2025-09-09 Tuesday

Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why XRP and ADA ETFs Could Be Next In Line

The post Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why XRP and ADA ETFs Could Be Next In Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why XRP and ADA ETFs Could Be Next In Line appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The conversation around crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is no longer about if they will expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, but when. Analysts say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to broaden the playing field, and if that happens, Wall Street could soon see a rush of new altcoin ETFs. Which Tokens Are Ready? According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, several tokens appear ready to fit within the SEC’s developing framework. These include well-established names such as Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Ripple’s XRP and Cardano’s ADA also look like strong candidates, thanks to their futures markets and relatively deep liquidity. Bitcoin and Ethereum, already ETF staples, would of course remain at the center of this ecosystem. Seyffart explained that many of these tokens already meet what are known as “generic listing standards,” meaning they could be fast-tracked once approval is granted. Lessons From Ethereum’s Slow Start Still, there are lessons to be learned from the Ethereum ETF rollout. After the overwhelming success of Bitcoin ETFs, expectations for Ethereum products were sky-high. Instead, the Ethereum ETFs launched into a sluggish market last July and failed to generate significant inflows. Part of the problem was timing. Wall Street advisers barely had time to understand Bitcoin ETFs before Ethereum was added to the mix. In addition, staking, a key feature of Ethereum, was not available in a traditional ETF wrapper. Seyffart says that once staking becomes formally allowed, demand could pick up sharply. The analyst then said that if the SEC truly opens the ETF floodgates, Wall Street could see a quick…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:44
How States Should Respond To The Atrocities Against The Hazara?

The post How States Should Respond To The Atrocities Against The Hazara? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Members of the Afghan Hazara community protested against the genocide of Hazara people in Toronto, Canada, on January 28, 2024. They condemned the recent suicide bombings in western Kabul that claimed the lives of many Hazaras. The protesters also demanded an end to the arrest of Hazara women by the Taliban and advocated for the rights of Afghan women to study and work freely.(Photo credit: Sayed Najafizada/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images On September 4, 2025, New Lines Institute, a non-governmental organization, launched its newest report looking into the situation of the Hazara community in the Taliban-run Afghanistan. The report makes a legal assessment of acts targeting the community, examining the most recent attacks and the ongoing dire situation, since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The report considers whether the ongoing attacks against Hazaras, carried out by various actors including the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP/Daesh) and the Taliban, constitute genocide as per Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention). The report comes three years after British Parliamentarians established that there was a serious risk of genocide against the Hazara in Afghanistan. Back in 2022, having conducted an in-depth inquiry and having taken testimonies from victims/survivors and experts, British Parliamentarians found that the Hazara in Afghanistan, as a religious and ethnic minority, were at serious risk of genocide at the hands of the Taliban and IS-KP. This finding was supposed to have engaged the responsibility of all States to protect the Hazara and prevent a possible genocide, in line with the duty to prevent genocide in Article I of the Genocide Convention, and as per customary international law. However, these responses did not follow, enabling the Taliban to continue and do so with impunity. When the Taliban took…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:43
Brooks Koepka’s Struggles Continue At Irish Open.

The post Brooks Koepka’s Struggles Continue At Irish Open. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 season has not went well for five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. At a press conference this week in Ireland before the Irish Open, Koepka himself stated his disappointment when talking about the Ryder Cup. When asked about not being picked for the United States team, Koepka said, “I played my way off it, so I can’t be disappointed. I did it myself. It’s not anything I’m not aware of. I’m not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing.” ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 30: Brooks Koepka of Team United States reacts on the third hole during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images The DP World Tour is giving Koepka a chance to salvage his 2025 season with exemptions into three tournaments in the next four weeks. With LIV Golf not getting world ranking points for their events and Koepka missing the cut in 3 of the 4 majors this season, his world ranking has slid all the way to 306th. His lone cut made was the U.S. Open where he played well at Oakmont en route to a T12 finish. The LIV season has been a huge disappointment for Koepka. With zero wins and only two top 10 finishes, he finished the season 31st in the LIV Golf rankings. Considering these are 54-man fields, it has arguably been the worst season of the future hall-of-famers career, or at least since he burst on the scene with three Challenge Tour victories in 2013. The beginning of this three tournament stretch is off to a rough start for Koepka. After shooting an opening round 71(-1), Koepka played poorly in the second round, shooting 80 to easily miss…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:40
Billionaires in Silicon Valley have spent over $5 billion trying to extend human life using AI and science

Silicon Valley has a new obsession, and it’s not crypto, or Mars. It’s living forever. Or at least pushing the human lifespan past 100, maybe even 150 or 200. Over the past 25 years, the ultrawealthy have dumped more than $5 billion into what they believe is the next frontier: longevity tech. They’re betting hard […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 23:40
Low-Dose Radiation Not As Harmful As Previously Believed

