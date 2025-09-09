2025-09-09 Tuesday

September 8-14: Key Blockchain Events That Could Shape Market Sentiment

Since blockchain market is still dynamic with rapid innovation, the next week of Sept 8-14 features a number of key events in different blockchain projects.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 06:20
SwissBorg Faces $41.5M Solana Exploit Through Partner API Breach, All The Details

The post SwissBorg Faces $41.5M Solana Exploit Through Partner API Breach, All The Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain investigator ZachXBT has flagged a major security incident on Solana. The exploit hit SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto platform, and drained around 192,600 SOL, worth roughly $41.5 million at today’s prices. The breach didn’t target SwissBorg’s core systems directly. Instead, it came through a compromised API provider, raising tough questions about third-party dependencies in crypto security. The Breach: How It Happened SwissBorg confirmed the exploit hours after ZachXBT’s alert. The team disclosed that its partner API provider, Kiln, suffered a compromise. The breach specifically impacted the SOL Earn program, which allows users to stake and earn rewards on their Solana holdings. Roughly 193,000 SOL was stolen in the attack. Importantly, SwissBorg stressed that: The SwissBorg app itself remains fully secure. Other Earn programs are unaffected. Only <1% of users are exposed to the loss. This detail sets the stage for recovery efforts, but it also highlights how a single integration flaw can create ripple effects across a platform. SwissBorg’s Recovery Plan The team moved quickly to share a structured response. In an official statement on X, SwissBorg laid out both immediate and ongoing actions to reassure users: Immediate Actions Allocating SwissBorg’s SOL treasury to help users recover a significant portion of their balances. Finalizing exact recovery figures soon.  Ongoing Actions Working with white-hat hackers and security partners to trace and potentially recover the stolen funds. Aiming to make all affected users whole. SwissBorg also confirmed that affected users will be contacted directly via email with next steps. SOL Earn Incident & SwissBorg Recovery Plan A partner API was compromised, impacting our SOL Earn Program (~193k SOL, <1% of users).👉 Rest assured, the SwissBorg app remains fully secure and all other funds in Earn programs are 100% safe. Our recovery plan.Immediate Actions… — SwissBorg (@swissborg) September 8, 2025 The tone of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:19
Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Chainlink ETF Launch

The post Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Chainlink ETF Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Grayscale files S-1 for Chainlink ETF as part of asset expansion. Chainlink’s market response shows 5% price rise to $23.14. Link’s market cap growing influence on broader crypto market trends. Grayscale has filed an S-1 with the U.S. SEC to convert its Chainlink Trust into a spot ETF for trading on NYSE Arca, confirmed on September 5, 2025. This application signifies expanding avenues for cryptocurrency investments within regulated frameworks, potentially boosting Chainlink’s market presence and institutional adoption, amid rising regulatory clarity in digital assets. Grayscale’s Strategic Move: Transforming Chainlink Trust into ETF Grayscale Investments, led by CEO Michael Sonnenshein, has submitted an S-1 application to the SEC aiming to transition the Grayscale Chainlink Trust into a spot Chainlink ETF. This mirrors Grayscale’s earlier strategies with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and involves Coinbase Custody for institutional management. Chainlink’s market value surged approximately 5% to $23.14 following the ETF filing announcement. Such immediate reactions underscore the potential impact on LINK’s market positioning. Community discussions on platforms like Reddit and Discord reflect positive speculation regarding increased financial legitimacy for Chainlink. However, no impactful declarations have come from key opinion leaders or developers yet. Chainlink’s market response shows 5% price rise to $23.14. “We are committed to expanding regulated access to digital assets, starting with products like our proposed Chainlink ETF.” — Michael Sonnenshein, CEO, Grayscale Investments Chainlink’s Market Momentum: Historical Context and Expert Insights Did you know? Chainlink’s ETF filing mimics the structure of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, which saw a notable 20% price increase within two weeks post-approval. As of September 8, 2025, Chainlink is priced at $23.11 with a market cap of $15.67 billion, constituting 0.40% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Chainlink’s trading volume today is $921.79 million, showing an 87.39% hike. LINK’s 90-day price boost stands…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:18
Senate Draft Bill Praised for Developer Protections

