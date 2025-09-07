How States Should Respond To The Atrocities Against The Hazara?

Members of the Afghan Hazara community protested against the genocide of Hazara people in Toronto, Canada, on January 28, 2024. They condemned the recent suicide bombings in western Kabul that claimed the lives of many Hazaras. The protesters also demanded an end to the arrest of Hazara women by the Taliban and advocated for the rights of Afghan women to study and work freely.(Photo credit: Sayed Najafizada/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images On September 4, 2025, New Lines Institute, a non-governmental organization, launched its newest report looking into the situation of the Hazara community in the Taliban-run Afghanistan. The report makes a legal assessment of acts targeting the community, examining the most recent attacks and the ongoing dire situation, since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The report considers whether the ongoing attacks against Hazaras, carried out by various actors including the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP/Daesh) and the Taliban, constitute genocide as per Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention). The report comes three years after British Parliamentarians established that there was a serious risk of genocide against the Hazara in Afghanistan. Back in 2022, having conducted an in-depth inquiry and having taken testimonies from victims/survivors and experts, British Parliamentarians found that the Hazara in Afghanistan, as a religious and ethnic minority, were at serious risk of genocide at the hands of the Taliban and IS-KP. This finding was supposed to have engaged the responsibility of all States to protect the Hazara and prevent a possible genocide, in line with the duty to prevent genocide in Article I of the Genocide Convention, and as per customary international law. However, these responses did not follow, enabling the Taliban to continue and do so with impunity. When the Taliban took…