, RWAs bring many benefits to the market, although there are three key ones: Liquidity: Real estate and other illiquid assets typically demand large, single transactions, making buying and selling slow and cumbersome. Tokenization enables fractional ownership and 24/7 trading, transforming how these assets are exchanged. Access and inclusion: Tokenization lets anyone with a wallet invest, unlocking deep global liquidity and enabling participation at any transaction size previously impossible. Efficiency and transparency: many layers of expensive intermediaries and cumbersome transaction processes are exchanged for simple, clear contracts, lowering costs, reducing settlement times, and providing auditability.…
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM) rose from previous $3.292T to $3.322T in August

China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM) rose from previous $3.292T to $3.322T in August

The post China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM) rose from previous $3.292T to $3.322T in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
From skyscrapers to smart contracts: Dubai is leading the RWA revolution | Opinion

From skyscrapers to smart contracts: Dubai is leading the RWA revolution | Opinion

A clear regulatory framework, government backing, and global demand for high-yield property are fueling the rapid growth of RWA in Dubai
Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger

Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger

The post Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger Skip to content Home AI News Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mistral-ai-openai-challenger/