The post Senate Draft Bill Praised for Developer Protections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate draft bill praised for the strongest crypto developer protections to date. Proposal clarifies DAO governance, staking, airdrops, and token protections. Draft sets dual oversight with the SEC for securities and the CFTC for commodities. The Senate Banking Committee’s latest market structure discussion draft has received positive initial reactions from cryptocurrency industry leaders. The 182-page “Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025” text, released Friday afternoon, contains what experts describe as the most comprehensive developer protection language seen in federal legislation to date. Amanda Tuminelli, executive director and CLO at DeFi Education Fund, praised the draft’s developer protections and called them the best language observed in any previous legislative proposal. Legal expert Gabriel Shapiro highlighted the bill’s improved approach to decentralized governance systems. He also noted that the legislation addresses previous concerns about governance tokens potentially creating securities law complications. Source: X Legislative Framework Addresses Key Industry Concerns Shapiro specifically commended the draft’s handling of decentralized autonomous organizations. This includes blockchain-based governance tokens (BORGs). The legislation limits “disqualifying financial rights” carve-outs to actual securities rather than applying broader restrictions to payment and utility tokens. The bill creates clarity around decentralized governance, staking mechanisms, airdrops, tokenization processes, and self-custody protections. Additional provisions include safeguards for existing non-fraudulent tokens against future SEC enforcement actions and exemptions for decentralized physical infrastructure networks and DeFi protocols. Colin McLaren emphasized the importance of Democratic support for the legislation, arguing that Senate Democrats should prioritize innovation over regulatory constraints. McLaren referenced the potential for building “the next great American startup” rather than enriching legal professionals through prolonged regulatory uncertainty. The Draft Establishes A Dual Regulatory Structure The draft establishes a dual regulatory structure dividing oversight responsibilities between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This framework aims to resolve jurisdictional ambiguity that has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:15
Top 4 Presale Crypto 2025 – Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge & hơn nữa

The post Top 4 Presale Crypto 2025 – Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge & hơn nữa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top 4 Presale Crypto 2025 – Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge & hơn nữa Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-grok-ai-top-breakout-picks-2025-vn/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:14
Netflix Has Renewed Chuck Lorre’s Sitcom ‘Leanne’ For A Second Season

The post Netflix Has Renewed Chuck Lorre’s Sitcom ‘Leanne’ For A Second Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston as Carol in ‘Leanne’ on Netflix. Photo by Patrick Mcelhenney/Netflix Leanne Morgan’s career is on fire! Her stand-up comedy special and new sitcom series, Leanne, are chart-toppers, and today, Netflix announced that her show will get a second season! The 59-year-old grandma from Tennessee took the time to thank her fans for their continuous support. The multi-cam comedy, which debuted on Netflix’s Global Top 10, has received rave reviews from critics, and her loyalists have pleaded with the streamer for more episodes since the 16-episode first season premiered on July 31. Morgan, who not only stars in the series but is also an executive producer and co-creator alongside sitcom legend Chuck Lorre, exclaimed to Tudum.com, “We’re coming back for a second season! I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast, and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us, and we can’t wait to be back!” Lorre, who executive-produced and co-created Leanne alongside Morgan and Susan McMartin, added, “Much thanks and gratitude to Netflix for this amazing opportunity. Congrats to Leanne and the entire cast and crew. This has been an incredible journey that began with a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee. Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with.” Morgan’s story is so inspiring for many reasons. Seeing a woman who is incredibly talented reach this level of success is always a cause for celebration, but it’s even more meaningful when it happens later in life. It gives women everywhere hope and, more importantly, reassurance that it’s never too late to turn their dreams into reality. Morgan has a lot to celebrate, including her 60th birthday, which is just weeks away.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:13
Solana Project Aquabot Vanishes With $4.65M in Presale Rug Pull After Being Promoted by Major Influencers