The post Low-Dose Radiation Not As Harmful As Previously Believed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An illustration titled ‘What Radioactivity Is’, with six panels’ reading (top) ‘Water in pond is ‘stable,’ it expends no energy,’ water can be carried up-hill and its energy level raised,’ ‘as it runs downhill it gives off energy and reaches a stable state’, (bottom) ‘atom is stable, it does not expend nuclear (atomic) energy,’ ‘atom can be bombarded with ‘atomic’ particles and its energy level raised, atom is now radioactive,’ and ‘as it disintegrates it gives off energy in the form of radiations and reaches a stable state,’ United States, circa 1955. (Photo by FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images A newly released study from Columbia University and Japan’s Radiation Effects Research Foundation (RERF) may reshape the regulatory map of United States nuclear policy. In a world-first, researchers applied machine learning to the storied dataset of Japanese atomic bomb survivors to tackle a long-standing question: How dangerous is low-dose radiation? Atomic Survivors and the Uncertainty of Low Doses For decades, Japanese atomic bomb survivors have served as a cornerstone of global radiation risk modeling. The challenge has always been what to do at the low end of the dose spectrum. The effects of radiation doses below 0.1 Gray (Gy), the equivalent of a few CT scans or years of background exposure, are difficult to assess with precision. Conventional models like the Linear No-Threshold (LNT) model assume that even the smallest dose of radiation increases cancer risk in a directly proportional way. However, critics argue this oversimplifies biological complexity. One competing theory is hormesis, which proposes that low doses of a harmful agent may actually trigger beneficial biological responses. In radiation biology, this would mean that small exposures might activate repair mechanisms or adaptive responses that reduce the likelihood of disease, rather than increasing it. The LNT has been enshrined in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:37
Tether CEO reveals the company's main Bitcoin holdings: Most BTC is held directly

PANews reported on September 7th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the company's main Bitcoin holdings on the X platform and posted: "The vast majority of our Bitcoin is held directly: bc1qjasf9z3h7w3jspkhtgatgpyvvzgpa2wwd2lr0eh5tx44reyn2k7sfc27a4
PANews2025/09/07 23:35
Federal Reserve’s Independence Reaffirmed Amid Nomination Hearings

The post Federal Reserve’s Independence Reaffirmed Amid Nomination Hearings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump’s Fed nominee emphasizes monetary policy independence during Senate hearings. No immediate impact on crypto markets tied to these proceedings. Historical precedents suggest potential market volatility following administrative pressure. Kevin Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, emphasized the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy should remain free from political pressure and confirmed no current reform plans exist. The emphasis on maintaining Federal Reserve independence reassures investors and markets, underlining the Fed’s role in stable macroeconomic policy amidst political uncertainties. Crypto Markets Unaffected as Fed Policy Independence Reinforced Reaffirmation of the Federal Reserve’s independence has no immediate effects on cryptocurrency markets or macroeconomic allocations. Historical precedents indicate potential market volatility due to perceived pressures but maintain long-term operational independence. Investors and economists anticipate a possible 0.25% rate adjustment in the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting. This expectation is grounded in macroeconomic indicators rather than political influences. In light of recent discussions, the Fed’s commitment to independence remains a cornerstone of its policy framework, which is crucial for maintaining market stability and investor confidence. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,181.26, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. It holds a market dominance of 57.80%. Recent price movements saw a 0.32% increase over 24 hours, with a 2.41% rise over a week. January 7, 2025, stats show a circulating supply of 19,917,446 BTC (source: CoinMarketCap). Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? In the past, presidential attempts to influence the Federal Reserve have occasionally spurred brief market volatility. However, the Reserve’s commitment to independence has largely managed to stabilize these reactions over the long term. Coincu research insights suggest that the emphasized independence of the Federal Reserve could result in predictable regulatory trends, bolstering investor confidence in agency-driven economic strategies. This independence historically stabilizes market reactions and supports…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of $137 million, both long and short

PANews reported on September 7th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $137 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $69.5618 million in long positions and $67.4996 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $11.9925 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $27.6877 million.
PANews2025/09/07 23:30
Ethereum Staking Demand Hits Record High

Ethereum’s corporate footprint expanded this week as Ether Machine confirmed a $654 million private financing round ahead of its planned Nasdaq debut. The firm, created through the merger of Ether Reserve and the blank-check company Dynamix Corporation, has rapidly built a balance sheet that now holds more than 495,362 ETH alongside $367.1 million in liquid […] The post Ethereum Staking Demand Hits Record High appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:28
Dogecoin Sentiment Splits: Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Next PEPE Targeting A 50x Breakout

The post Dogecoin Sentiment Splits: Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Next PEPE Targeting A 50x Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The debate around Dogecoin (DOGE) is heating up again. Once the undisputed leader of meme coins, DOGE now faces divided sentiment among its holders. Some remain loyal to its cultural legacy, while others are quietly moving their capital into newer projects with bigger upside. At the front of that rotation is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that analysts believe could follow in Pepe coin’s footsteps and deliver a 50x breakout in 2025. Dogecoin’s reputation keeps it alive No matter how the market shifts, Dogecoin will always have history on its side. It was the first meme coin to go mainstream, boosted by Elon Musk’s tweets and its quirky branding. DOGE’s community remains one of the most active in crypto, and its liquidity ensures it stays a top-10 coin by market cap. But here’s the problem: cultural relevance doesn’t always equal explosive growth. With a market cap already in the tens of billions, the upside for Dogecoin (DOGE)looks capped. Analysts see room for moderate price increases, but nothing close to the exponential multiples retail traders now expect from meme coin speculation. Traders chase volatility, not comfort Retail investors aren’t in the game for 20 percent moves. They want asymmetric bets where small positions can turn into massive returns. That is why attention is shifting away from older tokens like DOGE toward new entries that carry viral momentum. This isn’t about abandoning Dogecoin, but about recognizing that its growth trajectory now appeals more to conservative holders than to traders chasing the next big win. Enter Layer Brett: the meme coin built for 2025 This is where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) enters the story. It is not just another meme coin, it is a meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2. That means instant transactions, pennies for gas fees, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:28