A Solana-based Telegram trading bot project, Aquabot, has allegedly executed a rug pull, disappearing with more than $4.65 million in presale funds just hours before its planned token generation event. On-chain investigator ZachXBT was the first to flag the suspicious activity, noting that Aquabot’s presale wallet moved 21,770 SOL, worth roughly $4.65 million, into multiple intermediary addresses before routing the funds to instant exchanges. The transfers were split into four tranches, a tactic often associated with attempts to obscure transaction trails. Solana Community Warns of Presale Scams After Aquabot Controversy The presale address, identified as 4Ea23VxEGAgfbtauQZz11aKNtzHJwb84ppsg3Cz14u6q, had collected the funds through what the project described as a “gamified” presale mechanism. Investors were told they could receive multipliers on their allocations through a randomizer, and the team initially promised 100% token distribution at launch without vesting. However, shortly before the token generation event, Aquabot altered its terms, imposing vesting on presale buyers. The sudden fund movements came just before the launch, triggering accusations of fraud across the Solana community. Following the transfers, the Aquabot team locked replies on all of its X posts, further fueling concerns. The situation has drawn heightened scrutiny because several high-profile names in the Solana ecosystem had promoted Aquabot. Platforms and teams, including Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect, amplified the project in recent weeks. Influencers also endorsed the presale, touting its novel approach to distribution and low trading fees compared with competitors. Critics argue that such endorsements have created a false sense of security around the project. “Once again, reputable protocols interact and make partnerships with ruggers, and then they act like nothing happened,” one community member wrote, reflecting growing frustration with repeated presale scams on Solana. Aquabot marketed itself as a low-fee Telegram trading bot, promising a 0.25% transaction fee structure and a novel “liquidity ladder” presale design intended to stagger entry prices for buyers. The approach was pitched as a solution to the “inorganic” trading patterns that often emerge when all presale investors share the same cost basis. Enthusiasm for the model was visible across X, where some users said that they considered replicating the idea for future token launches. Instead, the project appears to have followed a familiar pattern of sudden fund withdrawals and vanished communication channels. With the presale funds now dispersed across exchanges, recovery prospects appear slim. The incident has reignited calls for greater transparency in Solana’s rapidly growing ecosystem. Critics say teams and investors need to exercise far more caution when associating with new projects, particularly those offering novel mechanics or unusually favorable terms. “There can be no tolerance for such behavior. What we need—at the very least—is radical transparency across Solana,” ZachXBT said in his Telegram channel, where he first detailed the transfers. Surge in Solana Presale Scams Raises Investor Concerns This is not the first time the network has faced presale scams; last year, ZachXBT warned that many projects are either fraudulent or on the verge of rug pulls. On Solana, presale hype fueled a wave of rug pulls. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT flagged multiple cases where projects collected millions in SOL before vanishing. One wallet tied to @Sartoshi0x raised 7,000 SOL but withheld 62% of the funds. Another scam directed 2,100 SOL to a fake Jared MEV bot account. Presales by @bluekirbyftm and @Vombatus_eth also collapsed after promises of refunds were broken. In total, just 33 presales pulled in over $150 million in SOL. Despite the risks, Solana’s social metrics surged. LunarCrush reported more than 22.6 million engagements and 121,000 mentions, with Solana’s market cap climbing to $116.7 billion. A $1.65 billion Solana treasury initiative led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital further boosted confidence in the ecosystem. Meanwhile, in the U.S., federal prosecutors secured a conviction in one of the year’s biggest cryptojacking cases. Charles O. Parks III, known as “CP3O,” was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for defrauding cloud service providers of $3.5 million in computing power. Between January and August 2021, he mined nearly $1 million worth of Ether, Litecoin, and Monero. Parks laundered the proceeds through exchanges and luxury purchases, including a Mercedes-Benz, before pleading guilty to wire fraud in December 2023. Scams also extended to new token launches. The WEB3 presale, which raised $500,000 in hours, drew scrutiny after ZachXBT linked its team to the failed Squiggles NFT project and alleged scammer Raichu. And in June, the same investigator tied WhiteRock Finance to ZKasino’s $33 million exit scam, exposing what appeared to be a laundering scheme disguised as a real-world asset platform
CryptoNews2025/09/09 06:13
ETHZilla Delivers 102,246 ETH, Strengthens Treasury Position

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethzilla-102246-eth-treasury/
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:12
Crypto ETFs Face Decline as Ether Funds Lose $912M in Early September

TLDR Crypto ETFs experienced a 27% decline in trading volumes in early September. Ether funds saw the largest losses, shedding $912 million in a single week. Bitcoin crypto ETFs received $524 million in inflows, offsetting broader market weakness. The US market recorded $440 million in outflows from crypto ETFs last week. Germany saw a rise [...] The post Crypto ETFs Face Decline as Ether Funds Lose $912M in Early September appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 06:11
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
